Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mothers Grim's avatar
Mothers Grim
6h

Thank you for sharing the efforts of this lawyer. The so-called 'gender industry' is full of youth on psych meds. All parents dealing with this issue should read this. The drugs might come before the steroids, others come after but it is widespread. A trans identification sometimes does not happen until an interaction with industry occurs. The harms are compounded on top of cross sex hormones and psych meds by others to manage symptoms. Drugs like finasteride, with a scary risk profile, is given to females to manage hair loss. It is all beyond belief but true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ted's avatar
Ted
2h

"Right now one of the things people say against this is "dying with their rights on" as a justification for ignoring their rights."

True, and worthy of examination.

When we examine the motives of those using that phrase, we reach a deeper understanding. They can be separated into two cohorts; those who know better, and "useful idiots."

Both cohorts are normative in the sense of operating from self-interest, but there are variations in what serves those interests. To say "follow the money" is useful and appropriate, but incomplete.

The self-interests of prescribing practitioners, are dependent on reputation; they present as infallible diagnosticians, which drives their business model. The useful idiots can be further subdivided into those who are dealing with the persistent maladaptive behaviors of others in obligatory scenarios, and those who are uninvolved and incurious.

The practitioners seek remuneration. Those who are obliged to cope with others' actions, seek to throw money at the problem, as an escape tactic. The uninvolved and incurious seek social reward.

Understanding motive, is an essential first step to resolving the problem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture