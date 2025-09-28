Lies are Unbekoming

Thomas Bzik
11h

My earliest awareness that I was living in total bullshit world came courtesy of the Baltimore Sun a few decades ago. The body of a retired senior CIA officer was found the prior day near his abandoned boat in Chesapeake Bay. He had been shot twice through the back of his skull, his hands were tied behind his back and over 20 lbs of weights were attached to the body. The story had the police (in less than a day) concluding that he had committed suicide holding the gun behind his back in his tied hands using the momentum of the two shots he put into the back of his head to roll his body into the water. It claimed he wanted to make his suicide look like a murder, again all in less than a day with no other supporting evidence. It read like the unedited CIA press release it likely was. Once a convenient BS narrative is quickly formulated, there is unbelievable tenacity shown in protecting the narrative and viciously attacking all dissent.

Lapun Ozymandias
12h

One of the major societal corruptions that now degrade the quality of life in Western countries is the fact that the people who run the corporate media have largely become a collective of congenital liars. For example, if they applied the ethics of professional journalism and told the truth about the Covid disaster and the dangers associated with the new technology mRNA genetic injectables, then millions of innocent people would not have gone to an early death or suffered serious post-vax injury. To quote Shakespeare - “A pox on all their houses” !

