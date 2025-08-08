Lies are Unbekoming

Anne
6h

It is becoming more and more apparent that many issues related to our health and wellbeing, are linked to toxins and environmental pollution.

For big pharma, the paid up shills called scientists, and their masters, it’s an absolute cash cow. They also get to genocide the population while making the rest of us so unwell we are cornered into buying their poisonous drugs.

Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)
3h

I have often wondered about this but told myself that not EVERYTHING is mercury! But if mercury is implicated here, I wonder if some of the medical conditions these kids have would improve with chelation. Also, as far as aluminum is concerned, it is toxic of course, and it is synergistically toxic with mercury, but Andy Cutler claimed that it is only retained in the presence of mercury.

Here is an interesting observation about radiation. I met a person at a Weston A. Price convention who told me that the men who work at radar facilities have to have their fillings replaced because the radiation makes them dissolve.

