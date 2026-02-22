In the United States, there are approximately 15,000 doctors who hold a specialty in preventive medicine. In dentistry, the number is zero.

There are specialists in pulling teeth, straightening teeth, treating gum disease that has already destroyed bone, performing root canals on teeth that are already dying, building replacement teeth, and drilling and filling children’s teeth. Every dental specialty exists to deal with teeth that are so sick the general practitioner won’t touch them. Not one specialty exists whose purpose is to keep teeth from getting sick in the first place.

The American Dental Association has been asked to establish a preventive specialty. It has refused. And when one dentist — Robert Nara, in rural Michigan — listed himself in the phone directory as specialising in preventive oral medicine, the profession revoked his membership and suspended his licence for twelve months. His crime was a two-line Yellow Pages advertisement: “Specializing in Oramedics — For people with teeth who want to keep them.”

State board investigators visited his office posing as patients. On one occasion, an investigator had a filling deliberately removed by a dentist in the state capital, then drove hundreds of miles to Nara’s Upper Peninsula office complaining that it had “fallen out while eating.” An entrapment operation — targeting a dentist whose offence was trying to prevent disease instead of profiting from it.

Nara’s story is one of dozens I found while researching what became a book.

Drilling for Profit: The Dietary Truth Behind Dental Disease is a 45,000-word, 13-chapter book with three practical appendices. It is entirely new material — not a repackaging of the dental essays I’ve published on this Substack.

The individual essays I’ve written — on root canals, nickel crowns, dentinal fluid transport, the economics of dental practice — were separate investigations into separate problems. Each one stood on its own evidence. What they couldn’t do was build a cumulative argument. They couldn’t show the reader how the dietary cause of dental disease established in one chapter makes the fluoride evidence in another chapter undeniable. They couldn’t connect the mercury research to the root canal research to the economic structure to the jaw development crisis to the mouth-body connection — not in a way where the reader can see the full picture and judge it for themselves.

The book does that. Thirteen chapters across three acts.

Act I establishes that dental disease is a modern, diet-driven phenomenon — not an inevitable bacterial infection. Weston Price’s field research across fourteen countries. Ralph Steinman’s four decades of laboratory work on the fluid transport system inside teeth. The gum disease evidence that demolishes the bacterial narrative. Sandra Kahn and Paul Ehrlich’s work on how modern dietary softness produces the underdeveloped jaws and crowded teeth that orthodontists now treat as a genetic condition.

Act II examines what the profession does instead of addressing the dietary cause — and why. Fluoride. Mercury amalgam fillings. Root canals. The economic structure that rewards disease. And all of it applied to children — sedated, strapped to dental chairs, subjected to surgery under general anaesthesia for tooth decay in baby teeth that will fall out on their own, with a 57 percent relapse rate within two years because the nutritional cause is never addressed.

Act III is the practical response. How to navigate your next dental appointment from a position of knowledge. The whole-food dietary protocol that addresses the cause. Daily oral care practices that replace fluoride-based routines entirely. And the broader picture — that the mouth is not a separate system but a visible expression of your body’s metabolic state, and that what goes wrong in the mouth usually started somewhere else.

Every factual claim is referenced. The book draws on seventeen source texts and cites specific studies, clinical data, and documented cases throughout. The researchers whose work it relies on — Price, Steinman, Huggins, Meinig, Bryson, Kahn, Ehrlich, and others — paid professional costs for their findings. Several lost their licences. The evidence has been available, in some cases for nearly a century. It had never been assembled in one place.

The book includes three appendices designed to be used, not just read:

Appendix A: Questions for Your Dentist — the specific questions to ask, organised by situation: routine appointments, fillings, crowns, root canals, orthodontics, children’s visits, and amalgam removal. Print it. Take it with you.

Appendix B: Finding a Biological Dentist — the directories (IAOMT, Huggins Applied Healing, HDA, IABDM), what “mercury-free” versus “mercury-safe” versus “biological” actually means, what to look for, and what to watch for.

Appendix C: Daily Oral Care Protocol — the complete morning routine that replaces conventional fluoride-based care. Oil pulling protocol, homemade tooth polish recipe, the eight-step self-dentistry sequence, the emergency protocol for inflamed gums, and the children’s protocol. All on a few pages you can pin to your bathroom wall.

I wrote this book because the evidence was too interconnected for individual essays. Every time I finished one piece — on root canals, on the economics, on what they do to children — I found myself needing to reference three other pieces that didn’t exist yet. The dietary cause only makes sense when you understand the endocrine mechanism. The institutional critique only lands when you’ve seen the dietary evidence first. The practical guidance only works when you understand both. A book was the only format that could hold the full argument and deliver it in the right sequence.

