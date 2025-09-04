Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aure0Sky (Christine)'s avatar
Aure0Sky (Christine)
34m

And so the "operation" continues today. The mockery is complete as the news cycle spits out contradictions at a rate that the mind truly can not comprehend, that's the point after all. I have found myself scanning headlines and moving on, no longer do I wish to or need to spend hours online listening to analysis of what is happening in the outer screen world. Once pattern recognition sets in the headlines alone give away the moves on the board. Almost everything is meant to be a distraction, a rabbit hole that carries one down to the den of doom—there is never any resolution just more bread crumbs thrown on the trail appearing to be a new truth or change that never really manifests.

I am far from pessimistic, my baseline reality is founded on pronoia. This is a spiritual war. So my joy is real in the real world. Cooking has become an art again, long walks at sunset with the dogs whose childlike enthusiasm fill me with happiness. There are real projects that occupy my mind in their planning, friends who need solace or counsel.... and conversations that often turn to laughter at the absurdity of what we are witness to. Occasionally we slip into the surreal remembrance of dancing nurses, plexiglass at checkout registers, arrows telling people to walk in one direction at super markets, and the disgusting ugly masks on faces and littering the ground everywhere.

Meanwhile behind the headlines and puppet show of "political celebrities" the "system managers" are preparing the way for a technocratic dystopian nightmare while the distracting dancing puppets perform according to script.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Smith's avatar
Smith
41m

I doubt they were nurses. I think they were mostly actors, with a sprinkling of nurses – the odd-shaped ones who were fat or looked silly doing the dance. Not many nurses would do that, as they would be embraced as poking fun at a time when they were killing old people on ventilators.

I asked when they had time to do that loudly as I watched on the news, and I got an insane “don’t be silly, they are just trying to make us happy.” I lost friends of 30 years or more over the COVID period not because they died (they might as well have), but because I insisted on pointing out their stupidity and craziness. I also wouldn’t take the mRNA poison. Even after explaining that it’s not properly approved, no one would believe. I got excluded, and they still don’t talk to me after five years. The brainwashing is strong even today. After all the things about blood clotting, heart attacks and many many other health conditions, they still can not tell themselves the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture