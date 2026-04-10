You changed your diet. You found a naturopath. You stopped filling prescriptions you never understood and started asking questions your GP couldn’t answer. One afternoon you walked out of the clinic where you’d been a patient for fifteen years, and you didn’t go back. Nobody stopped you. Nobody called. The transition from one paradigm to another was, in the end, unremarkable. You found a different practitioner who spoke a language that made more sense, and you moved on.

Now imagine doing that on 40mg of paroxetine.

You can’t. And the reason you can’t reveals something about psychiatry that separates it from every other branch of medicine: the treatment itself locks you in. Not metaphorically. Chemically.

A person who decides their GP’s approach to cholesterol or blood pressure is wrong can simply stop taking the statin or the ACE inhibitor, experience some rebound effects, and move on. The decision is uncomfortable but it’s a decision. A person on psychiatric drugs — antidepressants, antipsychotics, benzodiazepines, mood stabilisers — faces a problem that is not comparable. Their brain has been physically restructured by the medication. Stopping it is not a decision. It is an ordeal that can last months or years, that can produce symptoms worse than anything that brought them to psychiatry in the first place, and that the entire medical system is designed to interpret as proof that the drugs were needed all along.

Every other door in the shift from conventional to terrain-based health opens from the inside. This one is locked, and the people who hold the key have no interest in turning it.

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The Biochemistry of the Trap

The mechanism is not controversial. Steven Hyman, former director of the National Institute of Mental Health, described it in a landmark 1996 paper. When a psychiatric drug enters the brain and alters neurotransmitter activity, the brain launches compensatory adaptations to counteract the intrusion. If the drug blocks a neurotransmitter, the brain increases receptor density and ramps up production. If the drug floods the synapse with a neurotransmitter, the brain dials down receptor density and reduces output.¹

These adaptations are the brain’s attempt to maintain equilibrium — to function normally despite the chemical interference. After weeks or months, these compensatory mechanisms become the brain’s new normal. Hyman’s conclusion was precise: chronic administration of psychiatric drugs causes “substantial and long-lasting alterations in neural function,” producing a brain state that is “qualitatively as well as quantitatively different from the normal state.”¹

What this means in practice is not ambiguous. The drug has not corrected a chemical imbalance. The drug has created one. And when the drug is removed, the artificially compensated brain is now operating in a state it was never designed for — with too many receptors, or too few, or with firing rates calibrated to a chemical that is no longer present. The result is withdrawal.

Peter Breggin documented what happens at the receptor level with SSRIs. The brain responds to the Prozac-induced excess of serotonin in the synapses by destroying serotonin receptors entirely — a process called down-regulation. In experimental animals, receptor losses as high as 40 to 60 percent have been measured in regions involved in mental functioning. No trace of the lost receptors can be found. The most likely explanation is that they have died off.² Whether these losses are permanent has not been determined, and the studies required to find out are not being conducted. One university researcher told Breggin that a finding of irreversible receptor loss “could be used against Eli Lilly in lawsuits” — and then confirmed that he receives funding from Eli Lilly for his own receptor research.²

Citalopram, a commonly prescribed SSRI, is recommended at dosages of 20 or 40mg daily. At a dose as low as 0.4mg — two percent of the standard prescription — 10 percent of serotonin receptors are still occupied.³ Patients can experience withdrawal symptoms stepping down from a dose so small that most prescribing doctors would laugh at the suggestion it could cause anything at all.

The Vicious Circle

The trap closes through a specific mechanism that Breggin identified and that Gøtzsche named.

A patient has been on an antidepressant for months or years. The brain has adapted. The patient decides to stop. Within days: headaches, dizziness, nausea, insomnia, agitation, anxiety, confusion, electric shock sensations. As many as half of all patients who stop antidepressants experience withdrawal effects.⁴

The symptoms vanish when the drug is restarted. Patient and doctor both conclude that the depression has “come back.” The drug was “needed.” But the symptoms are not relapse. They are withdrawal.

Gøtzsche coined the term “abstinence depression” for this phenomenon — a depression that occurs in a patient who is not currently depressed but whose drug is stopped too quickly. Its hallmark: symptoms appear rapidly after discontinuation and disappear within hours when the full dose is resumed. A genuine depressive episode does not respond to a pill within hours. The speed of response is the diagnostic marker separating withdrawal from relapse.⁵

He demonstrated this with data from a cold turkey trial. Stable, well patients were secretly switched to placebo for five to eight days. Twenty-five of 122 patients on sertraline or paroxetine met criteria for depression during that window. Gøtzsche calculated the expected number of genuine relapses in such a short period: 0.03. Effectively zero. Every single one of the twenty-five “relapses” was a withdrawal reaction.⁵

The clinical consequences follow predictably. Breggin described the vicious circle: a patient attempts to stop, experiences withdrawal, the treating professionals mistake it for relapse, and the drug is reinstated. The patient — who might have recovered fully without the medication — is now physiologically dependent on a chemical they were told was safe to stop at any time.⁶ A study of twenty-two children withdrawn from the tricyclic Tofranil documented this pattern precisely: staff attributed the children’s withdrawal symptoms to “mental illness,” to stress, to allergies, even to viral illness. Antidepressants were restarted in children who were “mistakenly diagnosed as relapsing during the withdrawal period.”⁷

This is not a side effect of the system. It is the system.

Spellbound

The trap has a further dimension. Breggin identified it as medication spellbinding — the tendency of any psychoactive substance to render the person taking it unable to perceive or fully appreciate the drug’s harmful effects on their mental life and behaviour.⁸

Spellbinding operates at every stage. During treatment, patients gradually lose interest in work, hobbies, sexuality, and relationships without recognising the change. Children on stimulants become less spontaneous and mildly depressed but are pleased they are “better behaved.” Adults on antidepressants will tell their doctor the marriage is going better; their partner reports they barely notice anyone anymore.⁸

During withdrawal, spellbinding is equally dangerous. A patient warned repeatedly about the risk of irritability during tapering may lose their temper in ways entirely out of character — and have no sense that the drug is involved. They will blame the outburst on their spouse, their job, their circumstances. Anything but the medication.⁸

When a patient has been withdrawn and the spellbinding begins to lift, it often feels, in Breggin’s words, as if a veil is being removed. They realise for the first time how impaired they have been — how much of their cognitive function, emotional range, and capacity for connection was suppressed by a drug they were told was helping them. The recognition can be destabilising. Years of life, lived under chemical fog, become visible for what they were.⁹

This is why someone cannot simply decide to leave psychiatry the way they decided to leave their GP. The GP’s treatments did not alter the patient’s capacity to perceive their own condition. Psychiatric drugs do exactly that. The tool you need to make the decision — your own judgment — is the tool the drug has compromised.

The Wrong Door

For the person mid-shift toward terrain-based health, the obvious move is to search for the psychiatric equivalent of their naturopath. Type “holistic psychiatrist” into a search engine and you’ll find practitioners who combine standard psychiatric methods — DSM diagnosis, psychotropic prescription — with additions like nutritional counselling, mindfulness, acupuncture, or herbal supplements.

This is the door that looks like an exit but leads back into the same building.

The diagnostic framework remains intact. A holistic psychiatrist still diagnoses “major depressive disorder” using the same DSM categories — categories constructed without biological markers, validated by committee vote, and revised when political or commercial pressures shift. Adding meditation to an invalid diagnosis does not validate the diagnosis. The prescribing often continues, with SSRIs prescribed alongside turmeric supplements. The drugs carry the same neurological effects regardless of what accompanies them. And the framing absorbs dissent: it validates the patient’s intuition that something is missing while ensuring they never follow that intuition to its conclusion — that the framework itself is the problem.

The people doing genuinely different work don’t call themselves psychiatrists. They’ve moved beyond the framework that comes with the title.

Who Actually Helps

A survey of 250 adults with serious mental illness who wanted to stop psychiatric drugs found that only 45 percent rated their doctors as helpful during withdrawal. Sixteen percent began the process against their doctor’s advice. Twenty-seven percent didn’t tell their doctor, stopped seeing the doctor, or found a new one. Self-education and contact with peers who had already stopped were cited most frequently as helpful.¹⁰

What exists is not a system. It is a patchwork, assembled by the people who escaped.

Gøtzsche co-founded the International Institute for Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal in Göteborg in 2016 and maintains a list of people worldwide willing to help with the process.¹¹ His book Mental Health Survival Kit and Withdrawal from Psychiatric Drugs was designed as a practical guide for patients and has been translated into nine languages, available free on his website and serialised on Mad in America.¹²

Breggin wrote the clinical manual — Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and Their Families — and developed what he calls the “person-centered collaborative approach,” which treats withdrawal as a joint effort between the patient, a prescriber willing to manage the taper, a therapist providing psychological support, and the patient’s family and social network.¹³ For patients who can’t find a sympathetic psychiatrist, Breggin’s practical suggestion was to locate an internist or general practitioner willing to supervise the medical side, while simultaneously seeking psychotherapeutic support from a clinical psychologist or social worker.¹⁴

In Holland, former patient Peter Groot and psychiatry professor Jim van Os developed tapering strips — pharmacy-produced strips with progressively smaller doses — orderable from taperingstrip.org by doctors in any country. In a group of 895 patients on antidepressants, 62 percent had previously tried to withdraw without success. Using the strips, 71 percent came off their drug, with a median time of 56 days.¹⁵

In Denmark, psychologist Anders Sørensen took on thirty consecutive patients who contacted Gøtzsche’s network for help. He set no limitations on drug type, diagnosis, duration of intake, or previous failed attempts. About half had been on drugs for fifteen years or more. Most had tried to withdraw several times without success. Despite these odds, Sørensen has withdrawn most of the patients — in his spare time, without pay.¹⁶

His method is the closest thing to a blueprint for what a real withdrawal practice looks like. Patients fill out structured interviews before the first dose reduction and after becoming drug-free. They receive ad hoc appointments according to their needs. Group gatherings four times a year allow patients to share experiences. A peer-support network connects them outside official meetings. Annual information evenings for relatives explain the basics of withdrawal and address family members who oppose the patient’s decision — which, Gøtzsche notes, is often an issue.¹⁶ Sørensen gives patients his mobile number. They can call at any time.

The therapy involves far more than managing doses. It includes handling withdrawal symptoms, coping with the return of emotions after years of chemical blunting, navigating re-entry into social relationships, and processing the crisis of realising how much of one’s life biological psychiatry has taken.¹⁶

Stine Toft’s story captures the full arc. She was never manic except when given a depression pill, but received a bipolar diagnosis. She took antidepressants, antiepileptics, and an antipsychotic. She gained fifty kilograms. She lost approximately fourteen years of her life to psychiatry, lost her first husband, came close to suicide, and ended up on a disability pension.¹⁷

Her second husband saved her. He asked what the sickness was all about, because he couldn’t see it. It took a year and a half before she surrendered and agreed to try withdrawal — and then two and a half years of excruciating tapering without adequate guidance. She came through. She became a coach, then trained as a psychotherapist, and now helps patients taper off their drugs. She bought the domain medicin-fri.dk — medicine-free — because she wants to make sure others don’t face the same isolation she did.¹⁷

Stine lectures, but finds that a success story that calls the system into question is not interesting to the institutions. A sick person telling her story is welcome. A recovered person explaining how she recovered without psychiatry is not.¹⁷

What the Doctors Don’t Know

The technical knowledge for safe withdrawal exists. It is not complicated. It is simply not taught.

