I took all white carbs and refined sugars out of my diet after my A1C kept creeping up. My Dr said I needed metformin! I also started daily fast walking when my blood pressure rose high after much stress from a family loss. Dr wanted to put me on blood pressure meds. I was in a medical downhill spin. Now I’m healthy, much lower healthy numbers and no meds. I didn’t need meds, just lifestyle changes. That should have been my drs first suggestion. Why do drs always recommend meds first? I now have a new dr. and I think about how my healthy life is “my responsibility”. Meds aren’t my answer, choices are. It’s not easy to always eat healthy, but I’d rather feel good and stay on the right track. Many times it’s in our power to make good decision! We just have to do it ourselves!

We are watching a system treat smoke while feeding the fire.

Type 2 diabetes is not a mystery. It’s a state of chronic overload — too much glucose, too much insulin, for too long. The body pushes back. It resists.

And what does the system do?

Adds more insulin.

That’s like pouring gasoline on a grease fire and then congratulating yourself because the flames briefly changed color.

People lose toes, feet, eyesight, independence — all while following the official script. Then one day they remove the fuel (carbs), lower the insulin load, and the condition reverses. Not in theory. In real bodies.

That should end the debate.

Instead, the model doubles down:

More drugs. More injections. More weight gain. More “chronic and progressive.”

No — that’s not the disease progressing.

That’s the treatment loop.

You can’t solve insulin resistance with more insulin any more than you cure alcoholism with another drink.

The body isn’t broken.

It’s responding exactly as biology does: adapt, resist, protect.

Remove the overload and the system stabilizes.

This isn’t complicated. It’s just inconvenient to the existing machine.

— Lone Wolf

