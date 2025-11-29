Preface

This essay draws on the framework developed by Dr. Toby Rogers, a political economist whose testimony before the U.S. Senate in 2025 introduced concepts that should have shattered the epistemic foundations of Western medicine but instead barely registered in mainstream discourse. Rogers articulated what only 132 Google search results acknowledge: epistemic capture—the pharmaceutical industry’s colonization of knowledge production itself. His concept of biological colonialism names what this essay attempts to trace in full: the transformation of the developed world’s middle class into an extraction zone, their bodies into territories to be mined, their accumulated wealth into resources to be systematically transferred to pharmaceutical shareholders.

What follows is an attempt to see the pattern whole—to understand that colonialism never ended, only shifted its target population and refined its methods.

Part One: The Pattern

For five centuries, wealth extraction followed a consistent logic. European powers built ships, armed soldiers, sailed to distant lands, and took what they found—gold, silver, spices, human beings. The mechanism was straightforward: superior violence applied to populations who could not resist, resources flowing back to enrich the metropole. Spain emptied the silver mines of Potosí. Britain drained India of textiles, grain, and treasure. Belgium extracted rubber from the Congo through a system of terror that killed ten million. The pattern was always the same: identify a population with resources, establish control through force or manipulation, extract until exhaustion, move on.

When formal colonialism became untenable after World War II, the extraction continued through new mechanisms. Neocolonialism operated through unfair trade agreements, structural adjustment programs, debt traps, and the threat of military intervention. The International Monetary Fund and World Bank replaced colonial administrators. Multinational corporations replaced trading companies. The violence became less visible but no less effective. Resources still flowed from periphery to center, from the global South to the global North, from the many to the few.

But a problem emerged. There was only so much to extract from populations that had never been allowed to accumulate wealth in the first place. The developing world was being exhausted. Meanwhile, an unprecedented concentration of wealth had accumulated elsewhere—in the pension funds, home equity, retirement accounts, and savings of the developed world’s middle class. Here was a population with resources worth extracting: not mineral wealth buried in the earth, but financial wealth accumulated over lifetimes, stored in accessible institutions, protected by laws that could be rewritten.

The question was mechanism. You cannot send gunboats up the Mississippi. You cannot force American suburbanites into mines at gunpoint. You cannot openly enslave a population that believes itself free. The extraction would need to be voluntary—or at least, to appear voluntary. It would need to operate through trusted institutions. It would need to make the colonized grateful for their colonization. It would need to make resistance appear irrational, even dangerous. It would need to pathologize refusal.

The answer emerged from an unexpected source: medicine.

Part Two: The New Territory

The human body is the final frontier. Every other territory has been mapped, claimed, and exploited. But the body—its vulnerabilities, its capacity for malfunction, its owner’s terror of death—represents an infinitely renewable extraction site. Unlike a gold mine, which empties, or an oil field, which depletes, the human body can be made to generate extraction opportunities continuously from birth until death. Better still, each extraction can create the conditions for further extraction.

Consider the mathematics that Rogers laid before the Senate. A middle-class woman in Orange County, California, has accumulated perhaps two million dollars over her lifetime—retirement accounts, home equity, savings. Under traditional colonialism, if you forced her to labor in a mine, you might extract twenty thousand dollars of value before she perished. But convince her to accept an injection that triggers myocarditis, autoimmune dysfunction, or stroke, and you initiate a wealth transfer worth millions.

The cascade is predictable. First come the acute symptoms, often dismissed or misdiagnosed. Then the diagnostic odyssey: specialists, tests, imaging, biopsies. Then chronic management: cardiologists, rheumatologists, neurologists, each prescribing medications that generate new symptoms requiring new specialists. The family, desperate to help, liquidates assets in sequence—savings first, then retirement accounts, then home equity. Insurance covers less over time as conditions become pre-existing. Government programs provide partial relief, but this simply means taxpayers fund the extraction. Within a decade, two million dollars has flowed from middle-class accounts to pharmaceutical shareholders.

The woman, if she survives, is grateful for the care she received.

This is biological colonialism: the systematic extraction of wealth from a target population through the deliberate creation of chronic illness. The territory being colonized is not a geographic region but a demographic one—the middle class of the developed world, with enough accumulated wealth to extract but insufficient power to resist. The mechanism is not military force but medical intervention. The ideology justifying the extraction is not Christianity or civilization but Science and Public Health.

The genius of the system lies in its invisibility. Traditional colonialism required visible violence, which eventually generated resistance. Biological colonialism operates through trusted authorities in white coats, backed by captured institutions, enforced through mandates presented as protection. The colonized do not resist because they believe they are being saved.

Part Three: The Entry Point

Every colonial enterprise requires a point of entry—a beachhead from which extraction can expand. In the Americas, it was the Caribbean islands. In Africa, it was coastal trading posts. In biological colonialism, it is the newborn child.

Within hours of birth, before the blood-brain barrier has fully formed, before the immune system has developed, before the infant can consent or resist, the first injection occurs. The Vitamin K shot—administered routinely despite increasing chronic disease risk by 344 percent—is followed shortly by the Hepatitis B vaccine, for a disease transmitted primarily through intravenous drug use and sexual contact, given to a hours-old baby. The justification is transparently absurd, but the real purpose is not protection. It is establishing pharmaceutical dominance over the developing body.

By age two, children have received over twenty injections. By eighteen, over seventy. Each injection represents not just immediate revenue but potential long-term customer acquisition. The vaccine that causes autoimmune dysfunction creates a patient requiring immunosuppressants. The vaccine that triggers neurological damage creates a patient requiring psychiatric medications, behavioral therapy, residential care. The vaccine that initiates the autism cascade creates a patient worth five to seven million dollars over a lifetime.

The numbers reveal the pattern. In 1986, when Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act—granting manufacturers complete immunity from liability for their products—autism affected approximately one in ten thousand children. Today, the rate is one in thirty-six and rising. Autoimmune diseases, virtually unknown in children before the 1990s, now affect millions. Severe allergies, asthma, ADHD, learning disabilities—all have exploded in precise correlation with the expanding vaccine schedule.

The Control Group Survey provides the comparison the medical establishment refuses to conduct. Among entirely unvaccinated children, the rate of chronic disease is 2.64 percent. Among vaccinated children, it approaches fifty percent. This is not a marginal difference. This is a nearly twentyfold increase in chronic illness attributable to vaccination.

The specifics are damning. Vaccinated children are 27.8 times more likely to have chronic ear infections, 20.8 times more likely to have ADHD, 17.6 times more likely to have asthma, 13.8 times more likely to have gastrointestinal disorders, 5.03 times more likely to be autistic, 4.31 times more likely to have severe allergies. Among vaccinated adults, sixty percent suffer from at least one chronic condition. Among entirely unvaccinated adults, the rate is 5.97 percent—a tenfold difference.

The synergistic effects multiply extraction potential. Children who were vaccinated and delivered by C-section show 18.7-fold increased autism risk. Those vaccinated but not breastfed have 12.5-fold increased risk. Vaccinated preterm infants face 14.5-fold increased risk. Each additional risk factor compounds the likelihood of chronic disease, creating more complex, expensive medical needs. A child with multiple conditions—autism plus asthma plus allergies plus gastrointestinal disorders—generates millions in lifetime extraction.

Even minimal exposure initiates the cascade. The Vitamin K shot alone, given to newborns, increases chronic disease risk by 344 percent over baseline. Maternal vaccination during pregnancy increases offspring disease risk by 697 percent. The combination produces over 1,000 percent increase in chronic disease—before the child receives their first official vaccine.

The statistical certainty of these findings exceeds standards used in particle physics. The odds that vaccines are not causing over ninety percent of chronic disease calculate to less than one in 245 sextillion. This level of certainty surpasses any threshold in any branch of science. Yet the medical establishment, captured through epistemic control, continues denying what the data makes undeniable.

Yet the studies remain buried. The questions remain unasked. The vaccination schedule expands. Each generation is sicker than the last, requiring more interventions, generating more extraction opportunities. The beachhead has become a continent.

Part Four: The Expansion

Once entry is established, colonialism expands through multiple vectors simultaneously. Biological colonialism operates the same way.

SSRIs capture adolescents and adults experiencing normal human distress—grief after loss, anxiety about the future, sadness in response to circumstances that warrant sadness. These people are told their brain chemistry is broken, requiring pharmaceutical correction. The initial prescription promises relief but delivers bondage. The drugs cause emotional numbing interpreted as insufficient dosing. Sexual dysfunction emerges, straining relationships, creating actual depression. Withdrawal attempts produce symptoms worse than the original condition, convincing victims they need the drugs to survive. Years become decades of dependency.

Statins capture the aging population. Cholesterol levels that were normal for centuries are suddenly declared dangerous. The drugs cause muscle pain attributed to aging, memory problems dismissed as senior moments, diabetes requiring additional medications. Each side effect becomes a new diagnosis with its own prescriptions. The patient who felt fine before diagnosis becomes progressively sicker with treatment, convinced they are preventing the heart attack that the drugs themselves are making more likely.

The cascade multiplies. The vaccine-injured child develops seizures requiring anti-epileptics that cause behavioral problems necessitating psychiatric drugs that trigger weight gain demanding diabetes medications. The SSRI user develops anxiety requiring benzodiazepines that cause insomnia needing sleep aids that create dependency requiring addiction treatment. The statin patient develops muscle weakness leading to falls requiring surgery complicated by infections necessitating antibiotics that destroy gut health. Each intervention creates new problems requiring new interventions.

This is not dysfunction. This is design. The pharmaceutical industry does not profit from health. It profits from chronic disease. A cured patient is a lost customer. A managed patient is an annuity.

Part Five: Epistemic Capture

Every colonial enterprise requires an ideology to justify extraction—a framework that makes the colonizers appear as benefactors and the colonized as beneficiaries. Christianity justified the conquest of the Americas as salvation of souls. Civilization justified the scramble for Africa as uplift of savages. In biological colonialism, the justifying ideology is Science.

But the science has been captured.

Epistemic capture occurs when an industry controls the conditions of knowledge production—what gets researched, how it is studied, what counts as evidence, what gets published. When you capture regulation, you influence decisions. When you capture epistemology, you control reality itself.

The pharmaceutical industry has achieved something unprecedented: the complete colonization of medical knowledge production. Medical school curricula are dictated from above—professors lack the academic freedom found in other departments. Two-thirds of department chairs have financial ties to pharmaceutical companies. Textbooks are written by conflicted authors. Students learn to follow protocols, not to think critically about their foundations.

The corruption extends through every level. Most clinical trials are conducted by for-profit Contract Research Organizations in countries with minimal oversight. Forty percent of medical journal articles are ghostwritten by the pharmaceutical industry. Authors with conflicts of interest are twenty times less likely to publish negative findings. The journals themselves are owned by the same investment firms—BlackRock, Vanguard—that hold major stakes in pharmaceutical companies. The Lancet generates two million euros from reprints when a positive drug study is published. The New England Journal of Medicine’s editor earns over seven hundred thousand dollars annually.

Federal agencies have foundation arms that launder pharmaceutical money into public policy. The CDC Foundation, FDA Foundation, NIH Foundation transform corporate contributions into official recommendations. The revolving door spins continuously—Julie Gerberding from CDC vaccine safety to president of Merck’s vaccine division, Scott Gottlieb from FDA commissioner to Pfizer’s board. Regulators protect the interests of those they will soon work for.

Twenty-seven billion dollars flows annually into pharmaceutical marketing—more than the entire NIH budget. This money doesn’t just buy advertisements. It purchases continuing medical education, writes clinical guidelines, shapes quality metrics, prompts electronic medical records. Every input a doctor receives has been filtered through pharmaceutical interests.

