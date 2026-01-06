Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
26m

🚨SCIENCE BREAKTHROUGH!! 'DNA ISOLATION’ (ORIGINAL 1869 MIESCHER RECIPE) − NOW AVAILABLE IN EXTRA-DEGRADED ‘PURITY’!!🚨

(Brought to you by Circular Reasoning and the Reification Fallacies Brothers - your go-to-team for making everything sound more scientific than it actually is!)

🕺SCIENTISTS HAVE DONE IT AGAIN!! ⚗️

Our brilliant researchers, armed with test tubes, acid flasks, and a reckless disregard for molecular integrity, have 'isolated' 'DNA' 🧬🧬

💥 But how did we achieve this monumental feat? Simple!! By violently obliterating biological material beyond recognition, we have managed to extract what we believe (hope?) to be DNA. 🧬🧬 Using a combination of surgical waste, industrial-strength solvents, and an unshakeable commitment to confirmation bias, we now present to you:

🧬Tortured Precipitate of DNA™ − Now in Historical Accuracy Edition!

🚨 HOW DID WE DO IT? THE FOOLPROOF 1869 METHOD 🚨

✅ Step 1: Visit your nearest clinic and secure the finest pus-soaked surgical bandages. Nothing but the best leukocyte-laden filth will do for our cutting-edge 'science.'

✅ Step 2: Drench those festering bandages in a sodium sulfate solution to ‘gently’ separate the leukocytes (white blood cells).

✅Step 3: Wash the leukocytes several times with hydrochloric acid until the cell walls and cytoplasm give up and dissolve. If your sample still resembles something organic, apply more acid!

✅ Step 4: Next up, Ether!! For any stubborn cytoplasmic leftovers, introduce ether and shake like an unhinged Victorian chemist to remove any leftovers of the cytoplasm.

✅ Step5: Precipitate Mystery Goo – The ‘Eureka’ Moment! Add sodium carbonate (alkali) to your abused nuclei, then drown them in acid. Observe as a mysterious white precipitate emerges—Congratulations! You have officially bullied something into being!!

✅ Step 6: Observe and Take Notes on Your 'Discovery' – Watch as your ‘nuclein’ obediently solidifies in acid and vanishes in alkali, performing a neat chemical trick that proves… something. Convince yourself this is an entirely novel substance and not just the result of aggressive chemistry.

✅ Step 7: Verify ‘Purity’ by Setting It on Fire – Having worked tirelessly to extract this fragile substance, it's now time to destroy it. Burn it to analyze the byproducts! Phosphorus? Check. Nitrogen? Check. Sulfur? No? Great, it must not be protein. Declare the sacred blueprint of life!

✅ Step 8: Ascribe It to Heredity Without Any Real Evidence – Since your unknown substance came from nuclei, it must have something to do with heredity, right?

GENIUS! 🎉 BUT WAIT… IS THIS REALLY DNA? 🤔

🔥 Critics claim that dissolving organic material in acid and setting it on fire may not be the best way to isolate genetic material. Nonsense! We assure you, any 'hereditary substance' that somehow survives our 19th-century chemical gauntlet is 100% legitimate (because we say so).

Besides, if there was no DNA to begin with, how did we find it after chemically forcing it into existence? 🤷‍♂️ # CheckmateDeniers

FREQUENTLY AVOIDED QUESTIONS (FAQ)

🧐 Q: If DNA is the molecule of life, why does it need to be chemically reconstructed from cellular wreckage?

🔬 A: Silence, please. We are doing science.

🧐 Q: Why don’t we just isolate a fully intact, unmodified DNA molecule?

🔬 A: Because then we wouldn’t need grant money to keep “discovering” it.

🧐 Q: Isn’t this just circular reasoning?

🔬 A: Absolutely not! We assumed DNA exists, looked for DNA, and found what we assumed. That’s called scientific rigor.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER! ORDER YOUR "PURE" DNA TODAY!

🚀 For just $9.99, we’ll send you your very own sample of degraded nucleic acid sludge—freshly extracted from our state-of-the-art boiling vat of molecular destruction. Call now, and we’ll throw in an extra dose of hydrochloric ether —FREE! ⚗️

📞 Call 1-800-DNA-FAKE to claim your personalized double-helix experience! 🧬🕺

💰 Hurry! Supplies are infinite (because we can just dissolve more leukocytes in acid).

🚨 WARNING: MAY CONTAIN ZERO ACTUAL DNA.

☠️ Side effects include: extreme skepticism, spontaneous questioning of mainstream science, and an uncontrollable urge to expose scientific fraud.

Today's sponsor: The Acid Bath Consortium™ – “If It’s Not Chemically Mangled, It’s Not Real!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marc G. Wathelet's avatar
Marc G. Wathelet
17m

Oh boy, so disappointing that you promote Jamie Andrews "work" again, Unbekoming. His arguments are ludicrous but he is gifted in wrapping historical facts in a semi-coherent whole casting doubt on the existence of DNA, for a non scientific audience. As a professional molecular biologist who has worked with DNA everyday in my lab, it is easy to identify the gaping holes in his scientific knowledge. First, the ridiculous insistance on taking a picture of it is beyond grotesque if you think about it for a second: we cannot take pictures of objects that small. Period. Deal with it, we are not an omnipotent species. So come on here Jamie Andrews, debate me. You won't dare. You don't mention NMR as a visualisation technique, we can "see" DNA exceedingly well with it, in complex interactions with DNA binding proteins. Right there in a single frame you have the conformation of a DNA molecule at the instant t, and as you keep getting frames you observe the different conformations that DNA molecule can take, as it is happening in solution. Come here to debate me, Jamie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture