This is the first time I’m reviewing and summarizing the work of The Ethical Skeptic (TES). I’m likely to do more in the future.

In TES’s own words:

The following material presents one of three novel hypotheses, each developed by the author through decades of dedicated professional and independent research. These original hypotheses form the foundation of The Ethical Skeptic’s ECDO Theory, which is summarized in this separate summary article. I chose not to seek money, click-revenue, or celebrity for this publication, as I consider it the rightful intellectual property of humanity, unjustly taken from us by less-than-honorable forces.

If you have followed my work over the past 3.5 years, you will know that I am deeply interested in The Climate Change Hoax for a multitude of reasons—chiefly because it is untrue and, most importantly, serves as an empire-grade contraceptive blanket of pessimism imposed on the young.

When you understand NSSM 200, you will understand Empire’s interest in contraception.

This is not to deny that the climate is changing—when has it ever remained static? Rather, it is to dismantle the claim that you and I are the cause, a notion that is, in reality, a hoax. A total scam.

So, what is causing it?

The following work by TES offers an explanation far closer to the truth than anything you will encounter on television.

With gratitude to The Ethical Skeptic.

Exothermic (Cyclic) Core Theory of Climate Change

Analogy

Imagine a large pot of soup warming on a stovetop. Traditional climate science views Earth's warming like measuring the temperature of the soup only from the steam rising off its surface, and assumes this steam (our atmosphere) is the primary driver of the soup's temperature.

However, the Exothermic Core Theory suggests we're actually dealing with a pot where the heating element (Earth's core) is cycling through different power settings due to internal changes. The heat doesn't warm the soup uniformly - instead, there are specific spots where hot spots form near the bottom (like ocean touchpoints and geological features). These hot spots create convection currents (like ocean currents) that move heat through the soup in distinct patterns.

Just as stirring the soup will make it appear to have different hot spots and temperature variations at different times, Earth's internal processes create similar patterns of uneven warming. The steam rising from the surface (our atmospheric changes) is more a result of these deeper heating processes rather than their cause.

Most importantly, if you only studied the steam without understanding what's happening inside the pot, you'd miss the fundamental driver of the temperature changes - just as focusing solely on atmospheric CO2 might make us miss crucial understanding about Earth's internal dynamics and their role in climate change.

This analogy helps explain why measuring surface effects alone may not provide a complete picture of what's actually driving Earth's temperature changes, and why we need to consider the entire system, from core to atmosphere, to fully understand climate change.

12-point summary

Core Mechanism: Earth's core undergoes exothermic phase changes where iron transitions from hexagonal closepack (HCP) to face-centered cubic (FCC/BCC) structure, releasing massive amounts of heat energy that ultimately affects surface temperatures through specific pathways. Heat Transfer System: The Earth functions as a "leaky thermos," where heat from the core reaches the surface not through uniform distribution but via specific touchpoints, particularly in ocean depths, contributing to asymmetric warming patterns. Ocean Dynamics: Ocean currents have increased speed by 15% in recent decades, a change too significant to be caused by wind forces alone. This acceleration suggests deep Earth energy input affecting global heat distribution. Critical 2023 Evidence: In spring 2023, 48% of total ocean surface temperature increase since 1995 occurred in just three weeks, demonstrating a rate of heating impossible to explain through atmospheric or solar forces alone. COVID-19 Natural Experiment: Despite global industrial shutdown in 2020 reducing emissions by 47%, CO2 levels showed their most aggressive growth in 45 years, suggesting significant non-human sources of carbon dioxide. Deep Ocean Heating: Abyssal ocean layers show 71% of the heat content per cubic meter compared to surface layers, a pattern that cannot be explained by atmospheric heating alone and suggests bottom-up warming. Magnetic Field Changes: The geomagnetic north pole's accelerated movement (55 km/year) and weakening magnetic field strength correlate strongly with temperature increases, indicating significant core activity changes. Earth's Rotation: Changes in Earth's rotation speed correlate with temperature variations, suggesting a mechanical connection between internal planetary dynamics and climate change. Carbon Release Mechanism: Temperature increases often precede rather than follow CO2 increases, indicating that warming drives carbon release rather than the reverse, particularly evident in seasonal patterns. Model Limitations: Traditional climate models fail to predict or explain several observed phenomena, including rapid temperature surges, asymmetric warming patterns, and accelerating carbon dioxide increases independent of human activity. Antarctic Evidence: Winter warming events in Antarctica, with temperatures up to 90 degrees above normal, demonstrate heat patterns inconsistent with atmospheric warming but consistent with deep Earth influence. Systemic Nature: The theory presents climate change as a systemic rather than purely atmospheric phenomenon, incorporating core dynamics, ocean conveyance, and geological processes in a comprehensive framework explaining observed anomalies.

