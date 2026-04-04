In every family studied in the foundational BRCA1 paper — the 1994 Science paper that launched genetic testing, preventive surgeries, and a billion-dollar industry — at least one woman with the sequence difference the researchers called a “cancer-causing mutation” lived to age 80 without developing cancer.¹ This is not buried in an appendix. It appears in the paper itself. Women who had supposedly been dealt the worst possible genetic hand never developed the disease it was said to guarantee.

Thirty-five to fifty-five percent of those who test positive for a BRCA sequence difference never develop breast cancer. The difference, by itself, does not determine who gets cancer. The public received a different message. Angelina Jolie received a different message. Thousands of women who underwent preventive double mastectomies received a different message. The distance between what the papers show and what the patients are told is where the extraction happens.

A note on language before we go further. Genetics has built its authority partly through vocabulary. A DNA sequence that differs from an arbitrarily defined reference standard gets called a “variant” — a word that sounds clinical but functions like “deviant,” marking the person as departing from normal. If the sequence is found in someone who is ill, it gets upgraded to a “mutation” — something broken, damaged, pathological. Someone who has the sequence but has not yet become ill is a “carrier” — as though they are transporting a disease that simply has not detonated yet. Each word smuggles in the conclusion before the argument starts. Calling a sequence difference a “mutation” performs the rhetorical work of establishing causation without evidence. Throughout this essay, I will use their terms when reporting what the establishment claims, and plain language when describing what was actually observed. Watch for the difference. Once you see how the vocabulary operates, you will start noticing it everywhere — in your doctor’s office, in news reports, in the diagnosis you or someone you love may have already received.

This essay is about genetics — the outermost of five concentric walls that surround every person born into the modern medical system. The first four walls are vaccination, allopathic medicine, bacteriology, and virology.² Each redirects attention from the four actual causes of disease — toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic radiation, and chronic stress — toward explanations that generate dependence on the medical system. Many people have seen through one or more of these walls. Vaccination rates are declining. Symptom suppression is being questioned. The demand for virus isolation goes unanswered.

Genetics is the wall that captures even the most awakened. It is the wall that wears your face. Your genes feel like you in a way that vaccines, prescriptions, bacteria, and alleged viruses do not. To question a genetic diagnosis feels like questioning your own existence. That is what makes it the most formidable wall of all — and the ultimate cover story for industrial poisoning.

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The Promise That Collapsed

The Human Genome Project launched in 1990 with extraordinary claims. Francis Collins, its most prominent champion, promised that decoding human DNA would unlock the secrets of common diseases. Billions of dollars flowed into research. The public was told that their health destinies were written in nucleotide sequences waiting to be read.³

Over 700 genome-wide association studies were completed at a combined cost of billions, covering approximately 80 different diseases — dozens of cancers, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, mental illnesses. The results were consistent across virtually all conditions: the claimed genetic contribution amounts to at most 5 to 10 percent of disease risk.⁴ The genetic variation confidently expected by medical geneticists cannot be found.

The numbers are scattered and individually negligible. Type 1 diabetes involves at least 40 distinct sequence locations. Prostate cancer involves 27. Crohn’s disease involves 32. Each shifts risk by fractions of a percent. Even someone born with every known “bad” sequence difference for a given disease — a statistical near-impossibility — would face a probability of developing that disease barely different from the population average.⁴

Collins underwent his own genome scan. For all major diseases except type 2 diabetes, his risk was completely average. The diabetes finding showed a 6 percent elevation — a 29 percent lifetime probability against a population baseline of 23 percent. The architect of the Human Genome Project scanned his own genome and found it had nothing useful to say about his health.⁵

Andrew Clark and Emmanouil Dermitzakis, among the few geneticists willing to state the obvious, concluded that the likelihood of personalised genomics ever predicting common diseases is “bleak” and should be abandoned altogether.⁶

The response from the genetics establishment was not to accept these findings. A 2009 paper in Nature titled “Finding the Missing Heritability of Complex Diseases,” authored by 27 senior scientists including Collins, proposed that the expected genetic contribution must be hiding somewhere — in what they called “rare variants,” “copy number variants,” epigenetics, mitochondrial DNA.⁷ Each proposed hiding place has subsequently failed when investigated. The field did not follow the evidence. It went looking for reasons to disregard it. John Ioannidis has shown that only one-tenth of one percent of genetic association studies are even replicable.⁴

What the Studies Actually Found

If genes don’t predict disease, what does?

Populations that migrate acquire the disease spectrum of their adopted country, not their ancestral homeland. The same population — same families, same ancestry — can shift from near-zero prevalence of a disease to 80 percent prevalence within a single generation when environmental conditions change. Modest lifestyle interventions — reducing smoking, maintaining healthy weight, moderate exercise, limiting dietary fat — reduce type 2 diabetes risk by 89 percent. Seventh Day Adventists, whose religious practices include abstaining from tobacco, alcohol, and meat, live an average of eight years longer than other Americans.⁴

These findings point toward the four actual assaults: the chemical burden of industrial civilisation accumulating in tissues, the electromagnetic fields disrupting cellular function, the chronic stress of contemporary life, and the malnutrition hiding within caloric abundance. Genetics cannot explain disease patterns that change faster than genes can evolve. Environment can.

The twin studies that genetics relies upon as its strongest evidence contain a methodological flaw that invalidates their conclusions. These studies compare disease rates in identical twins against fraternal twins. If identical twins develop the same diseases more frequently, genes are said to be involved. The resulting numbers — what geneticists call “heritability estimates” — become the justification for billion-dollar research programmes.

The flaw: twin pairs share the same home, the same parents, the same food, the same school, the same neighbourhood, the same socioeconomic conditions. The “environment” in a twin study means only the differences between two children raised in identical circumstances. The vastly larger environmental variation between different families, communities, regions, and social classes is excluded from the calculation entirely.⁸ Any disease influenced by factors twins share — diet, chemical exposures, lifestyle patterns — will appear genetically determined because the methodology cannot see these environmental contributions.

Richard Lewontin of Harvard formalised this critique. Martin Bobrow of Cambridge called the heritability concept “poisonous” and “almost uninterpretable.”⁸ These are not fringe critics. They are eminent geneticists acknowledging the bankruptcy of their field’s foundational methodology.

Myopia makes the contradiction visible. Research identifies clear environmental causes: night lighting, close reading, lack of distance viewing, dietary factors. Populations adopting Western lifestyles shift from near-zero myopia to over 80 percent in a single generation. The ancestry doesn’t change. The environment changes. Yet twin studies estimate myopia’s so-called heritability at 0.8, suggesting genes dominate.⁸ Both findings cannot be true. The twin study methodology produces numbers that contradict observable reality, and it does so for virtually every common condition studied.

The Keystone That Holds the Other Walls

Genetics does not merely fail on its own terms. It actively protects the other four walls from scrutiny.

When a child receives a vaccine at two months old and develops seizures, brain damage, or neurological symptoms, the medical establishment needs an explanation that does not implicate the injection. Genetics provides it. Wayne Bennett, Australia’s most successful rugby league coach, revealed in Andrew Webster’s 2023 biography that his son Justin was brain-damaged by a routine DTP vaccination at four months old.⁹ Bennett used the exact words: “He was allergic to the whooping cough vaccination.” The seizures began within hours and continued for 42 years, requiring round-the-clock care for life.

After four decades of this reality, the medical establishment offered the Bennett family a new answer: Dravet syndrome, a “rare genetic epilepsy.” The diagnosis provided medical legitimacy — and shifted blame from the injection to the parents’ DNA.⁹ The perpetrator became fate. The crime became heredity. The family that knew their son was poisoned now carried the additional burden of genetic guilt. Parents who might have demanded accountability were directed inward. Their anger turned to guilt, their demands for justice became requests for genetic counselling, their warnings to others became discussions about hereditary risk.

This pattern operates across thousands of conditions. Autism, once affecting approximately 1 in 10,000 children in the 1970s, now affects roughly 1 in 36.¹⁰ If there is no epidemic — and the establishment insists there is not — then there is no environmental trigger to investigate. As Dan Olmsted and Mark Blaxill put it in Denial: at today’s rate, there should have been 1.8 million Americans with autism in 1931. Where were they?¹⁰ᵇ The rise coincides with the tripling of the childhood vaccine schedule following the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. Sally Ozonoff’s 2018 study showed that up to 88 percent of autism cases involve regression — children developing normally, then suddenly losing eye contact, speech, and social abilities over hours, days, or weeks.¹⁰ Genes do not suddenly switch on and off. Acute toxic exposure produces exactly this pattern.

The genetics explanation absorbs the damage. It declares autism “highly heritable” based on the same flawed twin study methodology, directs billions into searching for “autism genes” that 850 studies have failed to find, and structurally excludes vaccination as a variable in every major environmental study.¹⁰ The first wall — vaccination — remains standing because the fifth wall — genetics — catches the injuries and rebadges them as inherited conditions.

The relationship works in every direction. Virology depends on genetics: claimed viral genomes are sequenced using the same computational assembly methods, the same fragmented-and-reconstructed approach, the same circular reasoning.¹¹ If genetic sequencing does not find what it claims to find, neither does viral sequencing. Without genetics, modern virology loses its methodology. Without virology, the justification for mass vaccination evaporates. The walls need each other.

Allopathic medicine’s symptom-suppression model generates cascading damage that genetics then explains away. The child whose vaccine injury is suppressed with steroids develops gut dysbiosis from subsequent antibiotics, which produces new symptoms labelled as a gastrointestinal condition, which eventually receives a genetic diagnosis. At no point does anyone in the chain look backward to the first injection.² Each specialist sees only their segment. The system is designed so that nobody holds the full picture — except the pharmaceutical shareholders who profit at every step.

Genetics has even been weaponised for land control. Elizabeth Nickson documents how environmental regulators exploit minor genetic differences to split healthy animal populations into “distinct population segments” — artificially manufactured endangerment.¹⁹ Massachusetts black bears went from 100 to 5,000, a fifty-fold increase, yet remain classified as endangered because a subpopulation in Florida struggles. Same species. Same biology. Bureaucrats split them into separate conservation units to manufacture scarcity where abundance exists. Salmon streams, bull trout creeks — each gets its own genetic designation, justifying restrictions that destroy rural livelihoods.¹⁹ The logic is identical to medical genetics: take normal biological variation, call it a defect, and use the label to control populations. In medicine, the controlled population is patients. In conservation, it is landowners. The tool is the same.

The Testing Fraud

If genetic theory were sound, genetic tests would work. They do not.

In 2011, researchers obtained DNA evidence from a real criminal case — a gang rape prosecution in Georgia. They sent the same electropherograms to 17 independent DNA examiners working in accredited governmental laboratories across North America, averaging nearly nine years of experience. The critical difference: these analysts received only the DNA data, without knowing about the case or the prosecution’s theory. Twelve out of 17 reached the opposite conclusion from the original laboratory. The original result had helped send a man to prison.¹²

A 2013 NIST study sent DNA mixture samples to 108 accredited laboratories. For a three-person mixture, only 6 percent reached the correct conclusion.¹² The claimed accuracy of forensic DNA testing — 99.8 percent, one in a billion — collapsed to something closer to guesswork when analysts did not know what answer was expected.

