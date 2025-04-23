Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS) emerged in 2012 as a refined successor to the Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS), CDS is a solution of chlorine dioxide gas in water, heralded for its unique ability to modulate cellular energy and combat disease. Dr. Andreas Kalcker, a biophysicist with nearly two decades of research, stands as a pioneering figure in this domain, advocating for a paradigm that prioritizes electromolecular interactions over traditional biochemical approaches. His work, however, has not been without resistance; CDS faces significant suppression from pharmaceutical companies and regulatory agencies, which Kalcker argues are more invested in profit than public health. This summary of the reference articles (below) explores the scientific foundations, therapeutic applications, and socio-economic implications of CDS, drawing from Kalcker’s research and insights.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Kalcker in Jan 2024 on Chlorine Dioxide.

At the heart of CDS’s efficacy is its dual role as both an oxidant and an antioxidant, a property that allows it to selectively target pathogens while preserving healthy cellular function. This mechanism is rooted in electromolecular medicine, which posits that electrical processes are fundamental to biochemical reactions. CDS has demonstrated remarkable versatility, proving effective against a spectrum of pathogens and in treating conditions such as autism, and cancer. Interviews with practitioners like Kerri Rivera, who has developed protocols for autism, and discussions on self-care and therapeutic applications, provide a comprehensive view of CDS’s potential. These resources, along with a summary of Kalcker’s book Forbidden Health: Incurable Was Yesterday, offer a robust foundation for understanding CDS’s role in modern health care.

The implications of CDS extend beyond health, touching on economic and societal dimensions. Its affordability—costing mere pennies per dose—stands in stark contrast to the exorbitant prices of many pharmaceutical drugs, making it an accessible option for a global population. Kalcker’s decision to open-source his research and patents reflects a commitment to democratizing health care, yet this very accessibility poses a threat to the pharmaceutical industry’s profit model. Consequently, CDS has been met with censorship and misinformation, a testament to the entrenched interests that resist change. Nonetheless, CDS offers a pathway to health autonomy, empowering individuals to reclaim control over their well-being and reduce dependence on conventional medical systems.

With thanks to Dr.

.

Dr. Andreas Kalcker | Substack

Reference Articles

Analogy

Imagine a city where all the buildings are powered by an electrical grid. In this city, some neighborhoods are experiencing blackouts and brownouts due to power surges and shortages—just like cells in a body experiencing disease. The city's conventional approach has been to send specialized repair teams to each affected building with custom-made parts that cost thousands of dollars and take weeks to install. These teams often focus on fixing specific appliances rather than addressing the underlying electrical imbalance, and sometimes they accidentally damage other buildings while making repairs.

Then someone discovers a simple device that can stabilize the electrical current throughout entire blocks at once. When attached to the power lines, this device can boost electricity to buildings that need more power while simultaneously absorbing dangerous surges that might damage sensitive equipment. It costs just a few dollars to produce, works within minutes, and breaks down into harmless components after doing its job. The device doesn't discriminate between types of buildings—it simply restores proper electrical flow wherever the imbalance exists.

This is essentially how Kalcker portrays CDS in the human body. Like the electrical stabilizer, CDS supposedly works by addressing the fundamental electron flow (redox potential) that underlies all cellular processes. It boosts energy where needed and neutralizes harmful elements, all without the side effects, cost, or specificity of conventional medications. And just as established utility companies might resist a cheap solution that threatens their business model, Kalcker suggests that pharmaceutical companies and regulatory agencies resist CDS because it challenges their economic interests and paradigm.

12-point summary

1. CDS Composition and Development: Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS) is chlorine dioxide gas dissolved in water at a concentration of about 3000 ppm (0.3%). It was introduced in 2012 as an improvement over MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution), featuring a neutral pH and lacking sodium chlorite salts that can cause stomach discomfort. CDS is differentiated from industrial bleach and chlorine by its selective oxidative properties and lack of harmful byproducts.

2. Proposed Mechanisms of Action: According to Kalcker, CDS functions through "electromolecular medicine," focusing on the electrical processes underlying biochemical reactions. It acts as both an oxidant (with a reduction potential of +1.42 volts) and an antioxidant (with an oxidation potential of +0.95 volts), selectively targeting pathogens in reductive environments while neutralizing harmful free radicals like hydroxyl radicals and superoxide. This dual action enables it to restore proper cellular electrical gradients.

3. Effects on Pathogens and Disease: Kalcker asserts CDS is effective against bacteria by disrupting sulfur-containing compounds, against fungi by binding to ergosterol in cell membranes, and against viruses by neutralizing positively charged proteins and oxidizing specific amino acids like cysteine and tyrosine. It eliminates pathogens without inducing bacterial resistance, unlike antibiotics, and doesn't cause lasting dysbiosis due to its extremely short half-life in biological environments.

4. Blood and Oxygenation: Venous blood gas analyses show CDS increases blood oxygen levels by 30% when taken orally and up to 50% when given intravenously, with effects lasting about 2 hours. Kalcker describes improved acid-base balance, decreased carbon dioxide levels, normalized blood glucose, and reduced lactic acid levels. Phase contrast microscopy images show red blood cells transforming from "agglutinated and oxygen-deprived" to optimally oxygenated within 12 minutes of CDS exposure.

5. Mitochondrial Function and Cellular Energy: CDS enhances mitochondrial function by stabilizing the electrical and chemical conditions necessary for optimal energy production. Kalcker's research examines CDS effects on transcription factors including mTOR, BNIP3, NRF2, HSP70, and PGC1α. He proposes a mathematical model where total body energy equals the sum of all individual energy contributions minus the energy associated with disease, with CDS helping to address this energy deficit.

6. Extensive Protocol System: Kalcker outlines an alphabetical system of CDS protocols (A through Z) for different applications, from standard oral intake (Protocol C) to specialized treatments for specific conditions. These include enemas (Protocol E), parasite treatments (Protocol P), and even intravenous administration (Protocol Y). Kalcker emphasizes starting with Protocol C and adding others as needed, noting that "the closer the CDS gas is to the problem, the more efficient it becomes."

7. COVID-19 and Vaccine-Related Applications: The COMUSAV association, including 5,000+ medical doctors, states a 99.3% efficacy rate and 4-day average recovery time in treating 1,132 COVID-19 patients with CDS in Bolivia. Kalcker also presents CDS as a remedy for alleged mRNA vaccine injuries, suggesting it can neutralize spike proteins, reduce inflammation, address myocarditis, and counteract potential side effects through its oxidative properties.

8. Cancer Treatment Approach: CDS is presented as a cancer treatment that decreases lactic acid (described as "the primary metabolite of cancer"), reduces oxidative stress, and modulates immune responses. Kalcker suggests CDS can selectively oxidize cancer cells due to their vulnerability to oxidative stress and restore normal redox potential in colorectal cancer patients. Protocol EC (enemas) is specifically recommended for cancer cases, with testimonials asserting tumor reduction and elimination.

9. Autism Treatment: Kalcker describes significant improvements in children with autism spectrum disorder using Protocol P (oral) combined with daily CDS enemas over 6-12 months. Reported benefits include improved digestion, better communication and social interaction, and microbiome restoration with increased beneficial bacteria. Kalcker asserts many children "recovered completely from autism" and experienced better sleep and reduced pain.

10. Microbiota and Gut Health: Despite CDS's antimicrobial properties, Kalcker asserts it doesn't negatively affect gut microbiota due to its short half-life and localized action. When used in enemas, the microbiota fully recovers within 24 hours because the small intestine serves as a bacterial reservoir for repopulation. CDS is said to improve the intestinal environment by releasing oxygen and eliminating toxins, creating favorable conditions for beneficial bacteria.

11. Safety Profile: Kalcker portrays CDS as having minimal side effects, stating that only 6% of patients experience mild "healing crises" that resolve within 7 days. The toxicity level is cited as 292 mg/kg, meaning a 70 kg adult would need to ingest over 7 liters daily for 14 days to reach toxic levels. No serious adverse effects were observed in three clinical trials involving 3,500+ patients. Kalcker asserts no contraindications for pregnancy or breastfeeding and minimal drug interactions when taken an hour apart.

12. Opposition and Criticism: Kalcker presents his work as being systematically suppressed by pharmaceutical companies and regulatory agencies protecting their profit interests. He characterizes media criticism as "hit pieces" from outlets funded by "USAID and Big Pharma," and portrays CDS as a revolutionary, affordable solution (costing "pennies per dose") being blocked by powerful interests. Kalcker repeatedly mentions censorship of testimonials on mainstream platforms and challenges the scientific establishment's resistance to CDS therapy.

40 Questions and Answers

Question 1: What is Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS) and how does it differ from MMS?

CDS, or Chlorine Dioxide Solution, is a solution containing pure chlorine dioxide gas (ClO2) dissolved in water, typically at a concentration of about 3000 ppm (0.3%). It has special electromagnetic properties that can help boost cellular charge, giving cells the energy they need to function properly. Unlike MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution), CDS consists of only a single component—gas dissolved in water—while MMS requires mixing two components (sodium chlorite with an acid).

The main differences are that CDS has a neutral pH, reducing the likelihood of digestive problems, whereas MMS is more acidic and contains sodium chlorite salts which may cause secondary reactions in the stomach. These reactions can lead to unpleasant side effects like diarrhea or vomiting. CDS is considered an advancement over MMS, which is described as "outdated" in Kalcker. When properly prepared, CDS appears as a yellow solution (sunflower oil color or greenish-yellow) and should be stored in brown glass pharmaceutical bottles.

Question 2: What is electromolecular medicine according to Andreas Kalcker?

Electromolecular medicine, according to Andreas Kalcker, is a medical approach that focuses on the electrical aspects of biological processes rather than the traditional biochemical model. He explains that at the heart of every chemical reaction in the body is fundamentally an electrical process involving the movement of electrons, which he describes as "the true minimal common denominator" that ties everything together. This approach looks at how electrical charges impact our cells' function.

Kalcker proposes that by focusing on these biophysical aspects—specifically the electromagnetic interactions that govern molecular behavior in biological systems—we might discover new ways to treat illnesses beyond traditional methods. His work with CDS exemplifies this approach, as he studies how electrical charges affect cellular function. The efficacy of CDS can be measured and quantified through various biophysical parameters including redox potential, electrical conductivity, and charge distribution patterns.

Question 3: How does CDS restore cellular energy balance?

CDS restores cellular energy balance primarily through its capacity to modulate cellular electrical potentials while simultaneously increasing oxygen transport. When cells become energy-depleted or diseased, their normal electrical charge distribution becomes disrupted. CDS acts as an electron moderator, helping to restore proper cellular electrical gradients, thereby enabling all normal physiological functions to resume. Kalcker expresses this concept succinctly: "When the cell has sufficient energy, it intuitively knows what to do."

Kalcker indicates that this approach works through electron transfer, oxidation-reduction potential (ORP), and resonance effects to achieve harmonic cellular communication. Kalcker proposes a mathematical model where total body energy (E) equals the sum of all individual energy contributions minus the energy associated with disease. By addressing this energy deficit, CDS helps cells regain their natural tendency toward homeostasis. Venous blood gas analyses show a 30% rise in blood oxygen levels when CDS is taken orally and up to 50% when given intravenously, with effects lasting approximately 2 hours.

Question 4: What is the Oxidation-Reduction Potential (ORP) and why is it important in Kalcker's work?

Oxidation-Reduction Potential (ORP), also called redox potential, is a measurement of how hungry a system is for electrons. It indicates whether a substance will donate electrons (reducing agent) or accept electrons (oxidizing agent) in a chemical reaction. In Kalcker's work, ORP is fundamental because it determines the flow of electrons in biological systems. He describes it as one of three pillars (alongside pH and membrane potential) that support cellular energy production in mitochondria.

The importance of ORP in Kalcker's research centers on its role in maintaining what he calls "Redox Potential Normality" (RPN)—a sweet spot where life thrives. He explains that health issues occur when redox potential strays too far in either direction: too low creates a "reductive swamp" where oxygen fades and sickness festers; too high causes oxidative stress with free radicals damaging tissues. CDS, with its unique redox properties, helps reset this balance by selectively targeting areas of imbalance, functioning as either an oxidant or antioxidant depending on what the system needs.

Question 5: How does CDS function as both an oxidant and an antioxidant?

CDS functions as a dual agent in redox chemistry due to its unique electrochemical properties. As an oxidant with a reduction potential of +1.42 volts, it can snatch electrons from substances with lower potentials, particularly targeting pathogens that thrive in reductive environments with low oxygen. This oxidative action allows it to eliminate bacteria, viruses, fungi, and biofilms by raising the oxidation-reduction potential (ORP) in those areas.

Simultaneously, CDS can act as an antioxidant with an oxidation potential of +0.95 volts. This allows it to donate electrons to more powerful oxidizing agents in the body, such as harmful hydroxyl radicals (OH•) with an ORP of 2800mV. When CDS reacts with these free radicals, it sacrifices itself by transforming them into harmless water (H₂O) or oxygen (O₂). Kalcker describes this as a "redox acrobat" quality—CDS sits only 30 millivolts below oxygen's +1.22 volts, making it close enough to rival oxygen's oxidative might yet agile enough to flip into a protector against more aggressive oxidants.

Question 6: What are the mechanisms by which CDS affects pathogens?

CDS affects pathogens through multiple mechanisms targeting their vulnerabilities. For bacteria, it interacts with sulfur-containing compounds found abundantly in bacterial structures, disrupting their metabolic processes and inhibiting reproduction and growth. When addressing fungi, CDS binds to ergosterol (a vital component of fungal cell membranes), converting it to ergocalciferol (Vitamin D₂) through a biochemical process that cleaves the B-ring of the ergosterol molecule.

For viruses, CDS works by generating a negative charge around water molecules, particularly in the presence of salts, which neutralizes the positively charged proteins in viruses, leading to their deactivation. It can also penetrate the outer shell of encapsulated viruses in its gaseous state. Additionally, CDS oxidizes crucial specific amino acids in viral spike proteins, such as cysteine and tyrosine, denaturing them. Kalcker specifically mentions effectiveness against viruses like hepatitis A, B, and C, with the mechanism involving diminished viral replication, particularly in the lungs where respiratory viruses often proliferate.

Question 7: How does CDS impact mitochondrial function?

CDS impacts mitochondrial function by stabilizing the electrical and chemical conditions necessary for optimal energy production. It helps maintain the mitochondrial membrane potential (ΔΨm), described as "the heartbeat of ATP synthesis," by balancing the oxidation-reduction potential (ORP) that ensures proton pumps continue functioning properly. In conditions of hypoxia (low oxygen), where the electron transport chain (ETC) typically stalls, CDS elevates the ORP, effectively jump-starting cellular energy production without flooding the cell with harmful levels of oxygen.

Recent research cited in Kalcker indicates that CDS activates mitochondrial expression, enhancing the ability of mitochondria to produce energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP). The study examined several transcription factors and associated proteins after ClO₂ treatment, including mTOR, BNIP3, NRF2, HSP70, and PGC1α. While the complete results weren't disclosed, Kalcker mentions "very positive and even surprising effects," noting that oxidative stress in the ClO₂ group not only failed to increase but was even lower than in the control group, suggesting CDS helps optimize mitochondrial performance rather than disrupting it.

Question 8: What is the "Redox Potential Normality" concept described by Kalcker?

The Redox Potential Normality (RPN) concept, introduced by Kalcker, refers to the optimal range of oxidation-reduction potential where health thrives—a balance point between excessive oxidation and excessive reduction. He describes this as a "sweet spot" where cellular processes function optimally. Too low an ORP creates a "reductive swamp" where oxygen is insufficient and disease develops; too high an ORP causes oxidative stress with free radicals damaging tissues "like a wildfire through dry grass."

Kalcker explains that modern life—with its toxins, stress, and processed diets—disrupts this redox balance, leading to various health issues. Disease states often involve deviations from this normal range: cancer cells, for example, exist in a "suffocating, reduced underworld" with specific ORP characteristics. The RPN concept forms the theoretical foundation for CDS therapy, which aims to restore this balance by selectively modulating redox potential in tissues. By addressing the electrical imbalance rather than just biochemical symptoms, Kalcker suggests that cells naturally return to homeostasis and proper function.

Question 9: What are the different CDS protocols mentioned and their intended applications?

Kalcker outlines numerous CDS protocols labeled alphabetically from A to Z, each targeting different applications. Protocol A is for beginners; B for baths; C is the standard protocol for oral intake (with variations like C10 and C25 indicating different concentrations); D is dermatological for skin applications; E is for enemas; F for frequent use or fever; G for using only the gas; H for habitat/room disinfection to prevent contagion; I for insect stings and bites; and J for jaw/mouth applications.

The protocols continue with: K combined with DMSO; L for footbaths; M for malaria; N for children and adolescents; O for ophthalmology/otorhinolaryngology (nasal); P for parasites (intensive); Q for burns; R for rectal administration with bulb; S for sensitive cases with very low doses; T for terminal/severe diseases; U for urgent situations; V for vaginal irrigation; W (described as "Wau!") for multiple uses; X for sexual intercourse; Y for CDI injection; and Z for use with frequency generators. Kalcker emphasizes starting with Protocol C and adding others as needed, noting that "the closer the CDS gas is to the problem, the more efficient it becomes."

Question 10: What results have been observed using CDS for COVID-19 treatment?

Kalcker describes significant results using CDS for COVID-19 treatment, particularly referencing observational studies in Bolivia and Latin America conducted by the COMUSAV association, which includes more than 5,000 medical doctors. According to one study with 1,132 patients, the average recovery time was only 4 days when using CDS. This rapid action is highlighted as particularly advantageous for managing acute symptoms.

In Bolivia specifically, Kalcker states that CDS was legalized after demonstrating a 99.3% efficacy rate in treating COVID-19 patients. The mechanism proposed for its effectiveness involves oxidizing crucial specific amino acids in viral spike proteins, such as cysteine and tyrosine, thereby denaturing them and helping mitigate inflammatory responses. CDS is also said to address vascular issues by restoring cellular equilibrium disrupted by vaccine components. Kalcker mentions that these findings have been censored on mainstream platforms like YouTube and Facebook, despite what it characterizes as significant clinical success.

Question 11: How does Kalcker describe CDS's role in addressing mRNA vaccine injuries?

Kalcker portrays CDS as a viable therapeutic option for addressing adverse effects associated with mRNA vaccines. It suggests that CDS possesses potent oxidative properties capable of neutralizing harmful spike proteins through oxidation and reducing inflammation by oxidizing histamine. The text explains that CDS works by oxidizing crucial specific amino acids in viral spike proteins, such as cysteine and tyrosine, which helps mitigate inflammatory responses like myocarditis that have been reported following vaccination.

Beyond cardiovascular issues, Kalcker states that CDS could play a crucial role in addressing vascular problems like strokes by restoring cellular equilibrium disrupted by vaccine components like cationic polyethylene glycol. It also suggests that CDS may provide protection against rapid cancer growth following vaccination by decreasing lactic acid (described as the primary metabolite of cancer) and reducing oxidative stress while modulating immune responses. According to Kalcker, this may potentially block pathways responsible for aggressive cancer development, with many reported cases showing cancer reduction and elimination due to CDS treatment.

Question 12: What observations has Kalcker made about CDS effects on blood?

Kalcker describes several observations about CDS effects on blood based on venous blood gas analysis. He notes that blood pH became more alkaline after CDS administration, indicating a reduction in acidity. Blood oxygen levels increased, suggesting enhanced oxygenation throughout the body, with a 30% rise when taken orally and up to 50% when given intravenously, with effects lasting approximately two hours. The concentration of carbon dioxide in blood decreased, implying effective CO₂ elimination via respiration.

Additional observations include improvement in acid-base balance, particularly in base deficit, reflecting better pH regulation within the body. Blood glucose levels normalized, with reductions in hyperglycemia noted in some cases. A significant decrease in blood lactic acid levels was observed, indicating improved removal of metabolic waste products. Kalcker also references phase contrast microscopy images showing the impact of CDS on red blood cells. Initially, cells were highly agglutinated and oxygen-deprived, but following CDS infusion, immediate signs of oxygenation were observed, with all blood cells exhibiting optimal oxygenation levels after just 12 minutes.

Question 13: How does CDS work in cancer treatment according to Kalcker?

According to Kalcker, CDS works in cancer treatment primarily by decreasing lactic acid, which is described as the primary metabolite of cancer, while reducing oxidative stress and modulating immune responses. This approach appears to block the pathways responsible for aggressive cancer development. Kalcker mentions that many reported cases have shown cancer reduction and elimination due to CDS treatment, although it notes these testimonies and medical reports have been censored on mainstream platforms.

For more severe situations, including cancer cases, Kalcker recommends Protocol E or EC (enemas), as well as intravenous Protocol Y for extremely critical cases. The enema protocol (EC) has shown "exceptional efficacy" in documented cases of patients with colorectal, liver, and pancreatic cancer. The hypothesis presented is that CDS reduces the load of pro-inflammatory toxins and selectively oxidizes cancer cells, which are described as more vulnerable to oxidative stress. Additionally, CDS is said to reduce metabolic acidosis by oxidizing cancer metabolites, and according to Kalcker's research, the oxidation-reduction potential (ORP) in colorectal cancer patients can partially normalize after interventions that reduce luminal oxidative stress.

Question 14: What significance do D-dimer and ferritin have as biomarkers in Kalcker's research?

D-dimer and ferritin are presented as critical biomarkers for diagnosing potential pathologies, particularly in individuals who might not display obvious clinical symptoms. D-dimer, a fibrin degradation product, serves as an indicator of abnormal clotting activity when elevated, potentially signaling thrombotic events or other coagulopathies. Kalcker explains that elevated D-dimer levels (above 0.5 mg/L or 500 ng/mL) may indicate deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, disseminated intravascular coagulation, or other conditions including infections, liver disease, pregnancy, and some cancers.

Ferritin, described as an intracellular protein that stores iron, functions as a marker for iron metabolism and inflammation. Abnormal ferritin levels can indicate iron overload or deficiency and may signal systemic inflammation or infection. Kalcker provides reference ranges (20-500 µg/L for men, 10-200 µg/L for women) and notes that both D-dimer and ferritin have been observed to be elevated in most COVID-19 patients. Kalcker suggests that these biomarkers are particularly important in assessing young, physically active individuals, where they can help uncover "latent pathological conditions" before they progress to more severe stages, allowing for timely intervention.

Question 15: How does CDS interact with the gut microbiota?

Kalcker explains that despite CDS's ability to eliminate pathogens in Petri dishes, it does not cause lasting dysbiosis or harm to the gut microbiota. When CDS is ingested orally, its behavior is governed by its nature as a dissolved gas. Upon reaching the stomach, the acidic environment and body temperature cause the dissolved ClO₂ to begin evaporating. According to Fick's law of diffusion, most CDS is released as a gas in the stomach and either exhaled or neutralized before reaching the small intestine. Any small fraction that passes into the duodenum reacts rapidly with oxidizable organic compounds and has an extremely short half-life, limiting its reach to the initial sections of the small intestine.

When used in enemas (Protocol EC), CDS comes into direct contact with the colon's contents and temporarily reduces microbial load. However, unlike antibiotics that persist for days or weeks, CDS is neutralized immediately after reacting with organic matter. Kalcker explains that the microbiota fully recovers within 24 hours because the small intestine, particularly the ileum, harbors a diverse bacterial community that serves as a reservoir for repopulating the colon. Since CDS doesn't cross the ileocecal sphincter in significant concentrations, the small intestine's microbiome remains intact, enabling immediate repopulation. Additionally, CDS improves the intestinal environment by releasing molecular oxygen, temporarily raising oxygen levels in the colon and supporting the function of epithelial cells.

Question 16: What results have been seen when using CDS for treating autism?

Kalcker describes remarkable results when using CDS for treating autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Protocol P (oral) combined with daily CDS enemas has shown promising outcomes in children with autism who exhibited severe gut dysfunction—to the point where some couldn't properly digest even simple foods like lettuce leaves. After treatment periods of 6-12 months, several significant improvements were observed in these children.

Specifically, Kalcker notes improved digestion with an increased ability to process complex foods, reduced behavioral symptoms with advances in communication, social interaction, and emotional regulation, and microbiome restoration with post-treatment stool analyses revealing increases in beneficial bacteria like Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus. Kalcker asserts that many children "recovered completely from autism" and experienced better sleep and reduced pain. It suggests that CDS not only cleanses the gut of toxins and pathogens but also creates a favorable environment for healthy bacterial recolonization. The absence of long-term negative effects is emphasized as reinforcing the idea that CDS optimizes rather than harms the microbiota.

Question 17: Who is Andreas Kalcker and what is his background according to Kalcker?

According to Kalcker, Andreas Ludwig Kalcker is identified as "Dr.h.c." (Doctor honoris causa, an honorary doctorate) and the inventor of CDS therapy. He describes himself as a Biophysicist who has been researching chlorine dioxide for 18 years and has shared several patents freely to benefit everyone. He mentions working at the University of Bern in Switzerland in the Department of Microbiology with a focus on stem cells, though no specific timeframe is provided for this work.

Kalcker positions himself as someone whose work has been "shut down, censored and harassed and lied about" despite pursuing significant medical discoveries. He states that his research is entirely "OPEN SOURCE" and that he has founded or is associated with several educational platforms including kalckerinstitute.com (for online courses), dioxipedia.com (for academic data), and dioxitube.com (for testimonial videos). He expresses hope that public figures like Robert F. Kennedy will pursue further research into CDS and offers to assist with all his data from 18 years of research. Kalcker presents him as dedicated to spreading knowledge about CDS therapy to help people "save lives" and make "a positive change in the world."

Question 18: What scientific studies support CDS efficacy?

Kalcker references several scientific studies to support CDS efficacy. It mentions a peer-reviewed study titled "Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS): A Preliminary Study on Its Antimicrobial Efficacy and Safety Profile" published in the International Journal of Multidisciplinary Research and Analysis (IJMRA, Volume 8, Issue 3, 2025), which demonstrates that at 50 ppm, CDS eradicated 99.9% of pathogens like Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and MRSA in vitro within minutes, with no cytotoxicity to human cell lines at these levels.

Additionally, Kalcker cites observational studies in Bolivia and Latin America conducted by the COMUSAV association involving over 5,000 medical doctors. One study with 1,132 patients showed an average recovery time of only 4 days when using CDS for COVID-19 treatment, with a 99.3% efficacy rate. Three peer-reviewed clinical trials involving more than 3,500 patients are mentioned, attributed to researchers named Aparicio, Insignares, and others, though specific citations are not provided. Kalcker also references research on mitochondrial activity showing CDS activates mitochondrial expression, examining factors including mTOR, BNIP3, NRF2, HSP70, and PGC1α, though it notes this research is still ongoing.

Question 19: What experiences of censorship and suppression does Kalcker describe?

Kalcker describes extensive censorship and suppression of his work and findings about CDS. He asserts to have been "shut down, censored and harassed and lied about" despite what he considers groundbreaking medical research. Kalcker specifically mentions that testimonies and medical reports showing cancer reduction and elimination due to CDS treatment have been "censored on mainstream platforms like YouTube, Facebook, etc."

He characterizes this suppression as "no accident" but rather "a calculated effort by Big Pharma, which stands to lose billions from a therapy costing pennies per dose, and agencies like the FDA, CDC, EMA, Swiss medic and others, which align with global pharmaceutical agendas." Kalcker asserts that during the COVID-19 pandemic, CDS's success in Bolivia triggered "a wave of hit pieces from outlets like BBC, The Guardian, and Forbes, often citing 'experts' with no direct research on ClO₂." Kalcker portrays this as an organized campaign to protect pharmaceutical profits at the expense of public health, stating that "journalists and regulators stifle progress, prioritizing profit over patients." He directly challenges media sources funded by USAID and Big Pharma, calling for transparency about their funding.

Question 20: What does Kalcker explain about graphene oxide in vaccines and how CDS interacts with it?

Kalcker discusses graphene oxide in the context of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Kalcker reports that during his time at the University of Bern's Department of Microbiology, his colleagues explained that graphene oxide is used as a non-chemical transfectant—a substance that facilitates the introduction of various materials into cells. It works by gently cutting open the cellular membrane, allowing substances to penetrate without altering or disrupting the biochemical values within the cell, unlike other chemical transfectors.

According to Kalcker, graphene oxide possesses an acidic pH level of approximately 1.5, which makes it highly susceptible to oxidation with CDS and subsequent destruction. This vulnerability stems from its extraordinarily thin structure (only one atom thick). Kalcker suggests that graphene oxide may function by oxidizing and causing damage to so-called "nanobots" through oxidation or "burning," though it notes this will be discussed in another article. Kalcker indicates that CDS can effectively neutralize graphene oxide through oxidation, potentially eliminating any negative impacts it might have in the body.

Question 21: How does Kalcker characterize the safety profile of CDS?

Kalcker portrays CDS as having a favorable safety profile when used according to protocols. It states that according to EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) data, the toxicity level of CDS is 292 mg/kg, indicating that a 70 kg adult would need to ingest more than 7 liters of CDS concentrate daily for 14 days to experience toxicity—described as "highly unlikely and practically impossible." CDS is presented as having neutral pH, which prevents it from causing chemical burns, though at high concentrations it may oxidize natural tissue colors similar to liquid oxygen.

Kalcker asserts that after many years of use and three peer-reviewed clinical trials involving more than 3500 patients, no serious adverse effects have been reported. It states that no adverse signs were observed in hepatic, renal, and QT levels—in fact, these parameters "subsequently improved." According to current studies cited in Kalcker, only 6% of patients experienced mild secondary effects, considered "transient healing crises (Herxheimer)" that include increased urination, tiredness, dry mouth at high doses, mild headache, slight increase in mucous activity, reflux, and temporary increase of gases. Kalcker asserts that all these symptoms disappear after 7 days or upon discontinuation of use.

Question 22: What distinguishes CDS from bleach and industrial chlorine according to Kalcker?

According to Kalcker, CDS is fundamentally different from bleach (sodium hypochlorite, NaClO) and industrial chlorine (Cl2) in several important ways. Spectroscopic analysis shows CDS (ClO₂) produces no trihalomethanes or chlorinated byproducts, unlike sodium hypochlorite which does. CDS has an oxidation-reduction potential (ORP) of 0.95V that targets pathogens selectively, while bleach acts indiscriminately and is considered a "crude hammer" rather than the "scalpel" that CDS represents.

Kalcker emphasizes that CDS is a gas dissolved in water with a neutral pH, whereas bleach is strongly alkaline. This pH neutrality is presented as a key safety feature that prevents CDS from causing chemical burns. Additionally, Kalcker notes that unlike chlorine (Cl2), chlorine dioxide (ClO2) does not create harmful trihalomethanes (THMs) at all. Kalcker criticizes those who equate CDS with bleach as perpetuating a "lie so lazy it's laughable" and calls this comparison "propaganda" rather than science. Kalcker positions these distinctions as critical for understanding why CDS can be used therapeutically while industrial bleach cannot.

Question 23: What blood oxygenation improvements occur with CDS use?

Kalcker describes significant blood oxygenation improvements with CDS use. Venous blood gas analyses have shown a 30% rise in blood oxygen levels when CDS is taken orally and up to 50% when given intravenously, with effects lasting approximately 2 hours. This enhanced oxygenation is presented as one of the key mechanisms behind CDS's therapeutic effects.

Phase contrast microscopy observations of human blood are also described, showing visible changes after CDS exposure. Initially, red blood cells were "highly agglutinated and oxygen-deprived." Following the infusion of CDS at a maximum concentration of 3000 ppm, "immediate signs of oxygenation" were observed. After just 12 minutes, "all blood cells exhibit optimal oxygenation levels." Kalcker presents this as evidence that CDS can combat blood clotting, a condition it describes as having "escalated dramatically in recent years." The oxygenation effect is linked to CDS's ability to restore cellular energy and proper electrical gradients, enabling normal physiological functions to resume.

Question 24: How does CDS help with inflammatory conditions?

Kalcker explains that CDS helps with inflammatory conditions primarily through its oxidative action on histamine, a key mediator of inflammation. By oxidizing histamine, CDS effectively reduces its bioavailability and activity. This reduction in histamine levels is described as essential for alleviating symptoms of inflammation, such as swelling and cytokine storm, which are common in allergic reactions and severe autoimmune conditions like COVID-19.

CDS also addresses inflammation by restoring proper cellular electrical gradients and modulating immune responses. It helps neutralize free radicals and harmful proteins that contribute to inflammatory processes. Kalcker specifically mentions CDS's effectiveness in treating myocarditis (heart inflammation) by oxidizing crucial specific amino acids in viral spike proteins, such as cysteine and tyrosine. In the context of vaccine-related inflammation, Kalcker suggests that CDS's systemic effects provide protection by restoring cellular equilibrium disrupted by vaccine components. For cases of severe autoimmune diseases, Kalcker recommends intravenous Protocol Y, which has shown success with conditions like Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Question 25: What perspective does Kalcker present on pharmaceutical industries and regulatory agencies?

Kalcker presents a highly critical perspective on pharmaceutical industries and regulatory agencies. It characterizes them as engaged in systematic suppression of CDS therapy to protect profits, stating that "Big Pharma peddles complex, patented poisons—hundreds of dollars a dose—while CDS, cheap and unpatentable as such, threatens their empire." Kalcker alleges that pharmaceutical companies "stand to lose billions from a therapy costing pennies per dose."

Regulatory agencies like the FDA, CDC, EMA, and Swiss Medic are portrayed as "aligning with global pharmaceutical agendas" rather than acting in the public interest. Kalcker asserts these agencies haven't actually tested CDS themselves—their stance is described as "precautionary, not evidence-based." Media criticism of CDS is attributed to funding from "USAID and Big Pharma," with Kalcker challenging journalists to "disclose your funding." Kalcker frames the situation as a conflict between profit-motivated interests and a potentially revolutionary, affordable medical solution, asking rhetorically, "Who's the real profiteer—me, offering CDS at near-zero cost, or Big Pharma, charging thousands for patented drugs?"

Question 26: What information is provided about the storage and preparation of CDS?

Kalcker provides detailed information about the storage and preparation of CDS. It explains that CDS concentrate is preferably stored in brown glass pharmaceutical bottles in the refrigerator, with the cap always tightly closed to prevent the gas from escaping due to its volatility. While temperature is not considered a relevant factor during transport in tightly closed bottles, CDS is affected by ultraviolet light, so it should be stored away from the sun and in dark or protected places.

The yellow color of the solution is described as a good reference for concentration—as long as it remains yellow (sunflower oil color or greenish-yellow), it is effective. If the color loses intensity over time, Kalcker advises simply increasing the amount appropriately for use. For preparation, it details a method using MMS components, noting that to achieve the CDS concentrate, 250ml-300ml of water is used in a 500ml glass container. Metal containers or lids should be avoided. Kalcker also notes that CDS concentration can be determined through several methods: measuring test strips (La Motte 3002), chemical titration (Iodometry), or spectrophotometry (Mara ClO2), with spectrophotometry described as the fastest and most precise option.

Question 27: What clinical observations and case studies demonstrate CDS effectiveness?

Kalcker presents numerous clinical observations and case studies to demonstrate CDS effectiveness. It references a study with 1,132 COVID-19 patients in Bolivia where the average recovery time was only 4 days using CDS, with a 99.3% efficacy rate. This led to CDS being legalized in Bolivia according to Kalcker. It also mentions three peer-reviewed clinical trials involving more than 3,500 patients attributed to researchers named Aparicio, Insignares, and others.

More anecdotal cases include a woman with post-viral fatigue whose "vitality was stolen by a redox collapse" who regained her energy after days of CDS treatment, and a man whose infection was "defying antibiotics" who healed in a week. For autism treatment, Kalcker describes children who couldn't properly digest even simple foods like lettuce leaves showing significant improvement after 6-12 months of treatment with Protocol P and daily enemas. Cancer cases are also mentioned, with "documented cases of patients with colorectal, liver, and pancreatic cancer" showing "significant improvements after regular CDS enemas." Kalcker references "thousands of testimonials" available on dioxitube.com as further evidence of effectiveness.

Question 28: What administration routes for CDS are described besides oral intake?

Kalcker describes numerous administration routes for CDS besides oral intake. Rectal application through enemas is prominently featured, with Protocol E and the newer Protocol EC (CDS drop enema) described for conditions ranging from cancer to autism. Intravenous administration is mentioned as Protocol Y, recommended for "extremely critical cases" including severe autoimmune diseases, disabling neural/muscular conditions, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Other administration routes include dermatological applications for the skin (Protocol D), baths (Protocol B), vaginal irrigation (Protocol V), footbaths (Protocol L), mouth/oral cavity applications (Protocol J), nasal/ophthalmological/otorhinolaryngological applications (Protocol O), and gas-only applications (Protocol G). Kalcker also mentions specialized applications for burns (Protocol Q), parasites (Protocol P), insect stings and bites (Protocol I), and even use during sexual intercourse (Protocol X). Topical applications are frequently mentioned, with Kalcker noting that CDS can be applied to the skin as a spray. These diverse administration routes are presented as allowing targeted treatment, with Kalcker emphasizing that "the closer the CDS gas is to the problem, the more efficient it becomes."

Question 29: How does CDS affect lactic acid in cancer treatment?

