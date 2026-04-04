Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Michael D Ivey's avatar
Michael D Ivey
2d

This is AWESOME - best short overview of the "science of genetics" I've seen! I have twin grandchildren who were told AT BIRTH that they had the "genetic mutation" that causes cystic fibrosis (CF) although there is no CF in either parent's family. The BELIEF in the validity of that diagnosis has caused (1) an incredible amount of psychological suffering on the part of the parents/family and (2) the twins to be relegated to a lifetime of taking CF "management" drugs. Those drugs are (1) worth $250k per year to the pharma industry and (2) have their own negative effects on the children's long-term health. ALL caused by the belief in the infallibility of "the science of genetics."

The kicker is that the children are now 9 years old and have had ZERO symptoms of CF. But their mother is too afraid to wean them off of the drugs - afraid that it will cause them to develop CF.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2d

Bio-genetics is mostly models, inferences and guesswork. With this foundation, you can invent anything. I no longer believe the DNA clown show. Nor do I believe in immune systems.

Thinking about the modern stone age medical mafia (somewhat painful), everything tilts towards outside "things" like viruses and bad germs causing diseases. If that doesn't work, they blame your genes as being faulty for everything else going wrong.

What really happens? You become a walking, toxic bio-machine so poisoned that your body cannot function in its natural state. If enough damage is done, there can be no recovery no matter how many drugs, procedures and operations they provide calling them healthy solutions.

The body knows what it must do to survive and remain in a healthy pristine state from the time of birth. 200 years ago, we had no modern medicine. So how did people survive often living in grueling conditions?

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