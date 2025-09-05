Lies are Unbekoming

Brandon is not your bro
9h

#9 … I have trained and taught ob/ Gyn residents for 30 plus years . Earlier on in medical education, there was remediation, moving schedules around for increase training for surgically inept individuals. Now it’s called discrimination and they graduate with barely enough number of cases . One lead med education director said “ I am so glad she’s moving out of state and can hurt someone elsewhere. “ ( I despise that physician Btw) With all your points you have made , I’m embarrassed of my specialty.

Kermit E. Heartsong
8hEdited

Thanks for the article! It's important to understand with regard to hospitals, private or public, COVID/19 and its vaccines as biotoxins mandates served as a purge. Those--doctors and nurses--with integrity and courage, who saw what was happening via the 'vaccine' and refused to injure or potentially kill their patients, were purged, fired from the various hospitals and clinics, etc. Those who remained did not have the integrity, nor the courage, nor the empathy to say, "No, I will not take this toxic vaccination, nor will I give it to my patients." This is called the Hippocratic Oath which the various remaining doctors and nurses have torn to shreds. What is thus left in the hospitals are those whose empathy has, perhaps, taken an indefinite vacation and their narcissism is quite high. As Dr. Michael Yeadon (former Pfizer Executive 20 plus years, now Whistleblower) has said:

“It’s quite possible, early on, that not everybody involved knew what was happening. But, I’m afraid after a few days, you’d have to be a blockhead to not realize what was going on, that what you (doctors, nurses) were doing to your chargers, your patients was resulting in their deaths. So, I’ve completely lost any trust in the medical profession, because, virtually, no one has spoken up, four and a half years later”.

This is, unfortunately, where the world is today. The good folks have been let go, fired, purged from the system with premeditated intention. No doubt, this was figured into the plan. There will be no questions from the various medical staffs that remain, regardless of what rolls down the tracks next--Disease X,Y,Z (all fake). As the new round of "safe and effective" toxic vaccine payloads are administered, again. No questions will be asked by the remaining staffs and their patients, from 6-month olds to children to young adults, to pregnant women and everyone else, will have no right to informed consent, as they are 'vaccinated' with toxic substances.

The medical industry I knew many decades ago is no more, it is now just another death cult. A death cult that I argue in my book--"A Derivative Life"--is now, via Iatrogenesis, the top leading cause of death in the US from its perennially position of number three (see COVID/19, toxic vaccines). What medical/healthcare system is perennial listed in the top causes of death each year?! An inversion of a medical/healthcare system, a death cult.