Elevator Explanation

Recent climate change may not be driven solely by atmospheric greenhouse gases, but also by significant changes happening deep within Earth's core. Think of Earth as a leaky thermos - while most scientific attention has focused on what's happening at the surface, something remarkable is occurring inside.

The core is undergoing a phase change where its iron structure is transforming, releasing massive amounts of heat. This heat doesn't warm Earth uniformly - instead, it travels through specific pathways, primarily through deep ocean "highways." When this heat reaches the surface, it not only warms the oceans but also triggers the release of stored carbon and methane from the oceans and permafrost.

The evidence is compelling: in 2023, nearly half of all ocean warming since 1995 occurred in just three weeks; ocean currents have sped up by 15%; and during the 2020 global industrial shutdown, despite record low emissions, we saw record high CO2 increases. These observations suggest we're dealing with a powerful natural cycle - one that would be critical to truly understanding climate change.

40 Questions & Answers

Question 1: What is the Exothermic Core Theory of Climate Change and how does it differ from traditional climate change models?

Exothermic Core Theory proposes that recent climate change originates primarily from structural and exothermic phase changes in Earth's nickel-iron core, rather than from human activity. The theory suggests that lattice structure changes in sloughed core material releases latent kinetic energy as heat, which flows to the asthenosphere and abyssal ocean depths, becoming the genesis of observed climate change and greenhouse gas forcing.

Unlike traditional models that focus primarily on atmospheric carbon capture and human emissions, this theory presents a systemic view incorporating core dynamics, deep ocean processes, and geomagnetic phenomena. It explains several observations that current models struggle with, including rapid heat plumes, asymmetric warming patterns, and accelerating carbon dioxide increases that outpace human activity.

Question 2: How do iron phase changes in Earth's core contribute to heat generation?

The process begins when high-latent-energy hexagonal closepack (HCP or ε-iron) iron from the core's D" layer is sloughed into the outer core. This material then converts to liquid face centered cubic (FCC/BCC) iron, releasing significant kinetic energy in the form of heat during the phase transition. This phase change occurs at specific pressure and temperature conditions at the boundary between the inner and outer core.

The conversion from HCP to FCC/BCC lattice structure releases massive amounts of bound energy, creating heat plumes that can affect the mantle and eventually reach the asthenosphere. This process is particularly significant because it represents a mechanical, rather than ambient, source of heat generation within the Earth's system.

Question 3: What is the proposed mechanism for heat transfer from core to mantle?

Heat transfer occurs through a combination of magnetocaloric effect with the paramagnetic ε-iron core and direct thermal communication through the outer core. The process involves thermodiffusion of material from the outer core into the lower mantle, creating geostrophic jets of energized NiFe materials that carry heat upward through the mantle layers.

The heat transfer process is estimated to take about 2-4 years to unfold, with outer core material plumes exhibiting low viscosity and moving much faster than previously assumed. This mechanism allows for more rapid heat transfer than traditional conduction models would suggest, explaining observed sudden temperature changes at Earth's surface.

