Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
4h

Weaponize so called viruses, testing and discovery fakery in order to poison the targeted population.

A wonderful plan to move to the ending phase, infection by injection !!!

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Dean Fraser's avatar
Dean Fraser
6h

https://tinyurl.com/42pdu8fc

This episode is much improved [better sound and visuals], as is the whole series.

Been redone by Wallach for a short period of time. If you've not seen any of it; then

get on it. Pronto.

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