Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
7h

This makes me think of that game where you stack blocks and then have to pull one without the tower tumbling. I wonder how many people have sent in DNA and got a result completely out of the blue, like my friend, who knows where their ancestors came from, but the DNA test said something quite different. I think I would believe my ancestors.

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
7h

Fantastic article, Unbekoming! Proof of a concept I've been preaching to patients for a very long time, as well as a major topic of the post I published earlier today. Epigenetics rules over genetics.

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