Barry Scheck, who served on O.J. Simpson’s defence team, asked whether anyone had actually tested forensic DNA accuracy claims through blinded studies. NIST, the governing agency for forensic science, had never conducted such a trial. When Scheck forced them to perform one, accuracy dropped from the claimed 99.8 percent to approximately 6 percent.¹³

The kryptonite of genetic testing is blinding. Legitimate science blinds experiments to prevent bias from influencing results. Forensic and paternity laboratories not only fail to blind their procedures — they actively resist blinding and demand access to contextual information before conducting tests. Dr. Dan Krane, a geneticist who has provided expert testimony in over 100 court cases, compared this to a student asking for the answer key before taking an exam.¹²

Paternity testing tells the same story. A study at Ernst-Moritz-Arndt University in Germany took 336 children and 348 men known not to be their fathers. Using industry-standard STR analysis with blinded samples, the laboratories could not exclude at least one unrelated man from fatherhood for 322 of the children — 95.8 percent. One child matched with 32 different men who could not possibly be the father.¹³ Ancestry testing companies have been fooled by dog DNA submitted as human, returning specific ethnic background percentages. When a news channel sent human samples labelled as dog samples to pet DNA testing companies, not a single lab identified the sample as human — and more than half claimed to identify specific dog breeds.¹²

The Lydia Fairchild case distils what happens when DNA evidence contradicts observed reality. In 2002, Fairchild applied for welfare benefits in Washington State, which required a maternity test. The DNA said she was not the mother of her children.¹⁴ She showed photographs of herself pregnant. Her mother, the children’s father, and her obstetrician all testified. A judge ordered testing immediately after the birth of her third child. The baby emerged from Fairchild’s womb — witnessed, documented — and the DNA test said this child was not hers either.

A test that tells you a woman is not the mother of a child you just watched her deliver has been falsified in the most definitive way possible. The scientific response should have been to re-examine the test. What actually happened: the establishment invented a new category — chimerism — to explain why the falsification was not really a falsification.¹⁴ If the DNA matches, that proves the theory. If the DNA does not match, that also proves the theory — you are just unusual. The test is never wrong. Only you are. The theory absorbed its own failure and expanded, becoming, as Karl Popper would have recognised, unfalsifiable — and therefore no longer science.¹⁴

The Science That Cannot Be Seen

The foundational evidence for DNA’s double helix structure is Photo 51, an X-ray diffraction pattern produced by Rosalind Franklin in 1952, requiring 62 hours of continuous X-ray exposure.¹⁵ Watson and Crick used this image to develop their model. Their original paper repeatedly used words like “suggested,” “assumed,” and “believed,” admitting their structure needed to be “checked against more exact results.”¹⁵

Undergraduate researchers have produced identical X-ray diffraction patterns from ballpoint pen springs after subjecting them to similar processes.¹⁵ The famous pattern that launched molecular biology is not unique to DNA or biological materials. Any helical structure, under the right conditions, produces the same diffraction pattern.

After seven decades of technological advancement, no photograph exists that matches the iconic double helix of textbook illustrations. The 2012 attempts at “direct imaging” of DNA — presented as breakthrough visualisation — produced unclear, grainy structures bearing little resemblance to the model.¹⁵ Every biology textbook contains elegant artistic renderings of the twisted ladder. None of them are photographs. They are models, interpretations, artistic reconstructions based on indirect evidence.

DNA extraction still uses essentially the same harsh chemical methods Friedrich Miescher employed in 1869 — acids, bases, solvents, centrifugation.¹⁶ Jamie Andrews, who has spent years conducting control experiments through his Virology Controls Studies Project, performed the classic strawberry DNA extraction done in high school biology classes worldwide. The “DNA goo” precipitates whether or not you add dish soap. He tried the extraction on protein powder and got the same stringy precipitate.¹¹ The substance being extracted may not be DNA at all but collagen or lignin — proteins soluble in the conditions used and forming similar precipitates. As Andrews puts it: it is like claiming to isolate a frog from pond water by adding chemicals until something precipitates, then calling the precipitate “frog.”¹¹

No complete human genome was actually sequenced until 2023. The earlier reference genomes announced as “complete” in 2001 and 2003 were computer-assembled composites from multiple individuals, containing 8 to 10 percent gaps.¹⁷ The “code of life” was a statistical approximation filled in by software. The methodology involves fragmenting samples into small pieces and using computer algorithms to reassemble them. No genome has ever been read end-to-end. The sequence is a computational reconstruction.

If DNA theory is accurate, greater complexity should require more genetic information. A pufferfish supposedly has 22,000 genes. Humans have 18,000.¹⁷ᵇ The “blueprint of life” says you are three-quarters as complex as a fish you can hold in your hand. Nobody has a satisfying explanation for this.

Every method used to study DNA ultimately measures electrical charge. Gel electrophoresis — the workhorse of molecular biology — is battery terminals in gel. PCR and sequencing take place in liquid solution where the physical structures claimed to be “read” have been dissolved.¹¹ Andrews documented that a 1 percent change in gel concentration produces wildly different banding patterns from identical samples. When he tested household items with PCR, items high in ionic components produced positive results.¹¹ Early 2020 COVID primer sets sent to US laboratories produced positives in negative controls using only nuclease-free water.¹² Leon Karmameleon, synthesising the work of Michael Levin on bioelectricity and Gerald Pollack on structured water, argues that what genetics claims to measure as molecular code is actually the body’s bioelectric communication — charge patterns governing morphology, regeneration, and cellular organisation.²⁰ If he is right, PCR and sequencing are not reading a genetic script. They are detecting electrical signatures and calling them nucleotides.

From Eugenics to Genomics

The genetics story did not begin in a laboratory. It began in a drawing room.

In 1869 — the same year Miescher scraped pus from surgical bandages and called what precipitated “nuclein” — Francis Galton published Hereditary Genius, an inquiry into why rich and successful people produce rich and successful offspring. Galton was Charles Darwin’s cousin. Both families were intermarried. Unsurprisingly, Galton concluded that heredity alone accounted for fortune, good or ill. The offspring of the wealthy were wealthy not because of exclusive schools and every advantage in life, but because of their genes.¹⁸

He coined the term “eugenics” in 1883 — from the Greek for “well-born.” The name itself contains the conclusion: there are “good” genes that must be promoted and “bad” genes that must be eliminated. And the people deciding which is which happen to be the ones who consider their own bloodlines superior.¹⁸

What followed was not fringe pseudoscience. It was state policy. Over thirty US states passed laws permitting forced sterilisation. More than 60,000 Americans were sterilised against their will. The Supreme Court rubber-stamped it in Buck v. Bell (1927), with Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes declaring, “Three generations of imbeciles are enough.” Carrie Buck, the defendant, had conceived not from promiscuity but from rape by her foster parents’ nephew. Virginia later conceded she had no hereditary defects.¹⁸

The funders: the Rockefellers and Carnegies. The Eugenics Record Office was founded by Mary Harriman and bankrolled by Rockefeller money. The Rockefeller Foundation funded Kaiser Wilhelm Institutes in Germany throughout the 1920s and 1930s — the same institutions whose researchers wrote the Nazi sterilisation laws. Ernst Rüdin, a key architect of the Law for the Prevention of Defective Progeny, operated from a Rockefeller-funded institute. Between 1933 and 1939, Nazi doctors sterilised 400,000 people using legislation that American eugenicists recognised as modelled on their own.¹⁸

After the war, “eugenics” became a dirty word. The Rockefellers’ role in funding the German programme went unreported. The ideas did not change. The names did. C.P. Blacker, Honorary Secretary of the Eugenics Society, circulated a 1957 memo proposing “crypto-eugenics” — pursuing the same ends by less obvious means. Frederick Osborn, co-founder of the American Eugenics Society, wrote in 1968: “Eugenic goals are most likely to be attained under a name other than eugenics.”¹⁸

Eugenics Quarterly became Social Biology, then Biodemography and Social Biology. The American Eugenics Society became the Society for the Study of Social Biology. The British Eugenics Society became the Galton Institute, then the Adelphi Genetics Forum. The American Eugenics Society moved its headquarters into the New York offices of John D. Rockefeller III’s Population Council.¹⁸

The language migrated into molecular biology, population control, personalised medicine, genomics. The claim stayed the same: your biology is your destiny. Some bloodlines are defective. The institutions that identify the defects should be trusted to manage them.

