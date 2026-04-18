Dr. Russell Schierling’s article Legislatively Protecting Religious Vaccination Exemptions was published in November 2023. As of early 2024, it could not be found in the first 300 search results on Google or DuckDuckGo — not by topic, not by exact title, not by title plus his name. He has been blogging for twenty years at DoctorSchierling.com. Nearly 1,700 articles. The traffic cratered overnight. The work is still there. The algorithms route around it.

I interviewed Russell in January 2024. He has been a friend of this Substack and an early supporter of the work here. His own writing predates almost everything in this space. He has been publishing on vaccine injury and autism for more than three decades — pre-internet newspaper columns, letters to editors, a blog built before blogs were a category. He was red-pilling Steve Kirsch on the vaccine-autism evidence, not the other way around. His 2015 post Vaccine Wars Are On the Horizon identified the mRNA trajectory nine years before most of the audience had heard of it.

The clinical work sits behind all of it. Thirty-five years in practice. Extensive expertise in chronic pain, tendinosis, and fascia. A patient base that includes professional athletes, physicians, and people who drove hours through the Ozarks during 2020 and 2021 to reach a clinic that never closed. The credibility backing is real. But what matters for this audience is that he saw the pattern early, wrote it down, and kept writing through every attempt to bury it.

The first patients of Russell’s career included a DPT-injured teenager — non-verbal, in diapers, chewing his forearms into scar tissue, normal prior to his 18-month shots. He has watched what the system does to the families left with that reality, and watched what it does to physicians who name it. He points to H. Hugh Fudenberg, the immunogeneticist who linked flu shots to Alzheimer’s in the 1970s and whose nearly 900 published studies now survive mainly on the Wayback Machine. The precedent is not new. The suppression is not new. What is new is that Russell now has a platform the algorithms cannot silently bury in the same way.

His first Substack series is a three-part examination of the HHS-commissioned Harvard Pilgrim study led by Dr. Ross Lazarus. The study was tasked with measuring how many vaccine adverse events actually reach VAERS. The finding was fewer than 1 in 100. HHS commissioned it. HHS then walked away from it. If VAERS captures under 1% of vaccine injuries, every safety claim built on VAERS data does not merely weaken — it collapses arithmetically. Part I — the history that makes Pilgrim legible, from Jenner through the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act through the 2011 Bruesewitz decision — is now live. Parts II and III follow. Subscribe to Dr Schierling Unfiltered here.