According to Kalcker, CDS decreases lactic acid, which is described as "the primary metabolite of cancer." This reduction in lactic acid is presented as one of the key mechanisms by which CDS helps in cancer treatment. Kalcker explains that cancer cells exist in a "suffocating, reduced underworld, starved of oxygen, drowning in lactate and reactive oxygen species (ROS)." By addressing this metabolic environment, CDS supposedly helps counteract cancer progression.

Kalcker specifically states that CDS "reduces metabolic acidosis by oxidising cancer metabolites." In the context of vaccine-related concerns, it suggests that CDS may block the pathways responsible for aggressive cancer development "by decreasing lactic acid, the primary metabolite of cancer, and reducing oxidative stress while modulating immune responses." Kalcker presents this lactic acid reduction as part of a broader approach to cancer, wherein CDS creates an environment less favorable to cancer cells by altering their metabolic conditions. Venous blood gas analyses showing decreased blood lactic acid levels after CDS administration are cited as evidence of this effect, though specific cancer outcome data is not provided.

Question 30: What advantages does CDS have over traditional antibiotics?

Kalcker presents several advantages of CDS over traditional antibiotics. Unlike antibiotics such as ciprofloxacin or metronidazole that drastically alter the microbiota, CDS is described as having a non-specific and limited oxidative action that avoids prolonged imbalances. According to Kalcker, antibiotics induce oxidative shifts in the luminal redox potential of the colon, with increases of up to +100 mV, favoring the growth of aerobic bacteria like Enterobacteriaceae while reducing beneficial anaerobes like Faecalibacterium prausnitzii. Additionally, by eliminating specific bacteria, antibiotics allow the overgrowth of fungi like Candida, hindering microbial balance restoration.

In contrast, CDS doesn't selectively target specific bacteria or create an "ecological vacuum." Its half-life in biological environments is extremely short, and it's neutralized immediately after reacting with organic matter, unlike antibiotics which can persist for days or weeks. Kalcker asserts that after CDS enemas, the microbiota fully recovers within 24 hours, while antibiotic effects can persist for months. CDS is also described as eliminating pathogens like Clostridium difficile and Helicobacter pylori "without inducing bacterial resistance, a common issue with antibiotics." Finally, it improves intestinal environment by releasing oxygen and eliminating toxic residues, unlike antibiotics which "can leave pro-inflammatory metabolic residues."

Question 31: What pH changes occur in the body after CDS administration?

Venous blood gas analysis after CDS administration shows that the blood pH becomes more alkaline, indicating a reduction in acidity and an increase in basicity. This pH shift is part of a broader improvement in acid-base balance observed throughout the body, particularly in base deficit, reflecting better pH regulation. Kalcker notes that CDS has a neutral pH when properly prepared, which differs from the more acidic MMS and prevents secondary reactions in the stomach.

The pH changes are interconnected with other physiological effects, including improved oxygenation, decreased carbon dioxide levels, normalized blood glucose, and reduced lactic acid. According to Kalcker, these pH improvements help restore proper cellular electrical gradients and are essential for mitochondrial function, as pH is described as one of three pillars (alongside electrical gradient and redox potential) that support the cellular energy production machinery. Kalcker suggests that this normalization of pH contributes to the overall therapeutic effects of CDS by helping cells return to homeostasis and optimal function.

Question 32: How does CDS neutralize free radicals?

CDS neutralizes free radicals through its unique redox properties, acting as an antioxidant with an oxidation potential of +0.95 volts. This allows it to donate electrons to more powerful oxidizing agents in the body, such as harmful hydroxyl radicals (OH•), which have an extremely high oxidation-reduction potential of 2800mV. When CDS encounters these highly reactive free radicals, it can sacrifice itself and transform them into harmless substances like water (H₂O).

Kalcker outlines specific chemical reactions, such as when CDS reacts with hydroxyl radicals in water. In this process, ClO₂ accepts the electron from the hydroxyl radical, leading to the formation of a chlorite ion (ClO₂⁻) and a hydrogen ion (H⁺), effectively neutralizing the hydroxyl radical. Similarly, when encountering superoxide (O₂•⁻), another oxidative menace, ClO₂ transfers electrons and transforms superoxide into oxygen gas: ClO₂ + O₂•⁻ → ClO₂•⁻ + O₂. This dual nature as both oxidant and antioxidant is described as CDS's "redox acrobat" quality, allowing it to selectively target harmful oxidants while preserving beneficial cellular processes.

Question 33: What is COMUSAV and what findings has this group reported?

COMUSAV is described as an association of medical doctors primarily in Bolivia and Latin America, consisting of more than 5,000 physicians who have conducted observational studies on CDS therapy. According to Kalcker, this organization has been instrumental in documenting the effects of CDS, particularly for COVID-19 treatment. Their most prominently mentioned finding involves a study with 1,132 patients where the average recovery time was only 4 days using CDS, with a 99.3% efficacy rate.

Kalcker states that COMUSAV doctors have found CDS effective not only for COVID-19 but also for long COVID, protection against the virus and "shedding," and mitigating damage caused by mRNA vaccines. Their observations suggest that CDS has both direct and indirect effects on spike proteins and can counteract various pathological conditions including histamine hyper-concentration, pro-coagulant states, and hyperinflammatory conditions. Kalcker indicates that COMUSAV's findings in Bolivia were significant enough that CDS was legalized in the country, though no specific legislation details are provided. Their work appears to be a major source of the clinical observations cited throughout Kalcker.

Question 34: What methods are described for making CDS from MMS components?

Kalcker explains that CDS can be made from the same MMS components (sodium chlorite and an acid activator) but through a different process that captures only the gas without the sodium chlorite salts. It directs readers to a video link (https://dioxitube.com/w/49HQcH4TKwwHYPcYn15i9R) for the preparation method. The basic process involves using a 500ml glass container with 250ml-300ml of water to achieve the CDS concentrate.

Two technical approaches to producing chlorine dioxide are mentioned: CDS and CDE. The CDS approach involves mixing sodium chlorite [NaClO2] with an acid like hydrochloric acid [HCl] or citric acid, but instead of consuming this mixture directly as in MMS protocols, the process captures only the gas in a glass jar with water or bubbles the gas through water using a pump. The second approach, CDE (electrolytic chlorine dioxide), generates chlorine dioxide through electrolysis and utilizes microfiltration. This method doesn't leave traces of acid, making it more appropriate for injection when its pH is properly adjusted. The injectable solution in saline NaCl (0.9%) typically has a concentration of 50 ppm and is referred to as CDI (chlorine dioxide for injection).

Question 35: What contraindications and known interactions are listed for CDS?

Kalcker lists very few contraindications for CDS. The main warning is against massive inhalation of the gas, stating: "Do not inhale massively! Inhalation should be avoided for safety reasons (except by experienced physicians and in hospitals)." While CDS concentrate (0.3%) can be applied to the skin as a spray, Kalcker advises against using occlusive dressings with the concentrate to avoid irritation.

Regarding interactions, CDS is said to react with antioxidants such as synthetic vitamin C, causing it to lose its efficacy. Therefore, simultaneous use of antioxidant pharmaceutical supplements should be avoided. However, Kalcker states that no issues have been described with the ingestion of vegetables or other foods if taken half an hour apart. It further contends that over 18 years, no interactions with other medications taken an hour apart have been observed, explaining this as logical "since medications generally do not react with substances like oxygen and salt in the body." Kalcker notably does not mention pregnancy or breastfeeding as contraindications, instead stating there are "no documented contraindications for pregnant or breastfeeding women in the scientific literature or within the 13 years of its use."

Question 36: How does CDS affect specific amino acids in viral proteins?

CDS works by oxidizing specific amino acids in viral proteins, particularly cysteine and tyrosine. This oxidation process denatures the proteins, rendering them non-functional. In the context of COVID-19 and vaccine-related concerns, Kalcker specifically mentions that CDS denatures "the spike protein created by the genetic alteration caused by mRNA in the epithelial cells of the inoculated person." This protein denaturation is presented as a key mechanism for mitigating inflammatory responses such as myocarditis and other conditions.

The oxidation of amino acids by CDS is described as selective, targeting specific residues that are more susceptible to oxidation. Kalcker explains that this selectivity allows CDS to disable viral proteins without causing widespread damage to healthy cellular proteins. This mechanism is presented as part of CDS's broader antimicrobial action, which includes disrupting viral replication, particularly in the lungs where respiratory viruses proliferate. Kalcker suggests this approach is effective against a wide array of viruses, specifically mentioning hepatitis A, B, and C as examples where CDS has shown promising results.

Question 37: What role does histamine oxidation by CDS play in treating inflammation?

Histamine oxidation by CDS is presented as a key mechanism for treating inflammatory conditions. Kalcker explains that histamine is one of the primary mediators of inflammation, and elevated histamine levels can exacerbate inflammatory responses. Through its oxidative action, CDS can oxidize histamine, effectively reducing its bioavailability and activity in the body. This reduction in histamine levels is described as essential for alleviating symptoms of inflammation, such as swelling and cytokine storms.

This histamine-oxidizing effect is particularly highlighted in the context of allergic reactions and severe autoimmune conditions like COVID-19. Kalcker suggests that CDS's biochemical impact on inflammation through histamine oxidation helps mitigate severe inflammatory responses that might otherwise lead to tissue damage and prolonged illness. In the context of vaccine-related inflammation, CDS is described as being able to "address histamine hyper-concentration," positioning it as a potential therapy for adverse inflammatory reactions. This mechanism appears to be one of several through which CDS supposedly modulates the immune system and reduces inflammatory processes.

Question 38: What educational resources are available for learning about CDS?

Kalcker mentions several educational resources for those interested in learning more about CDS. The primary platform appears to be the Kalcker Institute, which offers online courses at kalckerinstitute.com. Kalcker specifically invites readers: "If you are interested in becoming a Student of our Institute and learn more, please lookup kalckerinstitute.com" and "If you are interested in learning more about this subject, we offer online courses at our institute:

https://kalckerinstitute.com

."

Additionally, Kalcker references dioxipedia.com as a source for academic data, protocols, and CDS information. This site appears to contain the "official updated protocols from A-Z" and more detailed scientific information about CDS. For video testimonials and real-world examples, Kalcker repeatedly directs readers to dioxitube.com, described as offering "uncensored health videos" and "over 1000 testimonial videos." Kalcker's personal website, andreaskalcker.com, is also mentioned as a resource. Kalcker emphasizes that all of Kalcker's work is "OPEN SOURCE" and that he has shared his patents freely to benefit everyone, suggesting these resources are intended to make CDS information widely accessible.

Question 39: What is the half-life of CDS in the body and why is this significant?

Kalcker describes the half-life of CDS in biological environments as "extremely short." When CDS enters the body, particularly through oral administration, it begins to evaporate in the stomach due to body temperature and the acidic environment. Most of it is either exhaled or neutralized before reaching the small intestine. Any small fraction that passes into the duodenum reacts rapidly with oxidizable organic compounds and is quickly neutralized. Even when used in enemas, CDS is "neutralized immediately after reacting with organic matter."

This short half-life is significant because it explains why CDS doesn't cause lasting dysbiosis or harm to the gut microbiota, unlike antibiotics which can persist in the body for days or weeks. Kalcker contrasts this with antibiotics, which can alter the microbiota for months. The transient nature of CDS in the body means it has a "precise, localized, and transient" action that allows for the immediate repopulation of beneficial bacteria. This property is presented as a key advantage over conventional antimicrobials, enabling CDS to act as a selective, temporary disinfectant without the long-term ecological disruption associated with antibiotics.

Question 40: What economic advantages does CDS offer compared to pharmaceutical drugs?

Kalcker presents CDS as having significant economic advantages over pharmaceutical drugs. It describes CDS as "costing pennies per dose" compared to conventional pharmaceuticals that cost "hundreds of dollars a dose." Kalcker positions CDS as a low-cost alternative that is accessible and affordable for most people, contrasting it with "complex, patented poisons" from pharmaceutical companies.

The economic accessibility is highlighted as one of the reasons Kalcker has shared his patents freely and made his work "OPEN SOURCE." Kalcker suggests that the low cost of CDS is precisely why it faces opposition from the pharmaceutical industry, which "stands to lose billions" if such an inexpensive therapy gained widespread acceptance. Kalcker explicitly asks: "Who's the real profiteer—me, offering CDS at near-zero cost, or Big Pharma, charging thousands for patented drugs?" Kalcker positions this economic advantage as part of a broader narrative about making healthcare more equitable and accessible, with Kalcker stating his aim is "to make a positive change in the world by spreading knowledge and helping people save lives" rather than profiting from his discovery.

I appreciate you being here.