Question 4: What role does the magnetocaloric effect play in heat transfer?

The magnetocaloric effect facilitates heat transfer between the core and mantle through paramagnetic interactions with the ε-iron core. This effect enables faster heat transfer than would be possible through conventional thermal conduction alone, allowing kinetic energy to move through the mesosphere far more rapidly than physical mantle material itself.

This mechanism helps explain how temperature changes can propagate through the Earth's layers more quickly than conventional models would predict. The magnetocaloric effect creates a more efficient heat transfer system, particularly in the closed system between the paramagnetic core and surrounding mantle material.

Question 5: How do ULVZs and LLVPs impact heat distribution?

Ultralow Velocity Zones (ULVZ) and Large Low-Velocity Province (LLVP) upwelled structures function as core 'sloughing mountains' that facilitate mass transfer from the core to mantle. These zones are substantially less dense and less hot compared to the surrounding mantle, positioned beneath both the African and Asia Pacific zones.

These structures significantly influence Earth's magnetic field, convection in the fluid outer core, and heat flow into the base of the mantle. They serve as primary conduits for heat transfer and play a crucial role in the distribution of thermal energy from the core to upper layers of the Earth.

Question 6: What is meant by Earth being a "leaky thermos"?

The concept of Earth as a "leaky thermos" acknowledges that while the planet does function as a heat-containing system similar to a thermos, it has significant points where heat can escape from its interior to the surface. These leaks occur through specific touch-points and pathways rather than through uniform distribution.

This analogy challenges the traditional view of Earth as a perfect thermal container and highlights the importance of understanding specific heat transfer mechanisms through various geological features like ocean ridges, trenches, and volcanic systems. The "leaky" nature helps explain observed asymmetric heating patterns and localized temperature anomalies.

Question 7: How do touch-points facilitate heat transfer from deep Earth to oceans?

Touch-points represent specific locations where deep Earth heat can communicate directly with ocean waters, particularly through features like deep ocean ridges, seamounts, hydrothermal vents, and trenches. These points create concentrated areas of heat transfer that can directly influence abyssal ocean temperatures and currents.

Rather than uniform heat distribution, these touch-points create asymmetric heating patterns that can significantly impact ocean circulation and temperature distribution. The touch-point concept helps explain why certain ocean areas experience more rapid warming than others and why traditional uniform heating models often fail to predict observed temperature patterns.

Question 8: What is the significance of core-to-mantle mass transfer?

Core-to-mantle mass transfer involves the movement of material from the Earth's outer core into the mantle, affecting both the planet's rotation and heat distribution. This process occurs through ULVZ and LLVP structures, creating a mechanism similar to an ice skater extending their arms, which affects Earth's rotational speed.

The transfer of mass influences the Earth's moment of inertia and contributes to observed changes in rotation speed and axial inclination. This process also carries significant thermal energy, contributing to heating patterns in the mantle and ultimately affecting surface temperatures through various pathways.

Question 9: How does the theory explain cyclic temperature changes?

The theory proposes that temperature changes follow a cyclical pattern driven by core processes, particularly the periodic sloughing of core material and subsequent phase changes. These cycles create distinct periods of heating followed by cooling as the core undergoes different phases of activity.

The cyclical nature explains observed patterns in global temperature changes, including the alternating warming and cooling periods seen in ocean temperature data. This cycling is particularly evident in the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) patterns, which the theory suggests are driven by deep Earth processes rather than purely atmospheric phenomena.

Question 10: Why is the core theory considered "elegant" in its explanatory power?

The core theory provides a unified explanation for multiple observed phenomena that traditional climate models struggle to explain, including rapid temperature changes, asymmetric warming patterns, and accelerating carbon dioxide increases. It connects seemingly disparate observations into a coherent framework based on fundamental physical processes.

The theory's elegance lies in its ability to explain complex climate phenomena through a single underlying mechanism, while also accounting for observed geological, magnetic, and oceanographic changes. It provides a more comprehensive explanation for climate change that integrates multiple Earth systems rather than focusing solely on atmospheric processes.

Question 11: How do abyssal ocean currents contribute to heat distribution?

Abyssal ocean currents serve as primary conveyance systems for heat transfer from deep Earth to the surface. These currents pull novel heat content from small-footprint but intensely hot contribution points exposed to the asthenosphere, then convey this heat through oceanic advection and upwelling systems. The process differs from simple conduction or radiation, as it involves physical movement of water masses carrying thermal energy.

The currents have increased in speed by approximately 15% over recent decades, suggesting increased kinetic energy input. This acceleration has led to more rapid heat distribution throughout ocean systems and contributes to changes in mean sea level variance, indicating significant changes in ocean dynamics.

Question 12: What is the significance of the 15% increase in ocean current speeds?

The 15% increase in ocean current speeds represents a massive change in oceanic kinetic energy that cannot be explained by atmospheric forcing alone. Given the density difference between water and air (836:1), wind forces would need to be substantially stronger to generate such increases in ocean current velocities. Even hurricane-force winds typically only affect surface currents.

This speed increase, particularly in abyssal currents, suggests a deeper energy source driving oceanic circulation. The acceleration has occurred simultaneously with other changes in Earth's systems, including magnetic field variations and temperature increases, pointing to a connection with deep Earth processes.

Question 13: How does thermohaline circulation impact global heat distribution?

Thermohaline circulation creates a global conveyor belt system that moves heat through deep ocean pathways. This system includes specific touchpoints, particularly in polar regions, where deep water formation and upwelling processes occur. The circulation pattern determines how heat is distributed from deep ocean sources to surface waters.

The system shows particular sensitivity at conversion points between deep and shallow currents, marked by yellow dots in polar regions on thermohaline maps. These conversion points play crucial roles in transferring heat content between different ocean layers and ultimately affecting atmospheric temperatures.

Question 14: What role do ocean conveyance belts play in heat transfer?

Ocean conveyance belts function as mechanical heat transfer systems, moving thermal energy from deep Earth touchpoints to surface waters. Unlike simple diffusion or radiation, these belts physically transport water masses containing excess heat energy through established circulation patterns. This process explains how deep Earth heat can affect surface temperatures without requiring uniform heating of intermediate layers.

The belts show particular importance in the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) system, where they contribute to periodic temperature variations that affect global climate patterns. The conveyance system explains how localized heat inputs can have widespread effects on global temperature distributions.

Question 15: How does deep ocean warming differ from surface warming?

Deep ocean warming shows a distinctive pattern that differs from what would be expected if heating came primarily from the atmosphere. The abyssal layer of oceans has absorbed approximately 71% of the heat content per cubic meter compared to the hottest surface layer, a proportion that cannot be explained by atmospheric heating alone.

This warming pattern suggests a bottom-up rather than top-down heating mechanism, with temperature increases being particularly pronounced in regions near geological features that could serve as heat transfer points from the Earth's interior.

Question 16: Why is the heat content of abyssal oceans particularly significant?

Abyssal ocean heat content provides crucial evidence for deep Earth influence on climate change. The observed temperature increases at these depths cannot be readily explained by atmospheric heating, as the thermal energy required to warm such massive volumes of water would need to pass through intermediate layers first.

The distribution and magnitude of abyssal heating patterns align more closely with predictions of deep Earth heat transfer through specific touchpoints than with atmospheric heating models. This observation provides strong support for the role of geological processes in current climate changes.

Question 17: How do upwelling and downwelling processes affect heat distribution?

Upwelling and downwelling processes create vertical mixing in ocean waters that helps distribute heat throughout the water column. These processes are particularly important in polar regions, where they can bring warmer deep waters into contact with ice sheets, contributing to accelerated melting from below rather than above.