The result is millions of doctors who genuinely believe they are helping while serving as unwitting agents of extraction. They recommend vaccines not from malice but from thorough indoctrination. When parents report injuries, doctors dismiss them not from cruelty but from epistemic blindness—they literally cannot see what their training has not prepared them to recognize. The colonization of knowledge ensures that biological colonialism operates through trusted authorities who believe they are practicing evidence-based medicine while enforcing extraction protocols.

Part Six: The Utility of Othering

Every colonial system requires a mechanism for discrediting resistance. In traditional colonialism, this meant portraying the colonized as savages, primitives, people whose testimony about their own experience could be dismissed. Biological colonialism operates identically—but the othered population is not a distant tribe. It is the parents of injured children, the vaccine-injured themselves, and the scientists and doctors who break ranks to tell the truth.

The othering is systematic and total. Mainstream health science reporters—young, progressive, educated just enough to be arrogant but not enough to know what they don’t know—follow an identical script when covering vaccine skepticism. They do not investigate claims. They do not interview injured families with genuine curiosity. They do not attempt to understand an alternative perspective. Instead, they portray anyone who questions vaccination as indecipherable, irrational, dangerous. The “anti-vaxxer” is not a person with reasons but a specimen to be diagnosed.

This represents a profound violation of basic journalistic and scholarly ethics. Position switching—placing oneself in the shoes of another—is the foundation of empathy and the minimum requirement of honest reporting. Steel-manning—finding the strongest version of an opposing argument rather than attacking the weakest—is basic intellectual integrity. Neither occurs. The medical freedom movement has thousands of peer-reviewed sources, exposed regulatory documents, exposed internal pharmaceutical communications. But reporters never read the material. They search for a “gotcha quote” to pull out of context and wield as a bludgeon.

The othering serves specific functions within the extraction model. It renders testimony inadmissible—when a mother describes her child’s regression after vaccination, her direct observation is dismissed as coincidence, as the desperate confabulation of a grieving parent. Only credentialed experts within the captured system may testify about what happened to her son. It prevents pattern recognition—if each injured family is isolated and pathologized, no pattern can emerge, and 277 daily regressions remain 277 separate coincidences. It provides ideological cover—the same progressives who would never other a racial minority engage in open contempt for vaccine-skeptical families, the only bigotry still permitted in polite society. It creates social enforcement—vaccine mandates function through the fear of being labeled “anti-vax,” transforming ordinary people into enforcement agents, the colonized policing each other. And it preempts solidarity—the families of vaccine-injured children, chronic disease patients, and those bankrupted by medical bills never recognize each other as fellow victims of the same system.

The othering is not simply psychological defense. It is cultivated, funded, and enforced. The pharmaceutical industry spends billions on public relations and astroturf campaigns, training reporters in how to cover “misinformation.” The othering is manufactured, then presented as organic consensus.

The violence it enables is already visible. Vaccine mandates stripped people of employment, education, and medical care. Doctors who spoke out lost licenses. Scientists who published inconvenient findings were defunded and deplatformed. Rogers is correct: this dehumanization sets up the pretext for systemic violence, protects pharmaceutical profits, and enables society to pretend it is not engaged in iatrogenocide. The othering is not incidental to biological colonialism. It is essential infrastructure.

Part Seven: The Deeper Fraud

Beneath epistemic capture lies a more fundamental deception. The entire conceptual framework of modern medicine—germ theory, virology, the understanding of contagion itself is fraudulent.

The fraud began at the Rockefeller Institute in 1907. Simon Flexner claimed to have isolated a polio virus by injecting diseased spinal cord tissue from a dead child into monkey brains. When monkeys fell ill, he declared viral causation proved. He admitted finding no bacteria, acknowledged the supposed virus had not been demonstrated under the microscope. But through institutional power, assertion became fact.

The Rockefeller Institute, funded by Standard Oil money, set out to transform American medicine into an instrument for selling petroleum-based drugs. Abraham Flexner’s 1910 report shut down half of America’s medical schools—particularly those teaching homeopathy, naturopathy, and toxicology. Rockefeller money flowed to compliant schools. By the 1920s, virology was established as an independent field, providing the perfect tool for manipulation through invisible, unprovable threats.

The polio fraud is instructive. From 1945 to 1952, as DDT use exploded across America, so did polio cases—rising from 25,000 to 280,000. DDT was sprayed on beaches, in homes, on crops, directly on children and dairy cows. The Rockefeller Institute ensured no investigation of pesticide poisoning. When farmers reduced DDT use in 1951-52 due to livestock deaths, polio cases plummeted by two-thirds—before Salk’s vaccine was deployed. The vaccine received credit while the obvious toxicological cause was buried.

Morton Biskind testified to Congress in 1950 about treating hundreds of DDT poisoning cases whose symptoms matched polio exactly—gastroenteritis, muscular weakness, paralysis. These patients recovered when DDT exposure ended. Ralph Scobey noted that polio wards never saw transmission between patients, contradicting contagion theory. But the medical cartel suppressed toxicological explanations while promoting the profitable virus theory.

Modern virology continues this founding fraud. No virus has been properly isolated and proven to cause disease through natural transmission. What virologists call isolation involves mixing sick tissue with monkey kidney cells, antibiotics, and fetal bovine serum, starving the culture, then claiming cellular breakdown proves a virus. Control experiments using the same process without sick tissue produce identical results—particles indistinguishable from supposed viruses.

The PCR test, weaponized during COVID to manufacture a pandemic, does not detect viruses. It amplifies genetic fragments that could come from countless sources. Kary Mullis, who invented PCR, insisted it could not diagnose infection. But this test became the foundation for lockdowns, mandates, and the largest wealth transfer in history.

Contagion itself lacks experimental support. Over two hundred controlled transmission studies have failed to demonstrate person-to-person disease spread. The most complete study, conducted at an Antarctic base after seventeen weeks of total isolation, found eight of twelve men developing cold symptoms simultaneously—timed with a cold snap, not human contact.

The antibody theory underlying vaccination is equally questionable. Antibodies mark exposure; they do not confer protection. Many with high antibody levels fall ill while those without antibodies remain healthy. The entire concept of vaccine-induced immunity is fiction.

Without virology’s fraudulent foundation, mass vaccination has no justification. There is no scientific basis for injecting toxins into healthy people to prevent diseases that do not spread as claimed. Fear of invisible enemies makes people accept interventions they would otherwise refuse. The colonized beg for their colonization, believing it protects them from something worse.

Part Eight: The Extraction Pipeline

The colonial mechanism becomes concrete when you trace how wealth actually moves from families to pharmaceutical shareholders.

Insurance systems obscure the transfer while facilitating it. Families pay rising premiums believing they are protected. In reality, insurance companies profit by denying coverage while serving as collection agents for pharmaceutical companies. Lifetime limits are exhausted precisely when catastrophic illness strikes. Prior authorization creates deliberate delays—doctors prescribe, insurance denies, appeals consume weeks while conditions worsen. The delay is not inefficiency. It is extraction optimization.

Hospitals function as extraction nodes. Protocols prioritize profitable interventions. Electronic medical records prompt specific treatments through algorithmic enforcement. Doctors who deviate face termination. A person admitted for observation leaves with hospital-acquired infections requiring weeks of treatment, each complication generating new billing codes. The emergency room exemplifies predatory capture—chest pain triggers testing, tests reveal minor anomalies, cardiologists order more tests, find more anomalies, recommend procedures. The person who had heartburn now has cardiac anxiety, taking daily medications, scheduled for lifetime monitoring.

The elderly represent concentrated extraction. Medicare creates the illusion of coverage while facilitating transfer. Nursing homes drain one hundred thousand dollars annually per resident. End-of-life care consumes millions in weeks—futile interventions that torture the dying while enriching shareholders. Families, terrorized by impending loss, consent to everything.

Intergenerational wealth evaporates through this pipeline. Grandparents’ savings drain into pharmaceutical coffers during final years. The inheritance that would have provided down payments and education funds—gone. Adult children inherit debt instead of wealth. The mother who quits her career to care for a vaccine-injured child loses decades of earnings. The father working three jobs to pay medical bills cannot attend children’s events. Each family member’s potential is sacrificed to feed the extraction machine.

This is the pipeline: injury creates dependency, dependency generates billing, billing drains assets, asset depletion triggers government programs, government programs transfer public funds to private shareholders. The colonized experience it as healthcare.

Part Nine: The Cost

The grief comes when you see the cost clearly.

Two hundred seventy-seven children regress into autism every single day in the United States. That is not developmental delay. That is regression—children who were speaking, making eye contact, developing normally, who after vaccination stop speaking, lose eye contact, retreat into neurological dysfunction. This happens 277 times per day, over 100,000 times per year. Each case represents a child whose potential is extinguished, a family restructured around managing injury, siblings neglected, marriages destroyed, futures mortgaged.

The lifetime cost of autism averages five to seven million dollars. Multiply this by prevalence rates and the numbers become almost incomprehensible. But the financial cost is the least of it. What cannot be calculated is the child who would have been—the scientist, the artist, the parent, the friend. What cannot be measured is the mother who quit her career to provide care, the father working three jobs to pay for therapies, the sibling who grew up in a household organized around crisis.

Chronic disease now affects seventy-six percent of American adults. Among children, the rate has risen from ten percent to over fifty percent in one generation. These are not abstract statistics. They are millions of lives diminished, potentials unrealized, families drained.

Each layer of extraction creates conditions for further extraction. The vaccine-injured child requires special education—another extraction industry. The chronically ill adult requires disability benefits—taxpayer funds transferred to pharmaceutical companies. The dying elderly require hospice care—extraction continuing until the final breath.

This is iatrogenocide: death caused by medical treatment, at scale, systematically, for profit.

Part Ten: The Fury

Clarity leads to grief. Grief leads to fury when you understand this is not accident but intent.

The pharmaceutical industry knows its products cause harm. Internal documents revealed through litigation show companies tracking safety signals they publicly deny. They know vaccines cause autism—they’ve known for decades, have buried the studies, destroyed the data, discredited the researchers who found it. They know SSRIs cause suicide—the black box warnings came only after the bodies piled too high to ignore. They know statins cause the conditions they claim to prevent—but the profits are too large to sacrifice.

The regulatory agencies know. The CDC’s own researcher, William Thompson, confessed that the agency destroyed data showing the MMR vaccine’s association with autism. He still works there. No investigation occurred. The FDA knows its approval processes are corrupted—its own scientists have blown the whistle repeatedly, to no effect. The NIH knows its funding structures reward research that supports pharmaceutical interests and punish research that might reveal harm.

The medical journals know. Richard Horton of The Lancet admitted that perhaps half of the scientific literature is simply untrue. Marcia Angell, former editor of the New England Journal of Medicine, wrote that the profession has been bought by the pharmaceutical industry. They publish this and nothing changes.

The doctors know, at some level. They see the patterns—the child who regressed after vaccination, the patient whose symptoms began with a prescription, the elderly patient on fifteen medications all causing problems. But they cannot permit themselves to know. The implications are too devastating. So they compartmentalize, rationalize, dismiss. They call it coincidence. They blame genetics. They diagnose the parents as anxious.

This is not ignorance. This is willful blindness in service of extraction. Every actor in the system benefits from the arrangement—pharmaceutical companies profit, doctors maintain income and status, regulators secure future employment, journals collect advertising revenue. Only the colonized suffer.

The fury is appropriate. What is occurring is, as Rogers states, one of the greatest crimes in human history. It is ongoing. It is accelerating. And it is presented as healthcare.

Part Eleven: The Collapse

Yet systems contain the seeds of their own destruction. Biological colonialism is no exception.

The overreach has created its own opposition. COVID lockdowns, mandates, and censorship awakened millions who had trusted institutions. When people experienced adverse events that were supposedly impossible, when they were told their observations were misinformation, when they watched athletes collapse on fields—the narrative cracked. Once people recognize one pharmaceutical lie, they begin questioning everything.

The parallel structures are emerging. Independent researchers are conducting the studies the captured system refuses to do. Organizations like Children’s Health Defense and the Informed Consent Action Network have mounted legal challenges and forced disclosure of hidden data. Alternative media has broken the information monopoly—Substack and other platforms allow researchers to bypass captured journals. The censorship that was supposed to maintain control instead drove audiences to seek alternatives.

Legal strategies are advancing. Aaron Siri’s forensic analysis demonstrated that not a single routine childhood vaccine was licensed based on a true placebo-controlled trial. Freedom of Information requests have exposed regulatory fraud. Whistleblowers are leaking documents that contradict official narratives.

Communities are opting out entirely. Amish populations that do not vaccinate have virtually no autism, allergies, or chronic disease. Their existence disproves everything the medical establishment claims about vaccine necessity. Alternative treatment networks demonstrate that vaccine injuries can be healed—protocols addressing heavy metal toxicity and immune dysfunction have recovered children written off by conventional medicine.

The economic model itself is unsustainable. Healthcare consumes nearly twenty percent of GDP and rising. A population where seventy-six percent of adults are chronically ill cannot sustain an economy. The parasite is killing its host.

Most importantly, the extraction has reached the point of visibility. When everyone knows someone injured, dismissal becomes untenable. When medical bills bankrupt families in every community, extraction can no longer be hidden. The system’s overreach has delegitimized the institutions that enabled biological colonialism. A generation is growing up that will not comply, that will not consume, that will not offer their children to the extraction machine.

Conclusion: After Extraction

Colonialism ends when the colonized recognize their condition, refuse compliance, and build alternatives. This process has begun.

The recognition is spreading. Every parent who researches vaccines before consenting, every patient who questions a prescription, every citizen who sees through public health theater represents a crack in epistemic capture. The concepts are entering common vocabulary—iatrogenic injury, regulatory capture, epistemic bubble. Language enables seeing, and people are beginning to see.

The refusal is growing. Vaccination rates are declining despite mandates. Doctors who speak truth are finding audiences larger than captured institutions can muster. Scientists who were silenced are publishing outside captured journals. The extraction requires compliance; withdrawal of compliance ends it.

The alternatives are emerging. Functional medicine addresses root causes rather than managing symptoms. Traditional practices suppressed by Rockefeller medicine are being recovered. Parallel health systems are developing that operate on different principles—healing rather than extraction, prevention rather than management, wisdom rather than profit.

What comes after biological colonialism is not yet clear. But the current system cannot continue. It is destroying the population it extracts from. It is delegitimizing the institutions it depends on. It is creating the resistance that will end it.

The middle class was never meant to be a colony. The human body was never meant to be a mine. Children were never meant to be processed into lifetime customers. The transformation of medicine from healing to extraction represents a fundamental violation—of ethics, of law, of the relationship between human beings who should be bound by trust.

That violation is now visible. What is visible can be named. What is named can be refused. What is refused can be replaced.

The extraction is ending. What replaces it depends on what those who see choose to build next.

References

Biskind, M. (1950). Testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives on DDT and polio.

Engdahl, F. W. (2025). “Toxicology vs Virology: The Rockefeller Institute and the Criminal Polio Fraud.”

Garner, J. (2024). “Health versus Disorder, Disease, and Death: Unvaccinated Persons Are Incommensurably Healthier than Vaccinated.” International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 3(2), 1243-1317.

Humphries, S., & Bystrianyk, R. (2013). Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History. CreateSpace.

Rogers, T. (2025). “Biological Colonialism.” Testimony before the U.S. Senate.

Rogers, T. (2025). “The genocidal, neocolonial, bigotry of mainstream health science reporting.” uTobian (Substack).

Siri, A. (2025). Forensic analysis of vaccine trial placebo controls. Injecting Freedom (Substack).

Unbekoming. (2025). “Biological Colonialism: An Essay.” Lies are Unbekoming (Substack).

Unbekoming. (2025). “Epistemic Capture: An Essay.” Lies are Unbekoming (Substack).

Unbekoming. (2025). “Iatrogenic Slavery: An Essay.” Lies are Unbekoming (Substack).

