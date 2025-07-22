When institutions can no longer answer dissent, they dilute it. This is the central insight of Luc Lelièvre's "Dilution: A Civic Anatomy of Institutional Erasure," the sixth installment in his Unbekoming series that has methodically dissected the choreography of bureaucratic suppression. Through his lived experience at Université Laval and his broader encounters with Quebec's legal and administrative apparatus, Lelièvre reveals how modern institutions have perfected a subtler form of censorship: they don't silence voices outright but transform them into noise, recoding legitimate grievances as "unclear," "improper," or "out of scope." What makes Lelièvre's analysis particularly compelling is his ability to capture the essence of bureaucracy with surgical precision—he understands not just what these systems do, but how they think, how they move, and most importantly, how they make their targets disappear without leaving fingerprints.

Lelièvre's journey through institutional suppression began when he proposed examining Quebec's pandemic governance through Hannah Arendt's framework on totalitarianism—a scholarly inquiry that triggered not academic debate but systematic erasure. His documentation across the Unbekoming series traces this arc: from being labeled a heretic for questioning dominant narratives, through the mechanisms of suppression that flattened his constitutional claims into academic disputes, to the deliberate omissions that erased his recognized disability status and scholarly merit. The pattern culminates in what he calls "dilution"—a three-step process where institutions first simulate reception ("we hear you"), then absorb dissent through procedural mazes, and finally achieve strategic closure through administrative fiat rather than juridical reasoning. His translation of Lisa Miron's "World on Mute" provided additional validation, revealing how professional bodies across disciplines use similar tactics of reputation filtering and protocol manipulation to maintain ideological control. This isn't mere bureaucratic inefficiency; it's what Lelièvre identifies as a calculated design where clarity becomes friction and precision triggers institutional stuttering.

What emerges from Lelièvre's work is more than personal testimony—it's a civic dissection that transforms administrative silence into evidence. By meticulously archiving every refusal, delay, and deflection, he builds what he calls a "counter-memory" that outlasts bureaucratic amnesia. His writing doesn't seek reconciliation with the systems that erased him but rather exposes their methods for others who might face similar dilution. In publishing this work here, we provide a platform for a voice that traditional academic and publishing channels have repeatedly refused to engage—a refusal that only reinforces the urgency of his message. Lelièvre writes not to complain but to map the terrain, offering readers a lexicon for recognizing institutional choreography when they encounter it. As he notes, the system hoped to absorb him, but instead, he decoded it. In naming dilution, he reclaims what was meant to dissolve, ensuring that the techniques designed to manufacture absence leave their own indelible trace in the public record.

With thanks to Luc Lelièvre.

Leave a comment

Share

Dilution: A Civic Anatomy of Institutional Erasure

By Luc Lelièvre

Table of Contents

Introduction — The Anatomy of Dilution Part I — Bureaucracy Reconfigured: From Law to Language Management Part II — When Thinking Disrupts the Frame Part III — Documentation as Memory: Writing Against Procedural Fog Part IV — Université Laval as Case Study: Bureaucracy and the Eclipse of Inquiry Part V — Three Mechanisms of Dilution: Simulation, Absorption, Closure Part VI — Civic Recovery and Refusal to Vanish Part VII — Refusal as Civic Counter-Memory Conclusion — Naming What Was Designed to Dissolve Addendum — Thematic Continuity and What Comes Next

Introduction — The Anatomy of Dilution

This is not a grievance essay. It is a civic dissection.

Over the past years, I have witnessed how institutions no longer answer dissent — they dilute it. Through ambiguous replies, procedural rerouting, and reputational tactics, bureaucracies transform clarity into anomaly. They do not silence you. They make you unintelligible.

The word dilution describes what I lived: the process by which a legitimate voice is recoded as “unclear,” “improper,” or “out of scope.” Not because it lacks merit — but because it cannot be managed. And once a voice is reframed as inconvenient, structures activate not to engage, but to absorb, confuse, or close.

This essay maps that choreography. It follows a civic trajectory: from legal engagement to epistemic exile, from recordkeeping to public testimony. It documents how systems react when recognition threatens comfort. And it names the tactics used to make speech vanish — not violently, but politely.

I write not to fix the institutions that diluted me. I write to expose their methods, to document their reflexes, and to restore presence where absence was manufactured.

Part I — Bureaucracy Reconfigured: From Law to Language Management

I didn’t start this journey expecting institutions to resist clarity. I assumed that if I followed the rules, referenced legal codes, presented coherent arguments, and remained structurally engaged, my civic presence would be welcomed. What I discovered was the opposite: the more precise I became, the more discomfort I triggered.

This shift wasn’t just administrative — it was epistemic. Where ideas were once evaluated for merit, they’re now assessed for manageability. Institutions that used to deliberate now operate through metrics, delays, and coded vocabulary. Bureaucracy once meant order. Now, it masks avoidance.

When I submitted legally grounded arguments, I wasn’t answered. I encountered a void. Words like “default”, “delay”, “slippery ground” weren’t signals of error — they were methods of silence. These phrases formed an institutional lexicon, designed not to clarify, but to create distance between the system and truths it couldn’t process.

Dilution means the institution no longer needs to prove you’re wrong. It only needs to fail to acknowledge you’re right — until your insistence becomes inconvenient. That’s how presence gets reconfigured: from participant in democratic dialogue to anomaly that must be absorbed, rerouted, or erased.

The system isn’t broken. Its choreography is intact. What’s fractured is the contract between law and recognition — between rule and conscience. Within that rupture, I began to write. Not to complain, but to record. Not to be answered, but to make sure each moment of avoidance left a trace.

The language changed. So, I changed mine. What follows in this essay is not reaction — it’s the structure I built when clarity became inadmissible.

Part II — When Thinking Disrupts the Frame

I’ve spent years watching institutions interpret clarity as friction. Not aggression. Not misconduct. Just clarity — detailed reasoning, structured inquiry, legally framed arguments. And yet, such precision didn’t strengthen my presence. It destabilized theirs.

What I encountered wasn’t denial — it was reframing. When I spoke precisely, the system didn’t debate the content. It shifted the context to make me misaligned. Roles that should’ve been confirmed were “under review.” Legal standing that should’ve been clear became “uncertain.” Where no answer existed, the language changed: “slippery ground,” “non-standard procedure,” “unforeseen complication.” These weren’t casual phrases. They were tactical deflections.

Eventually, I realized the problem wasn’t my reasoning — it was the presence of someone they couldn’t template. Institutions function best when they can sort people into ready-made categories. What they fear are minds that move faster than their procedural reflexes.

So, they hesitate. Not out of ignorance, but because recognizing clarity demands accountability. And accountability requires coherence — something they struggle to produce under scrutiny. That’s why they reach for vagueness: not to name you, but to delay themselves.

This isn’t misconduct. It’s system fatigue. When thought moves too sharply, the institution stutters. I don’t cause confusion — I reveal where it already lives.

In those moments, I become an anomaly: not disruptive, just too structured. Not combative, just too lucid. Not dangerous, simply incompatible with a system that rewards manageable ambiguity.

So, I write. And every time the institution fails to name me clearly, I archive it — not for revenge, not for spectacle, but so that every moment of evasion leaves behind a record. Once the record is clear, the fog loses its power.

Epistemology of Dissidence: From Intellectual Merit to Ideological Incompatibility

Institutions no longer evaluate ideas based on rigor or originality. Instead, they assess compatibility — ideological, political, reputational. When research becomes inconvenient, standards shift. The result: intellectual merit dissolves into managed conformity.

Reading World on Mute: A Mirror of Institutional Silencing

Lisa Miron’s World on Mute didn’t just resonate — it validated what I had lived. As a social scientist expelled from my doctoral program for pursuing a critical analysis of emergency governance during COVID, I saw in her book a mirror. Miron outlines how professional bodies, under the guise of ethics and public safety, have become instruments of ideological control. She describes "speech committees" and transnational oversight mechanisms that bypass democratic safeguards. That’s precisely what I encountered at Université Laval: ethical committees and academic procedures designed to block dissent, not foster inquiry.

Miron’s work documents how institutional codes have been hijacked — vague language, procedural opacity, shifting requirements — all used to silence perspectives that challenge dominant narratives. My proposed dissertation, grounded in Hannah Arendt’s theory of totalitarianism, was dismissed before it could be fairly reviewed. My grading was weaponized, appeals ignored, and oversight bodies turned silent.

Her analysis confirms what my own experience exposed: censorship today is systematic, polite, and framed as professionalism. When I refused to conform, the system treated me not as misguided, but as incompatible. It wasn’t a glitch — it was the design.

Together, our writings expose an epistemic shift. Institutions once meant to safeguard truth have become filters of acceptable speech. World on Mute gave me language for that pattern. The book is available on Amazon Kindle. Dilution aims to document how it unfolds, one scholar at a time.

Part III — Documentation as Memory: Writing Against Procedural Fog

When institutions hesitated to acknowledge my role, I began systematically recording everything. I realized that organized, indexed memory could outlast bureaucratic stalling. Every silence, every instance of procedural fog, became documentation. Writing became my architecture against disappearance.

From Translator to Witness: Documenting Silencing

I didn’t intend to become a civic archivist — but institutional silence made it necessary. After being excluded from my PhD program for submitting politically sensitive research on COVID governance, I began recording every step. My account wasn’t about personal grievance but about mapping a pattern: censorship masked as procedure.

Translating World on Mute by Lisa Miron helped me name what I had lived. Her work describes how speech committees suppress dissent through reputation filtering and protocol manipulation.

My experience mirrored this precisely. In Quebec, I wasn’t stopped from speaking — I was made unintelligible through bureaucratic erosion: grading tactics, platform removal, ambiguous rejection.

What I built is more than a personal archive. It’s a civic ledger. And Dilution exists to give it language, theory, and public reach.

In managed environments, persistence is the real threat. Precise writing timestamps their delays, makes their silence legible, and exposes their strategy as avoidance.

Documentation gave me an undeniable presence. My essays and analyses quietly reinstated the truth they tried to erase. They needed me to be absorbable, not right. When I refused, I became structurally incompatible with silence.

This was never resistance — it was refusal. Refusal to vanish. Refusal to misname what I witnessed. And now, the archive stands. I do too.

Part IV — Université Laval as Case Study: Bureaucracy and the Eclipse of Inquiry

Universities claim to be bastions of free thought. But when inquiry challenges power, the protocols shift — from guidance to control, from evaluation to preemption. At Université Laval, my doctoral project was blocked not on academic grounds, but on political ones.

It critically analyzed Quebec's emergency governance during COVID using Hannah Arendt’s framework. Before it could be fairly assessed, it was declared unacceptable. That moment marked the transition: from disagreement to silencing.

I wasn’t failed because my project lacked rigor. I was failed procedurally — through unexplained grading drops, vanished appeals, disqualified revisions. Bureaucracy became the barrier. Ethical committees acted not to ensure fairness, but to gatekeep ideology. What should have been peer evaluation became institutional erasure.

My case is not isolated. It aligns with patterns described by lawyers like Lisa Miron, who document how professional licensing bodies override democratic safeguards. World on Mute described exactly what I lived: a shift from academic dialogue to managerial containment. My grading was not about merit. It was about message. The committees didn’t say “prove it.” They said “don’t say it.”

This section reveals how bureaucratic fog is manufactured: vague justifications, reputational filters, procedural exhaustion. Each step doesn’t silence alone — but together, they neutralize.

This case study shows dilution in action, not theory. And it clarifies the stakes: when academic institutions dilute inquiry, they don’t just silence voices — they weaken democracy itself.

Part V — Three Mechanisms of Dilution: Simulation, Absorption, Closure

Institutions don’t silence dissent directly. They dilute it. Through procedural fog and reputational erosion, they turn speech into noise, and critique into “confusion.” In my case, this happened through a triad — three operational modes that I now name clearly:

1. Simulation of Reception

They acknowledged my complaint — then ignored its content. Meetings were scheduled, forms processed, polite replies sent. My concern about censorship was treated as a misunderstanding about grades. Institutional gestures masked intellectual refusal.

They didn’t say “you’re wrong.” They said, “we hear you” — while reclassifying my claim as irrelevant.

2. Procedural Absorption

My request was rerouted, redirected, delayed. Every time I pointed to constitutional rights, they answered with academic policy. Each step used process to avoid substance. I wasn’t rejected — I was absorbed. My research was labeled unreviewable, my status made temporary, my voice reframed as disorderly.

They didn’t debate my argument. They dissolved it into paperwork.

3. Strategic Closure

Eventually, decisions were signed — not by jurists or review boards, but by communication officers. My demand for legal support was closed administratively, bypassing the channels designed for appeals. That is how closure works: not with judgment, but with silence dressed as finality.

My case wasn’t resolved. It was archived.

These three steps don’t just block inquiry — they neutralize epistemic challenge. That is dilution. When speech is recoded, rerouted, and terminated through institutional reflexes, what remains is not debate, but disappearance. Naming this triad was my way of refusing that disappearance.

Part VI — Civic Recovery and Refusal to Vanish

Erasure is not just the loss of a position — it’s the deletion of civic presence. When institutions dilute dissent, they hope we retreat, recalibrate, or disappear. But recovery doesn’t mean rehabilitation within their terms. It means reclaiming voice on our own terms.

My recovery began not with reinstatement, but with writing. I published essays. I reviewed books. I documented what happened — not in footnotes, but in testimony. Being excluded did not mark the end. It marked a reentry through intellectual refusal.

I did not ask to be acknowledged. I asserted presence. Every document archived, every appeal made, every article written formed a counter-record. They wanted silence. They got a ledger.

Civic recovery is not a return to systems that erased you. It is the construction of a platform they can’t manage.

Through Substack, peer-reviewed submissions, and public critiques, I transformed loss into leverage. My project is not about reconciliation. It’s about reckoning. The archive now speaks louder than the institutions that tried to mute it.

And so, I write not to be reaccepted — but to exist beyond dilution.

Part VII — Refusal as Civic Counter-Memory

Refusal is the final act—not of withdrawal, but of return. After documentation, exposure, analysis, what remains is the asymmetry institutions won’t name. Refusal is not just theirs—it becomes ours.

In previous essays (Heresy, Suppression, Omission, and Reversal), I mapped how systems dilute dissent: through evasion, silence, and opacity. Dilution added vocabulary to those forces. This section closes the loop.

At Université Laval, I was formally censored. My research was “reconsidered,” then frozen, then erased. No decision. No reply. No form of closure—only the soft violence of procedural fog.

Replies vanished. This wasn’t an accident. It was method.

Institutional refusal means being made invisible through plausible process:

Refusal to acknowledge affiliation,

Refusal to apply transparent standards,

Refusal to engage evidence,

Refusal to name the cancellation itself.

In that vacuum, the citizen must act. I did not retreat—I archived. Letters, refusals, revisions, delays. The archive became a map: not of grievance, but of system behavior under truth stress.

As Pierre Bourdieu once intervened to expose injustice within institutional confines, and as Albert Bandura warned of moral disengagement under procedural justification, this essay joins their tradition. It refuses silence by rendering it legible.

Refusal collapses when documented. The civic counter-memory becomes the evidence institutions tried to avoid. In that evidence lies restoration—not of access, but of agency.

Conclusion — Naming What Was Designed to Dissolve

Dilution was not failure. It was structure.

This system did not break under pressure. It performed precisely. It redirected clarity. It processed dissent. And it terminated dialogue without declaring closure.

But within that fog, I documented. I wrote. I recorded refusals, delays, omissions, and soft silencing. Each moment became part of a civic archive — not for remembrance, but for reckoning.

What began as a personal disruption has become a public testimony. Every section of this essay is an intervention against epistemic erasure. Every paragraph resists the bureaucratic instinct to abstract reality into misalignment.

The system hoped to absorb me. Instead, I decoded it.

This is the anatomy of dilution. And by naming it, I reclaim what was meant to dissolve.

Addendum — Thematic Continuity and What Comes Next

This essay stands alongside other civic writings — especially the Unbekoming series — and integrates the core intellectual architecture developed through public testimony, legal documentation, and structural resistance.

Fuse Mechanism: Buffering Responsibility

Across Neutralization and Reversal, I named the "fuse" tactic: low-level actors positioned to absorb citizen pressure and block direct accountability. These fuses are not decision-makers — they are intermediaries engineered to reroute legal clarity into procedural ambiguity. Their presence deserves expansion in Part III, where institutional choreography is dissected.

AI-Resistant Epistemology: Why Precision Is Unmanageable

This essay documents thought that resists absorption — clarity that exceeds institutional reflexes and algorithmic heuristics. Bureaucracies operate on templates. But civic conscience is template-proof. Machines may mimic language. Only humans encode truth with consequence. This idea frames the conclusion: dilution fails when memory is indexed with ethical intent.

Refusal as Civic Architecture: Reversal as Meta-Method

Silence is not absence. It is evidence awaiting structure. Reversal was not just a concept — it was a meta-method for transforming muteness into archive. Each unreturned message, each vanished affiliation, becomes part of the architecture that counters erasure.

The Titan Principle: Institutional Incompatibility

Institutions are designed to process the predictable. But when they confront a Titan — a citizen who refuses dilution, who demands coherence — they hesitate. Inserted in Part II or IV, this line reminds readers that the anomaly is not disruptive. It is simply unabsorbable.

Not disruptive — just too detailed. Not dangerous — simply incompatible.

The Richelieu Paradox: Precision Punished

In a footnote or final epilogue, this concept could warn of the dark edge of bureaucratic logic: “Give me six lines written by the most honest citizen, and I will find something in them to hang him.”

Clarity, when uncontainable, becomes punishable — not because it is false, but because it resists framing.

About the Series — Unbekoming

This essay builds upon a larger sequence of civic writing:

Part I: Heresy — Naming discomfort with dominant structures

Part II: Suppression — Mapping coded silencing mechanisms

Part III: Omission — Indexing what institutions quietly erase

Part IV: Neutralization — Exposing managed avoidance

Part V: Reversal — Archiving absence into counterevidence

Dilution is the sixth movement — the anatomy of how institutions dissolve truth while denying the act itself.

“Precision that is ethically grounded resists absorption. It doesn’t disrupt systems — it exposes their limits. Bureaucracies process templates. Conscience exceeds them.”

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.