The Institute of Medicine is a private organization hired by government agencies and pharmaceutical companies to evaluate public health questions. In 2001, the CDC contracted IOM to assess whether childhood vaccines might be linked to autism. Leaked transcripts from closed-door committee meetings reveal what happened next. Before examining any evidence, Committee Chair Dr. Marie McCormick announced: “We are not ever going to come down that [autism] is a true side effect.” Study Director Kathleen Stratton defined boundaries: “The point of no return, the line we will not cross in public policy is ‘Pull the vaccine, Change the schedule.’ We wouldn’t say ‘Compensate [the injured].’ We wouldn’t say ‘Pull the vaccine.’” Committee member Dr. Shaywitz offered the clearest summary: “If we were a group working for Philip Morris, we would be saying there’s no relation between cancer and smoking.”

The same personnel and methodology had been used before. Dr. Frank DeStefano, Coleen Boyle, and Dr. McCormick previously worked on IOM’s Agent Orange review, which concluded for years that “more studies were needed” before acknowledging harms from the military’s chemical weapon. A Congressional report later titled “The Agent Orange Cover-up: A Case of Flawed Science and Political Manipulation” found that officials “intentionally manipulated or withheld compelling information.” Admiral Elmo Zumwalt Jr., whose own son died from Agent Orange exposure after the Admiral ordered its use in Vietnam, testified that government and industry officials had deliberately concealed evidence. Despite this exposure, DeStefano and Boyle were promoted—DeStefano to Director of CDC’s Immunization Safety Office, Boyle to Director of CDC’s National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities. The methodology that failed veterans was then applied to children.

What follows in these pages is documentation. Exposed internal communications. Published studies the public never hears about. Exposed contradictions between what officials say publicly and what they acknowledge privately. Exposed financial relationships between regulatory agencies and the companies they regulate. Exposed criminal histories of pharmaceutical manufacturers—$62 billion in penalties for fraud, concealing deadly side effects, and bribery. Exposed revolving doors between government positions and industry payoffs. Exposed vaccine package inserts acknowledging neurological injuries that sound remarkably like autism. Exposed comparisons between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations showing dramatically different outcomes. Exposed compensation payments for brain damage that officials refuse to call autism despite identical symptoms.

This book does not argue that vaccines cause autism. It documents that the question was never honestly investigated—that the “debunking” originated from predetermined conclusions designed to protect vaccine programs rather than discover truth. Citations throughout link to original sources: Congressional testimony, court documents, scientific papers, leaked transcripts, manufacturer disclosures. Readers can verify every claim. The information has been available for years, scattered across government archives, medical journals, and legal proceedings. Gavin de Becker assembled it, organized it, and followed the evidence where it led. The conclusion is not his opinion. The conclusion is what the evidence shows when someone finally looks.

With thanks to Gavin de Becker.

Forbidden Facts: Government Deceit & Suppression About Brain Damage from Childhood Vaccines: de Becker, Gavin

ANALOGY

Imagine a company sells millions of cars, and some percentage of those cars spontaneously catch fire. Owners report flames erupting shortly after purchase—enough reports that patterns become undeniable. The government agency responsible for vehicle safety faces a choice: investigate the fires or protect the manufacturer.

The agency chooses protection. They hire a private consulting firm to study the issue. Before examining a single vehicle, the firm’s project director announces internally: “We are not ever going to conclude that fires are a true defect of these cars.” Their stated boundary: “The line we will not cross is ‘Recall the vehicle, Change the design.’” When offered access to burned cars from affected owners, they decline: “Do you have a free weekend to look at wreckage?”

The firm spends months debating how to categorize their eventual findings—”Suggestive of No Fire Risk,” “Inadequate Evidence of Fire Association,” “Insufficient to Establish Combustion”—phrases designed to sound scientific while concluding nothing. One consultant observes: “If we were working for a cigarette company, we’d be saying there’s no relation between smoking and cancer.”

When the firm releases its report declaring no defect found, news outlets (heavily funded by automotive advertising) repeat the conclusion as settled fact. Anyone questioning the finding is labeled “anti-car”—a crank who probably wants everyone riding horses. Burned-car owners are told their vehicles must have had preexisting conditions, or they simply noticed problems they’d overlooked before. The government establishes a compensation fund that pays claims for “spontaneous thermal events” and “ignition-related damage” but refuses to hear claims using the word “fire”—because officially, these cars don’t catch fire.

Meanwhile, the manufacturer’s internal documents reveal they knew about the fire risk, tested their vehicles with misleading protocols, and added safety warnings to owner’s manuals that no one reads. Company executives cycle into government regulatory positions and back. Exposed wrongdoing results in fines amounting to 2% of revenue—a cost of doing business. The cars keep selling, the fires keep burning, and anyone who keeps asking questions keeps getting called crazy.

This is how vaccine safety works in America, except the product goes inside children’s bodies.

ONE-MINUTE ELEVATOR EXPLANATION

The claim that vaccines cannot cause autism was never established by science—it was established by a private organization called the Institute of Medicine, hired by the CDC to reach a predetermined conclusion. Leaked transcripts from their closed-door meetings show committee members stating before their review began: “We are not ever going to come down that autism is a true side effect.” They refused to examine case files of injured children. One member compared their approach to tobacco companies denying cancer links.

The same people who debunked Agent Orange harms—later exposed by Congress as “flawed science and political manipulation”—were promoted to debunk vaccine concerns. The same methodology was applied: exclude relevant evidence, create category language that says nothing, delay indefinitely, declare more studies needed.

What the government has acknowledged: vaccines cause encephalopathy, seizure disorders, brain inflammation—conditions with symptoms identical to autism. The vaccine injury court has paid billions in compensation for these conditions, sometimes in cases where autism was also diagnosed. The semantic distinction determines compensation, not the symptoms.

Thimerosal is 50% mercury. Mercury’s primary effects are neurological—developmental delays, cognitive impairment, behavioral changes. Vaccine manufacturers’ own package inserts acknowledge neurological side effects. Studies comparing vaccinated to unvaccinated children consistently show dramatically higher autism rates in vaccinated populations.

The pharmaceutical companies involved have paid over $62 billion in criminal penalties for fraud, concealing side effects, and bribery—but cannot be sued for vaccine injuries due to laws they lobbied for. The officials who protected them rotate into industry positions. The media that might investigate depends on $22 billion annually in pharmaceutical advertising.

The question was never answered. It was buried.

12-POINT SUMMARY

1. The vaccine-autism debunking originated from a single source—the Institute of Medicine—whose leaked transcripts reveal the conclusion was predetermined. Committee Chair Dr. Marie McCormick stated “We are not ever going to come down that [autism] is a true side effect” before the review began. The stated boundary: no vaccine would be pulled, no schedule changed, no compensation paid, regardless of findings.

2. The same personnel (DeStefano, Boyle, McCormick) and methodology used to debunk Agent Orange harms were applied to vaccines. A Congressional report titled “The Agent Orange Cover-up: A Case of Flawed Science and Political Manipulation” found officials “intentionally manipulated or withheld compelling information.” Both DeStefano and Boyle were promoted after their Agent Orange work was discredited.

3. The government acknowledges vaccines cause encephalopathy, encephalitis, seizure disorders, and brain inflammation—conditions sharing nearly identical symptoms with autism. The vaccine injury court has paid compensation in cases where autism was also present, using semantic distinctions to avoid the word “autism.” The Pace Environmental Law Review found “no obvious distinction in symptoms or gravity of injury” between compensated cases and denied autism claims.

4. Autism rates rose from 1:10,000 in the 1950s to 1:36 today. Government scientists claim ignorance of causes while claiming certainty vaccines aren’t among them—a logical impossibility. Among Amish children (typically unvaccinated), autism rates are approximately 1:15,000 versus 1:125 in the general population when studied. Vaccinated versus unvaccinated studies consistently show 5-12 times higher autism rates in vaccinated children.

5. Thimerosal (50% mercury) remained in childhood vaccines for decades despite mercury’s documented neurological effects. CDC’s claim that thimerosal was “removed from all childhood vaccines since 2001” was false—it remained in multiple flu vaccines given to children and pregnant women. The UK, Denmark, Austria, Japan, Russia, and Scandinavian countries banned thimerosal entirely; it continues in vaccines administered to hundreds of millions of children in developing nations.

6. Vaccine manufacturers acknowledge extensive neurological side effects in their own package inserts: seizures, encephalopathy, encephalitis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, transverse myelitis, progressive neurological disorders, convulsions, and coma. A 2025 study examining three children who died within 24 hours of vaccination called for reevaluation of “risks and benefits of currently approved vaccines.”

7. Survival rates for healthy American children who contract Hepatitis B, rotavirus, mumps, measles, chickenpox, pertussis, tetanus, polio, and Covid-19 are effectively 100%. Most years see zero measles deaths despite millions of unvaccinated children. Tetanus killed 13 Americans over a decade—all elderly. Last year, 97% of global polio cases were vaccine-derived.

8. Pharmaceutical companies have paid $62.3 billion in criminal penalties for fraud, concealing deadly side effects, and bribery—a small fraction of revenues. Pfizer paid the largest criminal fine in US history. Johnson & Johnson knew baby powder contained asbestos for decades. Merck’s Vioxx killed an estimated 60,000+ Americans. Internal documents revealed Merck added rabbit blood to vaccine test samples.

9. The claim that vaccines saved 154 million lives traces to a single Imperial College study funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, using “regression-based imputation” methodology. Imperial College’s prediction track record includes being off by 847X on Mad Cow, 700,000X on bird flu, 1,444X on swine flu, and 18,000X on Taiwan Covid deaths. The 7,000-word report omits all words related to adverse events, injury, or harm.

10. The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and PREP Act of 2005 grant vaccine manufacturers complete immunity from lawsuits. Japan compensates vaccine injuries in 87% of claims; the US compensates fewer than 1%. CDC Director Julie Gerberding oversaw vaccine safety messaging, then became president of Merck’s vaccine division. CDC whistleblower Dr. William Thompson admitted omitting “statistically significant” data showing increased autism risk.

11. The pharmaceutical industry spends $22+ billion annually on media advertising, ensuring no critical coverage of vaccine products. When two teenagers died from vaccine-induced myocarditis on the same day in June 2021 (confirmed by autopsies in both states), no national news outlet reported the deaths. Political operative Jay Carson described “The Playbook”: systematic character destruction of anyone questioning vaccine safety.

12. Despite all debunking, IOM Committee Chair McCormick acknowledged “the committee accepts that under certain conditions, infections and heavy metals, including thimerosal, can injure the nervous system.” Thimerosal’s Safety Data Sheet warns: “Not for medicinal use. May cause damage to organs. Toxic if swallowed. Fatal in contact with skin. Fatal if inhaled.” The question was never scientifically answered—it was systematically buried.

GOLDEN NUGGET

The single most valuable insight from this material appears in a statement by Dr. Paul Offit, the nation’s most prominent vaccine advocate and longtime advisor to CDC and FDA:

“You can never really say ‘MMR doesn’t cause autism.’ But frankly, when you get in front of the media, you better get used to saying it, because otherwise people hear a door being left open when a door shouldn’t be left open.”

This statement, from the leading pro-vaccine voice in America, reveals the entire architecture of deception. The scientific truth is acknowledged: “You can never really say ‘MMR doesn’t cause autism.’” The public messaging is opposite: say it anyway, because uncertainty affects vaccination rates.

The statement explains everything. It explains why IOM committee members spent months crafting category language while refusing to examine injured children. It explains why “encephalopathy” is compensated but “autism” isn’t. It explains why 97% of independent studies find mercury-autism associations while 86% of industry-funded studies don’t. It explains why questioning vaccine safety destroys careers while promoting vaccines builds them.

The priority is not scientific accuracy but messaging effectiveness. The door that “shouldn’t be left open” is the door to honest inquiry—because honest inquiry might find something that affects vaccination rates. Parents aren’t trusted with scientific uncertainty; they must be told absolute falsehoods (”vaccines don’t cause autism”) to ensure compliance.

This is not a scientific position. This is a marketing position that borrows scientific language. The leading vaccine advocate in America knows the claim cannot be made scientifically—and instructs colleagues to make it anyway when cameras are rolling.

30 Q&As

1. What is the Institute of Medicine (IOM), how is it funded, and what do leaked transcripts from its Immunization Safety Review Committee reveal about predetermined conclusions, including specific statements from Dr. Marie McCormick, Kathleen Stratton, and Dr. Shaywitz?

The Institute of Medicine is a completely private organization—not a government agency as many assume—that hires professionals to examine public health issues. IOM receives funding from both government and private industry, including pharmaceutical companies like Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Eli Lilly. As a private entity, IOM is not required to disclose payment amounts, funding sources, or expert compensation. The organization describes itself as “unbiased,” “objective,” and “evidence-based,” with experts characterized as “esteemed,” “renowned,” “distinguished,” and “eminent.” News media consistently describe IOM as “authoritative,” “independent,” and “the gold standard.”

Leaked transcripts from closed-door sessions of the Immunization Safety Review Committee reveal these self-descriptions to be marketing rather than reality. Committee Chair Dr. Marie McCormick stated flatly: “We are not ever going to come down that [autism] is a true side effect” of vaccines—a declaration made before the review began. Study Director Kathleen Stratton defined boundaries explicitly: “The point of no return, the line we will not cross in public policy is ‘Pull the vaccine, Change the schedule.’ We wouldn’t say ‘Compensate [the injured].’ We wouldn’t say ‘Pull the vaccine.’ We wouldn’t say ‘Stop the program.’” Dr. Shaywitz made the most revealing comparison: “If we were a group working for Philip Morris, we would be saying there’s no relation between cancer and smoking. This study is not so good, and this study is not so good. And the cigarette manufacturers do that constantly... you can pick holes in any study.” Committee members spent days debating word categories while refusing to examine case files of injured children, with Dr. McCormick dismissing the offer: “Let’s not do that. Do you have a free weekend that you want to plod through them?”

2. What methodology did IOM use for both Agent Orange and vaccine reviews, what did Congressional investigations conclude about the Agent Orange work, and what happened professionally to Dr. Frank DeStefano and Coleen Boyle after their Agent Orange analysis was discredited?

IOM applied identical methodology to both Agent Orange and vaccine reviews, beginning each by explicitly excluding the most relevant areas of inquiry. The Agent Orange study stated they would not consider “toxicologic studies”—removing toxicology from a toxicity review. The vaccine study stated at the outset they wouldn’t “recommend a change in the licensure, scheduling, or administration of a vaccine”—eliminating any possibility of recommending action before the review began. Both reviews relied on categorical language designed to say nothing definitive. Agent Orange reports in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2014 all reached the same conclusion: more studies were “needed.” By 2018—22 years after starting—IOM was still recommending “further specific study.” Committee member Dr. Stoto openly acknowledged borrowing language: “In the Agent Orange, the word Association really means weak evidence of causality.”

A Congressional report titled “The Agent Orange Cover-up: A Case of Flawed Science and Political Manipulation” found the government “had secretly taken a legal position to resist demands to compensate victims of Agent Orange exposure” and that CDC’s work was “based on erroneous assumptions and a flawed analysis.” Admiral Elmo R. Zumwalt Jr., whose own son died from Agent Orange exposure after the Admiral himself ordered its use in Vietnam, testified that “government and industry officials credited with examining such linkage intentionally manipulated or withheld compelling information.” Despite this exposure, Dr. Frank DeStefano and Coleen Boyle faced no professional consequences—both were promoted. DeStefano moved from Agent Orange to childhood vaccines; after later being caught concealing study results showing increased autism risk from a vaccine product, he was promoted to Director of the Immunization Safety Office. Boyle eventually became Director of CDC’s National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities—overseeing birth defects after helping conceal harms from a chemical that causes birth defects.

3. How did IOM handle Gulf War Syndrome, burn pit exposure, SIDS, silicone breast implants, and baby powder claims, and what pattern emerges across these debunking efforts?

IOM applied its debunking methodology across multiple government and industry challenges. For Gulf War Syndrome, IOM published expensive reports in 2000, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, and 2010, consistently finding no evidence to support linking anything to anything. When studies showed the vaccine ingredient squalene caused “shock and cardiovascular collapse” in rats, and when 95% of Gulf War veterans with chronic illness tested positive for squalene antibodies while healthy veterans never did, IOM dismissed the study as failing to prove it “successfully measured antibodies to squalene.” For burn pits, IOM concluded there was “Inadequate/insufficient evidence of an association between exposure to combustion products and cancer, respiratory disease, circulatory disease, neurologic disease”—despite President Biden later attributing his son Beau’s cancer death to burn pit exposure. For SIDS—a term literally defined as deaths of unknown cause—IOM concluded vaccines were not among those unknown causes. For silicone breast implants, IOM’s 1999 report debunked connections to autoimmune and neurological diseases despite billions in jury awards; both FDA and WHO have since recognized an associated cancer. For baby powder, a company “guided by the US Institute of Medicine framework” concluded there was “suggestive evidence of no association” with cancer—yet Johnson & Johnson has since paid billions in cancer settlements.

The pattern across these debunking efforts is unmistakable: predetermined conclusions protecting government and industry interests, categorical language designed to sound scientific while saying nothing, exclusion of relevant evidence, endless calls for “more studies” rather than actionable findings, and consistent dismissal of unfavorable data regardless of its strength. When the Department of Veterans Affairs concluded that “Evidence strongly and consistently indicates that two Gulf War neurotoxic exposures are causally associated with Gulf War illness,” IOM responded that even strong and consistent evidence “was not robust enough.” The methodology produces the same results regardless of the substance under review—Agent Orange, vaccines, baby powder, burn pits—because the methodology is designed to produce those results.

4. How has the rate of autism changed from the 1950s to present, how is autism defined and diagnosed, and why does the distinction between “autism” and “autism-like symptoms” matter for vaccine injury compensation?

In the 1950s, the rate of autism in American children was approximately one in 10,000. By the late 1980s, rates began climbing sharply; by 2000, one in 150 children were diagnosed with autism. By 2023, the rate reached one in 36 children nationally, with California at one in 22. Despite this epidemic-level increase, the National Institutes of Health states “Scientists don’t know exactly what causes autism spectrum disorder,” and CDC acknowledges “There are no medications that treat the core symptoms of ASD.” Autism has no consistent biomarkers, no blood or urine tests to confirm diagnosis, no consistent physical characteristics. Diagnosis relies on clinical observation and professional judgment—one doctor might diagnose autism while another seeing the same patient might not. The condition has been called a syndrome, a disorder, a developmental disability, and exists on a “spectrum” so broad that it encompasses both profoundly disabled individuals requiring 24-hour care and high-functioning people who drive, hold jobs, and raise families.

The distinction between “autism” and “autism-like symptoms” is essentially meaningless since autism is defined almost entirely by symptoms—yet this semantic distinction determines which families receive compensation and which are sent home empty-handed. The government’s vaccine injury court has paid compensation for encephalopathy (brain dysfunction), Residual Seizure Disorder, and other conditions that share nearly identical symptoms with autism, while refusing to hear autism claims specifically. In one case, the court acknowledged a child had two diagnoses: “medical encephalopathy and behavioral autism”—and compensated for the former while denying the latter. The government parsed one famous case by announcing that vaccines didn’t “cause” the child’s autism but “resulted in” it. More than 5,400 autism cases were once on the waiting list; compensating them at $3 million each (the low-end lifetime care cost for severe autism) would exceed $16 billion. By refusing to call vaccine-induced brain damage “autism,” the government avoids both the financial liability and the admission that vaccines can cause the condition.

5. What do government scientists claim about knowing versus not knowing the causes of autism, what are autism rates among Amish children compared to the general population, and what do vaccinated versus unvaccinated studies (Mawson, Gallagher, Hooker, Thomas) show?

Government scientists occupy a paradoxical position: they claim complete ignorance about what causes autism while claiming absolute certainty about what doesn’t cause it. NIH states “Scientists don’t know exactly what causes autism spectrum disorder.” CDC offers no treatment for core symptoms. No biomarkers exist, no definitive tests, no agreed-upon mechanisms. Yet these same officials insist with “fist-clenching certainty” that vaccines cannot be among the causes—a logical impossibility. If the causes are unknown, ruling out any potential cause requires evidence that doesn’t exist. The claim that “hundreds of studies” debunk the vaccine-autism link traces back to a single source: the Institute of Medicine, whose leaked transcripts reveal predetermined conclusions designed to protect vaccine programs rather than discover truth.

Studies of unvaccinated populations tell a different story. In 2005, when the national autism rate was one in 125, a UPI investigation found the rate among Amish children—who typically do not receive vaccines—was one in 15,000. No evidence of autism was found among Amish communities in Indiana, Kentucky, or Ohio (which has the nation’s largest Amish population). One doctor who treated thousands of Amish patients reported never seeing a single case of autism; another who found an Amish child with autism discovered that particular child had received routine childhood vaccines. Peer-reviewed vaccinated versus unvaccinated studies show consistent patterns. Gallagher and Goodman (2008) found boys receiving all three hepatitis B doses were 8.63 times more likely to have developmental disabilities. Mawson’s studies found vaccinated children nearly 5 times more likely to be diagnosed with autism, with preterm birth plus vaccination increasing neurodevelopmental disability odds by more than 12-fold compared to preterm birth without vaccination. Hooker and Miller (2021) found vaccinated children who weren’t breastfed had more than 12-fold higher autism risk. Thomas and Margulis found the autism rate in unvaccinated children was 1 in 715 versus 1 in 31 among vaccinated children.

6. What are encephalopathy, Residual Seizure Disorder, and encephalitis, how do their symptoms compare to autism, and what does the Pace Environmental Law Review conclude about vaccine court cases involving these conditions alongside autism?

Encephalopathy is sudden and severe change in brain function; encephalitis is inflammation of the brain; Residual Seizure Disorder involves recurring seizures following an initial neurological event. All three conditions have been officially acknowledged by the government as sometimes caused by vaccines. Encephalopathy can be caused by exposure to toxins including heavy metals like mercury, and can include swelling of the brain. Encephalitis symptoms include permanent mental impairments, cognitive impairments, motor function disorders, neuropsychiatric issues, personality and behavioral changes, recurrent seizures, speech and language problems, intellectual disability especially in children exposed at young ages, and—notably—”autism-like behavioral problems.” All three conditions involve abnormal brain function, manifest in early childhood, are strongly associated with developmental delay, share genetic associations, produce abnormal EEG patterns, can have long-term effects on cognitive and adaptive functioning, involve altered behavior patterns, can include Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, adversely affect language and social communication, are strongly associated with regression and loss of acquired skills, and frequently involve seizures.

A 2011 article in the Pace Environmental Law Review examined vaccine injury court cases and found that “About half of the eighty-three reviewed cases have encephalopathy, residual seizure disorder, and autism. The other half of the reviewed cases have residual seizure disorder and autism. There is no obvious distinction in symptoms or gravity of injury among these cases.” The court acknowledged autism or autism-like symptoms associated with vaccine-induced encephalopathy and seizure disorder in at least 21 rulings. The article concluded: “Based on this preliminary assessment, there may be no meaningful distinction between the cases of encephalopathy and residual seizure disorder that the [court] compensated over the last twenty years, and the cases of ‘autism’ that the [court] has denied. If true, this would be a profound injustice to those denied recovery and to all who have invested trust in this system that Congress created.” The distinction that determines compensation is semantic rather than medical—identical symptoms receive compensation under one label and denial under another.

7. What is the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, how do US compensation rates compare to Japan, Thailand, Canada, and France, and how does the vaccine injury court’s timing requirement system work?

The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, run by the Health Resources & Services Administration within HHS, was created by Congress to hear claims of vaccine injury and death. The program was established after the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 eliminated manufacturers’ liability for vaccine injuries—a law passed because the industry faced a “swelling wave of lawsuits driven by severe adverse reactions, often neurological damage.” The vaccine injury court has paid out billions of dollars in compensation over the decades, acknowledging that vaccines sometimes cause serious harm including death. Despite this acknowledgment, the court currently refuses to hear any autism claims, though it compensates for conditions with virtually identical symptoms under different names.

International comparison reveals how aggressively the US resists acknowledging vaccine injuries. When people in Japan claim injury or death from Covid vaccines, the government pays compensation in 87% of cases. Thailand acknowledges injury and pays in 82% of cases. Canada pays in 22% of cases. France pays in 17% of cases. The United States agrees to compensation in fewer than 1% of cases. The court’s timing requirements create additional barriers: the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act Reporting and Compensation Tables specify precise time windows during which adverse events must commence to “qualify.” In one case, a family received nearly $2 million plus $250,000 annually for life because their baby’s seizures started 70 hours after pertussis vaccination. Had those seizures started 73 hours after injection—three hours later—the court would have denied compensation entirely. These arbitrary cutoffs bear no relationship to biological mechanisms and serve primarily to limit the number of successful claims.

8. What happened in the Hannah Poling case, how did government officials parse their language about causation versus “resulting in,” and what percentage of ASD patients have mitochondrial dysfunction?

Hannah Poling was a healthy 19-month-old girl who received five vaccines containing nine different immunizations in a single visit. Before vaccination, she had been developing normally—walking and climbing. Afterward, she experienced diarrhea, loss of appetite, loss of speech, no more eye contact, and a vaccine side effect familiar to too many parents: high-pitched screaming. Her father, Dr. Jon Poling, was a neurologist who understood what he was observing. In 2007, a Federal court agreed that vaccines played a part in Hannah’s autism. This represents the only cause of autism ever officially recognized by the government—vaccines are the sole acknowledged cause, despite officials insisting they don’t know what causes autism.

Government officials responded with linguistic gymnastics to avoid the implications of their own court’s finding. They announced that vaccines didn’t “cause” Hannah’s autism but “resulted in” it. Critics insisted this wasn’t a case of vaccines causing autism; rather, “vaccines aggravated a pre-existing condition [mitochondrial disease] that then manifested as autism-like symptoms.” Another formulation: vaccines “aggravated an underlying disease caused by bad mitochondria, and some of the symptoms Hannah showed were similar to autism.” Dr. Poling responded that “The only thing unique about my little girl’s case is the level of medical documentation. Five to 20% of patients with ASD have mitochondrial dysfunction.” With one child born with mitochondrial disease every 30 minutes in the US, the Hannah Poling case suggests thousands of other children might be similarly vulnerable to vaccine-induced regression—a possibility the government has declined to investigate. After speaking publicly about his daughter’s case, Dr. Poling’s cancellation began, with one doctor accusing him of “muddying the waters.”

9. What legal immunity do vaccine manufacturers have under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and PREP Act 2005, and what was the “Eli Lilly Rider” inserted into the Homeland Security bill?

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 eliminated all financial liability for companies that make what Supreme Court Justices Sotomayor and Ginsburg described in their opinion as “unavoidably unsafe vaccines.” The law was passed after vaccine makers, notably Wyeth (now Pfizer), lobbied intensively for liability relief, arguing their products sometimes harm people and they can’t help it. The PREP Act of 2005 extended similar protections. Together, these laws mean that no matter how reckless the manufacturer, no matter how toxic the injected material, no matter how grievous the injury, vaccine companies cannot be sued. Other makers of “unavoidably unsafe” products—cars, airplanes—were never granted such blanket immunity because they weren’t facing the same overwhelming evidence of harm in courtrooms. Vaccine makers were.

The “Eli Lilly Rider” represents an even more aggressive protection of industry interests. By 2002, thousands of parents had filed lawsuits claiming their children’s autism resulted from thimerosal-containing vaccines. Some factions in Congress blocked these claims by surreptitiously inserting a provision into the massive Homeland Security bill—not to protect the homeland, but to protect thimerosal makers. The Rider ordered the Justice Department, in the supposed interest of national security, to seal all vaccine-related papers and documents including secret transcripts. It barred any judge from issuing compensation to damaged children and transferred all thimerosal cases to the vaccine injury court. Senator Bill Frist, who had introduced a nearly identical bill the year before, was a strong supporter. Eli Lilly had donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Frist and purchased 5,000 copies of his book on bioterrorism. After leaving the Senate, Frist joined the boards of the Kaiser Family Foundation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (Johnson & Johnson), and various health industry corporations.

10. What is thimerosal, what are mercury’s documented effects on the human body according to Medscape and published studies, and what did infant monkey studies reveal about ethylmercury crossing the blood-brain barrier and accumulating in brain tissue?

Thimerosal is a preservative that is 50% mercury by weight, used in vaccines for decades. Medscape, the leading online information source for physicians (which receives much of its funding from pharmaceutical companies and is stridently pro-vaccine), teaches that “Mercury in any form is poisonous, with mercury toxicity most commonly affecting the neurologic, gastrointestinal and renal organ systems. Poisoning can result from mercury vapor inhalation, mercury ingestion, mercury injection, and absorption of mercury through the skin.” Medscape further teaches that “Children exposed to mercury may experience intellectual disability,” particularly “those moderately exposed during fetal development,” and that survivors of mercury poisoning “often face lifelong challenges including severe developmental delays... and persistent cognitive impairments.” When mercury damages the human body, the main adverse effects are neurological, developmental, cognitive, and behavioral—including delayed speech and loss of acquired skills. These symptoms match the presentation of severe autism.

Vaccine proponents attempted to distinguish ethylmercury (in vaccines) from methylmercury (in fish), claiming the vaccine form was somehow safe. Research demolished this defense. Studies showed that while ethylmercury leaves the bloodstream faster than methylmercury, it accumulates in the brain: “although little accumulation of mercury in the blood occurs over time with repeated vaccinations, accumulation of [inorganic] mercury in the brain of infants will occur.” Concentrations of inorganic mercury in the brain after thimerosal exposure can be seven times greater than after methylmercury poisoning. Inorganic mercury has an infinite half-life. Twenty-two studies from 1971 to 2019 show that ethylmercury-containing compounds “readily cross the blood-brain barrier, convert, for the most part, to highly toxic inorganic mercury-containing compounds, which significantly and persistently bind to tissues in the brain, even in the absence of concurrent detectable blood mercury levels.” A systematic review of studies over sixteen years found that among studies with public health and/or industry affiliation, 86% reported no relationship between mercury and autism—but among studies without such affiliations, 79% found a relationship.

11. What was the actual truth about thimerosal removal from childhood vaccines, which vaccines continued to contain it, which countries banned it entirely, and which countries still use thimerosal-containing vaccines today?

Federal public health authorities announced that mercury would be removed from all childhood vaccines, and thousands of sources online confirmed this. CDC’s website stated definitively: “Thimerosal hasn’t been used in vaccines for children since 2001.” This was not true. Lower on the same webpage, after that absolute declaration, came: “However, thimerosal is still used in some flu vaccines.” The statement that thimerosal hadn’t been used since 2001 was immediately contradicted by acknowledgment that it is still used. Six popular vaccine products given to American children continued to contain mercury: Afluria, Fluad, Fluarix, FluLaval, Fluvirin, and Fluzone. Flu vaccines containing mercury are still given to children and pregnant women despite FDA warnings that mercury fillings should be avoided by pregnant women, nursing women, and children younger than six.

The UK, Denmark, Austria, Japan, Russia, and all Scandinavian countries banned thimerosal in childhood vaccines including flu vaccines. The contrast with American policy is stark. Meanwhile, thimerosal-containing vaccines continue to be used in India, Brazil, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Haiti, Vietnam, Afghanistan, and the Philippines—countries representing hundreds of millions of children. The World Health Organization warns that “children are especially vulnerable” to mercury and that mercury can cause “mental retardation, seizures... delayed development and language disorders,” yet WHO still maintains it’s perfectly fine to inject mercury into babies. Corporate media failed to report these realities, leaving American parents believing thimerosal was removed decades ago while their children received mercury-containing flu vaccines. Just before this book went to print, CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices finally recommended against vaccines containing mercury—and corporate news media criticized HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for this accomplishment.

12. What do studies show about aluminum levels in autistic children’s brain tissue, and what happens when ethylmercury and aluminum are administered together?

Multiple childhood vaccines contain aluminum adjuvants, including Infanrix, Daptacel, Pediarix, Kinrix, Quadracel, Pentacel, Vaxelis, Havrix, Vaqta, Engerix-B, Recombivax HB, PedvaxHIB, and Prevnar. An adjuvant is an ingredient added to intentionally provoke an immune response—essentially an insult or danger the body reacts to. Aluminum redistributes to numerous organs including the brain, where it accumulates with each new vaccine. A study titled “Aluminium in Brain Tissue in Autism” discovered that the brains of children with autism contained “some of the highest values for aluminium in human brain tissue yet recorded.” Researchers in 2021 concluded that “There is a parallel rise in the association between aluminum adjuvants in vaccines for infants, and Autism Spectrum Disorder.” Another study asked directly: “Do aluminum vaccine adjuvants contribute to the rising prevalence of autism?” Studies consistently show aluminum leads to chronic brain inflammation and neurotoxicity in some children.

When ethylmercury and aluminum are administered together—as occurs with many vaccine combinations—the toxic effect is greater than either substance alone. Infant monkey studies found that monkeys exposed to vaccines containing both thimerosal and aluminum had more neurotoxic effects and higher levels of mercury in their brains than monkeys exposed to thimerosal alone. The synergistic toxicity of combined mercury and aluminum has been documented in multiple studies, yet CDC’s recommended vaccine schedule administers both substances to infants during the same visits. One widely published study posits that “vaccine benefits may have been overrated, and the risk of potential adverse effects underestimated.” IOM Committee Chair Dr. McCormick acknowledged that “the committee accepts that under certain conditions, infections and heavy metals, including thimerosal, can injure the nervous system”—yet the committee simultaneously debunked any vaccine-autism connection, an internally contradictory position.

13. What neurological side effects do vaccine manufacturers acknowledge in their own package inserts for MMR, DTaP, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Polio, and Covid-19 vaccines?

Vaccine manufacturers acknowledge extensive neurological side effects in their own package inserts—the documents that accompany their products but are rarely seen by parents. For MMR: seizures, encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain), transverse myelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), syncope (loss of consciousness), polyneuropathy, ataxia (lack of voluntary muscle coordination indicating brain dysfunction), Guillain-Barré Syndrome, and progressive neurological disorder. For Varicella (chickenpox): ataxia, encephalitis, transverse myelitis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, seizures, Bell’s Palsy, stroke, and meningitis. For Hepatitis B: multiple sclerosis (neurological disease associated with brain inflammation). For Influenza: Guillain-Barré syndrome and seizures. For Pneumococcal Conjugate and Oral Polio: seizures and vaccine-associated paralytic poliomyelitis. For Meningococcal and HPV: Guillain-Barré syndrome.

DTP/DTaP vaccines carry particularly extensive neurological warnings: seizures, prolonged convulsions, encephalopathy, neuropathy, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hypotonic-hyporesponsive episodes (linked to developmental delays), lowered consciousness, persistent neurologic symptoms, unresponsiveness, coma, and progressive neurologic disorders. Covid-19 vaccines acknowledge: hemorrhagic stroke, Guillain-Barré syndrome, transverse myelitis, encephalitis, meningitis, Bell’s Palsy, seizures, and convulsive disorders. Many of these acknowledged side effects share features with autism—inflammation of the brain, developmental delays, neurological dysfunction, seizures. A 2025 peer-reviewed study examining deaths of three children within 24 hours of receiving routine childhood immunizations called for reevaluation of the “risks and benefits of currently approved vaccines” and review of the childhood vaccination schedule. Since vaccine makers already acknowledge these neurological injuries, the question becomes why the entire autism discussion is distorted and sabotaged by semantic distinctions rather than addressed directly.

14. How common are vaccine-induced seizures, what did CDC’s 15,000-word adverse events webpage reveal, and how does seizure risk change with combination vaccines or simultaneous administration?

Vaccine-induced seizures are common enough that one published paper identifies “vaccine administration is the second leading cause of febrile seizures” and calls it a “serious concern”—though the concern expressed is that seizures “lead to public apprehension of vaccinations” and “can undermine parental confidence in vaccine safety.” Risk estimates for MMR-induced febrile seizures range from 1 in 1,150 to 1 in 3,000 vaccinations. With more than 90% of 73 million American children receiving two MMR doses, even the lower estimate means approximately 114,000 children experience vaccine-induced seizures from MMR alone—and MMR is just one of many vaccines that cause seizures. Studies note that risk of convulsion is increased in days 5-12 following vaccination, that “the elevated risk during this time period should be communicated,” though it rarely is communicated to parents.

CDC’s 15,000-word webpage on “Vaccine Side Effects, Adverse Reactions, Contraindications, and Precautions” contained the word “death” 35 times. “Convulsion” and “seizure” appeared 74 times; adding 12 appearances of “neurologic disorder” (which they explained as “e.g., a seizure”) brings the total to 86 warnings about convulsions and seizures. Risk increases substantially with “concomitant multivaccination administration”—multiple vaccines given simultaneously, which is standard practice. MMRV combination vaccine carries “twofold increased risk of febrile seizures” compared to separate MMR and varicella vaccines. CDC guidance states that “Parents of infants and children with histories of convulsions should be informed of the increased risk of postvaccination seizures” and “should be told in advance what to do in the unlikely event that a seizure occurs”—yet this information is rarely communicated. Products that cause convulsions and loss of consciousness wouldn’t find much of a market among adult consumers; for infants, they’re normalized and minimized.

15. What did Pfizer’s own safety data on Comirnaty reveal about effectiveness in children under 12, risks in pregnancy, and myocarditis rates in males 12-17, and what did Dr. Paul Offit advise his own son about the mRNA booster?

Pfizer’s own safety data on their Covid vaccine product Comirnaty contains remarkable admissions buried in technical language. The data states: “The safety and effectiveness of Comirnaty in individuals younger than 12 years of age have not been established.” Despite this acknowledgment of unknown safety and effectiveness, CDC recommended the vaccine for children under 12 and even infants. The data further states: “Available data on Comirnaty administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy”—yet pregnant women were urged and sometimes required to receive the product. On cardiac injury: “Postmarketing data with authorized or approved mRNA Covid-19 vaccines demonstrate increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly within the first week following vaccination. For Comirnaty, the observed risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age... some cases required intensive care support. Information is not yet available about potential long-term sequelae.”

Dr. Paul Offit, the nation’s most prominent vaccine advocate who has worked closely with Federal public health agencies for many years, concluded that getting the mRNA Covid booster would not be worth the risk for the average healthy 17-year-old boy—and advised his own son against getting a third dose. This assessment from the leading pro-vaccine voice in America received little media attention. While CDC recommended that infants 6 months and older receive three mRNA injections, the Government made no case whatsoever for why such a policy made sense for babies. In 2024, 97% of American parents decided not to follow CDC’s infant Covid vaccine recommendation. The disparity between CDC’s aggressive recommendations and the decisions of nearly all American parents—including the personal choice of the nation’s top vaccine advocate for his own child—reveals a profound disconnect between official guidance and informed individual assessment.

16. What are the actual survival rates for healthy American children who contract Hepatitis B, rotavirus, mumps, measles, chickenpox, pertussis, tetanus, polio, and Covid-19?

Survival rates for healthy American children who contract these diseases are effectively 100% for nearly all of them. Hepatitis B: 99% of healthy American infants who contract it experience no symptoms at all. Rotavirus: survival rate effectively 100%; nearly every American child contracts rotavirus at some point whether vaccinated or not, and 30-40% of children don’t receive the recommended vaccines yet survive. Mumps: survival rate effectively 100%; deaths don’t occur in the US even among millions of unvaccinated children; CDC acknowledges “the majority of cases and outbreaks occur among people who are fully vaccinated”—more than 90% of mumps cases are in vaccinated individuals. Measles: survival rate effectively 100%; though millions of American children are unvaccinated, deaths are extremely rare with most years seeing zero measles deaths. Chickenpox: survival rate effectively 100%; “usually self-limiting and will resolve by itself within 7-10 days.” Pertussis: survival rate effectively 100%. Covid-19: survival rate for healthy American children effectively 100%.

Tetanus and polio deserve special attention. Tetanus: over a 10-year period in all of the United States, there were 13 tetanus deaths, all elderly people; in a whole decade, only 51 young people contracted the infection with no deaths; tetanus is not communicable and requires a deep puncture wound contaminated with specific bacteria. The odds of an American child dying from tetanus are approximately one in 165 million. Polio: the vast majority of people infected with poliovirus experience no symptoms at all; a small number have flu-like symptoms lasting 2-5 days that resolve on their own; paralysis occurs in less than 0.5% of symptomatic cases, and about 50% of those recover fully. There hadn’t been a case of polio in the US since 1983 until a recent vaccine-derived case. Last year, 97% of global polio paralysis cases were vaccine-derived. More than 1.5 billion people worldwide are not vaccinated against tetanus, yet tetanus deaths are vanishingly rare among them too.

17. What is the current global status of polio, what percentage of cases are vaccine-derived, and why isn’t the BCG tuberculosis vaccine given in America despite its broad health benefits?

Last year, no children anywhere on Earth died from polio. Of the 536 cases of polio paralysis globally, 97% were vaccine-derived—caused by the vaccine itself rather than wild poliovirus. Almost all polio discovered today is vaccine-derived polio, occurring primarily in the Congo, Nigeria, Yemen, and Somalia. Vaccine-derived poliovirus has also been found in wastewater in Spain, Poland, Finland, Germany, and the UK. The most recent instance of polio in the US was vaccine-derived. These facts contradict the common understanding of polio as an ever-present threat requiring universal vaccination. More than 1.5 billion people on Earth are not vaccinated against polio, and this population is not dying of polio. The claim that absence of polio deaths proves vaccine effectiveness cannot explain why unvaccinated populations also have effectively zero polio mortality.

The BCG tuberculosis vaccine presents an instructive paradox. Tuberculosis is the deadliest of all infectious respiratory diseases, killing hundreds of thousands of children annually. BCG has existed for more than a hundred years and is used in almost every country on Earth—except America. The vaccine isn’t given in the US supposedly because tuberculosis is relatively rare here (9,366 cases in 2023). But this rationale fails when compared to vaccines that are given: tetanus had fewer than 30 cases, polio had one case, and diphtheria had zero cases in 2023. More significantly, BCG has far and away the most beneficial health results of any vaccine, with emerging evidence indicating it can protect against unrelated respiratory infections and sepsis, lower incidence of bacterial and viral infections, reduce risk of allergic conditions like asthma and eczema, improve autoimmune conditions like type 1 diabetes and multiple sclerosis, and help treat bladder cancer. The vaccine with the broadest health benefits is precisely the one not given in America.

18. What criminal penalties have Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, and Eli Lilly paid, and for what specific offenses including fraud, concealment of side effects, and bribery?

Pfizer paid the largest criminal fine in US history for illegal marketing of its products, plus $1 billion in a 2009 settlement for False Claims Act violations, $240 million in additional criminal fines, $190 million in 2004 for false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, $60 million for kickbacks and off-label marketing, $40 million in whistleblower settlements, $75 million for fraudulent marketing, and $15 million for kickbacks to healthcare providers. Johnson & Johnson paid approximately $5 billion to states and local governments for its role in the opioid crisis involving deceptive marketing, overstating benefits and downplaying risks, false claims to mislead doctors and regulators, producing and distributing products they knew to be dangerous; separately, $4.7 billion (and counting) for baby powder they knew contained asbestos for decades; $2.2 billion for illegal marketing and kickbacks; $5 billion in 2013 for selling knowingly defective products; $1.1 billion for failing to warn about heart attack and stroke risks; $70 million for bribing doctors and pharmacies. GlaxoSmithKline paid $3 billion for fraud and failure to report safety data about increased heart failure risk, apologized, released gallons of live polio virus into Belgian rivers, operated a $150 million bribery network of 700 middlemen, initially called allegations a “smear campaign” before admitting illegal activities.

Merck’s Vioxx scandal involved a drug that doubled heart attack risk, resulting in 27,000 litigations, close to $5 billion in settlements, and deaths estimated at 60,000+ Americans; the company accused injured customers of falsifying data while itself falsifying data. Internal documents revealed Merck added rabbit blood to human samples in MMR vaccine testing to boost favorable results. Two Merck virologists became whistleblowers revealing the company tested MMR against a cherry-picked mumps variant rather than actual circulating virus. Eli Lilly paid a $515 million criminal fine plus civil settlements potentially reaching $800 million for Zyprexa, a drug causing stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac death—harms the company knew about and concealed. Despite $1.4 billion in penalties, Zyprexa produced $40 billion in revenues. In the 31 years before 2021, pharmaceutical manufacturers paid $62.3 billion in penalties—a small percentage of the trillions earned during those years. Most are repeat offenders, with Pfizer leading in sheer number of cases.

19. What did Johnson & Johnson know about asbestos in baby powder and for how long, what did internal Merck documents reveal about MMR vaccine testing with rabbit blood, and how do total industry penalties compare to revenues?

Johnson & Johnson knew their baby powder contained cancer-causing asbestos for decades before the lawsuits began. Tests by three different laboratories found asbestos in their product. In 1971, the company sent scientists to Washington to persuade FDA that “less than 1%” asbestos was acceptable for babies. FDA obligingly studied acceptable asbestos levels for decades while allowing the product to remain on shelves. Despite company insistence that claims against them are “misinformation,” courts have awarded billions to cancer victims. J&J continues to maintain “our talc is safe, asbestos-free and does not cause cancer” even as settlements mount—a position that would be remarkable if the last survivor of toxic baby powder were the sole person repeating their press release. FDA finally posted a recall notice 48 years after learning about asbestos contamination; other cancer-causing baby powder brands were recalled 52 years later in 2024.

Internal Merck documents reveal the company tested their flagship MMR vaccine against a cherry-picked variant of the mumps virus rather than against actual circulating virus children might encounter—and the tests came out very good. Two Merck virologists became whistleblowers and revealed the company had added rabbit blood to human samples to boost favorable results. This wasn’t a quality control failure; it was deliberate scientific fraud to make a product appear more effective than it actually was. The pharmaceutical industry’s total penalties of $62.3 billion over 31 years might seem like meaningful accountability until compared to revenues. The largest drug companies earned trillions during those same years, making penalties a minor cost of doing business—a tax on fraud rather than a deterrent. Most companies are repeat offenders because the financial calculus favors continued illegal conduct. Penalties amount to perhaps 2-3% of revenues; as long as illegal practices generate profits exceeding that percentage, criminal behavior remains rational from a purely economic standpoint.

20. What is the sole source of the claim that vaccines saved 154 million lives, who funded it, what methodology did it use including “regression-based imputation,” and what words never appear in the 7,000-word report?

Every organization citing the claim that vaccines saved 154 million lives—including the World Health Organization, GAVI, Nature magazine, the School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the Global Health Security Agenda Consortium, and the Path report—traces back to a single study conducted by Imperial College London and published in The Lancet. The study was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation working through multiple entities including WHO, GAVI, and the Vaccine Impact Modelling Consortium. Three of these organizations were established by the Gates Foundation; all are funded by it. The funders promoted the conclusion and benefit from it, creating a closed loop of self-validating claims that appear independent but derive from a single funded source.

The methodology involved “regression-based imputation”—filling in missing data with assumptions and estimates, then developing theories about relationships between variables. When years of key data were unavailable, modelers “linearly extrapolated” from later years and applied estimates “to an anchored 0% coverage in 1974.” Impact estimates were “derived directly through simulation of published transmission models”—basing simulations on past models. For measles alone, the study claims 94 million deaths averted and 5.7 billion years of “full health” gained, despite the reality that measles death rates in the US, China, Russia, and every European country are effectively zero for both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. In the 7,000-word report, certain words never appear: adverse event, side-effect, injury, harm, reaction, autism, myocarditis, brain damage, unwanted effects, inflammation, vaccine-induced poliomyelitis, seizure, blood clot, neurological, Simian Virus 40, auto-immune, heart failure, neuropathy, cardiac arrest, allergy, transverse myelitis, fatality, Guillain-Barré, convulsions, Bell’s Palsy, stroke. A comprehensive assessment of vaccines that omits all possible harms is promotion, not science.

21. What is Imperial College’s track record on predictions including Mad Cow Disease, bird flu, swine flu, and Covid in Taiwan, and who is Neil Ferguson?

Imperial College’s modeling team has produced predictions that are the global gold-standard for guesswork, though examining their record suggests the standard should be reconsidered. In 2002, Imperial College modelers predicted 150,000 deaths in the UK from Mad Cow Disease; actual deaths were 177—off by 847 times. In 2005, they predicted 200 million could die from bird flu; actual deaths over six years were 282—off by approximately 700,000 times. In 2009, they predicted 65,000 swine flu deaths in the UK; actual deaths were 45—off by 1,444 times. In 2020, they predicted up to 179,000 Covid deaths in Taiwan in the pandemic’s first full year; actual deaths were 10—off by nearly 18,000 times. In 2021, the modelers predicted 5,000 deaths per day from Omicron; actual daily deaths were 300.

Professor Neil Ferguson leads the modeling team. Despite this record of wildly inaccurate predictions, Ferguson was tapped to serve on the British Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE). His models justified closing schools, banning public events, shuttering businesses, canceling church services, social distancing, forced isolation, and lockdowns—earning him the nickname “Professor Lockdown.” During the strictest enforcement of social distancing and imposed home isolation, Ferguson violated his own rules repeatedly, inviting his married lover from another household to his home multiple times, including when Ferguson himself had recently tested positive for Covid. The hypocrisy forced his resignation. After grading their own lockdown recommendations and concluding they saved 3 million lives in Europe, Ferguson’s team claimed Covid vaccines saved 20 million lives worldwide—a figure criticized for overreliance on speculative modeling, overestimation of vaccine impact, oversimplified assumptions, lack of transparency, ignoring natural immunity, bias from Gates Foundation funding, and neglecting adverse events from the vaccines themselves.

22. What is the revolving door between regulatory agencies and pharmaceutical companies, illustrated by CDC Director Julie Gerberding’s career path?

The revolving door between regulatory agencies and pharmaceutical companies creates structural conflicts of interest that compromise public health oversight. Officials who might make decisions unfavorable to pharmaceutical companies understand that those same companies offer lucrative post-government careers—but only to officials who proved themselves industry-friendly during their tenure. The career paths of senior health officials consistently demonstrate this pattern, with regulators moving seamlessly into executive positions at the companies they previously regulated.

Dr. Julie Gerberding served as Director of the CDC during the period when vaccine safety concerns and autism questions were most intensely debunked. Under her leadership, CDC maintained its position that vaccines bore no relationship to autism while whistleblower Dr. William Thompson later revealed that statistically significant data had been deliberately omitted from key studies. After leaving CDC, Dr. Gerberding became president of Merck’s multi-billion-dollar vaccine division—the company that makes the MMR vaccine specifically implicated in autism concerns. This career trajectory—from CDC Director overseeing vaccine safety claims to Merck vaccine division president—illustrates how the revolving door functions. Officials are not explicitly bribed; rather, they understand implicitly that protecting industry interests during government service will be rewarded afterward. FDA commissioners Scott Gottlieb, Lester Crawford, Mark McClellan, David Kessler, Frank Young, and Margaret Hamburg all had pharmaceutical industry connections. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf worked as an executive with three drug companies and was paid consultant to the 15 biggest pharma companies before and between his FDA tours.

23. What did CDC whistleblower Dr. William Thompson admit about omitting statistically significant data, and what did former NIH Director Dr. Bernadine Healy say about whether the vaccine-autism question has been answered?

Dr. William Thompson, a senior CDC scientist, became a whistleblower and admitted that he and his coauthors deliberately concealed study findings. His statement: “I regret that my coauthors and I omitted statistically significant information in our 2004 article published in the journal Pediatrics. The omitted data suggested that African American males who received the MMR vaccine before age 36 months were at increased risk for autism. I’m completely ashamed of what I did... the higher-ups wanted me to do certain things, and I went along with it.” This admission from inside CDC confirmed what critics had alleged: the agency was not objectively investigating vaccine safety but actively concealing unfavorable findings. The “statistically significant” data showing increased autism risk in a specific population was deliberately excluded from published results.

Dr. Bernadine Healy, former Director of the National Institutes of Health and Anthony Fauci’s boss, provided a striking counterpoint to official dismissals of vaccine-autism concerns. In a CBS News interview, she stated: “This is the time when we do have the opportunity to understand whether or not there are susceptible children, perhaps genetically—perhaps they have a metabolic issue, a mitochondrial disorder, immunological issue—that makes them more susceptible to vaccines plural, or to one particular vaccine, or to a component of vaccine, like mercury. The fact that there is concern that you don’t want to know that susceptible group is a real disappointment to me. If you know that susceptible group, you can save those children.” Asked directly whether the vaccine-autism hypothesis was irrational, she replied: “The more you delve into it... what I come away with is the question has not been answered.” She noted the government was “too quick to dismiss the concerns of these families without studying the population that got sick. I haven’t seen studies that focus on 300 kids who got autistic symptoms within a period of a few weeks of a vaccine.”

24. What did Dr. Paul Offit say about methodology concerns with IOM’s approach, and what did he say about discussing MMR and autism with media?

Dr. Paul Offit is the nation’s most prominent vaccine advocate, having worked closely with Federal public health agencies for many years. His reaction to IOM’s vaccine-autism conclusions revealed internal contradictions in the official position. Commenting on IOM’s methodology, Offit said he was “uncomfortable as a scientist” with the Committee’s approach: “They’re looking at case reports and trying to decide whether they think the evidence supports a link. That’s an unusual way to do science, because now you’re making it more subjective.” This criticism from the leading pro-vaccine voice acknowledged that IOM’s process was not rigorous science but subjective judgment dressed in scientific language.

More revealing was Offit’s guidance on public communication. He stated: “You can never really say ‘MMR doesn’t cause autism.’ But frankly, when you get in front of the media, you better get used to saying it, because otherwise people hear a door being left open when a door shouldn’t be left open.” This statement captures the gap between scientific honesty and public messaging. Scientifically, one cannot definitively state MMR doesn’t cause autism. But publicly, officials must state exactly that—not because it’s true, but because any acknowledgment of uncertainty would affect vaccination rates. The priority is messaging effectiveness, not scientific accuracy. Offit’s candid acknowledgment that “you can never really say ‘MMR doesn’t cause autism’” directly contradicts the absolute claims routinely made by public health officials and media. The truth is unspeakable; the speakable is not truth.

25. How have the definitions of “vaccine” and “pandemic” been officially changed, and what purpose do these definitional shifts serve?

CDC’s original definition of vaccine was “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease.” This definition promised two things: immunity and protection from getting the disease. CDC’s revised definition became “a preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases.” The new definition removed immunity and removed protection from getting the disease. This change occurred because the whole world could see that Covid vaccines didn’t provide immunity and didn’t protect people from getting the disease. Rather than acknowledge the products failed to meet the definition, officials changed the definition to match what the products actually did. The solution was to have everyone start pretending that vaccines were never intended to make people immune.

The World Health Organization similarly revised “pandemic.” The original definition: “An influenza pandemic occurs when a new influenza virus appears against which the human population has no immunity, resulting in several simultaneous epidemics worldwide with enormous numbers of deaths and illness.” The new definition: “An influenza pandemic may occur when a new influenza virus appears against which the human population has no immunity.” Gone are simultaneous worldwide epidemics, enormous deaths, and illness. WHO may now declare a pandemic and acquire all associated attention, control, and emergency powers without outbreaks around the world, without anyone being ill, and without a single death. The public understands “pandemic” to mean lethal pathogens spreading worldwide causing severe illness and death—an emergency. Officials understand they can invoke the word’s emotional power while the technical definition no longer requires actual widespread death or illness. Since there is no shared definition of “vaccine,” and since “autism” has been similarly tortured into meaninglessness, no amount of evidence can gain traction. That is exactly how pharmaceutical companies and public health officials like it—because they created it.

26. What is “The Playbook” as described by political operative Jay Carson, how much does the pharmaceutical industry spend on media advertising annually, and what happened when two teenagers died from vaccine-induced myocarditis on the same day in June 2021?

Jay Carson, a political operative who advised President Clinton, Senator Clinton, Senator Daschle, Governor Dean, and Mayor Bloomberg, explained the systematic destruction of vaccine critics: “Big corporations hire people like me to implement the playbook. First, they attack you broadly and question your facts. They say you are lying, and it’s ferocious. But if you keep moving after that, they switch to character assassination. They take on who you are as a person. They dig up everything bad in your past and leak it to the press. If you had a fender-bender, you’re a reckless driver. If you paid a bill late, you’re a deadbeat. Every part of your life goes under their microscope. They try to embarrass you. They try to make you say this fight isn’t worth what it’s costing me, and you quit. If all that doesn’t stop you—and it stops most people—they say you are a liar. If liar doesn’t work, they say you are an antisemite and racist. Crazy or kook or crank or nutjob are their mainstays. That’s their nuclear option. Because if they can get everyone to dismiss you as a wacko nutjob, everything you say is suspect.”

The pharmaceutical industry spends over $22 billion annually on media advertising, making them the largest sponsor of television news programs. This financial relationship guarantees avoidance of critical news stories about vaccine products. On June 16, 2021, a previously healthy 15-year-old Connecticut boy was found dead in his bed two days after receiving his second Pfizer Covid vaccine. On the same day, a previously healthy 13-year-old Michigan boy was found dead in his bed three days after his second Pfizer dose. Autopsies in both states confirmed the cause of death: vaccine-induced myocarditis. Two government medical examiners in two states determined Pfizer mRNA vaccines killed two healthy teenagers during the mass vaccination campaign with Pfizer’s product. None of the cable news channels reported these deaths. Neither did CBS, NBC, or ABC News. The financial dependency on pharmaceutical advertising ensures such stories remain untold.

27. What does the Theranos case reveal about media scrutiny of medical technology claims, and how did the Wall Street Journal handle the story about tripling excess death claims among working-age Americans?

Theranos developed and promoted revolutionary blood-testing technology that founder Elizabeth Holmes claimed could perform hundreds of medical tests with a single drop of blood. Media coverage was rapturous rather than skeptical. USA Today gushed about Holmes being “tall, smart and single”; The New Yorker praised her devotion; CNN celebrated her potential to “change health-care for millions”; Forbes crowned her the youngest self-made female billionaire. A jury eventually convicted Holmes of medical fraud after she admitted the company conducted tests using ordinary machines rather than revolutionary technology—but media adulation had kept the fraud going for years, allowing the company to reach a $9 billion valuation. It wasn’t journalists who exposed Theranos but Stanford professor John Ioannidis, who noted the company had published no peer-reviewed research. The case demonstrates media’s failure to scrutinize medical technology claims from charismatic promoters backed by prestigious names.

The Wall Street Journal ran a story about insurance companies facing tripled excess death claims among working-age Americans as mass vaccination progressed in 2021. Insurers reported most deaths were due to heart and circulatory issues, neurological disorders, and stroke—precisely the adverse effects associated with mRNA vaccines. When WSJ investigated possible causes, they listed: delayed medical treatment, fear of seeking treatment, trouble lining up appointments, drug abuse, people not taking care of themselves, long Covid, and other Covid aftereffects. Conspicuously absent from consideration: the new drug known to cause heart and circulatory issues, neurological disorders, and stroke that nearly all deceased customers had recently received. The Journal didn’t ask whether unexpected deaths among working-age Americans might be linked to the new, minimally tested, mass-injected product known to cause the very conditions killing them. Media companies didn’t ask important questions because they are financially dependent on pharmaceutical advertising. They weren’t fooled or hoodwinked—they were complicit.

28. Which vaccine products have been withdrawn from the market due to safety concerns, and what contamination issues have been discovered in vaccines including SV40?

The history of withdrawn vaccines demonstrates that vaccines are not uniformly safe and that serious problems sometimes emerge only after millions of doses have been administered. Original Salk and Sabin polio vaccines: between 1955 and 1963, tens of millions of Americans received vaccines contaminated with Simian Virus-40 from African Green monkeys—contamination that happened twice. Sabin Oral Polio Vaccine: abandoned in 1999. Lymerix and ImuLyme (Lyme Disease): withdrawn due to serious adverse effects. Rotashield (Rotavirus): withdrawn for causing intestinal blockage in infants. Some DTP formulations: phased out or withdrawn due to high fever and seizures. Quadrigen (DPT plus Salk polio): withdrawn for safety issues. Dengvaxia (Dengue Fever): caused severe dengue in some recipients. MMR Urabe Strain: withdrawn due to increased aseptic meningitis risk. Pandemrix (influenza): withdrawn after causing narcolepsy and death in children. 1976 Swine Flu Vaccine: Guillain-Barré Syndrome and other neurological disorders.

More recent withdrawals include Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine (blood clotting and death; no longer authorized in the US) and AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine (withdrawn globally for fatal blood clots, low platelet counts, and thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome). mRNA Covid vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are confirmed to cause blood clots, cardiac injury, and sudden cardiac death in young people. Rather than withdraw these products, FDA merely required warnings be added to package inserts that consumers never see. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been found to contain billions of DNA fragments per dose, including sequences from Simian Virus 40. FDA has also issued warnings about two RSV vaccines, Abrysvo and Arexvy, for increased risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome—a serious neurological disease where the immune system attacks the nerves. Rather than withdrawing these products that can cause worse outcomes than the mild cold-like symptoms of RSV, FDA again merely required updated package inserts.

29. What framework does the “Law of Unlikely & Infrequent Events” (LOUIE) provide for personal risk assessment, and what percentage of American parents rejected CDC’s infant Covid vaccine recommendation in 2024?

The Law of Unlikely & Infrequent Events (LOUIE) describes how human beings naturally assess which risks warrant action and which are too remote to consider. People already apply this framework daily: a burglar could arrive by helicopter and core through your roof, but you’ve decided to do nothing about that particular risk because it’s effectively impossible—yet you lock your front door because burglary through doors is reasonably likely. Emergency contact lists reflect assessments of likely hazards; nobody includes the US Nuclear Emergency Search Team’s number despite the theoretical possibility of a hidden nuclear bomb. Every risk assessment involves comparing the probability and severity of harm against the cost and inconvenience of prevention. When medical interventions given to healthy children cause harm, the acceptable risk should be extremely low—lower than for treatments given to already-sick individuals.

When CDC recommended that infants 6 months and older receive three mRNA Covid injections, the Government made no case whatsoever for why this policy made sense for babies. Covid poses effectively zero mortality risk to healthy infants. The vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission. The vaccines are known to cause cardiac injury, with risk highest in young males. Pfizer’s own data acknowledged safety and effectiveness in children under 12 “have not been established.” Faced with this risk-benefit calculation, 97% of American parents decided not to follow CDC’s recommendation. This near-universal rejection cannot be attributed to ignorance or anti-vaccine sentiment; it reflects millions of parents independently applying LOUIE and concluding that unknown risks from a new product outweighed vanishingly improbable benefits for their healthy infants. Parents who gave their infants three mRNA vaccines and parents who declined are both doing what they feel is best for their children—but 97% reached the same conclusion.

30. How does the pattern of coordinated conduct among pharmaceutical companies, regulatory agencies, and media constitute potential RICO violations, and what did the IOM committee chair acknowledge about thimerosal’s capacity to injure the nervous system?

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) provides criminal penalties for acts performed as part of an ongoing criminal enterprise. Originally used to prosecute the Mafia, RICO applies to any organized criminal conspiracy. The pattern documented throughout this material—pharmaceutical companies with extensive criminal histories coordinating with regulatory agencies staffed by industry insiders who rotate back to industry positions, supported by media financially dependent on pharmaceutical advertising, together using fraud, data manipulation, data destruction, misleading studies, captured medical associations, university funding, industry front groups, and coordinated harassment campaigns against critics—describes an interlinked enterprise working to protect products that generate hundreds of billions in annual revenue. When pharma executives, pharmacies, and doctors conspired to write unnecessary prescriptions and split profits, RICO charges followed. The difference with vaccines is scale and institutional integration, not the nature of the conduct.

Despite all the debunking, despite the categorical denials, despite the semantic games and predetermined conclusions, IOM Committee Chair Dr. Marie McCormick made a telling acknowledgment: “The committee accepts that under certain conditions, infections and heavy metals, including thimerosal, can injure the nervous system.” Something that injures the nervous system is not safe. Thimerosal’s own Safety Data Sheet warns: “Not for medicinal use. May cause damage to organs. Toxic if swallowed. Fatal in contact with skin. Fatal if inhaled.” This is the substance that was injected into millions of babies while officials insisted it was completely safe, while studies showing harm were suppressed, while whistleblowers were ignored, while parents were dismissed as hysterical, while anyone asking questions was labeled an anti-science conspiracy theorist. The acknowledgment that thimerosal can injure the nervous system, combined with the fact that nervous system injury manifests as developmental delays, cognitive impairment, and behavioral changes identical to autism symptoms, exposes the entire debunking enterprise as something other than honest scientific inquiry.

