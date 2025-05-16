The pet food industry, as Ann Martin uncovers in Food Pets Die For, operates with reckless abandon, prioritizing profit over the well-being of our companions by incorporating euthanized pets, roadkill, and slaughterhouse waste into “meat meal” processed at 220–270°F for 20–60 minutes, obscured by vague labels. This industry, driven by the maxim of doing whatever it can get away with, poisons pets to fuel a highly effective wealth transfer program, where sick animals and our compassion, sustain corporate gains. FDA testing, cited in Dead Pets Don’t Lie, found sodium pentobarbital—a euthanasia drug—in pet food at 3.9–32.0 parts per billion, confirming the presence of euthanized animals despite industry denials. Oversight is virtually nonexistent: the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine and AAFCO, swayed by industry insiders, provide minimal regulation, while companies like Hill’s and Iams, as revealed in What Vets Don’t Tell You About Vaccines, fund veterinary education to ensure their toxic products are endorsed. The Truth About Pet Foods exposes how misleading labels perpetuate this profiteering. They claimed to nourish our pets. They were poisoning them for profit.

This reckless profiteering, rooted in the industry’s evolution from 1860s dog biscuits to Nestlé’s $10.3 billion acquisition of Ralston Purina in 2001, causes profound harm. Dead Pets Don’t Lie links contaminated pet food to allergies, kidney disease, and Feline Spongiform Encephalopathy. What Vets Don’t Tell You About Vaccines shows veterinarians, influenced by industry-funded training, often overlook these risks, promoting foods that sicken pets. The Truth About Pet Foods highlights the industry’s reliance on consumer ignorance to maintain this cycle of poisoning and profit. This book and summary, grounded in Martin’s investigation, exposes an industry that thrives on the suffering of our pets, revealing the stark reality behind the glossy packaging and false promises.

With thanks to Anne Martin.

Food Pets Die For: Shocking Facts About Pet Food: Ann N. Martin, Shawn Messonier

30 Questions and Answers

Analogy

Commercial pet food is like a beautifully wrapped gift that appears valuable on the outside but contains something entirely different within. The pet food industry presents consumers with attractive packaging showing prime cuts of meat, whole grains, and fresh vegetables, alongside claims of complete nutrition and health benefits. But behind this facade lies a disturbing reality: what's actually inside is often a processed mixture of industrial waste, slaughterhouse leftovers, and rendered materials that wouldn't be permitted in human food.

Just as you wouldn't knowingly feed your child from a dumpster behind a restaurant, Martin argues that pet owners wouldn't intentionally feed their beloved companions the waste products of the human food chain if they knew the truth. The book serves as a wake-up call, pulling back the curtain on industry practices and empowering pet owners to make informed choices—whether switching to higher-quality commercial alternatives using human-grade ingredients or preparing homemade meals that prioritize pets' health over corporate profits. Like discovering what's really in that deceptive gift box, the revelation may be shocking, but it enables pet owners to become true advocates for their animals' wellbeing.

12-point summary

1. Questionable Ingredients in Pet Food: Commercial pet food can legally contain alarming ingredients including euthanized cats and dogs, diseased cattle and horses, roadkill, dead zoo animals, and slaughterhouse waste deemed unfit for human consumption. These ingredients are often disguised on labels under terms like "meat by-products" or "meat meal," making it difficult for consumers to know what they're actually feeding their pets.

2. The Rendering Industry: Rendering plants collect waste materials from various sources—including euthanized pets from veterinary clinics and shelters, roadkill, expired grocery store meat, and restaurant grease—and process them into ingredients used in pet food. This material is ground up, cooked at 220-270°F for 20-60 minutes, centrifuged to separate fats, and dried into "meat meal" that becomes a prime protein source in many commercial pet foods.

3. Sodium Pentobarbital Contamination: FDA testing confirmed the presence of sodium pentobarbital (a euthanasia drug) in multiple pet food brands, with levels ranging from 3.9 to 32.0 parts per billion. This drug can survive the rendering process and cooking temperatures, and the presence indicates that euthanized animals are entering the pet food chain despite industry denials. The FDA's own testing showed that higher doses of pentobarbital caused increased liver weights and elevated liver enzymes in dogs.

4. Mad Cow Disease and Pets: Nearly ninety cats have died from Feline Spongiform Encephalopathy (FSE), the feline form of mad cow disease, after consuming contaminated pet food. While the FDA banned feeding mammalian protein to cattle in 1997, this material can still legally be used in pet food. The United States tests only one out of every eighteen thousand slaughtered cows for BSE, compared to one in three in Germany, raising questions about the safety of the U.S. meat supply.

5. Minimal Regulation: The pet food industry operates with minimal government oversight. The FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine technically regulates pet food but doesn't test products for quality or safety. AAFCO (Association of American Feed Control Officials), which includes industry representatives among its members, sets guidelines but has no regulatory authority. In Canada, regulations are even more sparse, requiring only that labels show the company name, product weight, and if it's for a dog or cat.

6. Misleading Labeling Practices: Pet food companies use tactics like "splitting" ingredients (listing corn as "ground yellow corn" and "corn gluten meal" to prevent it from appearing as the primary ingredient) and featuring images of prime cuts of meat while using inferior ingredients. Labels show only "half the story" as many ingredients aren't specifically listed, and terms like "meat meal" obscure the actual contents.

7. Industry Influence on Veterinarians: Pet food companies exert significant influence over veterinary education by funding courses, providing free food to students, hiring student representatives, and making substantial donations to veterinary schools. Most veterinarians receive minimal nutrition education beyond what's provided by these companies, leading to widespread promotion of commercial foods in veterinary clinics despite potential conflicts of interest.

8. Animal Experimentation: Major pet food companies fund cruel experiments on dogs and cats, including surgically inducing kidney failure, breaking bones, implanting tubes in intestines, and intentional starvation. Many of these experiments end with the animals being euthanized to examine their bodies. Companies like Iams have been documented conducting numerous invasive experiments on animals that cause significant suffering, all to test ingredients or support marketing claims.

9. Health Consequences: Poor-quality commercial pet foods have been linked to numerous health problems, including allergies, kidney and liver disease, cancers, and immune disorders. Martin's own dogs experienced illness due to excessive zinc levels in their food, and documented cases show pet deaths from mycotoxin contamination. Chemical preservatives like BHA, BHT, and ethoxyquin in pet foods have been linked to various health issues including cancer.

10. Benefits of Homemade Diets: Feeding pets homemade diets of human-grade ingredients can lead to improved health, extended lifespan, and reduced veterinary expenses. Martin's Newfoundland lived to 14 years (nearly double the breed's average lifespan) on a homemade diet supplemented with vitamins. Homemade diets allow pet owners to control exactly what their animals consume, avoiding harmful preservatives, low-quality proteins, and contaminants.

11. Natural Pet Food Alternatives: Several companies now offer better alternatives using human-grade ingredients, including Halo (Purely for Pets), K9 Gourmet, Natura Pet Products, Canidae, Old Mother Hubbard (Wellness), and PetGuard. These companies use natural preservatives like vitamins C and E rather than chemical preservatives, avoid common allergens, and focus on quality protein sources rather than rendered materials.

12. Consumer Action Success: Informed consumers have successfully created change through persistent questioning, boycotts, and media involvement. After public outcry, rendering plants like Valley Protein and Millstadt Rendering stopped accepting euthanized pets. Individual consumers like Donna and John English successfully lobbied for the establishment of a pet cremation facility in Jefferson County, Washington, demonstrating that determined individuals can make meaningful differences in how deceased pets are treated.

30 Questions and Answers

Question 1: What led Ann Martin to investigate the pet food industry? Ann Martin began investigating the pet food industry in 1990 after the illness of her two dogs, Louie, a Saint Bernard, and Charlie, a Newfoundland. She mentions that if it hadn't been for their illness, she "would likely still be feeding commercial pet foods, thinking I was doing what is best for my beloved pets" and would also "still be paying vet bills almost on a monthly basis." When she had the dog food tested at an independent lab, she discovered zinc levels twenty times higher than the recommended daily dose.

This personal experience prompted her to question what was really in commercial pet food and to begin uncovering the facts about the industry. She quickly learned that the pet food industry operates with virtually no government regulations and is largely self-regulated. Her investigation over many years led her to discover that commercial pet foods could legally contain questionable ingredients, including euthanized cats and dogs, diseased cattle and horses, roadkill, dead zoo animals, and meat unfit for human consumption.

Question 2: What ingredients can legally be included in commercial pet foods according to AAFCO? According to the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO), commercial pet foods can legally contain a wide variety of questionable ingredients. These include "meat by-products" which can be animal lungs, spleens, kidneys, brains, livers, blood, bones, low-temperature fatty tissue, and stomachs and intestines. AAFCO also allows "meat meal" which can contain rendered products from mammal tissues excluding blood, hair, hoof, hide trimmings, manure, stomach, and rumen contents - though these may occur in amounts "unavoidable in good processing practices."

Other approved ingredients include hydrolyzed poultry feathers, spray-dried animal blood, dehydrated food-waste, dehydrated garbage, dried poultry waste, dried swine waste, undried processed animal waste product, and paunch products (the contents of animal rumens). Additional permitted ingredients include beet pulp (residue from sugar beets), peanut hulls, and even sawdust sweepings from rendering plant floors as fiber sources. Martin notes that AAFCO confirmed these permitted ingredients when she questioned them directly.

Question 3: What is the rendering process and what materials go into it? The rendering process involves collecting waste materials from various sources and processing them into products used in pet food. Rendering plants accept animals picked up by dead stock removal companies, dead zoo animals, roadkill too large to be buried, restaurant and grocery store garbage (including styrofoam trays and plastic wrap), and euthanized cats and dogs. They also receive leftover materials from slaughterhouses that are deemed unfit for human consumption.

During rendering, all materials are slowly ground in huge vats, then cooked at temperatures between 220°F and 270°F (104.4°C to 132.2°C) for twenty minutes to one hour. After cooking, the mixture is centrifuged to separate the grease or tallow, which rises to the top and is removed to become the source of animal fat in most pet foods. The remaining material is dried to produce "meat meal" and "meat and bone meal" that are typically used in dry pet food. Martin notes that before these materials leave the slaughterhouse, they're "denatured" by being sprayed with substances like crude carbolic acid, cresylic disinfectant, or citronella to prevent human consumption.

Question 4: How does the pet food industry handle euthanized companion animals? The pet food industry has historically incorporated euthanized companion animals into pet food through the rendering process. When pet owners have their deceased pets "disposed of" by veterinary clinics or when animal shelters euthanize unwanted animals, these bodies are often picked up by dead stock removal companies that deliver them to rendering plants. According to the book, veterinary clinics and shelters typically contract with these companies for the disposal of animal bodies, and most veterinarians are unaware that the animals may end up in rendering plants rather than being cremated.

Martin documents that the rendering of companion animals is legal in the United States with no laws determining how veterinarians or shelters must dispose of pets. She cites a 1997 article in The New York Times which reported that "Los Angeles sends 200 tons of euthanized cats and dogs to West Coast Rendering in Los Angeles, every month." When questioned about this practice, pet food manufacturers typically deny including rendered pets in their products, claiming they ask their suppliers not to include cats and dogs. However, Martin notes that these companies don't actually test the raw materials they receive to verify the sources of protein.

Question 5: What evidence exists regarding the presence of euthanized pets in commercial pet food? Evidence for the presence of euthanized pets in commercial pet food comes from several sources in the book. Martin documents that rendering plants openly acknowledge receiving thousands of euthanized dogs and cats daily. She quotes an employee of Sacramento Rendering who told The San Francisco Chronicle that "thousands and thousands of pounds of dogs and cats are picked up and brought here every day." Martin also obtained documents from Canadian government investigators confirming that euthanized pets were being rendered and sold to pet food companies.

Another piece of evidence comes from the FDA/CVM study on sodium pentobarbital in pet food. The presence of this euthanasia drug in pet food suggests that euthanized animals are being rendered into pet food ingredients. Although the FDA claimed its DNA testing showed no dog or cat DNA in the tested foods, Martin questions the validity of these tests, noting that DNA is often destroyed during the high-heat rendering process. She consulted with experts like Dr. Albert Harper from the Henry C. Lee Institute of Forensic Science who stated it would be "very highly unlikely that identifiable DNA would survive the prolonged high temperatures associated with the manufacturing process."

Question 6: What is sodium pentobarbital and why is it concerning in pet food? Sodium pentobarbital is a barbiturate drug that veterinarians and animal shelters use to euthanize dogs, cats, cattle, and horses. It's the primary drug used for animal euthanasia because it causes a rapid death with minimal discomfort. Brand names include Sleepaway, Beuthanasia-D, Euthasol, and Fatal Plus. The presence of this drug in pet food is concerning because it indicates that euthanized animals are being rendered into pet food ingredients, and the drug itself can be harmful to pets who consume it.

Research cited in the book shows that sodium pentobarbital can survive the rendering process without degradation. The FDA/CVM conducted a study that found measurable amounts of sodium pentobarbital in pet foods, with levels ranging from 3.9 to 32.0 parts per billion (ppb). While the FDA concluded these levels were "probably safe," Martin questions this assessment, noting that pets consume these foods daily for years. The FDA's own testing showed that dogs receiving higher doses of pentobarbital developed increased liver weights and elevated liver enzyme activity, indicating potential organ damage. Furthermore, the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations clearly states that sodium pentobarbital should "not be used in animals intended for food."

Question 7: What regulations govern pet food manufacturing in the United States? Pet food manufacturing in the United States is minimally regulated by a complex and largely self-regulating system. The Food and Drug Administration's Center for Veterinary Medicine (FDA/CVM) is the primary government entity with oversight, but its role is limited primarily to regulating food additives, drugs, and health claims on labels. The FDA/CVM requires that pet foods be "pure and wholesome, contain no harmful or deleterious substances, and be truthfully labeled," but Martin notes that the FDA does not actually test commercial pet foods to ensure compliance.

The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO), which is not a government agency but an organization composed of state, federal, and industry representatives, sets guidelines for pet food labeling and ingredient definitions. Though AAFCO conducts feeding trials and establishes nutritional standards, these are minimal - requiring only that six of eight dogs complete a six-month feeding trial without losing more than 15% of their body weight. States can choose whether to adopt AAFCO guidelines, and implementation varies. The Pet Food Institute (PFI), the industry's trade organization, acts as the "official mouthpiece" for manufacturers and has no regulatory authority. Essentially, the industry largely regulates itself.

Question 8: How do pet food regulations differ between the US, Canada, UK, and other countries? Pet food regulations vary significantly across countries. In the United States, the FDA/CVM and AAFCO provide some oversight, though the system is largely self-regulating. Canada has even fewer regulations; the only requirement is that the label must contain the name and address of the company, the weight of the product, and whether it's for a dog or cat. The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) certifies pet foods produced in Canada, but this is voluntary.

The United Kingdom and European regulations are more stringent, particularly regarding BSE (mad cow disease). The Pet Food Manufacturers' Association (PFMA) in the UK claims to use only materials from animals that are generally accepted in the human food chain and have been inspected and passed as fit for human consumption. The UK and Europe explicitly prohibit the use of companion animals in pet food manufacturing. European regulations specifically ban numerous high-risk materials, including animals that died on farms, animals killed for disease control, and diseased animal parts. Japan's regulations are similar to those in the US, focusing primarily on labeling rather than ingredients, though they do specify that fish meal processing plants can only process fish, not other animals.

Question 9: What tactics do pet food companies use on their labels to mislead consumers? Pet food companies employ several tactics on their labels to mislead consumers about the actual quality and composition of their products. One common practice is "splitting," where a single ingredient (like corn) is listed under multiple names (ground yellow corn, corn gluten meal) to prevent it from appearing as the primary ingredient. This makes it seem like a protein source is the first ingredient when grains are actually the predominant component. Companies also use vague terms like "meat by-products" or "meat meal" that obscure the true nature of ingredients, which can include diseased animals, roadkill, and euthanized pets.

Another misleading tactic is using attractive terminology and imagery that suggests high-quality ingredients. Labels show prime cuts of beef, plump chickens, whole grains, and fresh vegetables, while the actual ingredients are often waste products unfit for human consumption. Companies also make health claims that may not be substantiated and use scientific-sounding terms to impress consumers. Martin notes that labels only provide "half the story" as many ingredients aren't listed specifically. Additionally, manufacturers have created "premium" brands that are essentially the same formulation as standard products but at higher prices.

Question 10: What health problems can result from poor-quality commercial pet foods? Poor-quality commercial pet foods can lead to numerous health problems in pets. Martin's own dogs experienced illness due to excessive zinc levels in their food - twenty times higher than the recommended daily dose. Contaminated grains in pet foods can contain mycotoxins (toxic substances produced by fungi), which can cause serious illness and death. Martin cites examples like the 1995 Nature's Recipe recall of $20 million worth of dog food due to vomitoxin contamination, and a 1998 case where aflatoxin in pet food caused the death of at least twenty-five dogs.

Chemical preservatives like BHA, BHT, and ethoxyquin used in pet foods have been linked to various health issues. According to Dr. Wendell Belfield, these chemicals "can initiate birth defects, and damage to liver and kidneys." The Animal Protection Institute reported that ethoxyquin has been "associated with immune deficiency syndrome, leukemia, blindness, skin, stomach, spleen and liver cancer in companion animals." Martin also suggests that various artificial colors, flavors, and additives can cause allergic reactions and long-term health problems. She contends that many chronic health issues in pets that result in frequent veterinary visits may be directly related to poor nutrition from commercial pet foods.

Question 11: What are mycotoxins and why are they dangerous in pet food? Mycotoxins are toxic substances produced by fungi in moldy grains and can be found in rye, corn, barley, oats, wheat, peanuts, and various nuts. According to the book, there are more than three hundred types of mycotoxins worldwide, and they pose serious health risks to pets. The most common ones mentioned include aflatoxins B1 (known carcinogens), fumonisin B1 and B2 (mold contaminants of corn with carcinogenic properties), ochratoxin A (found in cereal grains and not completely destroyed by processing), and deoxynivalenol or vomitoxin (which can cause food refusal, vomiting, and diarrhea).

These toxins have been responsible for serious pet food contamination incidents. Martin cites the 1995 recall of $20 million worth of Nature's Recipe dog food due to vomitoxin contamination in wheat screenings, and a 1998 incident where aflatoxin in pet food caused the death of at least twenty-five dogs. The problem stems from pet food manufacturers using low-quality grains that failed inspection for human foods due to high levels of mycotoxins, herbicides, pesticides, or fungicides. Martin points out that little testing or research is undertaken to determine the levels of these toxic substances in pet foods.

Question 12: How does the pet food industry influence veterinary education? The pet food industry exerts significant influence over veterinary education through strategic donations, sponsorships, and direct involvement in nutrition courses. Major companies like Hill's, Iams, and Purina contribute financially to veterinary schools and provide free food to veterinary students for their own pets. These companies even fund veterinary diet technician positions at schools like Texas A&M, University of Pennsylvania, and Virginia-Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine, with Purina noting that they provide "educational outreach activities at twenty-seven veterinary schools across the United States."

Martin reveals that nutrition classes in veterinary schools are often elective, brief in duration, and frequently taught by representatives from pet food companies. One veterinarian quoted anonymously described how "pet food companies plied students with free pizza, free pet food, bags, binders, and even purses with the particular company's logo embossed on everything." The companies also hire students as campus representatives to promote their products. The result is that most veterinarians graduate with limited knowledge of pet nutrition beyond what they've learned from the commercial pet food industry, and many go on to sell these same foods in their clinics, creating what Martin suggests is an unethical situation similar to "if our family physician displayed weight loss products in the reception room."

Question 13: What is the relationship between mad cow disease and pet food? Mad cow disease, or Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), is directly linked to pet food through the rendering industry and the use of animal by-products. When cattle infected with BSE died or were slaughtered, they were often rendered into protein meal used in livestock feed and pet food. This created a cycle where the disease could spread when animals consumed infected material. Martin notes that nearly ninety cats have died from the feline form of this disease, called Feline Spongiform Encephalopathy (FSE), after eating contaminated pet food in Europe and the UK.

Despite government assurances that BSE doesn't exist in the United States and Canada, Martin raises serious concerns about the inadequate testing protocols. She points out that the US tests only one out of every eighteen thousand cows slaughtered, compared to one in three in Germany and one in sixty in Switzerland. Additionally, she cites Dr. Richard Marsh's research showing a possible US strain of BSE that manifests as "downer cow" disease rather than the "mad cow" symptoms seen in the UK. The FDA banned the feeding of mammalian protein to ruminants in 1997, but Martin notes that this material can still be used in pet food, potentially endangering companion animals.

Question 14: What kinds of animal experimentation do pet food companies conduct? Pet food companies conduct various types of invasive and often lethal experiments on animals in the name of product research. These experiments include surgeries to remove parts of organs, intentional induced kidney failure, broken bones, surgical insertion of tubes into animals' bodies, starvation studies, and other harmful procedures that cause significant suffering. Martin documents that these experiments often end with the animals being euthanized to examine their bodies, which she argues is unnecessary for developing nutritional pet foods.

According to the book, these experiments take place at university research facilities that receive funding from pet food companies. The animals used in these studies are typically purchased from breeders or animal dealers, housed in sterile laboratory environments with minimal comfort or companionship, and subjected to painful procedures. Martin questions the necessity of such research, noting that much of it is done to test cheap ingredients or to make marketing claims rather than to genuinely improve pet health. She quotes Dan Lyons, Director of Uncaged Campaigns, who compares this practice to Nazi experimentation: "No reasonable person can ever accept the conduct of painful and lethal experiments on one animal in the distant hope that some information might emerge that might be useful for another animal."

Question 15: What specific experiments has Iams conducted on animals? Iams has conducted numerous invasive experiments on animals as documented in the book. These include experiments where 28 cats had their bellies cut open to see the effect of feeding them fiber, after which they were killed; 24 young dogs were intentionally put into kidney failure, subjected to invasive experimentation, then killed; 31 dogs had their kidneys removed to increase the risk of kidney disease before being killed and dissected; and 18 dogs had bones in their front and back legs cut out and stressed until they broke. In other experiments, cats were surgically forced into kidney failure, dogs had tubes attached to their intestines with the contents pumped out every ten minutes for two hours, and cats had their female organs removed, were made obese, and then were starved.

The Sunday Express reported that these experiments involved "hundreds of animals" who "suffered incredible agony" for the purpose of perfecting Iams pet foods. After Procter & Gamble purchased Iams in September 1999, they issued a code of ethics stating they would phase out animal testing that required euthanasia of cats and dogs. However, Martin notes that this didn't cover testing done by outside laboratories, and P&G admitted it had "no way of knowing exactly how many animals these outside labs might use in various experiments."

Question 16: What are the nutritional requirements for dogs versus cats? Dogs and cats have significantly different nutritional requirements, which is an important consideration when preparing their food. Cats are obligate carnivores requiring a diet high in animal protein. They need more protein than dogs, and kittens need even more than adult cats. Cats require specific nutrients found only in meat, including taurine, arachidonic acid, vitamin A, and vitamin B-12, which they cannot synthesize themselves. Without these nutrients, cats can develop serious health problems. This is why a diet rich in grains but low in meat protein (like many dry commercial foods) is particularly problematic for cats.

Dogs, on the other hand, are omnivores and can subsist on a vegetarian diet if properly formulated, though it's not ideal. They still need a correct blend of amino acids, but can derive some nutrition from plant sources. Martin recommends that a dog's diet should consist of approximately one-third protein (meat, fish, or eggs), one-third grains or carbohydrates, and one-third vegetables or fruits, plus some vegetable oil. For cats, she suggests two-thirds meat protein and one-third grains and vegetables. Both species need calcium, which can be provided through dairy products, small bones, or supplements, though Martin cautions that excess calcium can be as problematic as deficiency.

Question 17: What are the benefits of feeding pets homemade diets? Feeding pets homemade diets offers numerous benefits, primarily related to health, longevity, and reduced veterinary expenses. Martin shares that her Newfoundland, Charlie, lived to be fourteen years old (nearly double the breed's typical lifespan of eight years) on a homemade diet supplemented with vitamins C and E. She emphasizes that homemade diets allow pet owners to control exactly what goes into their pets' food, avoiding questionable ingredients, preservatives, and contaminants found in many commercial foods.

Another significant benefit is the reduction in veterinary bills. Martin states that if she hadn't switched to homemade food after her dogs became ill in 1990, she "would still be paying vet bills almost on a monthly basis." Dr. Shawn Messonnier confirms this economic benefit, noting that "taking a holistic approach to pet care does usually save the pet owner money on veterinary bills. Starting with a wholesome diet is the first concern that should be addressed in any holistic pet care program." The book also suggests that homecooked meals can improve pets' coat condition, energy levels, and overall well-being, while reducing allergy symptoms and other chronic health problems that often stem from commercial pet food ingredients.

Question 18: Which natural pet food companies does the author recommend? Martin recommends several natural pet food companies that use human-grade ingredients. These include Halo, Purely for Pets, which produces foods like Spot's Stew in USDA-approved kitchens; K9 Gourmet from Vancouver, British Columbia, which uses only human-grade ingredients with no chemical additives or preservatives; and Natura Pet Products, which makes Innova brand foods with the philosophy "If I wouldn't eat it, why would I want to feed it to my pet?"

Other recommended companies include Canidae Pet Foods (which makes Canidae for dogs and Felidae for cats), containing human-grade ingredients, probiotics, digestive enzymes, and natural preservatives; Old Mother Hubbard, maker of Wellness pet food that avoids common allergens like wheat, corn, and soy; and PetGuard, which uses natural and certified organic ingredients without by-products, fillers, or artificial preservatives. Martin notes that these companies use natural preservatives like vitamins C and E and rosemary, which don't provide as long a shelf life as chemical preservatives but are much safer for pets. While acknowledging that cooking for pets is ideal, she recommends these brands as better alternatives to standard commercial foods.

Question 19: What vitamins and supplements are important for pet health? According to the book, several vitamins and minerals are crucial for pet health, though their needs may vary by species, age, and individual health conditions. Vitamin A (both beta-carotene from plant sources and retinol from animal sources) maintains healthy skin and coat, promotes bone growth, and protects against infection. The B-complex vitamins (B-1, B-2, B-3, B-5, B-6, B-12, Biotin) support various functions including nervous system health, energy conversion, muscle tone, and red blood cell formation. Vitamin C strengthens the immune system, promotes wound healing, and can reduce arthritis pain, while Vitamin E works as an antioxidant and improves heart and circulatory function.

Essential minerals include calcium and phosphorus for bone health, iron for preventing anemia, zinc for wound healing and growth, and others like chromium, copper, iodine, magnesium, and selenium that support various physiological functions. Martin notes that while these nutrients should ideally come from food, supplements may be necessary, especially for pets with health issues. She cautions that minerals should be chelated (bound to amino acids) for better absorption and that excessive supplementation can be harmful. For older dogs, she recommends adding vitamin C (1,500 mg) and vitamin E (200 IU) daily, which she credits for extending her Newfoundland's life significantly beyond the breed's average lifespan.

Question 20: What specific toxic substances and products pose dangers to pets? Martin identifies numerous toxic substances and products that threaten pet health. Indoor and outdoor plants pose significant dangers, with toxic varieties including English holly, ivy, poinsettia, mistletoe, kalanchoe, philodendron, peace lily, chrysanthemum, morning glory, foxglove, and Easter lily (particularly toxic to cats). The author shares a personal story about her cat becoming ill after chewing on a kalanchoe plant she hadn't recognized as dangerous. Lawn chemicals, particularly the herbicide 2,4-D (a component of Agent Orange), have been linked to canine lymphoma, with studies showing "the risk of canine lymphoma rose to a twofold excess with four or more yearly applications."

Other hazards include bones and dried pet chews which can splinter and cause gastrointestinal perforations or damage teeth; clumping kitty litter containing sodium bentonite that expands when ingested and can cause intestinal blockages; antifreeze with ethylene glycol that has a sweet taste appealing to pets but is deadly even in small amounts; and monosodium glutamate (MSG) in human foods which can trigger seizures in sensitive pets. Martin emphasizes that many of these dangers are avoidable through awareness and prevention.

Question 21: How do major pet food companies respond to criticism about their ingredients? Major pet food companies typically respond to criticism with vague reassurances while avoiding specifics about their ingredients. The Pet Food Institute (PFI), representing 95% of U.S. pet food producers, claims its members "have taken steps to assure that no such ingredients [euthanized pets] are used in their products," but when pressed by Martin about what specific testing they conduct on raw materials, they fail to answer. Similarly, when questioned about rendered pets in their products, companies offer standard, pat answers that tell consumers nothing substantial or redirect to statements about following government regulations.

When Martin directly contacts companies, she typically receives evasive replies claiming they use "quality ingredients" or that their meat is "government inspected," without addressing the actual source of protein. Companies like Iams respond to criticism about animal experimentation by claiming such testing is necessary "to save pets from illnesses and improve physical well-being." Martin advises that when companies refuse to answer specific questions about their ingredients or give standard responses, consumers should take this as a sign that the company may have something to hide and should avoid feeding that product to their pets.

Question 22: How has the pet food industry evolved over time? The pet food industry began around 1860 when James Spratt, an Ohio electrician, created dog biscuits after observing dogs being fed leftover biscuits in England. Other firms entered the market in the 1920s with dry biscuits and kibble, and after World War I, canned horsemeat was introduced for dog food. By 1930, pet food companies were offering canned food and dry meat-meal dog foods, though most people still fed their pets table scraps. As farm machinery replaced horses, manufacturers switched from horsemeat to meat and cereal by-products.

The 1960s saw great diversification with dry cat food, more canned products, and soft-moist products entering the market. Various specialized diets, including puppy formulas, "lite" foods, and life-stage diets filled grocery store shelves. Slaughterhouses, rendering plants, and cereal producers recognized pet food as an ideal outlet for their by-products unfit for human consumption. In recent decades, the industry has consolidated significantly, with multinational corporations acquiring smaller companies. For example, Mars purchased Kal Kan in 1968 and Royal Canin in 2001, while Nestlé acquired Ralston Purina in 2001 for $10.3 billion. Meanwhile, a growing natural pet food segment has emerged in response to consumer concerns about traditional commercial pet foods.

Question 23: What is the FDA's role in monitoring pet food safety? The FDA's role in monitoring pet food safety is limited and largely reactive rather than proactive. Through its Center for Veterinary Medicine (FDA/CVM), the agency is responsible for regulating animal drugs, medicated feeds, food additives, and feed ingredients, including pet foods. The FDA requires that pet foods be "pure and wholesome, contain no harmful or deleterious substances, and be truthfully labeled," but according to Martin, the agency does not actually test commercial pet foods to verify compliance with these standards.

When health issues arise from pet food contamination, the FDA will investigate, but only if consumers provide substantial evidence, including chemical analysis of the food, veterinary reports, blood work, urinalysis, and other medical tests—expenses that most pet owners cannot afford. The FDA's oversight focuses more on verifying health claims made by pet food companies than on ingredient quality or safety. For example, in 1990, the FDA challenged claims that certain cat foods prevented Feline Urological Syndrome, but only after allowing ample time for manufacturers to change their labels. The FDA also conducted a study on sodium pentobarbital in pet food after veterinarians reported that dogs were becoming resistant to the drug as an anesthetic, yet despite finding the drug in numerous foods, took no regulatory action.

Question 24: What was discovered in the FDA's study on pentobarbital in pet food? The FDA's study on pentobarbital in pet food, conducted between 1998 and 2000, found measurable amounts of this euthanasia drug in numerous commercial dog foods. In the first survey, 30 brands tested positive for pentobarbital, including products from Ol'Roy, Heinz Kibbles 'n Bits, Dad's, and several store brands. In the second survey, quantitative testing showed levels ranging from 3.9 to 32.0 parts per billion (ppb), with Ol'Roy Puppy Formula Chicken and Rice containing the highest concentration at 32 ppb.

The FDA conducted an additional assessment to determine the risk to dogs, administering different doses of pentobarbital to dogs for eight weeks. Dogs receiving higher doses (150 and 500 mg) showed increased liver weights and elevated liver enzyme activity compared to control animals, indicating potential liver damage. Despite these findings, the FDA concluded that the levels found in commercial foods were "probably safe" for dogs. Animal Ark criticized this conclusion, noting that the FDA only measured one liver enzyme, didn't check for possible interactions with other drugs or chemicals in pet foods, and did not consider the effects of long-term exposure over years of feeding the same foods. Importantly, while the FDA confirmed the presence of pentobarbital (indicating euthanized animals in the food chain), they took no regulatory action to stop this practice.

Question 25: What successful consumer actions have been taken regarding pet food? Several successful consumer actions have created positive changes in the pet food industry. In 2000, Valley Protein, a rendering company operating in 22 states, announced it would no longer accept euthanized pets from veterinary clinics, humane societies, and animal shelters due to "negative publicity" and "increasing concern to our valued customers." Similarly, Millstadt Rendering in Illinois stopped accepting euthanized pets after KMOV-TV in St. Louis conducted an investigation that followed trucks from animal shelters to the rendering plant and then to pet food manufacturers.

A particularly inspiring example is Donna and John English from Port Townsend, Washington, who, after reading Martin's book, discovered that shelters and veterinary clinics in their area were sending euthanized animals to a rendering plant near Seattle. They worked for two years to create a feasibility study showing that a cremation facility would be self-supporting, ultimately convincing the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners to include the cost in the county's budget. Now shelters and veterinary clinics have a "proper and dignified means of disposal" for these animals. Martin emphasizes that consumer pressure through letter-writing, petitions to government representatives, media involvement, and boycotting particular products can be effective strategies for initiating change in the industry.

Question 26: What homemade meal options does the author recommend for dogs and cats? Martin recommends different meal options for dogs and cats based on their distinct nutritional needs. For dogs, she suggests a diet consisting of one-third protein (beef, chicken, turkey, lamb, or fish), one-third grains or carbohydrates (brown rice, oatmeal, pasta, or whole grain cereals), and one-third vegetables or fruits (carrots, zucchini, peas, beans, apples, pears). She provides various recipes like "Chow Chow Chicken" (with chicken, vegetables, and rice), "Beef Stew," and "Lamb and Rice Allergy Diet." For senior or convalescent dogs, she offers specialized recipes with easily digestible ingredients.

For cats, who require more protein than dogs, Martin recommends a diet of two-thirds meat and one-third grains and vegetables. Her cat recipes include "Chicken, Rice, and Vegetables," "Sole Dinner," "Salmon and Rice Diet," and "Liver Feast." She emphasizes the importance of adding calcium through yogurt, cottage cheese, or supplements, and suggests adding taurine-rich foods for cats. For both species, she provides "crunchies" recipes for animals that prefer dry food. Martin advises processing cat food to a smoother consistency and being mindful of individual pet preferences. For puppies and kittens, she includes milk replacement recipes. Throughout, she stresses the importance of high-quality, human-grade ingredients and avoiding harmful additives.

Question 27: How do pet food companies market their products to veterinarians? Pet food companies employ strategic marketing tactics to influence veterinarians, beginning during their education and continuing throughout their careers. They provide significant financial support to veterinary schools, including funding for buildings, research, and curriculum development. Companies like Hill's Science Diet pledged $1 million to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), while Ralston Purina funded veterinary diet technician positions at multiple schools. These donations create an environment where the companies gain credibility and access to future veterinarians.

During veterinary school, companies offer free food for students' pets, sponsor elective nutrition courses, and provide branded materials like bags, binders, and even clothing. They hire students as campus representatives to promote their products and host pizza parties and other events to build brand loyalty. After graduation, companies continue marketing through contributions to continuing education, sponsored research, free samples, and special pricing for clinic sales. Many clinics display and sell these foods, creating a profitable arrangement for both parties. Martin argues this creates an unethical situation where veterinarians with limited nutrition education become sales channels for commercial pet foods, and pet owners mistakenly believe these products have special health benefits because they're sold by veterinarians.

Question 28: What role do organizations like AAFCO and PFI play in the pet food industry? AAFCO (Association of American Feed Control Officials) and PFI (Pet Food Institute) serve as the primary organizations overseeing the pet food industry, though neither has actual regulatory authority. AAFCO, while not a government agency, sets guidelines for pet food labeling and ingredient definitions that states can choose to adopt. It conducts feeding trials and establishes nutritional standards, but these are minimal—requiring only that six of eight dogs complete a six-month feeding trial without losing more than 15% of their body weight. AAFCO membership includes not only officials from state and federal agencies but also representatives from pet food companies, creating potential conflicts of interest.

The Pet Food Institute serves as the "official mouthpiece" for pet food manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada. PFI represents the industry to Congress, state and federal agencies, and the media. It organizes seminars and educational programs, sponsors research, and acts as liaison with other private organizations. When Martin questioned PFI about rendered pets in commercial foods, they claimed member companies have taken steps to ensure such ingredients aren't used but failed to explain what testing is conducted on raw materials. Both organizations essentially facilitate industry self-regulation rather than providing independent oversight, which Martin suggests allows questionable practices to continue without accountability.

Question 29: What alternatives exist for the disposal of euthanized pets? Several alternatives exist for the disposal of euthanized pets beyond rendering, which Martin advocates as more dignified and respectful. Cremation is a primary alternative, where individual or group cremation services can return a pet's ashes to the owner or dispose of them respectfully. The book documents cases where communities have established cremation facilities, including the Jefferson County facility in Washington State that was created after consumers learned about rendering practices, and the Alachua County Animal Shelter in Florida that built its own crematorium after negative publicity about rendering.

Another option is burial, either in pet cemeteries or, where legally permitted, on private property. Some veterinary clinics and animal hospitals maintain relationships with pet cemeteries or cremation services that owners can use for a fee. Martin notes that pet owners should be aware that standard disposal fees at veterinary clinics often don't include cremation unless specifically requested and paid for. She emphasizes that pet owners should ask detailed questions about disposal methods and be present at cremations if possible to ensure their wishes are carried out. Some localities also use landfills with special sections for animal remains, though Martin considers this less dignified than cremation.

Question 30: What steps can consumers take to advocate for better pet food? Consumers have several effective avenues to advocate for better pet food quality and transparency. Martin recommends directly questioning pet food manufacturers about their specific ingredients, asking pointed questions about protein sources, testing methods, and quality control. If companies provide vague answers or refuse to respond, consumers should avoid those products. Boycotting brands with questionable practices and supporting companies that use human-grade ingredients sends a powerful economic message.

Contacting government representatives and agencies is another important step. Martin suggests submitting petitions to representatives and filing citizens' petitions with the FDA/CVM requesting bans on diseased, condemned, or contaminated material in pet foods. Working with media outlets to investigate local rendering practices and pet food issues can create public awareness and pressure for change. Joining or supporting animal welfare organizations that advocate for better pet food standards amplifies individual voices. Martin emphasizes persistence, noting that while one person may not make a dramatic difference, collective consumer action has historically achieved significant improvements. She points to successful examples like the English couple who established a cremation facility and the rendering plants that stopped accepting pets after negative publicity, demonstrating that informed, determined consumers can indeed create meaningful change.

