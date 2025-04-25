William Miller, at 84, is a man whose life defies the ordinary. With a career that zigzagged through electrical engineering, floristry, flying, and scuba diving, he’s no stranger to charting his own course. But his most extraordinary chapter began when he faced a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease—a condition the medical establishment loudly proclaims as incurable and enigmatic. Unwilling to surrender to this grim verdict, William sought answers beyond the mainstream, turning to alternative treatments like chelation therapy, a process that clears heavy metals from the body, and Fiji water, packed with orthosilicic acid (OSA), a natural compound that helps flush out aluminum. Against all odds, he reversed his condition, emerging as living proof that the standard narrative around Alzheimer’s is not just flawed—it’s a lie. His story, which we’ll explore in depth, shines a harsh light on a medical system more invested in profits than in truth.

Let’s be blunt: the medical establishment—what I like to call "Cartel Medicine"—is a profiteering machine built on deception. For years, it’s peddled the myth that Alzheimer’s has no known cause or cure, raking in billions while dismissing evidence that points to aluminum as a key culprit. Experts like Dr. Dennis N. Crouse and Dr. Christopher Exley have exposed this sham with hard science. In our interview, Crouse states plainly, "Aluminum is a neurotoxin that can cause cognitive impairment and memory loss." Exley, also interviewed, echoes this in Imagine You Are an Aluminum Atom, noting, "Aluminum is a known neurotoxin that can accumulate in the brain and cause damage." Yet, the medical cartel clings to its lucrative amyloid plaque theory—a red herring debunked in works like The End of Alzheimer’s—choosing cash flow over patients’ lives. This isn’t ignorance; it’s a calculated betrayal of trust, and William’s recovery lays it bare.

What William’s journey teaches us is simple but radical: don’t blindly trust the white coats. By sidestepping the medical establishment’s dead-end treatments and tackling aluminum head-on—through chelation and OSA-rich water—he reclaimed his mind and his future. His story aligns with insights from Alzheimer’s, which argues that everyday choices, like ditching aluminum cookware, can shift the odds in our favor. This isn’t fringe science—it’s a wake-up call. The medical cartel wants us passive, dependent, and profitable, but William proves there’s another way. As you dive into his interview, ask yourself: what else have we been lied to about? The answers might just change how you see Alzheimer’s—and the industry that’s failed to cure it.

1. William, you've had a fascinating career spanning electrical engineering, floristry, flying, scuba diving, and more. Can you share a bit about your journey and how these diverse experiences have shaped you?

As a first or second grader, I was MD - diagnosed with Rheumatic Fever. At that time, there was apparently no viable treatment… much less a cure. The standard “treatment” was to keep me out of all athletic activities. When all the rest of the kids were out playing, I stayed in the classroom… reading books.

I remember thinking that most of the books were poorly written and not very interesting. I vowed to myself to someday write a book. I recently achieved that goal with my Action/Adventure novel… Cedar Roses… now available from KDP.

2. Your recovery from Alzheimer's is truly remarkable. Can you describe when you first noticed symptoms and how you felt upon receiving the diagnosis?

I never *noticed* any symptoms. But a few years ago, as part of my annual health program, our family MD administered the 30 question MMSE test. I “flunked” it with a score of 16… *beginning and irreversible Alzheimer’s!*

What I felt was confusion and anger. But never despair!

3. What prompted you to explore alternative treatments like chelation therapy and drinking Fiji water?

I am an engineering graduate from one of the finest universities in the world… University of California… Berkeley. There, I learned that… with the exception of biblical miracles… there is a *cause* for everything.

So, I started reading… (Including several all-nighters) and learned several “facts”…

A. Alzheimer’s is a NEW disease… unknown before 1906.

B. Alzheimer’s was *initially* found *only* in technology-developed countries.

C. No one knew what causes Alzheimer’s.

D. There is no cure.

I abandoned my reading of medical reports and started looking at alternatives. And I found some.

The first clue was a 1955 book by a chemist, J.L. Rodale, called “POISON IN YOUR POTS and PANS.” This book contains *multiple* examples of how poisonous Aluminum is. But the book offers no explanation of how to rid your body of its toxins.

The next set of clues came from Dennis N. Crouse, PhD. See… “PREVENT ALZHEIMER’S AUTISM AND STROKE” and “SILICA WATER…”

Finally, one of the most knowledgeable Aluminum experts, Christopher Exley, PhD, in his book, “IMAGINE YOU ARE AN ALUMINUM ATOM,” makes a very convincing case for Aluminum being *causal* to Alzheimer’s, and perhaps other diseases.

Clearly, Aluminum foil and Aluminum pots and pans should have no presence in any kitchen or food preparation area! NEVER! (Even if you are Costco!)

4. Were there any specific moments or events during your recovery that stood out as turning points or major milestones?

The biggest event occurred after a year-plus of including Silica Water in my daily regimen. That was when I went to my family MD physician for my annual checkup.

As part of the standard routine, he asked me a set of 30 questions called MMSE. I scored 29 out of 30… HIGH NORMAL.

5. How did your cognition scores change over the 3 years of your OSA regimen, and what was it like to see such dramatic improvement?

My MMSE score has remained in the High Normal range since then.

The simple answer… I am “me” again!

6. Many people are unaware of the potential dangers of aluminum exposure. What are some common sources of aluminum that we should be mindful of in our daily lives?

This is simple. NEVER use Aluminum foil! Make sure that ALL Aluminum pots and pans are non-stick and that the plastic coating is not scratched. Discard any that are scratched deep enough to make the Aluminum visible.

7. Some people might be skeptical about the link between aluminum and Alzheimer's. What would you say to those who question this connection?

Read the books that I referenced at the beginning of this piece.

8. Can you explain in simple terms how orthosilicic acid (OSA) works to remove aluminum from the body?

In chemistry, there is term called chelation. This process allows a chemist to introduce special solvents into something or someone in order to *dissolve* a specific unwanted substance. OSA has two desirable characteristics… it has an affinity for Aluminum, and it is safe for humans to drink.

9. Based on your experience, what advice would you give to others looking to reduce their aluminum intake and promote brain health?

Two steps…

A) Discard ALL uncoated Aluminum pots and pans.

B) Discard ALL Aluminum foil.

10. You mentioned drinking a liter of Fiji water daily. How did you determine this was the right amount for you, and do you think dosage might vary for others?

Fiji water is typically sold in 1-liter containers. The technical literature indicates that a liter a day is sufficient.

11. For those unable to access or afford Fiji water, are there any other OSA-rich alternatives you would suggest?

Google Silicade for the recipe of a DIY alternative.

12. How has your Alzheimer's recovery impacted your family, and how have they supported you throughout this journey?

Thankfully, I began the Fiji water journey before the externally visible signs of Alzheimer’s appeared. My kids are all grown and have their own families. But my wife has tremendous confidence in me and has completely supported me during this ongoing ordeal.

13. Looking back, what has been the most challenging aspect of your Alzheimer's journey, and how did you overcome it?

There were two challenges. The first was to accept that I had a *serious* problem and the MDs had no solutions. The second was to research all available literature and then read, understand and apply the (mostly) proven procedures.

14. What message would you like to share with those currently struggling with Alzheimer's or caring for someone with the disease?

There is no such thing as an Alzheimer’s pill or an Alzheimer’s injection. And the “regular” medical community *hasn’t a clue* as to what causes Alzheimer’s or how to treat/cure it.

I adopted the program I described out of desperation when I realized that if I did not DIY… I was going to die… horribly.

