Lies are Unbekoming

Franklin O'Kanu
16h

There truly is an evil attack on society. From depo to other hormones given to the divine feminine—fueled by propaganda from the inverted feminism movement, humanity is under attack: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-feminism-and-dei-destroy-humanitys

We must begin to push back and awaken others to the truth.

Leave the medical system. The only time it’s needed is for trauma care.

Aside from that, never use it: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/emergency-medicine-works-but-chronic

Rob (c137)
14h

I can't stand the obsession with injections in Western medicine. It just makes everything worse as it bypasses the digestive system.

Another stupid injection is ozempic which during the hype costs and shortages lead to compounding pharmacies making less problematic oral dosages.

I'm not saying ozempic/glp1 drugs are good but that an injection is more dangerous and illogical as the amount of the drug is uneven through the week. A lot of the junk they put in shots is supposedly there to slow the release but I would bet it doesn't work well and those chemicals have their own issues.

A friend who worked in the industry explained to me why the obsession with injections.

The crooked pharma companies can keep it under patent by merely changing the applicator for injection every few years. Keeping it an injection locks in this loophole.

He also said that biologics (injections) have similar protections as vaccines and less stringent safety testing. On the other hand, drugs are harder to get passed.

It's all a stupid scam for profit$.

