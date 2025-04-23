Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russell Wendell's avatar
Russell Wendell
2h

Could someone provide a detailed process to make CDS using the Safrax CLO2 1g tablets with the “shot glass in a jar of water” approach? I’ve seen Mike Adams do this (similar to Kalcker method that uses the drops), but I’ve not found any details regarding specific number of tablets or amount of water to use in the glass or jar)….and Safrax is not helpful due to fear of reprisals from federal authorities. Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture