Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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djean111's avatar
djean111
5d

Any document that contains the phrase "build trust" is a red flag for me. Probably because I do not think I have the faintest glimmer of a capacity to trust any more. And I likely have an unwarranted sense of bravado and self-determination because I said no to the Covid jab with no repercussions. Thinking about the atmosphere back then, it now seems to me that the squeals of outrage were directed at the idea of bodily autonomy, not at recognizing any medical danger. The failure to blindly obey was the dangerous part. Thwarted authoritarianism was out in full force.

The Epstein files are the gift that keeps on horrifying.

Thank you for this post!

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Latin Buddha's avatar
Latin Buddha
5dEdited

“. . .leave no one behind, protect the planet, build trust, upgrade digital cooperation. The kind of language that slides past without friction.” It’s sad, but true for the majority; for the minority group of the more perceptual, IT’S A GIANT NEON SIGN.

And of course Trump is a puppet, and as stated, so are the rest of the global cohorts. Back in the 80’s it was big time conspiracy stuff to speak of the New World Order. And yet, here we are.

AI has already taken over the minds of many. The problem is that even though many are cognoscente of it, to a degree, most can’t see how the algorithms, shadow banning, suppression, in combination with bot interaction and support only of mainstream ideas is the actual control. And we’ve just started to turn the corner on what the real implications are, anyone against, won’t just get downgraded in algorithmic support, it will turn into actual punishment.

Everything you stated about this book, isn’t a stretch to the imagination, it’s already verifiable in visible activity, where it’s headed is only obvious.

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