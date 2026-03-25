Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Snooze's avatar
Snooze
4h

Good article. Many thanks.

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Emma's avatar
Emma
5h

Lugol's Iodine has many uses including putting into water. Should add it to the list.

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