Lies are Unbekoming

User's avatar
CM Maccioli's avatar
CM Maccioli
6h

My default position has always been: If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That has served me well.

Sending my daughters to a gyno (if I ever had daughters) would be the last place I'd send them.

When has anyone received a clean bill of health from a doctor? That makes no sense. They are in business to fund their business, by all means possible.

I came across a 90 year old woman who told me she had never seen a gynecologist in her life. I was stunned and laughed when she told me that part of her body was only reserved for her husband and no other. Then I stopped laughing, thought back and remembered my own visits. That woman never had a female issue in her life. She was instrumental. I stopped all gyno visits, 40 years now, and never had a female problem since. Moral of this story is, if it ain't broke...

Susie AH's avatar
Susie AH
9h

I realised over 20 years ago that tampons hadn’t been scientifically assessed and managed to cure my endometriosis just by stopping tampon use. I got endo back 2 weeks after using tampons briefly whilst on holiday but then it went when I stopped the tampons. As a health practitioner I spent many years treating women with menstrual and fertility problems and always suggested they stopped using tampons but it is difficult to achieve in a society that wants to ignore the fact women menstruate and women themselves are ashamed of menstruation.