Drug binding curves are hyperbolic. This means the relationship between dose and receptor occupancy is steep at low doses and flat at high doses. Most patients are on the flat part of the curve — substantially overdosed. The first dose reduction, even a large one, may produce no withdrawal symptoms at all, because you’re still on the flat portion. This creates a false sense of security. The next reduction drops you onto the steep part of the curve, where a small dose change produces a large change in receptor occupancy. Withdrawal symptoms hit hard.³

The clinical implication: tapering must be exponential, not linear. Each reduction should remove the same percentage of the previous dose, not the same absolute amount. A 20 percent reduction from 100 percent takes you to 80. A 20 percent reduction from 50 takes you to 40. This follows the shape of the binding curve and produces roughly equal changes in receptor occupancy at each step.³

Most doctors taper linearly — halving the dose at each step — and far too fast. The Danish Board of Health recommended halving the dose every two weeks. A psychiatrist and clinical pharmacologist contributed to the guideline. Neither appeared to understand what a binding curve looks like.¹⁸ The layperson withdrawal community, working from lived experience rather than pharmacological training, has found that the least disruptive taper is 5 to 10 percent per month.¹²

At 10 percent per month, it takes two years to reach 8 percent of the starting dose. For someone on four drugs, the process could take eight years. The alternative is to go faster and endure more suffering — knowing that the longer you stay on the drugs, the greater the risk of permanent brain damage and the harder withdrawal becomes.¹²

Gøtzsche reviewed the five most-used psychiatry textbooks in Denmark and found that their withdrawal guidance is wrong and frequently dangerous. In long lists of withdrawal symptoms, the most serious harms — akathisia, suicide, and violence — were missing. None of the books acknowledged that the dose reduction must follow the shape of the binding curve. None explained that withdrawal symptoms and disease symptoms are often identical. The textbooks instruct doctors to do precisely what produces failed withdrawals, which they then interpret as evidence that the patients need the drugs.⁵

Psychiatry has conducted tens of thousands of drug trials and only a handful of studies on safe withdrawal. This is not an oversight. It is much quicker to renew a prescription than to stop an addictive drug, and it generates much larger income.¹⁹

The Asymmetry

The asymmetry, laid bare, is this.

When you left your GP, you were leaving a relationship. When someone leaves psychiatry, they are leaving a chemical state that their brain has been engineered into over months or years. The GP’s prescription did not alter your capacity to make decisions about your own care. The psychiatrist’s prescription did — through medication spellbinding, through chronic brain impairment, through the erosion of cognitive function and emotional range that accumulates over long-term drug exposure.

When you found your naturopath, you walked through a door. When someone tries to leave psychiatric drugs, the door is booby-trapped. Withdrawal symptoms mimic the original condition. Everyone around the patient — the prescribing doctor, the family, often the patient themselves — interprets the withdrawal as proof the drugs were necessary. The patient goes back on the medication. The trap resets.

When you needed guidance, you found a practitioner — a naturopath, a nutritionist, a herbalist, an osteopath — who operated within the framework you’d chosen. Someone leaving psychiatry has no equivalent. The critical psychiatrists number a handful worldwide. Most GPs know nothing about safe withdrawal. Most psychologists have been trained to enforce medication compliance. The patient is left assembling their own support team from scattered resources, peer networks, and books written by the few professionals willing to speak.

And here is what makes this asymmetry structural rather than incidental: the profession that created the dependency is the same profession that controls the exit. Psychiatrists hold the prescriptions. They set the tapering schedules. They interpret the withdrawal symptoms. And they have, almost uniformly, neither the training, the inclination, nor the financial incentive to help patients leave.

Gøtzsche tried to conduct a formal study of withdrawal — thirty patients, a psychologist mentoring them, two experienced psychiatrists involved. The ethics committee killed it. They demanded he ensure that only patients who “tolerated” drug withdrawal would be included. A catch-22: you cannot know who will tolerate withdrawal before you attempt it.²⁰ He called a lawyer on the committee and pointed out that he could simply withdraw the patients without calling it research. She had no good argument against it.²⁰

Recovery as Terrain

If you already understand health through the lens of terrain — through the body’s capacity to cleanse, repair, and restore itself when the sources of insult are removed — psychiatric drug withdrawal is not a foreign concept. It is the most extreme version of a principle you already accept.

The drugs are toxic exposure. Years of psychotropic medication represent a sustained chemical insult to the brain and nervous system — receptor destruction, neurotransmitter disruption, metabolic dysfunction, organ damage. The body has been adapting to this insult for the entire duration of treatment, building compensatory structures that are themselves abnormal.

The withdrawal symptoms are the body’s response to the removal of the insult — chaotic, painful, frightening, but not purposeless. The brain is attempting to recalibrate. Receptors that were suppressed or destroyed need to regenerate, if they can. Neurotransmitter systems that were artificially overdriven or silenced are searching for their baseline. The process is the same one the body undertakes after any prolonged poisoning: messy, nonlinear, and deeply individual.

The terrain practitioner’s role does not replace the pharmacological management of the taper. The binding curves, the half-lives, the receptor profiles — this is technical knowledge that belongs to the withdrawal process itself. Gøtzsche is direct: homoeopathy, acupuncture, vitamins, and diets won’t help with the withdrawal.²¹ What they can help with is what comes after — and what runs alongside.

A body that has been chemically suppressed for years is depleted. Nutritional status is compromised. The organs of elimination — liver, kidneys, lymphatic system — have been processing pharmaceutical metabolites for the duration of treatment. The psychological damage compounds the physical: years of being told you have a permanent illness, that your brain is broken, that you cannot function without chemical management. The nocebo effect of the psychiatric narrative is itself an injury that requires healing.

The terrain practitioner — the naturopath, the nutritional therapist, the practitioner who understands the body’s restorative capacity — enters the picture not as the manager of the taper but as the support for the recovery that follows. Reducing toxic burden. Restoring nutritional foundations. Addressing the electromagnetic and psychological stressors that may have contributed to the distress that was labelled a psychiatric disorder in the first place. Psychiatry never does this work because its framework cannot see it. The body is not broken. The body was poisoned. Once the poisoning stops, the body can begin to heal.

Stine Toft understood this without the terminology. She became a coach, then a psychotherapist. She helps patients taper off their drugs, and she combines the tapering with therapy — not psychiatric therapy aimed at managing a disorder, but the human work of reclaiming a life. As she puts it: people have difficulty defining themselves if they are no longer sick.¹⁷ The combination of tapering and genuine support, she has found, has an extremely beneficial effect.

One day, Gøtzsche writes, you might suddenly notice the birds are singing, for the first time in years. Then you know you are on the right track toward healing.¹²

That is what terrain recovery sounds like. Not a protocol. Not a prescription. The return of a capacity that was always there, waiting for the poison to stop.

Explain it to me like I’m 6

Imagine there are two houses. If you don’t like the food at the first house, you just walk out the door and go to the second house. Easy.

But the second house is different. When you go inside, they give you a special drink. You have to drink it every day. After a while, the drink makes your legs wobbly. Now you want to leave, but you can’t walk properly. You try to stand up and you fall over.

Everyone watching says, “See? Your legs don’t work. You need to stay in this house.” But your legs were fine before you came in. The drink is what made them wobbly.

If you stop drinking it suddenly, your legs get even wobblier for a while. So everyone says, “You definitely need the drink.” But that’s not true. Your legs are wobbly because of the drink, not without it. You just need to drink a tiny bit less each day, very slowly, until your legs remember how to work again.

The problem is, almost nobody in the house will help you do that. You have to find someone outside who knows how.

References