The through-line from Galton’s drawing room to your doctor’s office is unbroken. When a geneticist tells you that your condition is “in your DNA,” they are making the same assertion the eugenicists made: that your biology determines your fate, that the defect is in you, and that the institutions classifying the defect deserve authority over your body. The vocabulary updated. The project did not.

The Perfect Cover Story

Genetics serves every major power structure simultaneously, and the alignment is no accident.

Politicians embrace genetic explanations because they eliminate governmental responsibility for public health. If disease arises from individual DNA rather than environmental conditions, there is no obligation to regulate polluting industries, restrict harmful products, or confront the corporate interests funding political campaigns.⁴

Corporations gain protection from liability. When a chemical exposure causes cancer, genetic determinism reframes the outcome: the victim had a “predisposition” — their DNA was already flawed; the chemical merely revealed what was supposedly written. Billions in potential damages evaporate when disease is relocated from environment to genome.⁴

The pharmaceutical industry benefits in both directions. Genetic explanations protect drug companies from accountability — adverse effects become “genetic susceptibilities” rather than pharmaceutical harms. Simultaneously, genetic medicine opens vast new markets. What they market as gene therapies, mRNA platforms, personalised genomic treatments, lifetime genetic monitoring — the infrastructure now being built will generate revenue streams that dwarf current pharmaceutical sales.²

Medical researchers discovered that genetic studies attract funding far more easily than environmental research. Investigating chemical causation means confronting industrial interests. Investigating genetic causation means sequencing samples in laboratories.⁴ Career incentives push researchers toward genetic explanations regardless of evidence. The scientific literature reflects these incentive structures rather than biological reality.

Jonathan Latham condensed the political economy: politicians like it because it reduces their responsibility, corporations like it because it shifts blame, and researchers like it because it attracts funding.⁴ The arrangement requires no conspiracy. It requires only aligned incentives and a population willing to accept the story.

The Blame Without Agency

Every other explanation for disease implies responsibility somewhere in the system. If illness comes from chemical exposure, someone manufactured those chemicals. If it comes from electromagnetic radiation, someone built those towers. If it comes from malnutrition, someone profits from the food supply that fails to nourish. Each explanation points toward actors who could be held accountable, products that could be regulated, systems that could be changed.²

Genetic determinism points only at you.

Your disease is not caused by what was done to you. It is caused by what you are. Your ancestors passed down the flaw. No corporation is liable. No regulator is negligent. No policy failed. You were simply born broken.

Then comes the second turn: you can do nothing about it. You cannot change your genes. You cannot undo your ancestry. The trap closes. You are to blame, but you are also helpless. The only path forward runs through the very institutions that diagnosed you — their monitoring, their medications, their so-called gene therapies, their lifetime surveillance.²

The person who refuses vaccines, who questions pharmaceutical medicine, who understands the terrain paradigm, who sees through the fiction of contagion — this person, upon receiving a genetic diagnosis, may accept it without hesitation. Because it feels different from the other walls. It does not feel like medicine imposed from outside. It feels like self-knowledge. “My family has this. It’s in our blood.”

Families do share things. They share water sources, air quality, dietary habits, chemical exposures, stress patterns, electromagnetic environments. “Runs in the family” describes shared terrain as accurately as it describes shared DNA.² The man diagnosed with a “genetic” heart condition shares a household history with his father and brother — the same food, the same tap water, the same cleaning products, the same wireless router — not merely a chromosome.

When epigenetics emerged, it should have been recognised for what it was: a confession.

The original promise of genetics was that DNA commands biology. The blueprint determines the building. The code writes the organism. Epigenetics — the observation that environmental factors alter which genes are expressed, when, and how — quietly admitted the opposite. The environment commands DNA. The building determines which pages of the blueprint get read. Change the terrain and the expression shifts. The cell regulates DNA; DNA does not command the cell.

That is not a refinement of genetic theory. It is a complete inversion of it. If environment governs expression, then the entire framework of genetic determinism — the framework that spent billions searching for disease genes, that justified preventive mastectomies, that declared your condition innate and permanent — was wrong from the start. The terrain paradigm, which holds that the body’s internal environment determines health outcomes, had been vindicated by the genetics establishment’s own findings.

The establishment did not accept this. It could not afford to. Epigenetics appeared at precisely the moment the paradigm needed rescuing — after 700 genome-wide association studies had found almost nothing, after the “missing heritability” problem had become impossible to ignore, after Collins’s own genome scan had demonstrated the emptiness of personalised genomics. Dr. Marizelle called epigenetics a patch on a broken theory, and she was right.² It arrived not as a discovery but as a salvage device — a way to keep the genetic framework standing after its own data had demolished it.

The salvage works by making the theory unfalsifiable. Before epigenetics, genetics predicted that identical DNA would produce identical outcomes. When it did not — when identical twins diverged, when families with the same sequence differences had wildly different disease histories — that was a problem. Epigenetics dissolved the problem by absorbing it. Now, when twins resemble one another, genetics explains it. When they diverge, epigenetics explains it. When environment drives disease, epigenetics absorbs that too — the environment merely “modifies expression.” No outcome can contradict the framework, because any outcome can be folded into it. A theory that cannot be wrong is not a scientific theory. It is a belief system with a research budget.²

Explaining It to a Six-Year-Old

Scientists say there’s a tiny string inside you called DNA that tells your body how to build itself. Like a recipe book. Here’s the problem.

Nobody has ever actually seen this string. The pictures in your school books are drawings, not photographs. The real thing is too small to see, even with the best microscopes in the world.

To read the recipe, they first have to mush everything up and dissolve it in liquid — like dissolving sugar in water. Then they say they can still read the string, even though it disappeared.

How do they check if they read it right? They use a machine that measures electricity. The machine beeps, and they say “that’s the recipe.”

But when scientists tried reading the same recipe without being told what answer to expect, almost none of them agreed on what it said.

And when scientists said the recipes would tell us who gets sick, they were wrong. They checked thousands of recipes and found almost nothing useful. Instead of admitting the recipes don’t work the way they promised, they said the important parts must be hiding somewhere they haven’t looked yet.

So: they can’t see it, they dissolve it, they measure electricity and call it reading, they disagree when tested fairly, and it doesn’t predict what they said it would.

That’s DNA science.

The Detector

There is a practical use for everything in this essay, and it is this: whenever you hear “genetics” offered as a cause or partial cause of a disease, a condition, a trait, a crisis — treat it as a signal. Not a signal that the cause has been found. A signal that the cause has been protected from investigation.

This is the streetlight effect in action.²¹ The streetlight effect takes its name from the old joke about a drunk searching for his keys under a lamppost. A policeman asks where he dropped them. “In the bushes.” “Then why are you looking here?” “Because this is where the light is.” The drunk in the joke is stupid. The people positioning the lampposts are not. When research funding flows toward genetics and away from toxicology, when career advancement rewards genetic explanations and punishes environmental ones, when journals publish genetic associations and reject chemical causation studies — the light has been deliberately positioned. The studies that would expose the actual cause do not exist. Not because they were conducted and found nothing. Because they were never funded.

This is not accidental. It is epistemic capture — the systematic colonisation of the institutions that produce and certify knowledge.²² When Toby Rogers testified before the US Senate in 2025, he named what has only 132 results across the entire searchable internet: the pharmaceutical industry has captured not just regulation but epistemology itself. What gets studied, how it is researched, what counts as evidence, what gets published, who gets credentialled to speak — all of it controlled by the industry whose products cause the damage that genetics is invoked to explain away.²² The same investment funds — BlackRock, Vanguard — that hold major stakes in pharmaceutical companies own the journals that evaluate their products. Two-thirds of medical school department chairs have financial ties to pharmaceutical companies. Up to 40 percent of medical journal articles are ghostwritten by industry. The $27 billion spent annually on drug promotion exceeds the entire NIH budget.²²

The architecture is self-sustaining. No conspiracy is required. Each actor maintains their piece of the structure: researchers chase genetic funding because that is where the grants are, journals publish genetic findings because that is where the reprint revenue is, doctors repeat genetic explanations because that is what their training installed. The streetlight shines on DNA. The toxins, the deficiencies, the electromagnetic exposures, the chronic stress — the four actual causes — sit in darkness. Not forbidden. Merely unrewarded. A question that is never funded is a question that is never answered. An answer that never arrives cannot disturb the consensus.

So when your doctor says “it’s genetic,” when the news reports a “genetic link,” when a screening test says your baby has a “genetic abnormality” — pause. Ask the question the streetlight is positioned to prevent: what else could be causing this, and has anyone looked?

The answer, almost always, is no. Nobody looked. Nobody was paid to look. And that tells you more than the genetic explanation ever will.

On the Other Side

The four causes of disease are toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic radiation, and chronic stress. There are over 70,000 ICD diagnostic codes. The gap between these numbers is where the money is.²

Genetics is the wall that converts that gap into identity — that makes the extraction feel like self-knowledge. Remove the wall and the gap becomes visible for what it is: a vast engine of profit built on mislabelling environmental damage as inherited fate.

The people in your circles receiving genetic diagnoses — the friend told her liver condition is hereditary, the colleague told his heart problem is in his genes, the pregnant woman told her baby’s screening result means termination is the responsible choice — are not learning about themselves. They are being enrolled in a system that will manage them as defective for the rest of their lives, extracting payment for interventions that address nothing while the actual causes continue unimpeded.²

The evidence against the genetic paradigm does not require credentials to examine. The GWA studies are published. The Dror blinding study is published. The NIST results are published. The BRCA data — including the 35 to 55 percent of positively-tested women who never develop cancer — is in the original papers. The twin study methodology flaw is acknowledged by eminent geneticists within the field. The forensic failure rates are documented in peer-reviewed literature. The 8-to-10-percent gaps in the reference genome were eventually admitted by the BBC. The promise failed. The tests fail when blinded. The predictions do not predict. The science, examined on its own terms, refutes the paradigm.

What remains is the body — not broken, not defective, not programmed for decline. Responding to what has been done to it. Remove the toxic burden. Restore the missing nutrients. Reduce the electromagnetic assault. Address the chronic stress. Support the body’s cleansing and repair processes rather than suppressing them. Refuse the diagnostic identity.

Five walls surround the extraction zone. Genetics is the outermost — the one that catches those who have escaped all the others. It is the last wall between you and a clear view of what is actually making you sick.

The wall wears your face. That is why it is the hardest to see. But it is still a wall. And like the other four, it falls to evidence.

The evidence is available. The question is whether you are willing to look.

References

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10b. Olmsted, D., & Blaxill, M. (2017). Denial: How Refusing to Face the Facts about Our Autism Epidemic Hurts Children, Families, and Our Future. As discussed in Unbekoming (2023), “Epidemic Denial.”

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17b. Cowan, T. (2024). “A Look at the Human Genome Project.” Gene count paradox (pufferfish vs. human). As discussed in Unbekoming (2025), “The Emperor’s New Genes.”