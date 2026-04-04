Your doctor circled a number. Your cholesterol was above a line. A drug was named. The appointment took twelve minutes. You may already have the prescription in your hand.

Nothing about this moment is an emergency. Elevated cholesterol is not chest pain, not a clot, not a stroke in progress. The drug will still be available next week if you decide to take it. But most people fill the prescription the same day. They start taking it that evening. They do so on the basis of a short conversation in which a single number was treated as a verdict.

The conversation that follows is the one that appointment didn’t cover.

The Framingham Heart Study — the longest-running cardiovascular study in history — followed its population for 30 years. For men over 47, there was no difference in mortality between those with high cholesterol and those with low cholesterol. More than 95% of heart attacks occur after age 48.

Cholesterol was predictive only in the age group where almost no one dies of heart disease.

The study also found that for each 1 mg/dl drop in cholesterol over the 30-year follow-up, coronary and total mortality increased by 11%. People whose cholesterol fell died at higher rates than those whose cholesterol rose.

A systematic review published in BMJ Open, examining LDL levels in people over 60, found that high LDL was inversely associated with mortality — people with higher LDL lived as long or longer. The paper was the most widely read article in BMJ Open for six consecutive months. Its effect on statin prescribing: nothing.

The best statin trial ever conducted — the 4S trial, secondary prevention, simvastatin — showed a 3.3% absolute reduction in total mortality over five years. Your chances of being alive at the end of the trial without the drug were 88.5%. With it: 91.8%. Thirty patients treated for five years for one to benefit.

In primary prevention — people without existing heart disease, the population receiving most statin prescriptions — the University of British Columbia’s Cochrane analysis concluded: “Statins have not been shown to provide an overall health benefit in primary prevention trials.”

Statins do not reduce overall mortality in women at any level of risk. They do not reduce overall mortality in men without existing heart disease. That is more than 95% of the adult population.

Statins block an enzyme on a biochemical pathway that produces both cholesterol and coenzyme Q10. The two pathways do not split until after the point where the drug intervenes. Block one and you block both. CoQ10 is required for energy production in every cell, and is found in the highest concentrations in heart muscle. Merck knew this in 1987. They patented a statin-CoQ10 combination pill. They never marketed it.

All five major statin labels now warn about increases in blood sugar — a warning added decades after original approval. Crestor’s label states that glucose increases “may exceed the threshold for the diagnosis of diabetes.” A drug prescribed to reduce cardiovascular risk is producing a condition that independently increases cardiovascular risk. The labels do not address the paradox.

A machine learning analysis of 378,256 patients found that LDL cholesterol ranked 46th out of 48 factors in predicting cardiovascular events. Chronic lung disease, severe mental illness, and social deprivation were all more predictive. The risk calculators your doctor uses may be measuring what is easy to measure, not what matters most.

That is what sits beneath a twelve-minute appointment and a prescription for a drug that 200 million people take.

Knowing it is one thing. Knowing what to do with it in a doctor’s office is another.

I’ve spent years building the evidence base — the insert analysis, the book summaries, the essays. But a 6,000-word essay on the cholesterol hypothesis is not something you can hand to your spouse the night before an appointment. It’s not something you can print, fold into your pocket, and pull out when the doctor says “your cholesterol is too high.”

So I built the thing that was missing.

The Decision Guide Series

The statin guide — the first in a new series for paid subscribers — is a printable PDF attached below the paywall.

It works differently from anything else in the archive. You start by identifying your situation: have you just been told your cholesterol is high, been handed a prescription, started a statin and developed problems, or been on one for years and reconsidering? The guide routes you to your branch.

Before you walk into the appointment, it gives you the evidence on necessity, safety, and efficacy — including what the labels say about your specific demographic. If you’re female, over 60, of Asian descent, planning to conceive — the data is different for each, and the guide tells you how.

During the conversation, each branch maps out the exchange. The questions to ask. What the doctor will say back. What the published evidence shows. You’re not improvising. You’ve read the script.

After the decision, two tracks. If you take the statin: a monitoring protocol — baseline tests, recheck intervals, symptoms to watch, CoQ10 supplementation. If you decline: an alternative protocol built from the work of Kendrick, McCully, Ravnskov, and others — homocysteine and B vitamins, magnesium, nitric oxide support, vitamin C, exercise, stress reduction. Every dosage attributed to the researcher who published it. Every intervention linked to the relevant essay in the archive.

The last two pages tear out. A conversation card with three questions for each situation. A clinical checklist with the baseline tests and monitoring schedule. Print them. Take them. Use them.

What’s Coming

The series is planned to cover:

You’ve Just Been Prescribed a Statin — available now You’ve Just Been Told You Have Breast Cancer — the diagnosis that compresses every decision into weeks You’ve Been Told Your Child Needs an ADHD Medication — the prescription that changes a childhood You’ve Just Been Prescribed an Antidepressant — the prescription written in a fifteen-minute appointment You’ve Just Been Told You Need a Prostate Biopsy — the decision nobody is helping men make

One per month, alongside the regular essays and book summaries.

Each one covers a single moment — the moment someone receives a diagnosis, a prescription, or a recommendation and has to decide what to do next. The Insert series reads the labels. The Questions series arms you for the conversation. The Decision Guides walk you through the decision itself, from preparation to the appointment to what comes after.

The statin Decision Guide is below, for paid subscribers.

If you’re taking a statin, considering one, or have someone in your life who is — this is where to start.

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