If I can satisfactorily explain a problem to a 6 year old, I think I actually understand something.

Your heart sends blood all around your body through tiny little tubes — millions of them, so small you can’t even see them. This blood carries food and air to every part of you. Sometimes the bigger tubes that feed your heart get a bit clogged up. When that happens, most doctors want to do one of two things: give you pills every day, or do an operation where they go inside your body to try to fix the clogged tube. Both of those cost a lot of money.

But here’s the thing — your body already knows how to get around a clog. It can grow brand new tiny tubes that go around the blocked ones, like when a road is closed and people start making little paths through the grass to get where they’re going.

There’s a treatment that helps your body do exactly that. You lie down on a special bed, and big soft cuffs wrap around your legs — like when the doctor checks your blood pressure, but bigger. These cuffs squeeze your legs in a special pattern that pushes extra blood back up to your heart. All that extra blood flowing tells your body: grow more of those little paths! And it does.

You do this for one hour a day, five days a week, for seven weeks. No cutting, no needles, no staying in the hospital. And it costs way, way less than an operation.

So why doesn’t your doctor tell you about it? Because hospitals and drug companies make their money from the operations and the pills. This treatment is so cheap and so simple that almost nobody makes money from it. And when nobody makes money from something, nobody talks about it — even when it works.

A man in his mid-fifties has his first stent placed in the obtuse marginal artery. His shortness of breath improves dramatically. Five years later, two more stents go into the same artery. Again, symptoms improve. But he refuses to take the medications his cardiologist insists on — statins in particular — and so his doctor, as a last resort, agrees to let him try something called EECP.

The results, in his own words, were “amazing.”

Five years after completing the treatment, he is virtually symptom-free. He stopped taking all nitrates. He is seventy-five years old. His cardiologist — the one who sent him to EECP only after every other option had been exhausted — told him he would live to ninety. At the last visit, the cardiologist upgraded that prediction to a hundred.

“I think the EECP is very little known and should be used much more widely,” the man wrote, “but then a lot of people would rather take a pill than go through a rigorous seven-week treatment. I also suspect that the drug companies prefer it that way.”

That suspicion deserves examination.

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What EECP Actually Is

Enhanced External Counterpulsation is a non-invasive outpatient treatment for coronary artery disease. The patient lies on a padded table. Large pneumatic cuffs — similar to blood pressure cuffs — are wrapped around the calves, thighs, and buttocks. An ECG monitors the heart’s rhythm in real time. During diastole, when the heart is resting between beats, the cuffs inflate sequentially from the calves upward to a pressure of approximately 300 mmHg, pushing oxygenated blood back toward the heart and into the coronary arteries. Just before systole — when the heart is about to pump — all three sets of cuffs deflate simultaneously, reducing the workload on the heart.¹

A standard course runs thirty-five one-hour sessions over seven weeks, five days per week.

The concept is not new. In 1953, Kantrowitz demonstrated that coronary blood flow could be increased 20 to 40 percent by raising diastolic blood pressure.² That finding led to the intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP), an invasive device threaded through the femoral artery into the aorta, still used in critically ill cardiac patients. The external version — applying the same counterpulsation principle from outside the body — was developed in the early 1960s by Birtwell, Soroff, and colleagues at Harvard.³ Their original system used hydraulic cuffs, which were cumbersome and impractical.

In 1976, Dr. Zheng Zeng Sheng and his colleagues at Sun Yat-sen University in China refined the technology into the sequential pneumatic cuff design used today.⁴ By 1990, 1,800 EECP centres were operating across China. A study of more than six thousand Chinese patients reported improvement in over 90 percent of participants; a long-term follow-up found that 74 percent maintained improvement seven years after treatment.⁵

While China was building this infrastructure, EECP in the United States was eclipsed by coronary artery bypass graft surgery and angioplasty — procedures that were newer, more technically impressive, and, as it turned out, spectacularly more profitable.⁶

The Evidence

EECP received FDA approval in 1995 for chronic stable angina and cardiogenic shock — the same indications as the intra-aortic balloon pump.⁷ In 2002, the FDA expanded approval to include congestive heart failure.⁸

The landmark study is the Multicenter Study of Enhanced External Counterpulsation, or MUST-EECP, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology in 1999. This was a randomised, sham-controlled trial — the gold standard — in which 139 patients with chronic stable angina were assigned to either full-dose EECP or a sham procedure using minimal pressure. The active EECP group showed a statistically significant increase in time to exercise-induced ST-segment depression — an objective measure of cardiac ischaemia — compared to the sham group. Patients receiving active treatment also reported decreased angina frequency and reduced nitroglycerin use. Results held at twelve-month follow-up.⁹

The International EECP Patient Registry (IEPR), established in 1998 and housed at the University of Pittsburgh, tracked outcomes across more than forty clinical centres. Among 2,511 patients treated, 78 percent experienced a reduction of at least one angina class, and 38 percent improved by at least two classes. Hospitalisation rates dropped 83 percent compared to the six months prior to treatment. Mortality during treatment was 0.3 percent. Myocardial infarction, 0.9 percent.¹⁰

A five-year, single-centre study followed thirty-three patients with end-stage coronary artery disease — the sickest of the sick, classified as inoperable. Overall five-year survival: 88 percent, comparable to bypass surgery outcomes in low-risk, first-time patients. Sixty-four percent remained alive at five years without cardiovascular events or revascularisation.¹¹

The PEECH trial enrolled 187 subjects with stable, mild-to-moderate heart failure. The EECP group achieved a significant increase in exercise time of at least sixty seconds (35 percent versus 25 percent in the control group), with significant quality-of-life improvement at one week and three months after treatment.¹²

The physiological picture supports these outcomes. EECP decreases central aortic stiffness, improves peripheral arterial function, enhances flow-mediated dilation in both femoral and brachial arteries, and stimulates the release of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and nitric oxide — both of which drive the development of new collateral blood vessels.¹³ ¹⁴ Notably, improvements in arterial stiffness extend to vascular regions not directly exposed to the cuffs, indicating systemic vascular remodelling rather than localised mechanical effects.¹⁵

An EECP Clinical Consortium study examined 2,991 patients treated at eighty-four sites across the country. University hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, and rehabilitation facilities all produced comparable results. Women and men responded equally well. Angina improved by at least one class in 73.4 percent of participants. No adverse cardiac events were reported.¹⁶

For context: the BARI study found that 21 percent of bypass patients and 22 percent of angioplasty patients had heart attacks or died within five years. Eight percent of bypass patients and 54 percent of angioplasty patients required repeat procedures during that period.¹⁷ EECP patients — substantially sicker at baseline, having already failed surgery and medications — achieved comparable survival with no invasive risk.

The Evidence Against — And What It Tells Us

The clinical evidence for EECP has real limitations.

MUST-EECP enrolled only 139 patients. The PEECH trial’s quality-of-life gains did not hold statistical significance at six months. Both randomised controlled trials — the only two ever conducted — were funded by Vasomedical, the EECP device manufacturer. Personnel administering treatment in MUST-EECP were not blinded.¹⁸ The registry data, while impressive in scale, is observational and lacks randomised controls. Critics note that patients motivated enough to commit to a 35-hour treatment protocol may also be more likely to adopt other healthy behaviours, confounding results.¹⁹

Fair criticisms. Now look at what sits inside them.

The two randomised trials were manufacturer-funded because nobody else would pay. The National Institutes of Health did not fund a large-scale trial. No pharmaceutical company had reason to demonstrate that a treatment works which eliminates the need for their products. No hospital system stood to gain from validating a $6,000 outpatient procedure that reduces demand for $84,000 bypass surgeries, $39,000 angioplasties, and the lifetime medication regimens that follow them.

The absence of large, independent trials is not evidence that EECP doesn’t work. It is evidence that the research funding apparatus cannot investigate treatments that threaten its revenue base. The definitive studies were never going to be funded — not because the questions aren’t worth asking, but because the answers might cost the system too much.

Now compare this standard to the one applied to the procedures EECP competes with. There has never been a randomised, sham-controlled trial of coronary bypass surgery. There never will be. A sham bypass would require opening a patient’s chest and harvesting a leg vein, then closing the chest without performing the operation — exposing the patient to surgical risk with no potential benefit. The same ethical prohibition applies to sham angioplasty and sham stent placement. These procedures entered widespread practice on the basis of comparative and observational studies — the same evidence type that exists in abundance for EECP.⁵

Bypass, angioplasty, and stent placement are performed at a combined rate exceeding 1.7 million procedures per year in the United States.⁵ None were held to the evidentiary standard now applied to EECP. The gold standard is selectively enforced.

Why Haven’t You Heard About This Before?

Dr. Debra Braverman, author of Heal Your Heart with EECP and founder of the largest dedicated EECP practice in the United States, describes the reaction she encounters with near-universal consistency. Whether it is a decades-long heart patient, a newly diagnosed individual, a family member, or a physician without direct EECP experience — the response is the same: surprise, suspicion, excitement, and anger, arriving together.⁵

“Why haven’t I heard about this before?”

Braverman’s own career answers part of the question. She achieved a position in academic medicine, discovered EECP, recognised its potential, and hit a wall. The resistance to a low-tech, low-revenue treatment was not theoretical — it was personal and professional. She left academic medicine to open a dedicated EECP practice because the institution she worked within could not accommodate a treatment that didn’t fit its model.⁵

Julian Whitaker, the physician who wrote the foreword to her book, describes his own conversion. A patient named Richard came to him after two bypass surgeries and multiple angioplasties. His symptoms had returned. Several cardiologists agreed that repeat surgery was impossible — too much scar tissue. Richard was at the end of his rope. Whitaker, sceptical but out of alternatives, suggested EECP. After completing the course, Richard’s chest pain was gone, his exercise tolerance was markedly improved, and a PET scan confirmed the growth of new collateral vessels bypassing his blocked arteries. A few months later, Whitaker received a letter. Richard had moved to New Zealand, bought a farm, and was up to his elbows in manual labour. “I must tell you the EECP certainly was a great success,” he wrote. “There is no comparison in the way I feel now and then.”⁵

The foreword to Dr. S. Ramasamy’s 2020 clinical manual on EECP waveform interpretation opens with Aldous Huxley: “Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored.” Dr. Joseph Tartaglia, who wrote the foreword, calls EECP a therapy that delivers on its promises of high effectiveness, cost efficiency, and safety — but remains “often under-utilized.” The cause, he writes, is “simply our desire for ‘newness’ within healthcare delivery systems despite the massive literature supporting EECP.”²⁰

The desire for newness, though, is only the surface. Underneath it is a revenue structure.

Follow the Money

A standard course of EECP costs approximately $6,000. No hospitalisation. No anaesthesia. No surgical team. No catheterisation lab. No post-operative monitoring. A nurse can administer it in an outpatient clinic.⁵

In 2003, the average bypass operation cost $83,919. An angioplasty averaged $39,255. These figures include hospitalisation, tests, medications, and post-operative care.⁵ More than 515,000 bypass operations and 1,204,000 angioplasties and stent placements are performed annually in the United States, generating combined costs exceeding $65 billion per year.⁵

EECP patients are also less likely to be hospitalised afterwards — the IEPR documented an 83 percent reduction in hospitalisation rates.¹⁰ So the treatment costs a fraction of the alternatives up front and then reduces the downstream revenue that hospitals, cardiologists, and pharmaceutical companies depend on.

Julian Whitaker, the physician who wrote the foreword to Braverman’s book, states the economic logic without decoration: “In most cases, a full course of EECP costs a small fraction of an angioplasty or stent, and less than the sales tax on bypass surgery, and it can be administered outside a hospital by a nurse. All the plusses of EECP for the patient are minuses for conventional medicine.”⁵

The incentives run against EECP at every level of the system. Hospitals invest heavily in catheterisation labs and surgical suites; state and federal regulations in many jurisdictions require minimum annual procedure volumes to keep these facilities licensed.⁵ Interventional cardiologists must perform a minimum number of procedures to maintain subspecialty certification.⁵ Pharmaceutical companies have no product to sell in the EECP model — no pre-operative drugs, no post-operative regimens, and, as the patient in the opening of this essay demonstrates, EECP can enable patients to stop taking existing medications altogether. Insurance companies, despite covering EECP, restrict it to patients with disabling angina (NYHA Class III or IV) who have failed maximum medical therapy and are not candidates for surgery²¹ — only after the expensive options have been tried and exhausted.

When a new treatment is introduced, it normally starts with the sickest patients and then, as evidence accumulates, moves up the treatment sequence to be used earlier. EECP has not followed that path. Decades after Medicare approval and more than a hundred published studies, it remained confined to end-stage patients — the ones for whom the profitable alternatives had already failed.⁵

Some studies have concluded that EECP should be offered as a first-line treatment immediately upon diagnosis, before surgery or invasive procedures.⁵ That recommendation has gone nowhere.

The cultural dimension compounds the financial one. American medical education trains doctors to choose between two modes of intervention: operate or medicate. Treatments outside those categories are not taken seriously. In a 2004 New York Times article, Dr. Eric Topol, an interventional cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic, put it bluntly: “There is just this embedded belief that fixing an artery is a good thing.” Dr. David Hillis of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center was more candid still: “If you’re an invasive cardiologist and Joe Smith, the local internist, is sending you patients, and you tell them they don’t need the procedure, pretty soon Joe Smith doesn’t send patients anymore. Sometimes you can talk yourself into doing it even though in your heart of hearts you don’t think it’s right.”⁵

EECP is too simple, too low-tech, and too cheap for this environment. A nurse administers it. No surgical team, no anaesthesiologist, no catheterisation lab, no overnight stay. In a medical culture that equates aggressiveness with quality, the gentleness of the treatment is itself a mark against it.

The China Contrast

China provides the natural experiment for what happens when the financial incentives point the other way.

Until recent years, Chinese physicians were salaried based on their success in keeping their patient population out of hospital. The incentive was the inverse of the American model: doctors were rewarded for helping patients avoid procedures and complications.⁵

Under that structure, EECP became the primary heart disease treatment across much of the country. By 1990, 1,800 centres were operating. More than one million people received treatment. Periodic maintenance courses were standard. Applications extended well beyond cardiac patients — strokes, Parkinson’s disease, visual impairments.⁵

The technology was invented in America. It was adopted at scale in China because China’s payment structure aligned physician interests with patient interests. In the United States, those interests diverged. EECP was sidelined while procedures generating hundreds of billions of dollars annually flourished.

China is now moving toward a Western-style fee-for-service payment model. Invasive procedures are becoming more common. Whether EECP’s prominence in Chinese medicine survives that transition — or whether the same incentives that marginalised it in America produce the same result — will be worth watching.

The Plumbing Myth

Money alone does not explain EECP’s marginalisation. There is also a conceptual error that the money has made very difficult to correct.

For decades, heart disease was understood as a plumbing problem. Blockages were the disease. Procedures that opened or bypassed blockages were the treatment. Pipes are clogged, clear the pipes.

Dr. Thomas Cowan, in Human Heart, Cosmic Heart, dismantles this model with a question so simple it is almost embarrassing: if plaque buildup in arteries causes heart attacks, why don’t other organs with similar arteries suffer similar attacks? The spleen, liver, and kidneys all receive blood through arteries susceptible to the same plaque buildup. Nobody has ever heard of a “spleen attack.” Nobody has been rushed to hospital for an acute kidney plaque event. The inconsistency is glaring once you see it.²³

Cowan cites the work of Italian pathologist Giorgio Baroldi, whose autopsy studies found that 80 percent of heart attack victims showed no signs of arterial blockage before the attack.²³ The European Heart Association has since revised its position, acknowledging that 60 to 80 percent of people presenting with heart disease symptoms show no evidence of significant plaque buildup.²³ The blockage theory — the entire foundation of interventional cardiology — fails to account for the majority of the cases it claims to explain.

Cowan goes further, arguing that the heart receives most of its blood supply not through the major coronary arteries but through an extensive capillary network. Heart disease, in his analysis, is linked to energy generation problems at the cellular level and to imbalances in the autonomic nervous system — specifically, chronic reduction in parasympathetic activity followed by surges in sympathetic activity. This metabolic disruption, not a mechanical blockage, is what damages heart tissue.²³

This framing aligns with Braverman’s argument that heart disease is systemic — a condition of damaged, poorly functioning blood vessels that impair circulation throughout the body, creating the conditions for blockages to develop. The blockages are a symptom, not the cause. Treating them individually is, in her analogy, like directing traffic at one intersection when the whole city is in gridlock.⁵

A 2018 study published in The Lancet drove the point further: patients who received stents did not experience less chest pain than those who received a sham procedure.²³ The most common invasive intervention in cardiology, tested against a placebo, failed to outperform it.

