Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
3hEdited

This is why fasting has always been frowned upon by the medical establishment. If sickness is your business, you don’t promote wellness, and you do everything you can to put people in search of wellness - off the scent… hence the “3 square meals a day” model, constant focus on food, fast food, and addictive food. And you certainly don’t talk about the cellular cleanup process involved in autophagy/fasting. So many elements have been employed to put people ‘off the scent’ of wellness, instead promoting a dominant establishment of credentialed “know-it-alls”, who actually know very little.

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Peggy's avatar
Peggy
2h

Dr-

Fascinating article! Thank you! If I am understanding correctly, what you are saying is that cancer is not parasitic but a metabolic imbalance condition? Does this metabolic condition then create a parasitic condition which fasting can thus eliminate? Or are these two separate things entirely? Can you please opine?

A my next question is not related to Cancer, but to another disease, which I believe any possible curative processes has also been suppressed. I say this because, I always question when big influence and big $$$$$ is involved.

I don’t know if this is another area of specialty for you, but I have a lifelong friend diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). It started with hoarseness in his voice, which he at first attributed as being allergy related. Now 3 years later, he is in a trial study in Canada for slow progression of ALS with monthly injections which, in my opinion, is another lie propagated as empty “hope” in a vaccine laden with poisonous toxins.

My friend is still fully functioning in all capacities except, not being able to speak clearly with the regularity of a normal sounding voice and rhythm. He can still process things mentally with sharpness, clarity and comprehension and complete other tasks. At this point, all but his ability to speak and becoming more easily tired are the main symptoms (that he has shared with me).

We know this disease is heinous because you are literally trapped within an otherwise “functioning” body as your CNS go haywire and your ability to speak, drink, swallow and walk deteriorate rapidly. We have known several clients and others over the years who have passed after being diagnosed with ALS within the 1-2 yr mark. It’s difficult to watch the deterioration.

Are there any articles on this disease you can share or information and protocols for treatment? Will fasting as you wonderfully explained above, be an answer to correcting what is attacking the body?

There has to be better answers that are being suppressed. I refuse to accept the lies, because I know God created our body’s in His perfect image! And that means having the faith in the miraculous ability to heal itself!

God bless,

Margaret

So many questions and time is running out.

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