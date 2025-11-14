I. Introduction: Challenging the Official Story

In Official Stories: Counter-Arguments for a Culture in Need, Liam Scheff dismantles the comfortable narratives we’ve been fed about how the world works. Each chapter follows the same forensic structure: the Official Story (what we’re told to believe), the Lone Gunman (the singular cause blamed for everything), and the Magic Bullet (the impossible physics required to make it all work). Chapter 9, “The Big Electric Bang,” takes aim at cosmology itself, proposing that electricity—not gravity—is the fundamental organizing force of the universe.

Scheff’s approach strips away rhetorical decoration. The Official Story of cosmology tells us gravity alone shapes galaxies, forms stars, and holds planets in orbit. The Lone Gunman is gravity itself, that mysterious force Newton described but never explained. The Magic Bullet is endless time—billions and billions of years to make the impossible seem plausible through sheer repetition of eons.

The electric universe model offers something different: observable, scalable, laboratory-reproducible phenomena that explain what gravity-only models cannot. Plasma physicists like Anthony Peratt at Los Alamos National Laboratory have created galaxy formations in laboratories using electromagnetic forces. No dark matter required. No invisible, unmeasurable substances needed to prop up failing equations.

But the suppression goes deeper than cosmology. Robert O. Becker discovered the body’s direct current electrical system controls healing and regeneration—then lost his research funding after going public. Arthur Firstenberg documented how every major electrical innovation coincided with new disease epidemics—and watches his evidence ignored by medical establishments. The pattern repeats: discover electricity’s biological effects, face career destruction.

Mainstream science invents new particles and forces whenever observations contradict theory. Dark matter, dark energy, inflation fields, gravitons—none have been observed, measured, or proven. They exist solely as mathematical constructs to save a failing model. Meanwhile, electromagnetic forces, measurable and demonstrable at every scale, are dismissed as insignificant in cosmic affairs and biological systems.

This matters because science builds on foundations. If the foundation is wrong, everything built upon it wobbles. Medical science assumes bodies are chemical machines, ignoring the bioelectric systems Becker proved control growth and healing. Climate science focuses on carbon dioxide while ignoring the Sun’s electromagnetic variability. Energy policy chases fossil fuels while lightning delivers terawatts of power we don’t harvest. The electric universe isn’t just about distant galaxies—it’s about understanding the energetic reality of cosmos, body, and the diseases we’re told are inevitable.

II. The Priest’s Creation Myth: Dismantling Big Bang Cosmology

Georges Lemaître was a Belgian priest before he was an astronomer. This matters because he brought his profession’s central narrative—creation ex nihilo—into his equations. The Big Bang is Genesis with decimal points, the same story of nothing becoming everything through divine (or quantum) intervention.

When Lemaître proposed his “cosmic egg” hypothesis in the 1920s, his peers recognized it immediately as disguised theology. The idea gained traction not through evidence but through institutional repetition. Scientists needed a creation story, and Lemaître’s had math attached. The math was invented, circular, self-referential, but it was math nonetheless.

The universe’s age supposedly comes from measuring cosmic microwave background radiation—local radiation in our galactic neighborhood extrapolated to represent universal conditions. Measuring local radiation to date the universe is like measuring dirt around a worm to determine Earth’s age. The logic doesn’t follow, but the conclusion was predetermined.

Red shift became the primary evidence for an expanding universe. Light from distant objects shifts toward red wavelengths, which mainstream astronomy interprets exclusively as recessional velocity—objects moving away from us. Astronomer Halton Arp spent decades documenting quasars with high red shift physically connected to galaxies with low red shift, proving red shift indicates something other than just distance and velocity. The astronomical establishment destroyed his career for this heresy.

The Big Bang requires multiple suspensions of physical law. Matter springs from nothing. The universe expands faster than light. Inflation fields appear and disappear without cause. Quantum fluctuations in nothing create everything. Each impossibility gets its own equation, its own constant, its own adjustable parameter.

Scientific American, Nature, and other mainstream publications regularly feature articles about Big Bang alternatives: bouncing universes, colliding membranes, bubble universes, holographic universes. They wouldn’t need alternatives if the theory worked. The desperation shows in the proliferation of patches—each new observation requiring another theoretical band-aid.

The electric model needs no beginning. Plasma physics shows the universe as an eternal transformer of energy, neither created nor destroyed, only changing form. Stars are born from electromagnetic pinches in cosmic Birkeland currents. Galaxies form where these currents intersect. No magic required—just the same electromagnetic forces we measure in laboratories.

III. Newton’s Incomplete Universe: What Gets Left Out

Isaac Newton described gravity’s effects but never explained its cause. He gave us equations for calculating orbital mechanics but admitted, “I frame no hypotheses” about gravity’s mechanism. Three centuries later, physics still can’t explain what gravity is or how it works.

Newton worked before humans harnessed electricity. His universe contained matter and motion but not electromagnetic fields, not plasma, not the forces that constitute 99.99% of visible matter. Building cosmology on Newton alone is like mapping a city using only its sewers—you miss everything important happening above ground.

The gravity-only model fails catastrophically at cosmic scales. Galaxies spin too fast for gravity to hold them together. Galaxy clusters move too quickly to be gravitationally bound. The universe’s large-scale structure—vast filaments and voids—cannot be explained by gravity’s attraction alone.

Rather than reconsidering their foundation, astronomers invented dark matter. Invisible, undetectable, interacting only through gravity, dark matter supposedly constitutes 85% of all matter. When observations showed accelerating cosmic expansion, they invented dark energy—70% of everything that exists, completely undetectable except through its supposed effects.

The standard model now claims we can only detect 4% of the universe. The other 96% is mathematical fiction created to save bad theory. This isn’t science—it’s doctrine defended through invented entities. Ptolemaic astronomers added epicycles to preserve Earth-centered cosmology. Modern astronomers add dark components to preserve gravity-centered cosmology.

Electric cosmology explains galactic rotation through electromagnetic forces. Galaxies are homopolar motors—Michael Faraday’s invention scaled up a trillion-fold. Anthony Peratt’s supercomputer simulations using only electromagnetic forces reproduce galactic structures perfectly, including rotation curves that mystify gravity-only theorists.

The cosmic web revealed by galaxy surveys matches plasma behavior in laboratories. Birkeland currents form cellular structures with vast voids and filamentary walls—exactly what we observe at the largest scales. No dark matter needed. No dark energy required. Just scalable plasma physics following Maxwell’s equations.

IV. Plasma: The Fourth State That Rules the First Three

Schools teach three states of matter: solid, liquid, gas. They barely mention the fourth state—plasma—which comprises 99.99% of visible matter in the universe. This omission isn’t accidental. Understanding plasma means understanding electricity’s cosmic role.

Plasma is ionized gas—atoms with electrons stripped away, creating a soup of positive ions and negative electrons. Unlike neutral gas, plasma conducts electricity. It responds to electromagnetic fields. It self-organizes into complex structures. It scales from laboratory experiments to galactic formations following the same physical laws.

Kristian Birkeland, Norwegian physicist, discovered the currents that bear his name in 1903. He created artificial auroras in his laboratory, sending electric current through magnetized spheres in vacuum chambers. His terella experiments reproduced Earth’s auroral displays, proving they were electrical phenomena. The Royal Society rejected his findings. Electromagnetic forces couldn’t be important in space, they declared.

Birkeland currents are cosmic power lines, conducting electricity through space. They twist into helical structures, exactly like the spirals we see in galaxies. When current density increases, they pinch into stars. The electromagnetic pinch effect—demonstrated in every plasma laboratory—creates the compression and heating that ignites stellar fusion.

Hannes Alfvén, who won the Nobel Prize for magnetohydrodynamics, spent his later career warning astronomers they misunderstood plasma. Plasma doesn’t behave like magnetized gas, he explained. It forms double layers—charge separation regions that accelerate particles and radiate energy. Every star is surrounded by such double layers. So is every planet with a magnetosphere.

The mainstream treats space as an insulator, a vacuum where electromagnetic forces can’t propagate. This despite measuring magnetic fields throughout the cosmos. Magnetic fields require electric currents—you can’t have one without the other. Every magnetic field astronomers detect indicates electric current flowing through space.

Laboratory plasma experiments scale up perfectly. Plasma behavior at one meter scales to one light-year following the same equations. This scalability—unique to electromagnetic phenomena—allows laboratory verification of cosmic processes. Gravity offers no such scalability. You can’t create a galaxy through gravitational forces in a laboratory.

V. Our Electric Sun: Not What They Told You

The Sun’s corona reaches 2 million degrees Celsius. Its surface is only 5,500 degrees. Heat flows from hot to cold—basic thermodynamics. The cooler surface cannot heat the hotter corona through any known thermal process. This coronal heating problem has plagued solar physics for decades.

The standard model claims the Sun is a nuclear furnace, fusing hydrogen into helium at its core. This model predicts neutrino emissions that don’t match observations. It can’t explain coronal heating. It can’t explain why the solar wind accelerates as it leaves the Sun. It can’t explain sunspots, solar flares, or coronal mass ejections.

The electric model sees the Sun as an anode—a positive terminal in a galactic circuit. Electric current flows into the Sun through its poles, invisible in visible light but detectable in radio and X-ray wavelengths. This current maintains the Sun’s discharge, creating its visible photosphere where current density drops below plasma transparency.

Sunspots are electromagnetic vortices where current channels break through the photosphere. That’s why they’re dark—we’re seeing through the bright photosphere to the cooler interior. That’s why they have intense magnetic fields. That’s why they appear in pairs with opposite magnetic polarity. They’re the footpoints of current loops extending into the corona.

The solar wind accelerates because it’s electrically driven, not thermally driven. Positive ions accelerate away from the positive anode. The acceleration continues far beyond where thermal effects would dissipate. The Ulysses spacecraft confirmed the solar wind is electrically organized, with fast wind from the poles and slow wind from the equator—exactly matching an electrical discharge pattern.

Coronal mass ejections are electromagnetic explosions—double layers catastrophically releasing stored electrical energy. The mainstream calls them “magnetic reconnection” events, inventing new physics to avoid saying “electrical discharge.” The magnetic field lines supposedly break and reconnect, releasing energy. But magnetic field lines are abstractions, not physical entities. They can’t break because they don’t exist except as mathematical constructs.

The electric Sun model predicts what the nuclear model cannot. Electric stars can vary their output based on galactic current density. They can have wildly different surface temperatures independent of mass. They can explode electrically when current density exceeds critical thresholds. Every stellar anomaly that mystifies mainstream astronomy makes sense electrically.

VI. The Body as Electrical System: Becker’s Suppressed Science

Robert O. Becker spent decades proving what medicine refuses to acknowledge: the body runs on direct current electricity. Not metaphorically. Not chemically with electrical byproducts. Literally, measurably, reproducibly electrical. His experiments at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Syracuse demonstrated that salamanders regenerate limbs using specific electrical currents. When he applied the same currents to rats—mammals that don’t naturally regenerate—they began regenerating too.

The current of injury is negative electricity at wound sites. This negative charge triggers dedifferentiation—mature cells reverting to embryonic states. Red blood cells become stem cells. Bone cells become capable of forming any tissue type. The implications staggered Becker: cancer might be dedifferentiation gone wrong, aging might be electrical decline, healing could be electrically controlled.

Becker discovered the perineural system—a direct current communication network operating alongside but independently from nerve impulses. This ancient electrical system, present in primitive organisms before nerves evolved, controls growth, healing, and biological cycles. It’s semiconducting, using proteins and particularly myelin sheaths as biological transistors. The brain isn’t just chemical—it’s an electrical organ where 90% of oxygen consumption occurs in myelin-producing glial cells, not neurons.

Silver electrodes, when electrically positive, killed all known pathogens without harming human cells. Becker’s silver-nylon mesh prevented infections in bone wounds that antibiotics couldn’t touch. The FDA approved it. Patients healed. Then Becker appeared on 60 Minutes in 1972, warning about electromagnetic pollution from power lines. His research funding vanished overnight. The man who proved regeneration was possible in mammals, who demonstrated the body’s electrical control systems, who invented infection-fighting technology still used today—professionally destroyed for speaking truth about EMF dangers.

The medical establishment’s response reveals the threat Becker posed. If healing is electrical, pharmaceutical monopolies crumble. If regeneration is possible, amputations become temporary. If infection responds better to electrical silver than antibiotics, drug resistance becomes irrelevant. Every principle of commercial medicine gets challenged by bioelectricity.

Becker’s experiments went further. Applying specific magnetic fields to cancer cells normalized their electrical properties—they stopped being cancerous. Heart attacks showed consistent magnetic field disruptions hours before occurring. Bone healing accelerated 300% with proper electrical stimulation. Acupuncture points measured as skin areas of anomalously high electrical conductance, validating millennia-old Chinese medicine through semiconductor physics. The body electric isn’t metaphor—it’s measurable reality suppressed because it threatens trillion-dollar industries.

VII. The Invisible Rainbow: Disease as Electrical Disruption

Arthur Firstenberg’s The Invisible Rainbow documents what epidemiologists won’t admit: every major electrical innovation triggered new disease patterns. The correlation is absolute. Telegraph networks brought neurasthenia—a constellation of fatigue, anxiety, and neurological symptoms affecting telegraph operators first, then spreading along wire routes. When alternating current replaced direct current in 1889, influenza’s modern form appeared simultaneously worldwide, killing millions. The Spanish flu of 1918 erupted precisely when powerful radio transmitters switched on globally.

The mechanism is porphyrins—ancient molecules essential for oxygen metabolism. Porphyrins are semiconductors. They conduct electricity. They’re in chlorophyll, enabling photosynthesis. They’re in hemoglobin, enabling oxygen transport. They’re concentrated in myelin sheaths, enabling nerve conduction. Electromagnetic fields disrupt porphyrin pathways, causing cellular oxygen starvation. The symptoms match chronic fatigue, chemical sensitivity, electrical hypersensitivity—modern diseases that didn’t exist before electrification.

Population studies confirm the pattern. Rural areas without electricity had no diabetes until power lines arrived—then rates matched electrified cities within a decade. Cancer was the twenty-fifth most common cause of death in 1850. By 1950, with electrical grids complete, it ranked second. Samuel Milham’s analysis of US mortality data showed disease rates correlating precisely with electrification levels, state by state, decade by decade.

Firstenberg identifies the canaries: 5-10% of the population with genetic porphyria variations. These individuals react violently to electromagnetic exposure—immediate headaches, heart palpitations, cognitive dysfunction. Medicine calls them hypochondriacs. Insurance companies know better. Lloyd’s of London excludes electromagnetic injury from coverage, classifying EMF as environmental pollutant alongside asbestos and nuclear radiation.

The 1889 pandemic began in Paris, the first city with widespread AC electrification, spreading along power lines, not person to person. Investigators couldn’t infect healthy volunteers with bodily fluids from flu victims—Rosenau’s experiments failed repeatedly. The 1957 Asian flu followed radar installation. The 1968 Hong Kong flu followed satellite launches. COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, the first city with blanket 5G coverage, spreading to cruise ships with 5G, New York with 5G, while African nations without 5G remained unaffected until 5G arrived.

Bhutan’s experience proves causation. This Himalayan kingdom had no chronic disease. No diabetes, minimal cancer, no heart disease. Between 2000 and 2010, electrical grid coverage went from 20% to 96%. By 2012, diabetes increased 1,700%, hypertension 3,300%, heart disease became the leading cause of death. Diet unchanged. Lifestyle unchanged. Only electricity was added.

VIII. Resonance and Transmission: Beyond Contagion

Luc Montagnier, Nobel laureate for discovering HIV, performed experiments that shatter virology’s foundations. He placed DNA in water, recorded its electromagnetic signature, transmitted that signature to pure water in another room, and the receiving water formed identical DNA sequences. No physical transfer. No particles. Pure electromagnetic resonance creating genetic material from information patterns.

The implications destroy contagion theory. If DNA transmits electromagnetically, if water carries genetic information, if resonance creates biological effects, then disease spread isn’t about particles jumping between hosts. It’s about electromagnetic communication, morphic fields, biological coherence. Bodies don’t catch diseases—they resonate with electromagnetic disruptions and produce similar responses.

Milton J. Rosenau’s Spanish flu experiments in 1918 proved non-contagion definitively. His team from the US Public Health Service tried everything: injecting volunteers with blood, mucus, and lung tissue from dying patients; having sick patients cough directly into healthy volunteers’ mouths; intimate face-to-face breathing for extended periods. Nobody got sick. Not one volunteer developed flu despite what Rosenau called exposure to “billions” of infectious particles. The experiment was replicated in San Francisco and Boston with identical results.

The Schumann resonance provides the mechanism. Earth’s magnetic field resonates at 7.83 Hz, matching human alpha brain waves. All life evolved within this frequency. Disrupting it causes immediate biological dysfunction. Astronauts require Schumann resonance generators or develop bone loss, muscle wasting, psychological disturbances. We’re electromagnetic beings in an electromagnetic matrix.

Thomas Cowan and Sally Fallon Morell’s thoughts on measles parties suggests resonance transmission. Children attending these parties develop symptoms simultaneously, not sequentially as contagion predicts. The first child doesn’t infect the second who infects the third. They all resonate together, their bodies responding to shared environmental triggers—electromagnetic disruption, seasonal light changes, collective stress—producing similar detoxification responses labeled “measles.”

This explains why diseases appear simultaneously across vast distances without travel or contact. The 1889 flu erupted the same week in Paris, London, New York, and Moscow—impossible for person-to-person transmission given 1889 travel speeds. The 1918 flu killed entire Alaskan villages accessible only by dogsled, weeks from the nearest infected population. Not contagion—resonance with global electromagnetic disruption from new radio transmitters.

5G technology at 60 GHz specifically absorbs oxygen, altering hemoglobin’s ability to bind it. Bodies starve for oxygen while breathing normally. The symptoms—difficulty breathing, hypoxia, sudden collapse—match COVID-19 exactly. Not a “virus.” Electromagnetic poisoning creating identical symptoms worldwide wherever 5G activates, while areas without 5G remain unaffected until installation begins.

IX. Lightning: Nature’s Trillion-Watt Revelation

Lightning delivers a trillion watts of power in half a second. Earth experiences 8.6 million lightning strikes daily. That’s 100 strikes per second, each delivering enough energy to power a small city for weeks. We’ve built a civilization on fossil fuels while ignoring the electrical power crackling overhead.

The official explanation for lightning is ice crystals rubbing together in clouds. This is what NASA claims. This is what meteorology textbooks teach. This is what we’re supposed to believe generates trillion-watt discharges. No freezer has ever exploded from ice crystals rubbing together. No ice storm has ever generated lightning from crystal collisions.

Lightning is an electrical discharge between Earth and space. The planet maintains a negative charge. The ionosphere carries positive charge. The atmosphere acts as a leaky capacitor, building charge differential until breakdown voltage is reached. The discharge equalizes the potential difference, maintaining Earth’s electrical environment.

Nikola Tesla understood this in 1900. He built Wardenclyffe Tower to tap atmospheric electricity, providing wireless power to the entire planet. J.P. Morgan killed the project when he realized he couldn’t meter wireless electricity. Tesla’s vision of free energy died with his financing.

Volcanic lightning demonstrates electricity’s role in geology. Eruptions generate massive electrical displays independent of weather conditions. The mainstream claims this is static electricity from ash particles rubbing together—the same failed ice crystal explanation shifted to volcanic ash. The electric model recognizes volcanoes as electrical discharge points, releasing subsurface telluric currents into the atmosphere.

Earthquake lights—glowing plasma phenomena preceding major quakes—reveal electricity’s role in seismic activity. The mainstream denied these existed until widespread video evidence made denial impossible. Now they claim it’s piezoelectric effects from stressed rocks, avoiding the obvious conclusion that Earth’s crust carries significant electrical current.

The implications are staggering. Every lightning bolt demonstrates available energy we don’t harvest. Every earthquake light reveals electrical forces we don’t monitor. Every volcanic discharge shows electrical systems we don’t understand. We’ve built our civilization on burning carbon while swimming in electrical energy we ignore.

X. Tornadoes and Weather: Electromagnetic Phenomena

Tornadoes are slow-motion lightning. While lightning equalizes charge in microseconds, tornadoes discharge over minutes or hours. The same electrical potential difference drives both phenomena—one fast and bright, one slow and mechanical.

The official explanation—warm moist air meets cool dry air—explains nothing. This condition exists constantly without producing tornadoes. The same explanation supposedly creates hurricanes, thunderstorms, and light rain. It’s a non-explanation, a placeholder for ignorance.

Witnesses report green skies before tornadoes—plasma glow from atmospheric ionization. Tornadoes exhibit luminosity, especially at ground contact. Lightning frequency drops during tornado activity, then returns to normal after the tornado passes. The tornado is serving the same charge-equalizing function as lightning, temporarily suppressing lightning’s need.

Photographs capture lightning inside tornado funnels. Storm chasers report radio interference, compass anomalies, and electrical sensations near tornadoes. Cars are magnetized after tornado encounters. Metal objects exhibit welding-like fusion without melting. These are electrical phenomena, not mechanical wind effects.

In 2000, ELAT corporation used Russian ionization technology in Aguascalientes, Mexico. They erected ionization towers in drought-stricken farmland. Rainfall doubled. Bean yields increased 61%. The mainstream ignored it. In 2010, Abu Dhabi repeated the experiment. Fifty-two rainstorms in three months, including unexpected hail. The mainstream claimed coincidence.

Ionization creates rainfall by providing condensation nuclei for water vapor. But more fundamentally, it alters the electrical relationship between Earth and atmosphere. Water is a polar molecule. It responds to electric fields. Change the field, change the weather.

Hurricane modification experiments in the 1960s—Project Stormfury—used silver iodide seeding. The real effect was electrical. Silver iodide is highly conductive. It altered the storm’s electrical structure. The project was terminated when hurricanes responded too well to modification, raising questions about weather weaponization.

Weather is electrical. The Sun’s electromagnetic variability drives atmospheric electricity. Solar wind fluctuations alter ionospheric charge. Cosmic rays—electrically charged particles—trigger cloud formation. Every weather phenomenon has an electrical component we pretend doesn’t exist.

XI. Electric Gravity and the Dinosaur Problem

An 80-ton Brachiosaurus couldn’t pump blood to its 40-foot-high head in Earth’s current gravity. Its heart would need to generate impossible pressures. Its blood vessels would rupture. Its legs would collapse. The physics don’t work.

Pteranodon had a 30-foot wingspan but hollow bones lighter than paper. In today’s gravity, it couldn’t generate enough lift to fly. Quetzalcoatlus was the size of a giraffe with wings. Aerospace engineers calculate it couldn’t even glide effectively in current conditions.

The mainstream offers two explanations: different atmospheric pressure or incorrect size estimates. Neither works. Atmospheric pressure changes don’t overcome gravitational impossibilities. The size estimates come from complete skeletal remains—there’s no guessing involved.

Wal Thornhill proposes gravity is an electrical phenomenon. Atoms have slight charge polarization. In massive bodies, these tiny polarizations align radially, creating a residual electric field we call gravity. This makes gravity variable, dependent on a body’s electrical environment.

Saturn’s moon Titan has an atmosphere denser than Earth’s despite having one-seventh the mass. It should have less gravity, less atmospheric retention. Venus has an atmosphere 90 times denser than Earth’s with 90% of Earth’s gravity. Mars has 38% of Earth’s gravity but only 1% of Earth’s atmospheric pressure. The patterns don’t match gravitational predictions.

Dinosaurs lived when Earth’s electrical environment was different. Lower field strength meant weaker gravity. Massive animals could move, breathe, and pump blood to elevated heads. When the electrical environment changed—through solar system reconfiguration, galactic current fluctuation, or cosmic circuit evolution—gravity increased.

Mass extinctions correlate with evidence of electrical catastrophes. Fulgurites—lightning-fused sand—appear in mass extinction layers. Shocked quartz, previously attributed only to meteor impacts, forms under intense electrical discharge. The Permian extinction’s Siberian Traps show electrical scarring patterns, not just volcanic flows.

The dinosaur problem reveals gravity’s electrical nature. Physics works when we include electricity. Impossibilities become possibilities. The 80-ton Brachiosaurus walked the Earth when electrical conditions differed from today.

XII. Implications: What This Changes About Everything

The human body runs on electricity. Every nerve signal, every muscle contraction, every thought is electrical. The heart is an electrical oscillator. The brain generates measurable electromagnetic fields. We are electrical beings in an electrical universe. Becker proved this isn’t metaphor—it’s measurable direct current flowing through semiconducting biological tissues.

Medicine treats bodies as chemical machines, ignoring the bioelectric systems that control healing. Robert O. Becker demonstrated bone healing accelerates under proper electrical stimulation. He showed limb regeneration in mammals is possible through electrical field manipulation. His silver-nylon technology fights infection better than antibiotics. The medical establishment destroyed his career rather than acknowledge electricity’s primacy in biological systems. Drugs are profitable. Electromagnetic healing threatens pharmaceutical monopolies.

Archaeological mysteries solve themselves electrically. Massive stone monuments show electrical machining marks—Lichtenberg figures from high-voltage discharge. Ancient cultures worldwide described plasma phenomena in their myths: spiraling serpents, cosmic thunderbolts, wars in heaven. They were recording what they witnessed, not inventing fantasies.

The Nazca lines are electrical scarring from massive telluric currents. The Richat Structure in Mauritania is an electrical discharge formation. The Grand Canyon shows side-canyon formation patterns matching electrical discharge, not water erosion. Valles Marineris on Mars is a 4,000-kilometer electrical scar, not a water-carved canyon.

Disease correlates with electrical disruption. Firstenberg’s data shows diabetes, heart disease, and cancer rates tracking precisely with electrification levels. Bhutan’s decade-long electrification created a 1,700% increase in diabetes with no dietary changes. Every pandemic since 1889 coincided with new electromagnetic technology—AC power, radio, radar, satellites, 5G. The pattern is absolute.

Climate science ignores the Sun’s electrical variability. Solar wind fluctuations affect cosmic ray flux. Cosmic rays trigger cloud formation through electromagnetic nucleation. Cloud cover determines surface temperature more than carbon dioxide. The electrical connection between Sun and Earth drives climate change, not industrial emissions. The IPCC models exclude the primary forcing mechanism.

Free energy is possible. Tesla demonstrated it. The atmosphere carries enormous electrical potential. Every lightning strike proves it. The Earth itself is a massive electrical generator. We burn fossil fuels while swimming in electrical energy. The technology exists—Becker’s regeneration, Tesla’s wireless transmission, ELAT’s weather control. The physics is understood. The political will is absent because free energy destroys control structures.

The electric universe threatens every established power structure. Academic careers built on gravity-only cosmology would crumble. Energy cartels would lose their stranglehold. Military advantages from suppressed electrical technologies would vanish. Medical monopolies based on pharmaceutical interventions would face electromagnetic competition. Insurance companies already know—they exclude EMF injury from coverage, classifying it as environmental pollution alongside asbestos.

XIII. The Resistance to Revolution

Thomas Kuhn described scientific revolutions in “The Structure of Scientific Revolutions.” Old paradigms don’t die from contrary evidence. They die when their defenders die. Max Planck noted science advances one funeral at a time.

The pattern of suppression is consistent. Halton Arp documented quasars physically connected to galaxies with different redshifts, disproving Big Bang expansion—denied telescope time, died in exile. Robert O. Becker proved electromagnetic regeneration—funding eliminated after speaking publicly about EMF dangers. Peter Duesberg questioned HIV causing AIDS—career destroyed, stripped of graduate students. Arthur Firstenberg documented EMF health effects—marginalized, his Supreme Court case on wireless radiation rejected without hearing.

Plasma cosmologists can’t get telescope time. Their papers are rejected without review. Their calculations are ignored. Halton Arp was denied telescope access for documenting quasar-galaxy connections that disproved Big Bang expansion. He died in exile in Germany. Becker lost all research funding overnight after his 60 Minutes appearance warning about power line dangers. The message is clear: challenge electromagnetic ignorance, lose your career.

The mainstream adds epicycles rather than abandoning failed theory. Dark matter, dark energy, inflation fields, quantum foam—each patch more exotic than the last. The electric model explains the same observations without fictional entities, but simplicity threatens complexity’s priesthood. When 96% of your universe is admitted fiction to save a failing model, the model has failed.

Universities teach plasma physics separately from astronomy. Medical schools ignore bioelectricity despite Becker’s proof of DC healing systems. Engineering programs pretend Tesla’s wireless power was fantasy despite Wardenclyffe’s documented tests. The compartmentalization maintains ignorance. Students learn gravity-only cosmology without hearing alternatives. Doctors prescribe drugs without understanding electrical healing. Engineers burn fossil fuels without considering atmospheric electricity.

Journals enforce orthodoxy through peer review. Peers are believers in the paradigm. Dissent equals career suicide. Grant money flows to dark matter searches, not plasma physics research. The Large Hadron Collider hunts fictional particles while ignoring demonstrated electrical phenomena. LIGO claims to detect gravitational waves while the electric universe predicts electromagnetic explanations for the same observations.

Science journalism repeats press releases without investigation. “Scientists discover” becomes the headline, not “Scientists claim.” Dark matter detection is always imminent. The crisis in cosmology is never mentioned. The public believes science is settled when it’s actually in revolution. Firstenberg’s correlations between electrification and disease are ignored. Becker’s regeneration breakthroughs are forgotten. Montagnier’s DNA resonance experiments are dismissed.

Insurance companies know the truth. Lloyd’s of London excludes electromagnetic injury. Swiss Re warns of EMF liability exceeding asbestos. They classify wireless radiation with nuclear radiation as uninsurable environmental pollution. Follow the money—it leads to suppressed truth. When insurers won’t cover something, the risk is real, documented, inevitable.

Liam Scheff’s role is the child pointing out the emperor’s nakedness. Not a plasma physicist, not an astronomer, not a medical researcher, but a journalist willing to see obvious patterns. The priest invented Big Bang. NASA claims ice crystals make lightning. Dinosaurs couldn’t exist in current gravity. Vaccines are grown on monkey kidneys and aborted fetuses. HIV tests cross-react with pregnancy. These are observations anyone can make, but only outsiders dare speak.

Official stories exist to protect officials. The Big Bang protects cosmologists who’ve spent careers defending it. Dark matter protects theorists who invented it. Virus theory protects virologists studying fiction. Gravity-only models protect institutions built on them. Chemical medicine protects pharmaceutical profits. The truth threatens paychecks, reputations, and legacies.

The electric universe doesn’t need protection. It makes predictions—galaxy formation in plasma labs, confirmed. It scales from laboratory to cosmos—no dark matter required. It explains what gravity cannot—solar temperature inversions, galactic rotation curves, planetary scarring. It reveals the connected, energetic nature of everything. We are electrical beings in an electrical universe, denied our electrical heritage by those whose power depends on our ignorance.

The revolution isn’t coming—it’s here. Every smartphone user carries technology that shouldn’t work in a gravity-only universe. Every lightning bolt mocks the ice crystal theory. Every regenerating salamander disproves genetic determinism. Every pandemic coinciding with new EMF technology reveals the pattern. The old guard clutches their dark matter while reality operates electrically around them. One funeral at a time, the truth emerges. The universe is electric. Life is electric. The future—if we survive our electromagnetic recklessness—is electric.

References

Becker, Robert O., and Gary Selden. The Body Electric: Electromagnetism and the Foundation of Life. New York: William Morrow, 1985.

Cowan, Thomas, and Sally Fallon Morell. The Truth About Contagion: Exploring Theories of How Disease Spreads. New York: Skyhorse Publishing, 2021.

Firstenberg, Arthur. The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life. White River Junction, VT: Chelsea Green Publishing, 2020.

Milham, Samuel. Dirty Electricity: Electrification and the Diseases of Civilization. Bloomington, IN: iUniverse, 2012.

Montagnier, Luc, et al. “DNA Waves and Water.” Journal of Physics: Conference Series 306 (2011): 012007.

Rosenau, Milton J. “Experiments to Determine Mode of Spread of Influenza.” Journal of the American Medical Association 73, no. 5 (1919): 311-313.

Scheff, Liam. Official Stories: Counter-Arguments for a Culture in Need. CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, 2012.

Thornhill, Wallace, and David Talbott. The Electric Universe. Portland, OR: Mikamar Publishing, 2007.

