Six book summaries have been sitting in the queue while I've focused on new essays. Rather than let them age further, I'm releasing all six today. Each stands on its own—no unifying theme beyond the fact that they've been waiting for your attention.

Who Paid the Piper: The CIA and the Cultural Cold War (1999) by Frances Stonor Saunders

For nearly two decades, the CIA secretly funded and managed what may be the most ambitious peacetime covert operation in American history—not with weapons but with symphony orchestras, literary magazines, art exhibitions, and international conferences. The Congress for Cultural Freedom, presenting itself as an independent alliance of intellectuals defending liberty against totalitarianism, maintained offices in thirty-five countries and published over twenty prestige magazines including the celebrated Encounter. Saunders’ meticulous research reveals the full scope of this hidden campaign and its central paradox: to promote art produced in democracy, democratic processes had to be circumvented. To encourage openness abroad, the Agency operated in secrecy at home. The programs were hidden not primarily from the Soviets but from the American public, because domestic anti-Communists would have destroyed any initiative funding socialist intellectuals and progressive magazines. The United States found itself lying to its own citizens in order to spread truth to Europeans.

Who Paid The Piper: The CIA And The Cultural Cold War (1999) Unbekoming · 3:06 AM During the height of the Cold War, the Central Intelligence Agency conducted what may be the most ambitious peacetime covert operation in American history—not with guns or spy planes, but with symphony orchestras, literary magazines, art exhibitions, and international conferences. For nearly two decades, from 1950 until its exposure in 1967, the CIA sec… Read full story

Pawns in the Game (1958) by William Guy Carr

Canadian naval commander William Guy Carr spent nearly fifty years investigating what he believed to be a centuries-old conspiracy controlling world events. His thesis: every revolution from France in 1789 to Russia in 1917, every major war, economic crash, and political assassination has been deliberately engineered by international conspirators working toward one goal—complete enslavement of humanity under a one-world government. The methodology he describes never changes: create economic hardship through financial manipulation, use propaganda to blame existing leaders, infiltrate institutions with trained agents, divide populations into hostile camps, trigger an incident, release chaos, install dictatorial control. Whether one accepts Carr’s theories or not, Pawns in the Game remains a fascinating window into how one intelligence officer understood the forces shaping his world. The book has circulated for decades in certain circles while remaining virtually unknown in others—which itself raises questions worth considering.

Pawns in the Game (1958) Unbekoming · 3:04 AM In 1958, Canadian naval commander William Guy Carr published what he believed to be the definitive exposure of a centuries-old conspiracy controlling world events. “Pawns in the Game” presents history not as a series of random conflicts and organic social movements, but as a carefully orchestrated chess match played by unseen hands. According to Carr, e… Read full story

The Giza Death Star (2001) by Joseph P. Farrell

Farrell proposes that the Great Pyramid wasn’t a tomb, temple, or power plant—it was a weapon of devastating sophistication, a “phase conjugate howitzer” capable of tapping into fundamental forces of the universe and directing them to any target on Earth. He builds this hypothesis through three lines of evidence: engineer Christopher Dunn’s analysis proving the pyramid was a machine designed for acoustic resonance and energy amplification; ancient Sumerian and Egyptian texts that explicitly describe the structure as “the Great Weapon” and detail a war fought for its control; and the pyramid’s dimensions, which encode harmonic approximations of Planck units and galactic constants suggesting practical engineering of unified physics. The weapon would operate by coupling with Earth’s Schumann resonance, solar orbital mechanics, and galactic rotation through quantum entanglement, then phase-conjugating this energy into time-reversed waves that gain rather than lose power with distance. The picture that emerges is of an ancient civilization that achieved stellar-level energy capabilities but destroyed itself in wars fought with weapons that made nuclear bombs primitive. The pyramid stands today as an empty shell—its vital components systematically removed by the victors of that ancient war, left as a warning about what happens when technology exceeds wisdom.

The Giza Death Star (2001) Unbekoming · 5:37 AM The Great Pyramid of Giza stands as humanity’s most enigmatic achievement - a structure so precisely engineered that we struggle to replicate its tolerances even today. But what if everything we’ve been told about it is wrong? Not just mistaken in the details, but fundamentally, catastrophically wrong about its very purpose? Joseph P. Farrell’s Read full story

The Occult Renaissance Church of Rome (2017) by Michael Hoffman

Hoffman’s thesis is that the Catholic Church has been clandestinely ruled by a syncretic theology rooted in Neoplatonic-Hermetic Kabbalism since the late fifteenth century. The infiltration began during the Renaissance through figures like Marsilio Ficino, who translated the Corpus Hermeticum into Latin, and Giovanni Pico della Mirandola, who argued that Kabbalah “testified of Christ” and should be integrated into Christian theology. What followed, Hoffman argues, was a gradual corruption of doctrine through the acceptance of equivocation and mental reservation—practices that permitted deception under certain circumstances—and the relaxation of prohibitions against usury, which allowed the “Money Power” to gain influence over the Church itself. The book traces this process through successive popes, the Jesuit order, and theological developments that Hoffman sees as departures from orthodox Christianity. His central image: a grand cathedral whose foundation stones have been quietly replaced with weaker material, while the congregation continues to worship, unaware that anything has changed.

Sacred Economics (2011) by Charles Eisenstein

The earth provides abundantly—the sun delivers thousands of times more energy than we need, soil naturally regenerates, human creativity is limitless—yet we experience pervasive scarcity. Eisenstein argues this scarcity is not natural but artificially created by our money system itself. Interest-bearing debt mathematically guarantees there’s never enough money for everyone to prosper, since debts grow exponentially while the money to pay them back is never fully created. Even if technology could provide everything freely, our current monetary system would still generate poverty and force endless competition. His vision transcends the tired capitalism-versus-socialism debate by identifying a deeper problem both systems share: the structure of money itself. The book draws on Silvio Gesell’s negative-interest currency experiments, ancient gift economies, and emerging peer-to-peer networks to outline an economy where money serves life rather than life serving money.

Sacred Economics (2011) Unbekoming · 3:08 AM We live in a world of fundamental contradiction: the earth provides abundantly—the sun delivers thousands of times more energy than we need, soil naturally regenerates, human creativity is limitless—yet we experience pervasive scarcity, with most people anxious about money and struggling to meet basic needs. Charles Eisenstein’s “Sacred Economics” revea… Read full story

Four Thousand Weeks (2021) by Oliver Burkeman

The average human lifespan amounts to roughly 4,000 weeks. That number—stark, finite, unexpectedly small—exposes the absurdity at the heart of modern time management. Every productivity system and life-optimization strategy rests on an impossible premise: that with the right approach, you might somehow fit everything in. You won’t. The math doesn’t work. Burkeman argues this limitation isn’t a problem to solve but a reality to accept—and that the acceptance itself is where freedom begins. The efficiency trap ensures that every hour saved generates new demands to fill it. Answer emails faster and you receive more emails. The harder you try to control time, the more anxious you become, because you’re attempting something ontologically impossible: you don’t have time that you can manage from some external vantage point. You are time. The book’s practical implications are immediate: strategic underachievement beats scattered mediocrity. Choosing what to neglect matters more than optimizing what you pursue.

The Deep Dive Audio Library

Virtually everything on this Substack is free. The one exception is the Deep Dive Audio Library, reserved for paid subscribers.

The library now contains over 170 in-depth conversations—30 to 50 minutes each—exploring the books behind these essays. That’s more than 100 hours of content. Each of the six summaries above has an accompanying deep dive. To the best of my knowledge, this collection does not exist anywhere else on the internet, let alone in explanatory audio form.

The fee is modest: $5/month or $50/year. If you’ve found value in this work throughout the year, a paid subscription is the most direct way to support it. And if you’re looking for a holiday gift for someone who appreciates this kind of material, gift subscriptions are available.

Merry Christmas, everyone.

Leave a comment

Share

Support Independent Research

This work remains free because paid subscribers make it possible. If you find value here, consider joining them.

What paid subscribers get: Access to the Deep Dive Audio Library — 170+ in-depth discussions (30-50 min each) exploring the books behind these essays. New discussions added weekly. That’s 100+ hours of content for less than the price of a single audiobook.

[Upgrade to Paid – $5/month or $50/year]

Get in touch Essay ideas, stories, or expertise to share: unbekoming@outlook.com

New Biology Clinic

For those of you looking for practitioners who actually understand terrain medicine and the principles we explore here, I want to share something valuable. Dr. Tom Cowan—whose books and podcasts have shaped much of my own thinking about health—has created the New Biology Clinic, a virtual practice staffed by wellness specialists who operate from the same foundational understanding. This isn’t about symptom suppression or the conventional model. It’s about personalized guidance rooted in how living systems actually work. The clinic offers individual and family memberships that include not just private consults, but group sessions covering movement, nutrition, breathwork, biofield tuning, and more. Everything is virtual, making it accessible wherever you are. If you’ve been searching for practitioners who won’t look at you blankly when you mention structured water or the importance of the extracellular matrix, this is worth exploring. Use discount code “Unbekoming” to get $100 off the member activation fee. You can learn more and sign up at newbiologyclinic.com.