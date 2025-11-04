Lies are Unbekoming

User's avatar
Curious Outlier's avatar
Curious Outlier
1hEdited

In your interview, why does Wallach say you can't get minerals from consuming inorganic minerals and then turns around and goes through how important salt which is an inorganic mineral is? What would be the key factor that makes salt easy to absorb and other minerals not so?

There is a form of inorganic mineral that can be readily utilized by the human body. The ionized mineral.

In practical terms, for nutritional and biological use, almost all essential mineral elements can be ionized during digestion or processing, allowing animals and plants to absorb them.

Curious Outlier's avatar
Curious Outlier
2hEdited

Fortunately, humans can make inorganic minerals bioavailable by our little friends that cohabitate inside of us.

Microorganisms in the gut help ionize minerals. Gut bacteria are capable of altering mineral forms via biochemical processes such as reduction, oxidation, chelation, and acidification, which can convert minerals into their ionic (charged) forms that are absorbable by the body. For example, many microbes actively convert iron from its less soluble ferric state (Fe^{3+}) to ferrous (Fe^{2+}), a highly bioavailable ionic form, through reductive reactions in the colon. Certain bacteria also produce organic acids and metabolites that lower gut pH, improving mineral solubility and facilitating their ionization and subsequent absorption.

Gut microbes also release compounds such as siderophores, enzymes, and chelators that bind minerals and enhance their conversion into ionic forms for both their own nutrition and host absorption. Probiotics and other beneficial microbes can thus optimize mineral ionization and bioavailability, especially for elements like iron, zinc, and magnesium.

