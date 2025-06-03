Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
8h

Don't forget structured water... https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/structured-water-as-a-photonic-crystal

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ABIGAIL REPORTS's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS
6h

Having lived with Gastroparesis for over a decade, and two SIBO attacks, the probiotics @ 40 billion multi-strain isn't enough. Anything with a hull or skin is not digestible.

Even eating as clean as I can still causes issues finding the right balance of fiber and keeping the weight off. Supper last night consisted of a piece of meatloaf and a custard cup of green beans, which left me dropping off to sleep around 2 AM. I'd had my carbs for the day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture