The Propecia label lists postmarketing reports of “sexual dysfunction that continued after discontinuation of treatment, including erectile dysfunction, libido disorders, ejaculation disorders, and orgasm disorders; male infertility and/or poor seminal quality.” This is a drug prescribed to otherwise healthy men in their twenties and thirties for cosmetic purposes. Its own label acknowledges that the sexual side effects may not stop when the drug does.

That is one sentence from one section of one label. Across both drugs in this class, the prescribing information documents a pattern most patients never see: finasteride crosses the blood-brain barrier, dutasteride remains detectable in the blood for four to six months after the last dose, both drugs can feminize the genitalia of a male fetus through skin contact alone, both carry warnings about increased rates of high-grade prostate cancer, and both admit that the relationship between long-term use and male breast cancer is “currently unknown.” These are statements from the FDA-approved labels, written by the manufacturers and filed with the agency.

This installment covers the only two drugs in the 5-alpha reductase inhibitor class: finasteride (Propecia, 1 mg — approved 1992) and dutasteride (Avodart, 0.5 mg — approved 2001). Finasteride is FDA-approved for male pattern hair loss. Dutasteride is not — it is approved only for benign prostatic hyperplasia — yet it is routinely prescribed off-label for the same purpose. What follows is what their labels say.

One phrase in the Propecia label’s mechanism of action section sets the terms for everything that follows. The label states that finasteride works “in those patients genetically predisposed” to androgenetic alopecia. That phrase does more than describe the drug’s target population — it defines the problem so that pharmaceutical intervention is the only available answer. If hair loss is genetic destiny mediated by a hormone, then suppressing that hormone with a daily pill is the logical — and only — response. Whether hair loss might reflect toxic burden, nutritional deficiency, or endocrine disruption from environmental sources is a question the label’s framing does not permit. The assumption sits in the mechanism section, presented as settled science, never examined. For readers who want to look at the genetic predisposition framework itself — what the evidence actually supports and what it forecloses — I have written separately on that subject: Genetics: The Ultimate Cover Story.

The Package Insert is a paid subscriber series that reads the FDA-approved prescribing information for major drug classes and reports what the labels actually say — including what they admit has not been studied. If you’re currently taking a 5-alpha reductase inhibitor, considering one, or have a family member on one, this is the installment to start with.

What paid subscribers will find below:

What the labels say these drugs actually do — how finasteride and dutasteride suppress DHT, what the clinical trials measured, and why the hair loss evidence is thinner than you’d expect

Sexual side effects and the persistence problem — the specific language both labels use about side effects that continue after stopping the drug, and what neither label can explain

The prostate cancer warning they share — why both labels carry a warning about increased rates of high-grade prostate cancer, and the sentence both include about what “has not been established”

What the drugs do to sperm and fertility — dutasteride’s documented effects on sperm count, volume, and motility, including two subjects who lost more than 90% of their sperm count, and finasteride’s postmarketing reports of male infertility

The fetus risk that extends beyond the patient — why pregnant women cannot touch these pills, and what animal studies found at fractions of the human dose

Depression, breast cancer, and the blood-brain barrier — the postmarketing psychiatric reports, the male breast cancer cases, and the one sentence most prescribers never mention

The cardiac signal in the combination data — a finding in the Avodart label that does not appear in the Propecia label, and the three qualifications the manufacturer attaches to it

What the labels admit has not been studied — the accumulated gaps in hepatic safety, racial pharmacokinetics, drug interactions, pediatric data, and long-term effects

Questions to take to your doctor — 13 specific questions drawn from the labels, formatted as a printable list

Give a gift subscription