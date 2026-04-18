Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
10h

I was able to type in the article title info from November 2023 and find his site and the article using DuckDuckGo on Linux. I have thought that VAERS was nothing more than a veiled attempt to gather information about vaccine injuries and that it is structured to discover only a very small sampling of the true data.

That, of course, is by design in order to protect big pharma's gruesome and debilitating vaccine empire. 1 in 100 is probably close to the facts. True, it makes compiling any of this slim evidence and coming to conclusions rather lacking.

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
6h

Wow, Unbekoming, I am humbled by your generosity. The response from the "Unbekoming Army" (TM that, BTW - I would be totally down with a T-shirt) has been overwhelming. I promise, however, that I will never keep up with you. You are a machine, my friend. The depth and breadth of what you post on your Stack is nothing short of amazing. Again, thank you. BTW, if your readers found Part I interesting, Part II is a proverbial "LuLu"!

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