Mortality data from the United States and England demonstrates that deaths from measles, whooping cough, diphtheria, and scarlet fever declined by 90 to 99 percent before vaccines for these diseases were introduced. The 2013 book Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History by Suzanne Humphries, MD, and Roman Bystrianyk reproduces these mortality graphs directly from official government sources—the Office of National Statistics, the US Census Bureau, vital statistics records—showing the decline curves beginning in the mid-1800s and reaching near-modern levels decades before mass vaccination campaigns commenced. Whooping cough deaths in the United States fell from approximately 7,600 annually in the late 1920s to around 1,200 by the late 1940s—an 85 percent reduction—before the pertussis vaccine entered widespread use. Scarlet fever, which killed at rates comparable to measles and whooping cough, declined to near zero without any vaccine at all.

Suzanne Humphries practiced as a board-certified nephrologist and internist before her direct observation of kidney failure following vaccination in hospitalized patients prompted her departure from conventional practice. When she attempted to defer vaccination for acutely ill kidney patients, she was told not to interfere with hospital protocol; when she documented cases of vaccine-associated renal damage, colleagues who privately agreed with her remained silent. Roman Bystrianyk spent years in medical archives at Yale, the New York Academy of Medicine, and the Office for National Statistics in England, extracting raw mortality data and historical medical journal articles that had been effectively buried. The book reproduces more than fifty original graphs constructed from this primary source material, along with extensive quotations from 19th and early 20th century medical literature documenting vaccine failures, transmitted diseases, and deaths that have vanished from contemporary medical education.

By 2013, the childhood vaccination schedule in the United States had expanded to dozens of doses by age six, and questioning vaccine safety had become professionally dangerous—as evidenced by the 2010 retraction of Andrew Wakefield’s Lancet paper and his subsequent removal from the UK medical register. The establishment position held that vaccines had conquered infectious disease, that pre-vaccine eras were characterized by mass death from pathogens now safely controlled, and that declining vaccination rates posed existential public health threats. Dissolving Illusions directly contradicted this narrative by demonstrating that the great mortality decline preceded vaccination and coincided instead with sanitation infrastructure, clean water systems, improved nutrition, and the end of child labor conditions that had produced populations physiologically incapable of surviving common infections.

This may be the most important book ever written on vaccination. Humphries and Bystrianyk work within the conventional framework of germ theory—they accept that bacteria and viruses exist and can cause disease—which makes their demolition of the vaccine narrative impossible to dismiss as alternative-medicine overreach. Using mainstream sources and methodology, they take an axe to the founding mythology: that vaccines saved humanity from infectious disease. They did not. Sanitation did. Nutrition did. The end of child labor did. The graphs are unambiguous; the primary sources are unimpeachable. Tens of thousands of people, myself included, trace their awakening on this subject to this single book. The full summary unpacks Leicester’s 60-year experiment in non-vaccination, where smallpox mortality remained lower than in highly vaccinated cities; the correlation between DDT production and polio incidence that implicates chemical toxicity in what was diagnosed as infectious disease; and Dr. Fred Klenner’s cure of 60 consecutive polio cases using high-dose sodium ascorbate. In the 1926 case Buck v. Bell, Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote that “the principle that sustains compulsory vaccination is broad enough to cover cutting the Fallopian tubes”—and over 60,000 Americans were subsequently sterilized against their will.

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