Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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It’snotaboutme's avatar
It’snotaboutme
2h

I am a retired family practice physician. I practiced for 42 years before retiring in 2021 when I refused to take the Covid vaccine. I had never heard of this modality prior to the first article and now this one. Like so many other unorthodoxies in medicine, EECP was never mentioned let alone discussed as a viable alternative to invasive procedures. The idea of collateral circulation in the heart was well established as I can hear my mentors telling me that heart attacks in younger patients were often fatal because they had not had enough time to develop collateral circulation whereas older patients did develop the collateral circulation. The idea that a modality of low morbidity and low cost could actually enhance the formation of collateral circulation was never mentioned let alone discussed in detail. The Covid era opened my eyes to many truths that were buried by the medical hierarchy and the pharmaceutical giants simply because they were an existential threat to their bottom line. This is yet another black mark on medical education that refuses to discuss alternative models of care not because they aren't worthy of discussion but because they do not fit the model of pills and expensive procedures. The "first do no harm" motto that was drummed into our heads seems like just a relic of the past that gets passed down to medical students who take it seriously (I know that I did) but is ignored by powers to be. Sad for doctors who put their faith and trust in the institutions that are supposed to guide us to safer, and better treatments and even more sad for the patients who are deprived of these modalities. This has been quite an educational experience for me as I read through the many articles on substack, and scratch my head and just wonder how many more patients could have been helped if I had known about these alternative modalities. I will just have to keep wondering.

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Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
5m

The A.M.A and its evil twin Big Harma are just two of hundreds of subsiidiaries of its death cult parent company which gets easier to confirm every day. Every department and sub department of every genre that employs people regulated in some fashion by the U.S government is antithetical to a healthy human existence bar none. It is an inversion of life and of course all by design with built in road blocks which eats up. time , money and sanity of anyone trying to navigate around it. The latest and perhaps clearest example of what we are up against is playing out in the Middle East where again , the logical way out was rejected as in the past when the U.S would not take YES for an answer. Thanks again to Unbecoming!

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