The processes show sensitivity to changes in deep ocean temperatures, with warmer abyssal waters affecting the efficiency of thermal exchange at upwelling points. This mechanism helps explain observations of rapid ice melt in polar regions that exceed predictions based on atmospheric heating alone.

Question 18: What is the relationship between ocean temperatures and atmospheric warming?

Ocean temperatures show a leading relationship to atmospheric warming, rather than following it as traditional models suggest. Evidence indicates that ocean temperature changes often precede corresponding atmospheric temperature changes, suggesting that oceans are driving atmospheric warming rather than merely responding to it.

This relationship becomes particularly evident in events like the 2023 heat plume, where ocean temperature increases preceded atmospheric temperature changes and associated carbon dioxide increases by several weeks.

Question 19: What evidence supports the core theory from geomagnetic observations?

Geomagnetic evidence includes significant changes in Earth's magnetic field strength and position of the magnetic poles. The geomagnetic north pole has shown accelerated movement, averaging 55 kilometers per year in recent decades, while the overall magnetic field strength has weakened substantially.

These changes correlate strongly with observed temperature increases and suggest significant changes in core dynamics. The timing and magnitude of these changes align with predictions of the core theory regarding changes in core material properties and heat generation.

Question 20: How do Schumann Resonance changes correlate with temperature?

Schumann Resonance banding-power has shown increased amplitude in higher frequencies within its established harmonics. These changes correlate strongly with global temperature increases and suggest alterations in the Earth's magnetic moment generated from its solid core.

Studies have demonstrated a clear link between annual variations in Schumann resonance intensity and global surface temperature, providing another line of evidence connecting deep Earth processes to observed climate changes. This relationship helps validate the connection between core dynamics and surface temperatures.

Question 21: What was revealed by the 2023 global heat plume event?

During spring 2023, ocean temperatures experienced an unprecedented surge beyond normal seasonal patterns. A remarkable 48% of the total sea surface heat content increase since 1995 occurred in just three weeks, with the North Atlantic showing 73% of its surplus heat arriving in this brief period. This rapid temperature increase occurred independently of normal seasonal warming patterns.

This event demonstrated a rate of kinetic energy gain 4.3 times faster than what solar and atmospheric factors could explain. The heat plume preceded associated CO2 increases by a full month, indicating that temperature changes were driving carbon dioxide releases rather than the reverse. This observation provided strong evidence for mechanisms beyond atmospheric forcing.

Question 22: How do volcanic and seismic activities support the theory?

Data shows a significant increase in both seismic activity and volcanic eruptions since 1800, with a 3-to-5-fold increase in large volcanic activity. These changes correlate strongly with magnetic dip pole movement and mid-ocean seismicity since 1979, suggesting a connection between deep Earth processes and surface temperature changes.

The synchronization between seismic activity, volcanic events, and temperature changes provides evidence for the role of mantle processes in climate change. This relationship is particularly evident in areas with high geothermal flux, where seismic activity shows strong correlation with global temperatures.

Question 23: What patterns exist in global temperature anomalies?

Global heat anomalies show consistent patterns differentiated by latitude and flowing in the same direction each cycle. These anomalies originate consistently from the Mid-Atlantic Rise and flow eastward around the planet in a fluid-like manner, exhibiting mechanical rather than ambient behavior.

The patterns show mutually exclusive hemispherical Europe-Asia or Africa-Asia flow patterns that alternate and demonstrate fluid momentum. This organized pattern suggests an underlying systemic cause rather than random atmospheric effects.

Question 24: What does mean sea level variance indicate about ocean dynamics?

Mean sea level variance has increased by 25% over five decades, with most changes occurring in the last 20 years. This change in variance range should not occur under simple sea level rise scenarios, suggesting fundamental changes in ocean dynamics.

The increased variance correlates with faster ocean current speeds and indicates changes in the underlying forces driving ocean circulation. This relationship provides evidence for increased energy input into oceanic systems from deep Earth sources.

Question 25: How has Earth's rotation speed changed and why is it significant?

Earth's rotation has shown unusual variations, with periods of both speeding up and slowing down. These changes coincide with variations in magnetic coupling between the outer core and mantle, suggesting significant mass transfer between Earth's layers.

The rotation changes match patterns of heat plumes and temperature increases, indicating a mechanical connection between core processes and climate effects. The timing of these changes provides evidence for the role of core dynamics in climate variation.

Question 26: What do changes in the geomagnetic north pole indicate?

The geomagnetic north pole has accelerated its movement to an average of 55 kilometers per year, significantly faster than historical rates. This acceleration coincides with a weakening of Earth's magnetic field and correlates strongly with temperature increases since 1973.

These changes suggest substantial alterations in core dynamics and material properties, supporting the theory of increased core activity and associated heat generation. The timing and magnitude of pole movement provide evidence for large-scale changes in Earth's internal processes.

Question 27: How do core processes affect Earth's magnetic field?

Core processes, particularly the conversion of hexagonal closepack iron to face-centered cubic iron, affect magnetic field strength by altering the core's magnetic permeability. This change results in a weakening magnetic field and wandering magnetic poles, correlating with observed temperature increases.

The relationship between core phase changes and magnetic field variations provides a mechanism linking internal Earth processes to observable surface effects. These changes serve as indicators of deeper processes affecting climate.

Question 28: What is the relationship between rotation changes and climate?

Earth's rotation changes show strong correlation with temperature variations on a decadal basis. When rotation rate increases, global warming tends to occur, while cooling typically accompanies rotation slowdowns, suggesting a mechanical connection between Earth's internal dynamics and climate.

This relationship appears in both short-term variations and longer-term trends, providing evidence for the connection between Earth's internal processes and surface temperature changes. The correlation suggests a causal link between core dynamics and climate variation.

Question 29: How does the theory explain carbon dioxide increases?

The theory proposes that carbon dioxide increases result primarily from temperature-driven releases from natural sources, particularly ocean outgassing and permafrost thawing. This explains why carbon dioxide levels show acceleration patterns that exceed linear increases in human activity.

Evidence includes the observation that CO2 increases often follow rather than precede temperature increases, as demonstrated in events like the 2023 heat plume. This sequence suggests temperature changes drive carbon dioxide releases rather than the reverse.

Question 30: Why are methane increases outpacing model predictions?

Methane increases exceed model predictions due to multiple natural sources being activated by increased heat from Earth's interior. These sources include deep crude acyclic alkane pockets, warming permafrost, and submarine methane hydrates, all responding to increased thermal energy from below.

The accelerated release patterns correlate with deep Earth warming indicators rather than human activity levels, suggesting geological rather than anthropogenic driving forces. This explains why methane increases show patterns that cannot be accounted for by human activities.

Question 31: What was revealed by the COVID-19 natural experiment?

During the March-June 2020 global industrial shutdown, carbon dioxide levels showed their most aggressive growth in 45 years, despite a 47% reduction in global greenhouse gas-producing economies. This occurred simultaneously with record-low fossil fuel consumption, particularly in oil (8.6% decrease) and coal (4% decrease).

This natural experiment demonstrated that CO2 increases could occur independently of human industrial activity, suggesting other significant driving forces. The timing coincided with the annual vernal jump, indicating natural sources were contributing substantially to atmospheric carbon levels.

Question 32: What is the significance of the vernal jump in carbon emissions?

The vernal jump represents a significant annual increase in carbon emissions occurring between February 15 and April 1, when the sun increases its heating of northern hemisphere tundra latitudes. This jump shows a magnitude significantly larger than can be explained by human activity during the same period.

The phenomenon demonstrates strong sensitivity to solar geographic position, with carbon emissions increasing dramatically as the sun moves northward each spring. This seasonal pattern suggests that already-warmer permafrost and tundra regions release proportionally more carbon when heated by the sun.

Question 33: How does the theory explain polar ice melt patterns?

Polar ice melt shows patterns consistent with bottom-up heating rather than atmospheric warming alone. Marine-terminating glaciers are melting at rates exceeding what atmospheric models can justify, particularly in Antarctica where significant melting occurs during winter months.

The theory attributes this to warmer abyssal ocean currents affecting ice sheets from below, explaining why ice loss continues even during periods when atmospheric temperatures are well below freezing. This mechanism explains the observation of rapid ice loss in regions where atmospheric warming alone cannot account for the observed changes.

Question 34: Why is Antarctic warming particularly significant?

Antarctic warming shows patterns that defy traditional climate model predictions, with temperature anomalies up to 90 degrees above normal occurring in eastern Antarctica. These extreme variations happened during winter periods when atmospheric heating should have minimal effect.

This warming pattern, particularly pronounced in deep ocean polynya regions, suggests heat transfer from below through ocean convection rather than atmospheric heating from above. The timing and location of these warming events provide strong evidence for deep Earth influence on polar temperatures.

Question 35: What causes the observed changes in mean sea level variance?

Mean sea level variance changes reflect alterations in ocean current speeds and underlying thermal dynamics. The 25% increase in variance range over five decades indicates fundamental changes in oceanic energy content and circulation patterns.

These changes correlate with increased ocean current speeds and suggest enhanced energy input from deep Earth sources. The pattern cannot be explained by simple sea level rise or atmospheric forcing alone.

Question 36: Why are traditional climate models considered insufficient?

Traditional climate models fail to predict or explain several observed phenomena, including the rapid 2023 temperature surge, Antarctic winter warming, and accelerating carbon dioxide increases despite reduced human emissions during COVID-19. These models assume atmospheric forcing as the primary driver of climate change.

The models' limitations become apparent in their inability to account for asymmetric warming patterns, sudden temperature surges, and the relationship between ocean temperatures and atmospheric carbon dioxide levels. Their focus on atmospheric processes alone leaves significant observations unexplained.

Question 37: What are the limitations of watts per square meter analysis?

Watts per square meter analysis assumes uniform heat distribution and transfer, failing to account for localized heat transfer through specific touchpoints and conveyance systems. This approach oversimplifies complex thermal dynamics and ignores the role of mechanical heat transfer through ocean currents.

The methodology fails to capture the asymmetric nature of heat transfer from Earth's interior and cannot account for observed patterns of rapid, localized temperature changes. It represents a static rather than dynamic understanding of Earth's thermal systems.

Question 38: How does systemic heat transfer differ from ambient heat transfer?

Systemic heat transfer involves mechanical movement of heat through specific pathways and conveyance systems, particularly ocean currents and geological structures. This differs from ambient transfer, which assumes uniform distribution through radiation, conduction, and convection.

The systemic approach explains observed patterns of asymmetric warming and rapid temperature changes that cannot be accounted for by ambient transfer alone. It recognizes the role of specific geological and oceanographic features in heat distribution.

Question 39: What epistemological issues exist in current climate science?

Current climate science shows a tendency toward confirmation bias, focusing on atmospheric carbon dioxide while potentially overlooking other significant factors. The field has developed characteristics of a political technology rather than an objective science, with certain questions and alternative hypotheses being discouraged.

The approach has led to incomplete understanding of climate systems, particularly regarding the role of deep Earth processes. The field's focus on atmospheric processes has created blind spots in understanding other potential drivers of climate change.

Question 40: How does the theory address model prediction failures?

The theory provides explanations for observations that current models fail to predict, including rapid temperature changes, asymmetric warming patterns, and accelerating carbon dioxide increases independent of human activity. It offers a more comprehensive framework incorporating deep Earth processes.

By including core dynamics, ocean conveyance systems, and geological processes, the theory accounts for observations that atmospheric-focused models cannot explain. It provides mechanisms for observed phenomena that current models either fail to predict or must explain through post-hoc adjustments.