This is why bypass surgery prolongs life in only two narrow circumstances: significant left main coronary artery blockage, and triple-vessel disease with reduced ejection fraction. Outside those indications, no data supports the claim that bypass offers long-term survival benefit or prevents heart attacks. For angioplasty and stents, the evidence is thinner still — no long-term outcome studies demonstrate life prolongation or heart attack prevention.⁵

Fifty-four percent of angioplasty patients, 20 percent of stenting patients, and 8 percent of bypass patients require repeat procedures within a few years.⁵ The revolving door exists because the procedures treat a consequence of the disease while leaving the disease itself running.

The manufactured urgency around these procedures compounds the problem. A Harvard study examined eighty-eight patients who had been told to undergo bypass surgery. Seventy-four — 84 percent — received second opinions contradicting that recommendation. Sixty of them chose to delay the operation indefinitely. None died during nearly two and a half years of follow-up. The study concluded that surgical interventions could be reduced by as much as 50 percent among patients who receive a second opinion that removes the sense of urgency from their decision-making.⁵ Patients are told they are walking time bombs. The data says otherwise. Heart disease is a chronic, progressive condition; blockages take years to develop. In most cases, the patient on the catheterisation table is the same person they were thirty minutes earlier. The only difference is that now they know about the blockages — and the fear that knowledge produces is leveraged to close the sale before alternatives can be explored.

EECP works on a different premise — one that matches the emerging science. Rather than targeting individual blockages, it improves blood flow systemically, stimulates collateral vessel development, enhances endothelial function, and reduces arterial stiffness throughout the body. Cowan describes it as creating a “natural bypass” by stimulating the collateral circulation that the body is already capable of building.²³ When blood finds alternate routes around blockages, the blockages become functionally irrelevant. The treatment addresses what Cowan and Braverman both identify as the real problem — impaired systemic circulation — rather than the symptom that conventional cardiology has mistaken for the disease.

The plumbing model is the one the evidence has moved away from. But the infrastructure, training, certification requirements, billing codes, and revenue streams were all built around it. Correcting the conceptual error would mean dismantling the economic structure that depends on it.

What This Reveals

EECP is not a miracle cure. It does not work for everyone. About 20 percent of patients need repeat treatment courses.⁸ Patients with extensive three-vessel disease respond more slowly and may need fifty sessions or more. Thirty-five hours over seven weeks is a real commitment, and many patients will choose a pill or a single procedure even when the outcomes are worse.

But an FDA-approved, Medicare-covered, non-invasive outpatient treatment — with documented efficacy across thousands of patients, a safety record no invasive procedure can match, and five-year survival rates comparable to bypass surgery in low-risk patients — exists. Most people with heart disease have never heard of it.

There are 2.4 million people in the United States with coronary artery disease considered inoperable.⁵ Other than medications, EECP is their only treatment option. Most are never told it exists.

Why a treatment this safe, this cheap, and this well-documented has remained medicine’s best-kept secret for more than twenty-five years is not a medical question. It is an economic one. EECP is a $6,000 treatment in a $65 billion industry. It cuts hospitalisations, eliminates medication dependencies, and a nurse runs it from an outpatient clinic. Every advantage it offers the patient is revenue the system loses.

A 2024 review in Cardiology Plus acknowledged that EECP’s progress “has been hindered by limited clinical awareness and insufficient large-scale evidence-based medical research on its indications.”²² The phrasing is diplomatic. What it means: no one with the money to build awareness has a reason to build it, and no one with the resources to conduct the research stands to profit from the findings.

The man whose story opened this essay found EECP because he refused the conventional path. He rejected the statins. His cardiologist, out of options, allowed EECP as a concession. Five years of symptom-free living followed. The cardiologist doesn’t understand why he’s doing so well.

That confusion is the tell. When a patient thrives on a treatment the system barely acknowledges, what’s been exposed is not the patient’s luck but the system’s blind spot. The evidence for EECP sits in every major cardiology journal. The FDA approved it. Medicare pays for it. Thousands of registry cases document its outcomes. None of this is hidden. It has simply never been profitable to look at.

References