Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Tesstamona's avatar
Tesstamona
2d

I am sobbing reading this. I didn't know the article had gone live until someone commented on one of my YouTube videos saying Unbekoming sent them. Thank you so much. You did an unbelievable justice to the album and the actual dharma within the vehicle for the dharma. You also saw me in a way that I often can't remember to see myself. Thank you so much.

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hojo keceram's avatar
hojo keceram
2d

Just got done listening through twice, touched my core and my everyday beliefs, my convictions and just a rebellious sexy voice with a true spirit that can inspire maybe some of the pawns to put down the cell, get out of digital hell and get some sun. Unbekoming thanks so much, this chick is a keeper, my wife came in said, I know why u like this, it turns you on, slapped me on the shoulder and left, how fun is that.

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