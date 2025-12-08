Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unapologetically Me's avatar
Unapologetically Me
5hEdited

Whistle-blower, Lisa Pratta:

"Long before I became a whistleblower, I’d been conditioned to keep secrets. As a child, I was sexually abused by my father during an era when no one spoke about such things."

Why did you omit this revelation and instead only mention that her father may have been schizophrenic?

Anyway... from this interview I discovered one very important nugget: You can investigate if your doctor is "on the take" or a doctor you've looked at, but are still not a patient of, is on the take.

https://youtu.be/6I6qj4dXbGI

https://openpaymentsdata.cms.gov/

Lastly: The drug that was being used "offlabel", in a dosage that was suboptimal according to package insert, is still being manufactured and prescribed in suboptimal doses, and currently costs not $28,000.00 per vial, as it did when the DoJ investigated, but $45,000.00 US per vial.

It still takes 5 doses for this drug to be of any substantial benefit to MS patients...

It is derived from the pituitary gland of slaughtered pigs so the cost to the drug manufacturer is NEGLIGIBLE.

YOU CANNOT HATE BIG PHARMA ENOUGH!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Unapologetically Me's avatar
Unapologetically Me
5hEdited

You should listen to Lisa Pratta's

"8 extra things" she didn't cover in the book.

She not only was employed by Big Pharma: she and her son both have been "victims" of the medical industry, regarding "drugs".

Having a hard time with this woman who's "on a book tour" and shopping it around for the best "film rights" deal.

I dunno. Just a vibe.

https://youtu.be/-1LUR0BaYp8

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture