Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
1h

Yes, we the people reading this here today are not the cause of changing the climate ,but I assure you with ZERO doubt that the military arms of the major countries around the globe are. There has been no natural weather /climate cycles for many decades now and all one has to do is look the F*ck up in the sky on any day and observe with there own eyes how it is being done. Not to take anything away from this presentation but Mother Nature is in total collapse mode and it is observable from the astonishing rate of trees dying here in New England to the noticeable lack of insects in the spring and rare blue skies above. Here is an attempt to wake up pathetic "lawmakers " by Dane Wigington of Geoengineering .org on this crucial matter.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TlXIga6IC_A

Reply
Share
2 replies
john herzog's avatar
john herzog
1h

Thanks for clearing that up should be required reading for all grade school students. All I have to say is that it really sucks that the government we have especially our military are out to get us. What kind of lunatics run our education government offices, and are dangerous military ? It has just proved again today by joining the worlds, worst hoodlum sociopathic genocidal monsters to get busy with some killing. It’s time to put your heel in the sand. Tell everybody how you feel.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture