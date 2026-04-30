Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gecko1's avatar
Gecko1
5h

The world is suffering from an unstoppable epidemic of Rockefelleritis, it would seem:).

Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5h

Drugs fix nothing. There is always a root cause for any disease. However, the entire medical mafia is constructed around the existence of viruses and germ theory. And that is why the country is so ill despite all the "wonderful" medical advances. Doctors are not trained to discover root causes...they are trained to dish out tests and drugs.

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture