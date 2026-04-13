Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Seastnan Seastnan's avatar
Seastnan Seastnan
3h

A vote every five years or so to elect a political party - that, on the main issues, is not that much different from any other major political party standing - and then having absolutely no say whatsoever in what that ‘elected’ party does while in office does not a ‘democracy’ make! THAT Is the problem with ‘democracy’ in the west is that it is all ‘fake performative politics’ and a ‘fake democracy’. It is just a dictatorship that falsely claims the ‘blessing of the voters’.

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larsetom1's avatar
larsetom1
2h

I disagree with the premise of this essay. I maintain that we have never had a "democracy" therefore democracy did not fail. Just because the corporate actors we call leaders and oligarch-owned media tell us that our form of govt is a democracy, does not make it so. You cannot separate political power from economic power. We have a concentration of wealth among a tiny few even the monarchs did not enjoy. The conception of democracy we have is a sham, not a failure. This essay amounts to ruling class propaganda, wittingly or not.

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