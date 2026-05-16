Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
1h

Speaking as a physician who opened his practice in 1992, I can say I smelled a rat (not the hantavirus bearing kind) from the moment the EBM paradigm was rolled out. I believe many if not most physicians also recognized at some point that EBM was lipstick on a pig. Many were well behaved unquestioning sorts who lapped up the propaganda like ice cream. What EBM gave the medical boards was a bludgeon to strike out against doctors who didn't obey the paradigm. As Escape Key has well documented, the program is always to first define the rule by grabbing the moral high ground with a virtue signaling descriptor: "for the greater good", "for safety", "for the benefit of patients". Then, castigate anyone who has sinned against this moral imperative, and cast the dissidents out as apostates. Doctors recognized the game, and that the key to winning was compliance. This was of course, the plan from the start. It's always the same plan. First conceive of the desired behavior, then label any deviant behavior as immoral, then punish the few who have the integrity to disobey, then watch people line up to behave in the desired way. It worked for COVID, and the system is still in place. It is operational not only in medicine, but in all areas of government where population control is desired. Next will probably be digital ID and digital currency. Failure to participate will somehow be defined by the powers that be, with a big bullhorn blasting it far and wide, as immoral. What a racket!

Reply
Share
EasterNow's avatar
EasterNow
2hEdited

Absolutely brilliant article! "... the redefinition of what counted as knowing". Medicine has certainly become a primary component of the technocratic control system. But what is very interesting are the methods used to condition people to perform tasks requiring some intelligence and capability for logical thought. This is a subtler form of magic. When the spell breaks on these people they are ejected immediately; they are the most dangerous.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture