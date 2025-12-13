Lies are Unbekoming

Susie AH
11h

I suffered from PCOS and endometriosis. Took years to diagnose and then 2 laser operations which cause scaring but only temporarily resolve the symptoms. Sorted it out myself in the end by stopping using tampons, symptoms cleared up within a few weeks. Went on holiday and decided to use tampons so I could swim, returned home and endo symptoms started again but then subsided because I wasn’t continuing with the tampons. It might be the forever chemical in tampons but I think it’s even simpler than that. There is a backwash created by the blockage from the tampon and that goes up the fallopian tubes and out into the abdomen. There is very little research into the effects of tampons.

Matthew Scott
11h

Here's a theory! Petroleum based chemicals, Rockefeller realized you can't patent plants or anything natural. Everything we've ever needed existed in nature. Well since Rockefeller hijacked medicine we've been putting poisons in our bodies. Over a century of deception.

What do you suppose these poisons have done long term? Maybe some of the diseases would not exist. Without this introduction of poison disguised as medicine. Perhaps brought about disease we would have never had to deal with! I could include Fluoride which is a byproduct of the fertilizer industry. Like petroleum based chemicals are byproducts from the oil industry! Oil and fertilizer waste which would be expensive to dispose, as medicine?

Are we this dumbed down that this connection is hard to figure out. I'm not a genius but I do have one of those minds that questions everything. Almost 60, on no big pharma or over the counter poisons and I don't look 60! Maybe nutrition and no poison is they key to health. Not drugs!

Hopefully this makes sense to others.

No COVID vax for me. Maybe it was the 4 part 2010 Rockefeller White Paper that describes COVID 1984! Lockstep reads as 1984 & Brave New World. Zbigniew Brzezinski's books, as a playbook not a fictional Scenario. Lockstep was part of Scenarios For the Future of Technology and International Development. Like a writer writing down a crime he does 10 years after writing it!!

I'm not a conspiracy theorist. I'd say a bullshit analizer! All my conspiracies have come true I need new one's! CBDC and Real ID are the next 2 they openly talk about. Unfortunately we have the Hatfield's (D) and McCoy's (R)!

2 cults that are socially engineered to hate one another by Government (organized crime syndicate) and the Presstitute Media. There are irreconcilable differences that are constantly broadcast to these cult members . Which they unfortunately they believe! They don't think for themselves! That's how cults operate! So the Powers that he have that!

And they try to silence people like myself. Because they can't fight the truth with propaganda like in the past.

Should I write more and try to wake up people. I think that boat has sailed! I'm doing things for myself and family. Scorn and ridicule for trying to speak truth is exhausting! Not much reward in calling every name by both side/cults!

