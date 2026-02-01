Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
7hEdited

I think there are other factors like not moving enough so the lymphatics and organs aren't flowing.

Chinese medicine would call it stuck qi.

Vibration is also helpful and tapping on key areas all over the body helps a lot.

Here's a good lymphatic massage. It can also be applied to the liver and other areas.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=lT_wW5pNHa4

There's also a good Qigong inspired exercise to help the body flow better.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=XnTdBnKWjNw

Reply
Share
Helena Denley's avatar
Helena Denley
9h

Very interesting. Almost a homeopathic approach - "like cures like".

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture