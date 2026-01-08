In January 2024, I had the privilege of interviewing Dr. Thomas Levy. By then, I had already spent considerable time with his work, particularly Curing the Incurable: Vitamin C, Infectious Diseases, and Toxins. The book had become one of several pivotal texts in my own health education—not because I accepted every framework it employed, but because the clinical evidence it assembled demanded serious attention regardless of theoretical orientation.

Levy brings unusual credentials to this subject. Board-certified in internal medicine and cardiology, trained at Duke and Tulane, he abandoned a conventional medical career after witnessing something that contradicted his training: an elderly woman in a wheelchair, undergoing hours of intensive dental work, growing more energized as the procedure continued rather than depleted. The variable was 50 grams of intravenous vitamin C. “I’m not in the habit of denying what my eyes have witnessed,” Levy told me. That moment in 1993 initiated three decades of research, clinical practice, and eventually the loss of his board certifications for publishing information the medical establishment preferred to suppress.

This Q&A summary distills the core content of Curing the Incurable—a text containing over 1,200 scientific references documenting vitamin C’s effects on diseases and toxins. The evidence Levy compiles is extensive: Klenner’s 60 of 60 polio patients cured with no residual paralysis, 327 shingles cases resolved within 72 hours, hepatitis cured in days, snake bites neutralized, barbiturate overdoses reversed. The clinical outcomes speak for themselves.

A note on framework is necessary here. I summarize books faithfully to the author’s paradigm, not my own. Levy operates within germ theory—the book is structured around pathogens being “killed” and infections being “cured”—and I have presented it as he intended. The same applies to his references to conventional ideas about DNA and genetics, which I have summarized accurately despite my personal views on these subjects that many of you now know. My role as summarizer is to convey the author’s work with fidelity, then let readers engage with it through their own understanding.

Many readers of this summary hold a different view than Levy, one centered on terrain, metabolic health, and the body’s internal environment as the primary determinant of disease. Within pleomorphism, microorganisms are not invaders but responders—firefighters arriving at a fire, not fire starters. Their presence signals tissue in distress, not tissue under attack. This difference in framework need not obstruct engagement with Levy’s work. In fact, substantial portions of the book align naturally with terrain thinking. The electron flow theory Levy draws from Nobel laureate Albert Szent-Györgyi—that health is high electron flow, disease is impaired electron flow, and death is stopped electron flow—describes internal biological integrity, not pathogen warfare. The emphasis on oxidative stress, nutritional deficiency, and toxin accumulation as root causes sits comfortably within a terrain framework. When Levy writes that vitamin C’s primary role is maintaining electron flow rather than simply donating electrons, he describes restoring the body’s electrical and biochemical coherence.

The practical applications transcend theoretical debate. Whether one views high-dose vitamin C as killing pathogens or as restoring the terrain so thoroughly that microbial cleanup crews are no longer needed, the clinical results remain. A child recovers from a moccasin bite in 38 hours with vitamin C alone—no antivenom. A comatose encephalitis patient regains consciousness and recovers completely. Antibiotic-resistant staph infections resolve when vitamin C is added to treatment. These outcomes matter independent of the explanatory model applied to them.

What Levy’s work provided me—and what I hope this Q&A summary provides you—is not a complete theory of health but a powerful tool within a larger understanding. Vitamin C’s acute applications are difficult to dispute: rapid intervention in toxic exposures, support during acute infection, protection during oxidative challenge. The 40 questions and answers that follow, along with the supporting materials, represent my effort to extract and organize this clinical knowledge in accessible form.

Levy paid professional costs for his advocacy. The American Board of Internal Medicine decertified him. The Colorado medical board investigated him. He continues regardless. In our interview, he described his current focus on addressing chronic “spike protein syndrome” in vaccinated populations—another area where mainstream medicine offers little while millions suffer. His willingness to follow evidence wherever it leads, accepting professional consequences along the way, reflects the kind of intellectual courage this information requires of those who encounter it.

Use this summary as I have used Levy’s work: take what serves your understanding, test it against your own research and experience, and continue building. The evidence assembled here is a stepping stone, not a final destination.

With thanks to Dr Thomas Levy.

Curing the Incurable: Vitamin C, Infectious Diseases, and Toxins, 3rd Edition: Levy MD

Analogy

Imagine a medieval castle under siege. The walls represent your immune system, the soldiers represent your white blood cells, and the attacking army represents invading pathogens and toxins. In a well-maintained castle, the walls are strong, the soldiers are numerous and well-equipped, the archers have plenty of arrows, and supplies of food, water, and weapons flow continuously. Such a castle can withstand almost any assault.

Now imagine that this castle has one critical vulnerability: it cannot manufacture its own arrows. While every other castle in the kingdom has armorers constantly forging new arrows, this castle lost that capability long ago due to a defect in its foundry. The castle must import every arrow from outside its walls. When arrows are plentiful, the archers keep attackers at bay, the walls remain intact, and the castle thrives. But during a prolonged siege, when supply lines are cut or when massive waves of attackers deplete the arrow supply faster than it can be replenished, the castle becomes vulnerable. Archers stand helpless at their posts. The walls begin to crumble under sustained assault. Eventually, the castle falls—not because its defenders lacked courage or skill, but because they ran out of arrows.

Vitamin C is the arrow. Most animals have functional armorers—the GLO enzyme—producing arrows continuously, increasing production automatically when attacks intensify. Goats produce 13,000 arrows daily during peacetime and up to 100,000 when under heavy siege. Humans lack this capability entirely. Every arrow must come from outside—from food or supplements. When the body faces infectious or toxic assault, it consumes arrows at tremendous rates. If supply cannot meet demand, the castle falls. Frederick Klenner discovered that flooding the castle with arrows—far more than anyone thought possible or necessary—could repel virtually any invader. The arrows themselves are harmless to the castle and its inhabitants, even in enormous quantities. The only danger is not having enough arrows when the siege comes.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

Humans have a genetic defect that nearly all other mammals lack: we cannot produce vitamin C internally. A goat makes about 13,000 milligrams daily and ramps up to 100,000 milligrams when sick or stressed. We make zero. Every milligram must come from diet or supplements.

This matters because vitamin C does far more than prevent scurvy. It directly kills viruses and bacteria, neutralizes toxins, and powers the immune system. In 1949, a North Carolina physician named Frederick Klenner cured 60 out of 60 polio patients using massive doses of vitamin C—far larger than anyone had tried before. None had residual paralysis. He presented these findings to the American Medical Association. They ignored him.

Klenner went on to cure viral pneumonia, encephalitis, hepatitis, measles, and shingles. He reversed snake bites and barbiturate overdoses. The key was dose: he used amounts hundreds or thousands of times larger than what researchers typically tested. When studies used tiny doses and saw minimal effects, they concluded vitamin C was ineffective. Klenner showed the problem was underdosing, not the vitamin.

Modern medicine still considers most viral diseases incurable. Meanwhile, over half a century of research documents that properly dosed vitamin C can cure, reverse, or prevent dozens of infectious diseases and neutralize scores of toxins—with essentially no toxicity even at extremely high doses.

The three most important factors in vitamin C therapy are dose, dose, and dose.

[Elevator dings]

For further exploration: search for Frederick Klenner’s published papers, Robert Cathcart’s work on bowel tolerance dosing, and the Riordan Clinic’s intravenous vitamin C protocols.

12-Point Summary

1. The Human Genetic Defect. Unlike most mammals, humans cannot synthesize vitamin C internally due to the absence of a functional L-gulonolactone oxidase (GLO) enzyme in the liver. The genetic code for GLO exists in human DNA but remains unexpressed. A goat produces approximately 13,000 mg of vitamin C daily under normal conditions and increases production dramatically during illness or stress—up to 100,000 mg. Humans produce nothing and must obtain every milligram from external sources. This genetic defect makes humans uniquely vulnerable to infections and toxins that vitamin C-producing animals easily resist. Wild animals generally remain healthy throughout their lifespans until natural death, while humans typically spend half their lives fighting chronic diseases. Correcting or compensating for this defect through supplementation could improve human health to levels that seem almost unbelievable today.

2. Vitamin C’s Fundamental Role in Life. Nobel laureate Albert Szent-Gyorgyi proposed that life itself depends on maintaining organic molecules in a state of electron desaturation, with electrons flowing continuously throughout the body to direct, control, and regulate all bodily functions. Vitamin C is one of the primary substances assuring this vigorous electron exchange. Health exists when electrons flow fully and freely, illness exists when this flow is impaired, and death occurs when it stops. Poor electron flow appears to cause or be associated with disease, meaning vitamin C deficiency accompanies virtually any diseased state. Vitamin C should therefore be part of treating virtually any disease—just as dehydration requires water, poor electron flow requires vitamin C. This framework explains why vitamin C benefits such an extraordinarily wide range of conditions.

3. The Dosing Revolution. Frederick Klenner discovered that vitamin C’s effectiveness depends entirely on using adequate doses—often hundreds or thousands of times larger than what other researchers tested. His daily doses for patients were sometimes 10,000 times higher than those used in published studies. The Recommended Dietary Allowance of 60 mg prevents full-blown scurvy in healthy people but does nothing to address therapeutic needs during illness. Many research papers misleadingly label tiny amounts as “megadose” while concluding vitamin C is ineffective when these predictably fail. The three most important considerations in vitamin C therapy are dose, dose, and dose. If insufficient amounts are given, therapeutic effects will not occur regardless of the condition being treated. The greatest danger in high-dose vitamin C therapy is not overdose but underdose.

4. Route of Administration Matters. Intravenous vitamin C achieves blood and tissue levels that oral administration cannot match, producing dramatically different clinical results. Patients with diseases resistant to oral vitamin C repeatedly demonstrated dramatic responses when the same vitamin was given intravenously. Klenner’s own daughter with chickenpox showed worsening symptoms on 24,000 mg oral vitamin C daily, but the itching stopped immediately after only 1,000 mg intravenously. Once a viral load has become substantial, initial dosing should be intravenous to get “ahead” of the virus. The development of liposomal vitamin C technology may bridge this gap by delivering vitamin C directly into cells through oral administration, achieving intracellular levels that may even exceed what intravenous administration accomplishes.

5. Viral Diseases Can Be Cured. Modern medicine considers most viral diseases incurable, offering only supportive care while hoping the immune system prevails. Klenner proved otherwise. During the 1948 polio epidemic, he cured 60 of 60 patients with no residual paralysis—a condition that normally left survivors crippled for life. He repeatedly cured viral encephalitis, including in patients who were already comatose. He cured hepatitis in days rather than the months required for spontaneous resolution. He resolved shingles—normally excruciatingly painful for weeks—within 72 hours, with seven of eight patients pain-free within two hours of the first injection. Zureick published results of 327 shingle cases, all resolved within 72 hours. These were not remissions or improvements but complete cures achieved through properly dosed vitamin C.

6. Bacterial Infections and Toxins Respond Equally. Vitamin C’s effectiveness extends beyond viruses to bacterial infections and their toxins. Diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, tuberculosis, streptococcal infections, and staphylococcal infections all respond to vitamin C therapy. Tetanus patients given 1,000 mg of intravenous vitamin C daily had 100% survival when under age 12, versus 68% mortality in controls. Vitamin C neutralizes the toxins that cause much of the damage in these infections—tetanus toxin, diphtheria toxin, staphylococcal toxins, and endotoxins released by dying bacteria. Antibiotic-resistant staphylococcus infections responded when vitamin C was added to treatment. The DPT vaccination targets three diseases—diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus—that vitamin C can prevent and treat, raising questions about the necessity of vaccines when proper vitamin C therapy is available.

7. Universal Antidote Properties. Vitamin C neutralizes an extraordinary range of toxins through its antioxidant mechanism. Heavy metals including mercury, lead, arsenic, cadmium, and aluminum; snake venoms; spider venoms; barbiturates; carbon monoxide; alcohol; mushroom toxins; pesticides; radiation damage—all respond to vitamin C therapy. In vitamin C-producing animals, toxic challenges automatically trigger increased vitamin C synthesis as a protective response; humans lack this defense. Klenner demonstrated that a patient barely alive from barbiturate overdose (blood pressure 60/0) could regain normal blood pressure within 10 minutes of intravenous vitamin C administration. A child with a severe snake bite was “completely normal” 38 hours after treatment with vitamin C alone—no antivenom, no antibiotics. The results, Klenner stated, are “so dramatic that it borders on malpractice to deny this therapy.”

8. Immune System Enhancement. Vitamin C enhances virtually every component of the immune system through at least 19 documented mechanisms. It stimulates interferon production (natural antiviral proteins), enhances phagocytic function (the ability of white blood cells to destroy pathogens), increases lymphocyte proliferation and activity, enhances antibody production and complement activity, increases natural killer cell activity, and concentrates in white blood cells at levels up to 80 times higher than in plasma—ensuring delivery directly to infection sites. These immune-enhancing effects explain why vitamin C both prevents infection and accelerates recovery from established infections. The combination of direct antimicrobial effects, toxin neutralization, and comprehensive immune enhancement makes vitamin C uniquely effective across such a wide range of infectious diseases.

9. Extraordinary Safety Profile. Vitamin C is one of the safest substances that can be administered to patients. Over 100 Australian physicians administered as much as 300,000 mg per day to patients with “spectacular” results and no side effects other than “chronic good health.” Cathcart treated over 20,000 patients with doses ranging from 4,000 to over 200,000 mg daily with “remarkable lack of systemic difficulties,” unable to recall any patient damaged by large doses. Terminal cancer patients received 50,000 mg intravenously daily for eight weeks with no evidence of toxicity. There is roughly a century of research involving 50,000 to 100,000 scientific papers, and no infectious diseases have ever been found in which vitamin C administration is dangerous or inappropriate. The concern about kidney stone formation is contradicted by clinical evidence showing that high-dose vitamin C users have fewer kidney stones, not more.

10. The Ignored Evidence. Klenner presented his polio cure findings to the American Medical Association in 1949. The physicians who commented afterward ignored his assertions entirely. His landmark paper was published a month later and has been available for over seven decades. The medical literature is virtually overflowing with evidence that vitamin C is the single most essential nutrient for health, yet this information remains unknown to or ignored by most conventional practitioners. An established scientific concept, however wrong, is extremely difficult to correct once published in medical textbooks. The classification of vitamin C as a “vitamin” needed only in trace amounts has obscured its true therapeutic potential. Economic factors may also contribute: vitamin C is inexpensive, cannot be patented, and would reduce the use of many profitable pharmaceuticals.

11. Vaccination Reconsidered. The proper use of vitamin C would probably eliminate any perceived need to vaccinate against many diseases. Kalokerinos observed that vitamin C-deficient Aboriginal infants were pushed into acute scurvy by the additional demands vaccination injections placed on their bodies, sometimes resulting in sudden death. Regular vitamin C administration prevented these deaths and eliminated vaccination-associated toxic effects. His work suggests that sudden infant death syndrome is often a complication of too many vaccinations given too rapidly to small bodies unable to cope with the cumulative toxic insult. All vaccination side effects become unnecessary when vaccinations themselves become unnecessary. However, if vaccination must be received, generous doses of vitamin C before and after will lessen toxicity and enhance the desired immune response.

12. The Path Forward. Every attempt should be made by treating physicians to consider the human lack of GLO enzyme in every medical condition. This translates to a simple approach: always give vitamin C on a daily basis, and always give enough. The evidence presented over more than half a century demonstrates that properly dosed vitamin C can cure, reverse, or prevent numerous infectious diseases considered incurable by mainstream medicine, and can neutralize a remarkable array of toxins. Results are results—a lack of complete understanding of mechanisms can never negate positive clinical outcomes. It is long overdue that vitamin C receive its proper recognition and utilization. Properly dosed vitamin C should drastically reduce the use of many antibiotics and other medicines, prevent needless disease and suffering, and transform human health to levels that may seem almost unbelievable from our current perspective.

The Golden Nugget

The most profound and least known idea in this work is that the human inability to produce vitamin C is not a minor nutritional quirk but an inborn error of metabolism as significant as any genetic disease—and that the genetic code to correct it already exists within us.

The DNA sequence for L-gulonolactone oxidase, the enzyme that would allow humans to synthesize vitamin C from glucose, is present in the human genome. It is not missing; it is simply “untranslated”—the recipe exists but remains unprepared. This places the human inability to produce vitamin C in an entirely different category from a missing gene. The machinery could theoretically be turned on.

Researchers have demonstrated that administering the GLO enzyme harvested from chickens or rats to guinea pigs (which share the human defect) enabled those animals to survive vitamin C-deficient diets. The enzyme replacement worked. This represents a fundamentally different approach than simply supplementing with vitamin C—it would restore the natural function the human liver should perform.

The implications are staggering. If a way could be found to activate the dormant GLO gene or to provide effective enzyme replacement therapy, humans would gain the same protection that allows wild animals to remain healthy throughout their lifespans. Goats facing severe infection increase vitamin C production to 100,000 mg daily without any conscious intervention; their bodies simply respond to the threat. A human with functional GLO would have automatic, continuous, dynamically adjusting protection against infections and toxins—no supplements to remember, no doses to calculate, no pills to swallow.

This is not science fiction. The gene exists. The enzyme works when supplied externally. The only obstacle is finding the switch to turn it on or developing practical enzyme replacement therapy. Until that day, humans remain uniquely vulnerable among mammals—entirely dependent on external vitamin C in amounts that the medical establishment has drastically underestimated for over a century.

40 Questions and Answers

1. What is the electron flow theory of life, and how does vitamin C function within this biological framework?

Answer: Albert Szent-Gyorgyi, who received the 1937 Nobel Prize for discovering vitamin C, proposed that the essence of life itself depends on maintaining organic molecules in a state of electron desaturation. Living tissue maintains a deficit of electrons, while dead tissue has a full complement. This electron imbalance creates a natural flow of electrons—a biological form of electricity—throughout the body that directs, controls, and regulates all bodily functions. Health exists when electrons flow fully and freely, illness exists when this flow becomes significantly impaired, and death occurs when this flow stops entirely.

Vitamin C functions as one of the primary substances assuring vigorous, continuing electron exchange among the body’s tissues and molecules. A greater amount of vitamin C in the body enhances this electrical flow, optimizing the ability of cells to maintain their health-sustaining communications. Poor electron flow throughout the body’s tissues appears to cause or be associated with disease, which also means there is typically a vitamin C deficiency whenever the body is diseased. Just as dehydration requires water, poor electron flow—a primary characteristic of the diseased state—requires vitamin C. This applies even when a deficiency of vitamin C was not necessarily involved in the original development of a particular diseased condition.

2. Why are humans unable to produce vitamin C internally, and what are the genetic and evolutionary implications of this deficiency?

Answer: Human beings lack a liver enzyme known as L-gulonolactone oxidase (GLO), which is the final enzyme in a sequence that transforms glucose into vitamin C. The actual GLO genome—the sequence of coding DNA—has been identified as present in humans, but for unclear reasons this segment of human DNA remains “untranslated,” meaning the recipe for GLO exists but remains unprepared. This genetic defect is shared by only a few other species, including guinea pigs, some primates, and certain fruit bats. Most animals produce their own vitamin C in quantities that would seem extraordinary by human supplementation standards—a goat, for example, produces approximately 13,000 mg daily under normal conditions and may produce up to 100,000 mg when facing severe infectious or toxic stress.

This genetic defect represents the main reason why humans are so much more prone to infections and diseases than many wild animals. Unlike humans who spend much of their lives fighting chronic diseases, most wild animals synthesize enough vitamin C to exhibit good health throughout their life spans until it is time to die. Humans are totally dependent on ingested sources of vitamin C, and this dependency makes them uniquely vulnerable. If a way could eventually be found to activate the already present genetic code for GLO, the health of the human population would improve to levels that may seem almost unbelievable today. Human beings would then be able to continually synthesize vitamin C from glucose, and there would be far fewer toxic or infectious challenges capable of causing illness.

3. How do vitamin C production capabilities differ between humans and other animals, and what health consequences result from these differences?

Answer: Most mammals synthesize vitamin C internally in their livers from glucose. A 154-pound goat produces roughly 13,000 mg of vitamin C daily under normal conditions and can increase production dramatically under stress. Dogs and cats also produce vitamin C but in more limited quantities—enough to protect against mild challenges but insufficient against major infections. Rats, when subjected to biochemical stress from drugs or toxins, can produce approximately ten times their baseline vitamin C levels. This automatic ability to step up vitamin C production in the face of stress explains why so many wild animals tend to live healthy throughout their entire life spans until natural death.

Humans, guinea pigs, and a few other species lack this protective mechanism entirely. The consequences are profound: generally vitamin C-depleted human beings typically spend at least half of their lifetimes coping with one or more chronic diseases. Even dogs and cats, with their limited vitamin C-synthesizing ability, are eventually overwhelmed as they grow older and face greater cumulative toxic stresses, resulting in more disease than seen in wild animals. A significant infection can push even vitamin C-producing animals to the point of clinical scurvy, demonstrating that an added vitamin C-utilizing condition can overwhelm even animals with internal production capacity. For humans without any internal production, the situation is considerably more precarious.

4. What is scurvy, how does it develop, and what does James Lind’s 1753 clinical trial reveal about vitamin C’s essential nature?

Answer: Scurvy is a painful, unrelenting, and uniformly fatal disease that develops when vitamin C levels in the plasma approach zero and remain so for several months. The scorbutic individual becomes incredibly weak and prone to easy bleeding. Virtually all motion produces excruciating pain, gums become infected, teeth loosen, breath develops a putrid smell, and skin becomes mottled with hemorrhagic spots. The immune system is severely compromised, and secondary infections such as tuberculosis or pneumonia often become the immediate cause of death. Interestingly, many scurvy victims did not appear wasted or malnourished—full-blown scurvy occurred even in overweight individuals considered well-fed in terms of food quantity, underscoring that quality and variety of foods matter more than amount.

James Lind conducted what many consider one of the first experimental clinical trials using scientific methodology. While aboard ship in 1753, he selected 12 sailors with scurvy and gave six groups of two different dietary supplementations while maintaining the same basic diet for all. After only six days, the two sailors receiving oranges and lemons had recovered enough to resume their duties, while none of the other ten men showed significant improvement. Lind’s trial demonstrated that very little vitamin C given for a very short period could be dramatically effective in relieving full-blown scurvy. This dramatic response to minimal dosing is the primary reason vitamin C came to be considered a vitamin—but such minimal doses only prevent advanced symptoms and fatal complications, not the many diseases associated with chronic vitamin C deficiency.

5. Who was Frederick R. Klenner, and what distinguished his approach to vitamin C therapy from mainstream medical practice?

Answer: Frederick R. Klenner earned his medical degree from Duke University in 1936 after obtaining bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology. He practiced general medicine in Reidsville, North Carolina, and managed to publish at least 20 significant papers documenting successful outcomes with vitamin C therapy. What distinguished Klenner was his willingness to use doses of vitamin C far beyond what other investigators employed or even imagined. In his early medical practice, Klenner subjected only himself to the initial large doses before using similarly large amounts on his patients. He would often use daily doses on a patient that were as much as 10,000 times more than the doses used in many clinical studies in the literature.

Klenner’s approach was fundamentally empirical: he based subsequent dosing on the degree of general clinical response and the extent to which elevated temperature had been lowered from the previous vitamin C dose. He reported that he would routinely treat with vitamin C first and then proceed with patient evaluation, always having good results with this approach. The greatest practical concern of high-dose vitamin C therapy, Klenner emphasized, is not overdose but underdose. Typically, the acutely ill patient does not receive a high enough dose for a long enough period, leading treating physicians to incorrectly conclude that less aggressive dosing represents all that can be done with vitamin C. The rule of thumb in vitamin C treatment is to continue increasing the dose as long as clinical response is inadequate and to continue treatment until all clinical symptoms have disappeared.

6. What were the results of Klenner’s treatment of 60 polio patients during the 1948 epidemic, and how was this information received by the medical establishment?

Answer: During the 1948 polio epidemic, Klenner treated 60 patients who presented with the characteristic signs and symptoms: fever of 101°F to 104.6°F, headache, pain behind the eyes, bloodshot eyes, reddened throat, nausea, vomiting, constipation, and pain between the shoulder blades, in the neck, lower back, and limbs. Fifteen cases had confirmatory spinal taps, and eight had contact with proven polio cases. All 60 patients were clinically well after 72 hours of treatment, with vitamin C dosed every two hours initially and then at longer intervals as fever decreased. None of the 60 patients had any residual deformities—the crippling that so characteristically affected many polio survivors was completely absent. Even two patients who had already progressed to the point of fluids coming back through the nose, typically heralding respiratory failure and increased risk of deformity and death, recovered completely.

Klenner presented a summary of his work at the Annual Session of the American Medical Association on June 10, 1949, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He stated that if vitamin C in massive doses—6,000 to 20,000 mg in a 24-hour period—was given to polio patients, none would be paralyzed and there would be no further epidemics of poliomyelitis. The four doctors who commented after Klenner did not address his assertions at all; they were concerned only with discussing how to help polio patients who had difficulty breathing. Although Klenner published his landmark article documenting the cure of 60 out of 60 cases only a month later, his comments at the Annual Session were apparently little heeded and quickly forgotten. Perhaps his results were simply too fantastic to be believed.

7. What specific dosing protocols did Klenner develop for treating acute viral infections, and how did he determine appropriate doses?

Answer: For children and babies under age four, Klenner administered vitamin C as intramuscular injections with initial doses varying between 1,000 and 2,000 mg. Body temperature served as a practical guide to continuing treatment: the same dose was repeated in two hours if no drop in fever had been observed, but if temperature showed a clear drop, the next dose was held back for another two hours. This schedule was followed strictly for the first 24 hours. After presenting fevers were consistently down, vitamin C was given at the same dose but only every six hours for 48 more hours. For older patients, Klenner used intravenous administration with doses scaled to body weight—typically 350 to 700 mg per kilogram of body weight, sometimes as high as 1,200 mg per kilogram for critically ill patients such as those comatose with viral encephalitis.

Klenner emphasized that 30,000 mg of vitamin C each day seemed critical for obtaining a positive clinical response regardless of age and weight, though small infants and toddlers could require less. In some conditions like barbiturate intoxication, snake bite, or virus encephalitis, larger doses were needed. For acute viral syndromes that quickly metabolize body stores of vitamin C, Klenner advised never giving less than 350 mg per kilogram body weight, repeated every hour for six to twelve doses, then spacing doses from two to four hours depending on clinical improvement. The only “failures” Klenner ever had were overcome by giving more vitamin C, often by the intravenous route. Treatment was continued until all clinical symptoms had completely disappeared, with a maintenance regimen afterward to prevent relapse.

8. What is “bowel tolerance” dosing, and how does this method guide vitamin C administration for various conditions?

Answer: Robert Cathcart developed the bowel tolerance method for determining optimal vitamin C doses. The principle is straightforward: vitamin C is taken orally in increasing amounts until loose stools or diarrhea begins to occur, then the dose is reduced slightly below that threshold. This threshold varies dramatically depending on the severity of illness. Most normal adults without apparent infection or disease tolerate 4,000 to 15,000 mg of vitamin C before reaching bowel tolerance. A mild cold typically requires 30,000 to 60,000 mg to reach bowel tolerance, while a severe cold can require 60,000 to more than 100,000 mg. AIDS patients under Cathcart’s care would sometimes take anywhere from 25,000 to 125,000 mg daily on a regular basis, varying the dose depending on fluctuating bowel tolerance, which generally reflected the activity level of the disease.

The clinical significance of bowel tolerance dosing is profound: the sicker the patient, the more vitamin C the body can absorb and utilize before gastrointestinal symptoms appear. This directly reflects the body’s increased demand for and consumption of vitamin C during illness. Cathcart treated over 20,000 patients using this method, with doses ranging from 4,000 mg to over 200,000 mg in a 24-hour period. He reported a remarkable lack of systemic difficulties with these doses and could not recall any patient who had been damaged by large doses of vitamin C. Occasional minor complaints of gas, diarrhea, or acid stomach were seen more often in well patients, appearing only rarely in the very sick patients whose bodies were rapidly metabolizing the vitamin C.

9. Why is the route of administration (oral vs. intravenous vs. intramuscular) critical to vitamin C’s therapeutic effectiveness?

Answer: The clinical superiority of intravenous vitamin C over any other form of administration has been repeatedly demonstrated. Patients with diseases resistant to oral vitamin C administration have shown dramatic responses when vitamin C was given intravenously. A significantly smaller dose of intravenous vitamin C, compared to an oral administration, will often promptly result in clinical resolution of an infectious disease. Intravenous administration rapidly established itself as the “gold standard” of vitamin C treatment modalities because it achieves tissue levels of vitamin C that oral administration simply cannot match. When prompt control over infection is needed, injected vitamin C consistently outperforms oral vitamin C, even at substantially higher oral doses.

Klenner provided striking examples of this difference. His own daughter with chickenpox was given 24,000 mg of vitamin C orally each day, but the rash appeared to worsen and itching increased. After only 1,000 mg was administered intravenously, the itch stopped immediately and the child slept well for eight hours. Another intravenous dose was given, and there was no further progression of the rash. This case exemplifies the need to initially attack any significant viral infection with intravenous vitamin C to obtain optimal clinical response. While oral vitamin C provides substantial benefit for prevention and mild illnesses, once a viral load has become substantially large, initial dosing should be intravenous in order to quickly get “ahead” of the virus. The critical factor is achieving sufficiently high blood and tissue concentrations rapidly enough to overwhelm the infectious agent.

10. What evidence supports vitamin C’s ability to cure acute viral hepatitis, and how does early treatment affect outcomes?

Answer: Klenner reported on his treatment of hepatitis, and Cathcart confirmed seeing similar positive results using bowel tolerance doses of vitamin C. Baetgen reported on 245 children with hepatitis who were given vitamin C in a hospital setting. Of these children, those getting a respectable dose of vitamin C (roughly 10,000 mg daily) were “gruendlich geheilt”—completely healed—within an average of about five days. Morishige and Murata found that 12 of 150 transfusion patients who did not receive vitamin C developed hepatitis, while none of 1,095 transfusion patients who received vitamin C (averaging about 6,000 mg daily) developed hepatitis. The statistical probability of such a distribution occurring by chance is less than one in 10 million million—the evidence is unequivocal that vitamin C can prevent post-transfusion hepatitis.

Early treatment is crucial because acute viral hepatitis can be easily cured when enough vitamin C is administered in the early stages. This early intervention also provides strong assurance that acute hepatitis will not appear to spontaneously resolve while actually evolving into chronic hepatitis, which can occur when acute hepatitis is given only supportive care without vitamin C. While the symptoms of chronic hepatitis nearly always respond well to vitamin C therapy, clearly supporting data for complete cure of chronic hepatitis remains limited. The data on decreased incidence of post-transfusion hepatitis in patients taking adequate daily vitamin C is compelling evidence that a high enough daily dose should ensure acute viral hepatitis is a completely preventable and curable disease. A significant benefit of properly dosed vitamin C would be the elimination of any need to vaccinate against hepatitis.

11. How does vitamin C treatment affect measles, mumps, and other common childhood viral diseases?

Answer: Klenner treated measles in his own young daughters during a 1948 epidemic. When he administered 1,000 mg orally every two hours, all evidence of infection cleared within 48 hours, but discontinuing the vitamin C at this point allowed the disease to return. Klenner demonstrated that measles could be symptomatically controlled but not eradicated by this pattern of dosing for 30 days. When he then gave 1,000 mg every two hours around the clock for four days, the infections were permanently eradicated. Following this successful treatment, Klenner treated new measles cases with intravenous or intramuscular vitamin C, achieving complete control of the disease within 24 to 36 hours. His patients developed complete immunity to recontracting measles even when he had intervened early and cured the disease before the rash ever developed.

For mumps, Klenner treated three of his own family members and observed that patients with vitamin C started earlier had milder courses. When he encountered children presenting with a “mixed-virus picture”—such as receding mumps and developing measles simultaneously—he found that approximately double the dose of vitamin C was needed compared to either disease alone. This clinical observation meshes with the concept that any given viral load requires its own amount of vitamin C to be neutralized: if double the viral load is present, double the dose will be needed. The established medical textbooks still assert there is “no specific antiviral therapy” for measles and “currently no established role for antiviral drugs” for mumps. Bed rest and immunization remain the only interventions offered by modern medicine, despite documented cures with properly dosed vitamin C.

12. What clinical results were achieved using vitamin C to treat viral encephalitis, including cases where patients were already comatose?

Answer: Viral encephalitis refers to viral infection and inflammation of the brain, and depending on progression, patients may be confused, lethargic, or comatose. The Cecil Textbook of Medicine lists over 40 different viruses capable of infecting the central nervous system, with recommended treatment for most cases being supportive and directed at symptom relief only. Encephalitis associated with certain viruses has a 10% to 50% fatality rate, and encephalitis associated with AIDS or rabies is almost uniformly fatal. Klenner termed the response he repeatedly witnessed when treating viral encephalitis with vitamin C as “dramatic.” High enough doses given over an adequate period routinely cured this disease. Even patients who seemed to have progressed too far to be brought back responded to vitamin C therapy.

Klenner repeatedly cured patients who were already comatose with encephalitis. In one case, an eight-year-old boy presented with encephalitis as a complication of measles and mumps, notably drowsy and listless with increasing stupor and a fever of 104°F. After 2,000 mg of vitamin C intravenously, the child improved within two hours, developed an appetite, and began playing. When symptoms began to return after six hours—because only one dose had been given—vitamin C injections were resumed, and the boy was “sitting up in bed, laughing, talking, begging for food and completely without pain” after just three injections. The dramatic response of viral encephalitis to vitamin C is especially impressive considering that many medicines cannot penetrate the blood-brain barrier, yet vitamin C has ready access to nervous tissues, making it an ideal therapeutic agent for brain infections.

13. How do herpes viruses (chickenpox, shingles, herpes simplex) respond to vitamin C therapy, and what does the published clinical data show?

Answer: Klenner treated a series of eight adults with shingles using 2,000 to 3,000 mg of vitamin C by injection every 12 hours, plus 1,000 mg orally every two hours. The severe pain associated with the skin lesions—which can often persist for weeks—was completely gone in seven of eight patients within two hours of the first vitamin C injection. Although no pain-killing medications were administered, the pain relief was permanent. The skin lesions, which can persist for weeks, had completely resolved in seven of eight patients within 72 hours. One patient had been taking opiate pain medications for 36 hours without significant relief; within four hours of the initial 3,000 mg intravenous injection of vitamin C, he was pain-free. Zureick published results of 327 shingle cases treated with vitamin C, showing complete resolution in all patients within 72 hours after administering vitamin C injections.

Chickenpox showed similar responses. The itching wet rash showed drying in the first 24 hours, and clinical wellness was restored by the third or fourth day. For herpes simplex (fever blisters, genital herpes), healing would appear complete after two vitamin C injections, but recurrence was noted when vitamin C was discontinued after only 24 hours—emphasizing the importance of continuing treatment for a sufficient period. Klenner also pointed out that viral encephalitis associated with herpes simplex is especially severe, with published estimates that one third of cases result in death and approximately eight of nine survivors have residual brain damage. Klenner reported no failures in treating encephalitis regardless of the offending virus, with complete recoveries and no long-term brain or neurological damage.

14. What is the relationship between vitamin C and influenza, including evidence from both human and animal studies?

Answer: Klenner did not specifically detail his vitamin C treatment of influenza, probably because he had reported such profound successes with more advanced and life-threatening viral diseases. Curing a comatose patient with encephalitis or eliminating the paralysis of a polio patient took precedence over influenza experiences. However, Klenner did state he treated many cases of influenza with vitamin C, implying complete success and commenting only that the size of the dose and number of injections needed were directly related to the fever response and duration of disease. Magne reported on 130 cases of influenza treated with vitamin C doses up to 45,000 mg for one to three days, with 114 recovering and only 16 not significantly responding—a result likely reflecting variable dosing rather than vitamin C’s limitations.

Animal studies provide additional support. Significant influenza infections are associated with substantial oxidative stress—a condition ideally suited for vitamin C’s potent antioxidant properties. Buffinton showed that influenza virus infection in mice was associated with increased oxidative stress in the lungs. Hennet demonstrated that influenza-infected mice had lowered vitamin C levels and overall lowered antioxidant status—particularly significant since mice readily synthesize their own vitamin C. A virus such as influenza can rapidly overwhelm the resistance of even vitamin C-synthesizing animals, further underscoring the need to supplement vitamin C promptly and in very high doses. Dog and cat distemper, a viral disease similar to influenza, has been readily and easily cured with vitamin C—Belfield reported complete recovery of all 12 animals treated, including two given no hope by other veterinarians.

15. What is known about vitamin C’s potential effects on HIV/AIDS, and why might this viral infection be more difficult to eradicate than others?

Answer: In vitro studies have demonstrated that vitamin C can suppress HIV replication in chronically and acutely infected cells. Cathcart reported success treating AIDS patients using bowel tolerance dosing, with patients sometimes taking 25,000 to 125,000 mg daily on a regular basis. Much of the disease pathology and many laboratory abnormalities can be reversed significantly or even normalized with adequate vitamin C. As with all other viruses, there is no reason to believe that a high enough daily dose of vitamin C would not prevent most HIV infections from ever starting. Poor nutrition and poor general health are always precursors to viral infection, and the amount of vitamin C stored in the body will be a primary determinant as to whether HIV or any other virus takes hold.

However, curing AIDS with vitamin C remains yet to be clearly demonstrated. HIV presents a unique challenge because approximately one million lymphocytes with the CD4 antigen in any infected person contain stably integrated provirus in a latent state—viral nucleic acid actually integrated into the chromosome of host cells. This allows the virus to be reproduced indefinitely along with the cell’s DNA every time cell replication occurs. Until the CD4 cell is activated by various stimuli, the viral nucleic acid will not be activated to produce complete virus. This reservoir of inactive virus remains much less accessible to any therapy, including vitamin C. Cathcart suggested that giving a minimum of 180,000 mg of vitamin C intravenously daily for at least two weeks while simultaneously taking bowel tolerance doses orally may completely eliminate HIV, though this regimen was not successful in at least one AIDS patient on whom it was tried.

16. How does vitamin C affect hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, and what is the connection between these diseases and scurvy?

Answer: Ebola virus, initially recognized in 1976, is the best known of a class of viruses known as hemorrhagic fever viruses. These syndromes include yellow fever, dengue hemorrhagic fever, Rift Valley fever, Lassa fever, and others. Ebola has the highest case-fatality rate among these infections, ranging from 53% to 88%. The clinical presentation of these viral hemorrhagic fever diseases shares certain features, and significantly, the clinical picture is similar to scurvy, which is also characterized by capillary fragility and a tendency to bleed easily. This similarity suggests a common underlying mechanism: the massive oxidative stress induced by these viruses rapidly depletes vitamin C stores, effectively inducing acute scurvy in infected individuals.

Although no grueling double-blind, placebo-controlled trials have been conducted—and such trials would be difficult to justify ethically when the mortality rate approaches 90%—the viral hemorrhagic fevers represent a clinical presentation so dire that any available therapy should be attempted. Klenner emphasized that the very rapid administration of 12 to 50 grams of vitamin C produces a “flash oxidation” effect that quickly restores oxygen content in the blood. Given that the symptoms of hemorrhagic fever closely resemble those of acute scurvy, and that vitamin C has cured other serious viral infections consistently, there is every reason to believe aggressive vitamin C administration should be attempted in Ebola and related infections. The bleeding tendency seen in these diseases and in scurvy resolves reliably and promptly after the first or second injection of vitamin C.

17. What evidence supports vitamin C’s effectiveness against bacterial infections such as diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus?

Answer: Klenner treated diphtheria with massive doses of vitamin C, obtaining rapid clinical response even in patients who had already received diphtheria antitoxin without improvement. For whooping cough (pertussis), Ormerod and Unkauf reported that vitamin C in sufficient doses lessened the course of the disease. Sessa found that 5,000 mg of injected vitamin C daily could resolve whooping cough within 15 days, although researchers using smaller doses saw less dramatic results. The relationship between vitamin C and tetanus is particularly well-documented: Dey reported that vitamin C protected laboratory animals against the convulsive and lethal actions of tetanus toxin in a dose-dependent manner. Jahan demonstrated that tetanus patients given 1,000 mg of intravenous vitamin C daily (in addition to conventional treatment) had a 100% survival rate when under age 12, versus 68% mortality in the control group not receiving vitamin C.

These three diseases—diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus—are the same three targeted by the DPT vaccinations routinely administered to infants worldwide. Many individual reports of adverse reactions to this vaccine have been documented, including encephalopathy with permanent brain damage and sometimes autism. Vaccinations generally present some degree of toxin insult to the body. Kalokerinos observed that vitamin C-deficient Aboriginal infants were often pushed into acute scurvy by the additional vitamin C demands placed on their bodies by vaccination injections, resulting in sudden death. The proper use of vitamin C would probably completely prevent any perceived need to vaccinate against these diseases. If vaccination must be received, the toxicity is greatly lessened and the desired immune response enhanced by giving generous doses of vitamin C before and after.

18. How does vitamin C influence tuberculosis, and what role does nutritional status play in susceptibility to this disease?

Answer: Tuberculosis has long been associated with nutritional deficiency in general and vitamin C deficiency in particular. As early as 1924, Hojer established a relationship between scurvy and tuberculosis. Guinea pigs made scorbutic (scurvy-stricken) by dietary vitamin C deprivation were particularly prone to developing tuberculosis. Steinbach and Klein demonstrated that tuberculin sensitivity, the skin reaction used to test for tuberculosis exposure, could be enhanced in guinea pigs by giving them vitamin C. Conversely, guinea pigs deprived of vitamin C showed decreased tuberculin sensitivity. Charpy showed that all but one of 60 tuberculin-positive children converted to tuberculin-negative after intravenous vitamin C administration—a remarkable finding suggesting vitamin C helps the body overcome latent tuberculosis infection.

Vitamin C appears to play several roles in tuberculosis: direct antibacterial effects, enhancement of immune function against the tuberculosis organism, and general improvement of nutritional status that decreases susceptibility. Modern tuberculosis treatment relies on prolonged courses of multiple antibiotics, yet vitamin C supplementation should logically accompany any antibiotic regimen given the documented benefits. Hemila found that men with higher vitamin C intake from food had lower risk of developing tuberculosis. The geographic and seasonal incidence of tuberculosis has historically paralleled conditions associated with vitamin C deficiency—crowded quarters, malnutrition, and limited access to fresh produce. Vitamin C deficiency makes individuals susceptible to contracting tuberculosis and worsens its course once contracted; adequate supplementation both prevents and helps treat the disease.

19. What is the relationship between streptococcal infections, rheumatic fever, and vitamin C deficiency?

Answer: Rheumatic fever, which can cause severe heart damage, develops in some individuals following streptococcal infections. A strong case exists that vitamin C deficiency is a primary risk factor for developing rheumatic fever after streptococcal infection. Rinehart found that both infection and vitamin C deficiency were necessary to cause the classic tissue damage seen in guinea pigs with rheumatic fever—infection alone, in the presence of adequate vitamin C, did not produce rheumatic-like lesions. Devasena showed that children with streptococcal infections affecting their kidneys had significantly low plasma and red blood cell vitamin C levels along with significant increases in oxidative stress markers. Stimson demonstrated that some guinea pigs kept vitamin C-deficient would develop rheumatic heart lesions when exposed only to streptococcal toxin.

The epidemiological data strongly supports this relationship. Rheumatic fever predominantly affects the poor (more likely vitamin C-deficient), occurs most commonly between ages 5 and 15 (when vitamin C requirements per kilogram body weight are approximately double adult requirements due to growth), and peaks in late winter and early spring (when vitamin C-rich fresh produce is least available). Geographic distributions also support the vitamin C connection, with higher incidence in regions with limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Cathcart reported rapid clinical response in three scarlet fever patients—another streptococcal disease—within only one hour of vitamin C administration. Massell achieved symptom control of rheumatic fever with vitamin C in a few days in seven of seven cases, for a disease that typically causes severe suffering for months.

20. How does vitamin C affect staphylococcal infections, including antibiotic-resistant strains?

Answer: Klenner reported prompt resolution of staphylococcal infections following intravenous injections of vitamin C in doses between 500 to 700 mg per kilogram body weight, given as fast as the patient’s cardiovascular system would allow. Rebora studied two children with defective white blood cell function who were especially susceptible to repeated staphylococcal skin infections and found that vitamin C was effective in delaying and eventually suppressing infectious episodes. Nakanishi reported that applying vitamin C directly to bedsores remarkably enhanced the bacteria-killing effect of antibiotics, with Staphylococcus aureus that had been antibiotic-resistant prior to vitamin C addition subsequently disappearing from wounds.

Ledermann reported an elderly woman with a cheek ulcer that had persisted for over three years, becoming larger despite multiple treatments. Cultures detected Staphylococcus aureus. After initiating vitamin C therapy, healing was complete in several weeks—and notably, no signs of scurvy were observed, providing strong support for vitamin C’s importance in healing when a pathogenic organism must be treated simultaneously. Laboratory studies demonstrated inhibition of Staphylococcus aureus growth at vitamin C concentrations lower than needed to inhibit certain other bacteria that respond well to vitamin C treatment. Vitamin C has also been shown to render staphylococcus-related toxin harmless. In guinea pigs, sufficient vitamin C allowed burned animals deliberately infected with Staphylococcus aureus to gain body weight and lower their metabolic rates despite the combined trauma of burn injury and infection.

21. What evidence exists for vitamin C’s effectiveness against parasitic infections such as malaria and trichinosis?

Answer: Malaria is associated with significant increased oxidative stress, a condition that consumes vitamin C rapidly. Studies have shown that malaria patients have significantly decreased plasma vitamin C levels, and the administration of antioxidants including vitamin C helps normalize the increased oxidative stress indicators seen with malaria infection. Winter demonstrated that vitamin C had a “potentiating,” or enhancing, effect on a malarial drug called atovaquone. Clark hypothesized that certain anti-malarial drugs may work primarily by generating oxidative stress that the malaria parasite cannot handle. Adding vitamin C to such a regimen seems logical for supporting the patient while the drug generates toxic oxidative stress to kill the parasite—vitamin C would protect the patient’s tissues while the drug attacked the parasite.

For trichinosis, caused by the parasitic roundworm Trichinella, Senutaite demonstrated that vitamin C influenced the resistance of rats to infection. Vitamin C-supplemented rats showed better resistance to the parasite. Daoud demonstrated that an antioxidant preparation including vitamin C affected both the course and efficacy of trichinosis treatment, improving outcomes compared to treatment without antioxidants. While these parasitic infections may not be completely curable by vitamin C alone, the evidence indicates that vitamin C status significantly affects susceptibility to infection, severity of disease once infected, and response to conventional treatment. Adequate vitamin C supplementation should accompany any treatment protocol for parasitic infections and may help prevent these infections from becoming established initially.

22. What are the documented mechanisms by which vitamin C kills or inactivates viruses and bacteria?

Answer: Vitamin C acts through multiple mechanisms against infectious organisms. Direct inactivation has been demonstrated: vitamin C, particularly in combination with copper ions, kills herpesviruses, parainfluenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, cytomegalovirus, and poliovirus in test tube studies. This direct killing effect translates to living systems—Jungeblut showed vitamin C could completely inactivate poliovirus outside the body and reduce paralysis rates in infected monkeys. The virus-killing effect appears to operate through oxidative damage to the viral particles themselves. For bacteria, vitamin C has been shown to inhibit growth directly, and when combined with hydrogen peroxide, can dissolve the protective capsules of some bacteria such as pneumococci, making them vulnerable to immune attack.

Beyond direct killing, vitamin C enhances the body’s natural defenses against infection. It stimulates interferon production (natural antiviral proteins), enhances phagocytic function (the ability of white blood cells to engulf and destroy pathogens), increases the proliferation and activity of lymphocytes, enhances antibody production and complement activity, and increases natural killer cell activity. Vitamin C also concentrates in white blood cells at levels up to 80 times higher than in plasma, ensuring extra delivery to sites of infection. Additionally, vitamin C neutralizes the toxins produced by many infectious organisms—a particularly important mechanism since much of the damage and death from infections like tetanus and diphtheria results from bacterial toxins rather than the bacteria themselves. This combination of direct antimicrobial effects and immune enhancement makes vitamin C uniquely effective.

23. How does vitamin C enhance immune function, and what specific immune system components does it affect?

Answer: Vitamin C affects virtually every component of the immune system. It enhances interferon production, increasing the resistance of cells to virus attack. It improves phagocytic function—the ability of white blood cells to ingest and destroy microorganisms and cellular debris. White blood cells selectively concentrate vitamin C at levels up to 80 times higher than plasma, ensuring delivery of vitamin C directly to infection sites. Vitamin C enhances cell-mediated immune response by increasing T-lymphocyte activity, enhances cytokine production (proteins that serve as intercellular messengers in generating immune responses), inhibits T-lymphocyte death, enhances nitric oxide production by phagocytes (nitric oxide kills invading microorganisms), and increases both T-lymphocyte and B-lymphocyte proliferation.

Additional immune-enhancing mechanisms include inhibition of neuraminidase (an enzyme some pathogens use to escape being trapped in mucus), enhancement of antibody production and complement activity, increased natural killer cell activity (cells that directly attack and kill tumor cells and infected cells), enhanced prostaglandin formation (potent regulators of T-lymphocyte function), and increased cyclic GMP levels in lymphocytes (important for normal cell proliferation and immune response modulation). Vitamin C also enhances localized generation of hydrogen peroxide which can kill microorganisms, has antihistamine effects supporting local immune factors, neutralizes oxidative stress that would otherwise promote infection, and can improve the immune response achieved with vaccination. These nineteen documented mechanisms explain why vitamin C deficiency makes individuals susceptible to infections and why adequate vitamin C can prevent and treat a remarkable range of infectious diseases.

24. What is the role of vitamin C as an antioxidant, and how does it neutralize free radicals and oxidative stress?

Answer: Vitamin C is arguably the most important antioxidant in the human body. Frei demonstrated that vitamin C is the only antioxidant in blood plasma that can offer complete protection for circulating blood fats from metabolic breakdown (peroxidation), and that vitamin C is the most effective antioxidant in human blood plasma, protecting lipoproteins against oxidative damage from activated white blood cells. While many antioxidants exist and they work together to neutralize oxidative stress, vitamin C is probably the only antioxidant that cannot be completely and safely eliminated from the diet by substituting other antioxidants, regardless of their doses or combinations used. The body cannot completely compensate for a lack of vitamin C with its own internally produced antioxidants such as superoxide dismutase and uric acid.

Oxidative stress, measured as lipid peroxidation (LPO), is one of the primary ways toxins and infections damage tissues. Just as iron oxidizes to form rust, important fats in the body can oxidize to form lipid peroxides—breakdown products of degenerative disease. Almost all toxins precipitate varying amounts of damage by generating large amounts of tissue-damaging and enzyme-damaging free radicals. Vitamin C directly neutralizes these free radicals by donating electrons. Additionally, vitamin C stimulates the activity of several drug-metabolizing enzymes in the liver, constituting what may be the main justification for increasing its use in treating intoxications. In vitamin C-producing animals, toxic challenges automatically trigger increased vitamin C synthesis; in humans lacking this ability, supplemental vitamin C must provide this protection. The higher the toxin or infection load, the more vitamin C is consumed and the more must be replaced.

25. How does vitamin C function as a detoxifying agent against alcohol, barbiturates, and carbon monoxide?

Answer: Research clearly demonstrates that adequately dosed vitamin C is the best way to detoxify alcohol, prevent future alcohol-induced damage, and repair past alcohol-induced damage. Guinea pigs with the highest tissue vitamin C concentrations had significantly decreased levels of ethanol and acetaldehyde in the liver and brain, along with lower liver enzyme levels and cholesterol levels. The administration of large amounts of vitamin C accelerates the metabolism of both ethanol and acetaldehyde while reducing their adverse health effects. Rather than hot coffee and forced ambulation, high doses of vitamin C represent the best and quickest way to metabolize alcohol and sober someone up. The cumulative research indicates vitamin C can definitely lessen much of the damage alcohol does to the body, especially in the liver.

For barbiturate overdose, Klenner reported dramatic success. A patient who had ingested a barbiturate overdose presented with blood pressure of 60/0—barely alive. Klenner gave 12,000 mg of vitamin C by intravenous push followed by slower infusion. Within only 10 minutes, blood pressure rose to 100/60. The patient woke up three hours later and completely recovered after receiving 125,000 mg of vitamin C over 12 hours. Klenner asserted that his success in no less than 15 cases of barbiturate poisoning indicated that no death should occur from this condition, stating the results are “so dramatic that it borders on malpractice to deny this therapy.” Carbon monoxide poisoning, which binds hemoglobin and prevents oxygen delivery, also responds to vitamin C through its ability to rapidly restore oxygen content in the blood when given intravenously at high doses.

26. What evidence supports vitamin C’s ability to neutralize heavy metal toxicity (mercury, lead, arsenic, cadmium)?

Answer: Heavy metals generate oxidative stress as a primary mechanism of toxicity, making vitamin C an ideal therapeutic agent. For lead toxicity, Pillemer reported that vitamin C effectively protected guinea pigs from neurological symptoms including muscular spasms and paralysis—only 2 of 26 supplemented guinea pigs developed symptoms versus 18 of 24 unsupplemented guinea pigs, with 12 deaths in the unsupplemented group versus none in the vitamin C group. Dawson studied lead-exposed battery workers and found that daily vitamin C supplementation lowered blood lead levels. In tadpole experiments, 88% of tadpoles in water without vitamin C died from lead exposure over six days, while there were no casualties among tadpoles in vitamin C-treated water.

For cadmium, Nagyova demonstrated that vitamin C protected guinea pig livers from cadmium-induced damage, with researchers concluding vitamin C “can be effective in the protection” against cadmium toxicity. Kubova showed that higher doses of vitamin C reduced cadmium’s toxic effects on the immune system. For mercury, vitamin C has been shown to protect against toxic effects even when it does not necessarily reduce tissue stores or increase urinary elimination—the mechanism appears to involve neutralizing the oxidative damage mercury causes rather than chelating the metal itself. For arsenic, animal studies demonstrate vitamin C’s protective effects against arsenic-induced toxicity. Across all heavy metals studied, the pattern is consistent: vitamin C reduces oxidative damage, protects organs from toxic effects, and often enhances survival even at doses far lower than Klenner would have employed.

27. How effective is vitamin C against snake venoms and other biological toxins?

Answer: Klenner reported remarkable success treating venomous bites with vitamin C. A four-year-old child who received a “full strike” from a mature Highland moccasin was treated with a total of 12,000 mg of vitamin C. The child had severe leg pain and was vomiting within 20 minutes of the bite. After 4,000 mg intravenously, the child stopped crying within 30 minutes, took fluids by mouth, and even laughed, commenting “Come on daddy, I’m all right now, let’s go home.” Another 4,000 mg was given twice more, and 38 hours after being bitten, she was completely normal. No antibiotics and no antiserum were given. Klenner compared this case to a 16-year-old girl with a similar moccasin bite who received three doses of antivenom but no vitamin C: her arm swelled to four times normal size, she required morphine for pain, and she needed three weeks of hospitalization.

In another case, a man presented with what appeared to be a spider bite, becoming cyanotic (blue) and telling Klenner he was dying. The venom was literally robbing him of oxygen. Klenner drew up 12,000 mg of vitamin C and pushed it intravenously as fast as the plunger could go. Before the injection was even completed, the patient exclaimed “Thank God” as his clinical condition improved just as rapidly as it had deteriorated. The very rapid administration of large doses of vitamin C produces what Klenner termed a “flash oxidation” effect that quickly restores oxygen content in the blood. Vitamin C neutralizes venom by acting as an antioxidant against the oxidative damage venoms cause, and it also supports the body’s ability to metabolize and eliminate the toxic components.

28. What protective effects does vitamin C provide against radiation exposure, both ionizing and ultraviolet?

Answer: Radiation toxicity damages the body by generating massive amounts of free radicals and oxidative stress—a situation ideally suited for vitamin C’s antioxidant properties. Ala-Ketola studied whether vitamin C could prevent death from whole body ionizing radiation in rats and found that a relatively small dose given before and after radiation exposure caused significant increase in survival: only one rat died of 25 in the vitamin C group versus nine of 25 in the control group. Shapiro concluded that vitamin C could protect important enzyme systems from ionizing radiation, asserting that vitamin C had significant promise as a radiation protectant due to its low toxicity. Eldor found that vitamin C improved the ability of irradiated blood vessel cells to function normally. Chevion found that patients subjected to total body irradiation had compromised antioxidant status, indicating vitamin C supplementation should be beneficial.

Ultraviolet radiation causes similar oxidative damage but with tissue penetration limited primarily to skin and eyes. Mireles-Rocha conducted trials on healthy human volunteers and found that vitamin C and vitamin E taken orally offered significant protection against UV-induced sunburn. Eberlein-Konig performed a double-blind, placebo-controlled study confirming that a vitamin C and vitamin E combination reduced the free radical-induced sunburn reaction. Moison found that topical application of vitamins C and E provided complete protection against UV-induced lipid peroxidation in pig skin. Neumann found that vitamin C led to significant and remarkable reduction of UV-induced damage in embryonic tissue models. The consistent finding across multiple radiation types is that vitamin C protects by neutralizing the oxidative stress that constitutes radiation’s primary mechanism of tissue damage.

29. How does vitamin C interact with endotoxins and the toxins produced by infectious organisms?

Answer: Endotoxin is a component of the cell wall of gram-negative bacteria that is released when the bacteria die and disintegrate. Endotoxin release can cause severe clinical complications including shock, fever, and organ damage. Vitamin C has been shown to protect against endotoxin-induced damage through multiple mechanisms. Cadenas demonstrated that endotoxin increases oxidative injury to proteins in guinea pig liver, and that dietary vitamin C provided protection against this damage. The ability of vitamin C to neutralize the oxidative stress generated by endotoxin represents a direct mechanism of protection. Additionally, vitamin C supports immune function in fighting the underlying bacterial infection while simultaneously protecting tissues from the toxin-mediated damage.

Beyond endotoxin, vitamin C neutralizes the toxins produced by numerous infectious organisms. Tetanus toxin is a classic example: Dey demonstrated that vitamin C protected laboratory animals against the convulsive and lethal actions of tetanus toxin in a dose-dependent manner. Diphtheria toxin similarly is neutralized by vitamin C—multiple studies have shown that vitamin C increases resistance to diphtheria toxin in guinea pigs and helps neutralize the toxin in infected animals. Staphylococcal toxins are also rendered harmless by vitamin C. This toxin-neutralizing ability is particularly important because much of the morbidity and mortality from certain infections results from toxins rather than the organisms themselves. Vitamin C effectively addresses both the infection and the toxin simultaneously, supporting immune function while protecting tissues from toxin-mediated damage.

30. What does the clinical evidence reveal about the safety of high-dose vitamin C therapy, including doses exceeding 100,000 mg daily?

Answer: Vitamin C is one of the safest and least toxic therapies that can be administered to a patient, regardless of diagnosis. Casciari reported that terminal cancer patients were given 50,000 mg of intravenous vitamin C daily for up to eight weeks with blood count and chemistry parameters revealing no evidence of toxicity or side effects. Kalokerinos noted that in Australia alone, some 100 physicians had administered as much as 300,000 mg of vitamin C per day to their patients, stating that “in most cases the results have been spectacular, the only side effect is ‘chronic good health.’” Cathcart treated over 20,000 patients with doses ranging from 4,000 mg to over 200,000 mg in a 24-hour period and reported “a remarkable lack of systemic difficulties” with these doses.

Some of Cathcart’s AIDS patients took 25,000 to 125,000 mg daily on a regular basis, varying the dose depending on bowel tolerance. Occasional minor complaints of gas, diarrhea, or acid stomach were seen more often in well patients, appearing only rarely in very sick patients. Cathcart stated he “cannot recall any patient who has been damaged by large doses of ascorbate,” except for some dissolving effect on tooth enamel in a few people who swished vitamin C in their mouths before swallowing. Cathcart also noted that oxalate kidney stones did not occur in his patients taking these high doses, and patients who had stones previously tended not to get them again. There is roughly a century of research on vitamin C involving 50,000 to 100,000 published scientific articles, and no infectious diseases have ever been found in which vitamin C administration can be considered dangerous or inappropriate.

31. Does vitamin C cause kidney stones, and what does the research actually demonstrate about oxalate formation?

Answer: The widespread belief that vitamin C causes kidney stones is not supported by the clinical evidence. Cathcart, who treated over 20,000 patients with high-dose vitamin C, specifically noted that oxalate kidney stones did not occur, and patients who had stones previously tended not to get them again. Multiple large prospective studies have addressed this concern. Curhan studied 45,619 men and found that high dietary calcium intake decreased the risk of symptomatic kidney stones. Curhan also studied vitamin C intake specifically and found no increased risk of kidney stone formation with vitamin C supplementation in large population studies of both men and women.

Some researchers have actually demonstrated that vitamin C probably lessens the likelihood of kidney stone formation in individuals with a history of stone formation, indicating a possible therapeutic role for vitamin C in treating kidney stone disease. Schwille found that vitamin C actually inhibited the development of calcium oxalate crystals in stone-forming individuals, concluding that vitamin C does not play a role in helping stone formation “under normal conditions.” Grases demonstrated that free radical-damaged cells tend to produce a favorable environment for calcium oxalate crystal development, and found that vitamin C “exerted the most remarkable effects” in preventing the formation of calcium oxalate crystals by protecting cells from free radical damage. The actual research contradicts the popular misconception; vitamin C appears to protect against rather than promote kidney stone formation.

32. Under what circumstances might vitamin C exhibit pro-oxidant rather than antioxidant properties, and how significant is this concern?

Answer: Vitamin C can only directly have an antioxidant function—it can only lose electrons to another chemical in the process of becoming its oxidized form, dehydroascorbic acid. However, in the presence of metals like copper and iron that readily exchange electrons, the antioxidant effect of vitamin C on these metals can result in increased ability of the metals to subsequently have pro-oxidant activity in their immediate microenvironment. In catalytic metal environments, lower vitamin C concentrations favor pro-oxidant effects, while higher concentrations favor antioxidant effects. This “crossover” effect means that virtually all experimental systems where vitamin C facilitated pro-oxidant activity also had metal catalysts, usually iron or copper ions.

The concern is minimal in practice. Generally, it is only in daily dose ranges from the small RDA of 60 mg up to about 2,000 mg that vitamin C can ever exert a pro-oxidant effect, and even then only in unusual clinical situations where the supplementing individual has high circulating or tissue levels of catalytic metals. Practically speaking, if a low dose of vitamin C makes someone feel poorly, a larger dose will almost always be the solution. Even if localized concentrations of catalytic metals continue to produce free radicals, extra vitamin C will immediately neutralize them or their acute harm before chronic damage is done. Carr and Frei concluded that vitamin C does not act as a pro-oxidant under typical physiological conditions. The observed clinical fact that many people have taken extremely large doses of vitamin C without showing any pro-oxidant effect supports this conclusion.

33. What precautions, if any, should be observed when administering vitamin C to patients with G6PD deficiency or iron overload conditions?

Answer: G6PD (glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase) deficiency is a genetic enzyme deficiency that can make red blood cells more susceptible to oxidative stress and hemolysis (rupture). A few case reports exist of hemolysis associated with vitamin C administration in G6PD-deficient individuals, leading to recommendations for caution in this population. However, the evidence is limited and conflicting, with some researchers suggesting the concern may be overstated. When treating G6PD-deficient individuals with vitamin C, prudent practice would be to start with lower doses and monitor for any signs of hemolysis while gradually increasing the dose as tolerated. The benefits of vitamin C in fighting infection may outweigh the risks even in this population.

Iron overload conditions such as hemochromatosis present a more nuanced situation. In normal human plasma, ionic copper and iron remain bound and sequestered in circulating blood proteins, preventing them from promoting oxidative reactions. However, in hemochromatosis and other iron overload disorders, a significant portion of total plasma iron is not bound to transferrin but circulates as low molecular weight complexes that could theoretically interact with vitamin C to promote pro-oxidant effects. Despite this theoretical concern, Chen demonstrated that vitamin C suppresses oxidative lipid damage in vivo even in the presence of iron overload. For patients with significant iron overload, it may be prudent to address the iron excess through appropriate means while still recognizing that the antioxidant benefits of adequate vitamin C likely outweigh the theoretical risks, particularly at higher doses where antioxidant effects predominate.

34. What is liposome encapsulation technology, and how does it change vitamin C’s bioavailability and clinical effectiveness?

Answer: Liposome technology initially emerged in the 1960s and has been refined over subsequent decades. A liposome is a tiny spherical vesicle made of phospholipid bilayers—the same material that forms cell membranes. When vitamin C is encapsulated within liposomes, the vitamin C becomes protected from degradation in the digestive tract and can be absorbed much more efficiently than regular oral vitamin C. The phospholipid coating allows the liposome to fuse directly with cell membranes, delivering the vitamin C directly into cells rather than just into the bloodstream. This represents a fundamentally different absorption mechanism than standard oral vitamin C, which must pass through the intestinal wall and is subject to absorption limits.

The oral administration of liposome-encapsulated nutrients has many defined and unequivocal advantages over intravenous administration. This technology may someday make many intravenous therapies effectively obsolete or at least secondary forms of administration. Liposomal vitamin C is now demonstrating superior bioavailability and clinical response relative to even intravenous vitamin C in some applications. The delivery of vitamin C directly into cells addresses the fundamental limitation of oral vitamin C—the intestinal absorption bottleneck. While intravenous vitamin C achieves high blood levels rapidly, liposomal vitamin C achieves high intracellular levels, which may be more therapeutically relevant since vitamin C must ultimately work inside cells. This technology represents an exciting development that could make high-dose vitamin C therapy more accessible and practical.

35. Why does the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for vitamin C fail to address therapeutic needs, and what constitutes an “optidose”?

Answer: The RDA of vitamin C ranges between 30 and 95 mg daily, with 60 mg recommended for adult men and women. This amount serves only to prevent the development of full-blown clinical scurvy in otherwise healthy people or to restore blood levels to what is deemed normal. The proper dose of vitamin C in treating an infectious disease may be anywhere from several hundred-fold to several thousand-fold times this miniscule RDA dose. In many people with infectious diseases that metabolize unusually large amounts of vitamin C, the RDA will not even prevent many symptoms of scurvy from developing or restore blood levels to the normal range. Many people who eventually die from infectious diseases actually die from bleeding complications completely consistent with acute scurvy—an acute and severe vitamin C deficiency is often the immediate underlying reason for hemorrhage.

The term “optidose” (optimal dose) refers to the amount of vitamin C the body actually needs at a given time, recognizing that this amount varies widely depending on illness severity. Many vitamin C research papers misleadingly label tiny amounts as “megadose” when these amounts need to be increased a thousand-fold or more to achieve the necessary therapeutic effect. Klenner would often use daily doses on a patient that were 10,000 times more than the daily doses used in many clinical studies. The three most important considerations in effective vitamin C therapy are “dose, dose, and dose.” If you don’t take enough, you won’t get the desired effects. On the other hand, you will rarely fail to observe a dramatic response to a wide variety of medical conditions if you take a large enough dose for a long enough time.

36. What is the relationship between vaccination programs and vitamin C therapy as alternative or complementary approaches to infectious disease prevention?

Answer: Vaccinations are the primary intervention offered by modern medicine to prevent many infectious diseases for which no cure is known. However, the evidence demonstrates that proper vitamin C dosing can both prevent and cure many of these same diseases. Diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus—the three diseases targeted by the DPT vaccination—all respond to vitamin C therapy. Measles, mumps, and rubella respond similarly. Polio was cured in 60 of 60 cases by Klenner during the 1948 epidemic, with no residual damage in any patient. Hepatitis prevention with adequate vitamin C is so effective that the statistical probability of the observed protective effect occurring by chance is less than one in 10 million million. The vaccinations for these treatable infectious diseases become unnecessary when one has access to proper treatment with vitamin C.

Kalokerinos observed that vitamin C-deficient Aboriginal infants were often pushed into acute scurvy by the additional vitamin C demands placed on their bodies by vaccination injections, resulting in sudden death. He determined that regular vitamin C administration would prevent sudden death and eliminate many vaccination-associated toxic effects. This work argues strongly that sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) is often a complication of too many vaccinations given over too short a time to bodies too small to cope with the cumulative toxic insult. All side effects of vaccinations become unnecessary since the vaccinations do not have to be given in the first place with properly dosed vitamin C available. However, if vaccination must be received, the toxicity is greatly lessened and the desired immune response definitely enhanced by giving generous doses of vitamin C before and after.

37. How did the medical establishment respond to Klenner’s published findings, and what factors contributed to the persistent neglect of vitamin C research?

Answer: When Klenner presented his findings on curing 60 out of 60 polio cases at the 1949 Annual Session of the American Medical Association, the four doctors who commented afterward did not address his assertions at all—they were concerned only with discussing how to help polio patients who had difficulty breathing. Although Klenner published his landmark article documenting these cures only a month later, his comments at the Annual Session were apparently little heeded and quickly forgotten. Perhaps his results were simply too fantastic to be believed. The evidence was subsequently presented, published, and available, yet mainstream medicine proceeded as if these findings did not exist. The medical literature is virtually overflowing with irrefutable evidence that vitamin C is the single most essential nutrient for achieving and maintaining optimal health, yet this information remains either unknown to or ignored by most conventional medical practitioners.

Several factors contribute to this persistent neglect. An established scientific concept, however wrong, is very difficult to correct once accepted and given credibility through publication in medical textbooks. The classification of vitamin C as a “vitamin”—a substance needed only in trace amounts—has been one of the primary reasons proper dosing remains unappreciated. Most research uses incredibly small doses while looking for dramatic benefits, then concludes vitamin C is ineffective when these tiny doses predictably fail. The medical profession did not want to be advised by non-physicians like Linus Pauling. Economic interests may also play a role: vitamin C is inexpensive, unpatentable, and would reduce the use of many antibiotics and other medicines. It is long overdue that vitamin C receive its proper recognition and utilization in mainstream medicine.

38. What contributions did Linus Pauling and Albert Szent-Gyorgyi make to vitamin C science, and how were their efforts received?

Answer: Albert Szent-Gyorgyi won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1937 for the discovery of vitamin C in connection with biological combustion. His work in defining the chemical structure of vitamin C, isolating and purifying it, allowed many subsequent researchers to study its expanding role in medicine and science. Szent-Gyorgyi proposed the electron flow theory of life, arguing that the essence of living tissue is maintaining organic molecules in a state of electron desaturation, with vitamin C serving as a primary substance assuring vigorous electron exchange among the body’s tissues. This theoretical framework helps explain vitamin C’s fundamental importance to health and its effectiveness against such a wide range of conditions.

Linus Pauling won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1954 and the Nobel Peace Prize in 1962—the only individual to win two unshared Nobel Prizes. Although his place in history was already assured, Pauling did not hesitate to put his credibility on the line promoting vitamin C to the world and to a medical profession that did not want advice from a non-physician. Maintaining complete personal and scientific integrity was paramount to Pauling. Even though vitamin C remains greatly underutilized today, Pauling managed to get more people to take a good daily dose of vitamin C than any other individual in history. He generated enormous attention advocating high doses for the common cold, bringing substantial criticism from the medical establishment. Although not a medical doctor, Pauling probably had a far greater positive effect on world health than he did in his chosen field of chemistry.

39. What practical guidelines exist for treating acute infections and toxic exposures with vitamin C?

Answer: For acute infections, Klenner’s protocols provide guidance: vitamin C should be given as early as possible, in doses of 350 to 700 mg per kilogram body weight, repeated based on fever response—every two hours initially if fever does not drop, then spacing to every four to six hours as improvement occurs. The rule is to continue increasing the dose as long as clinical response is inadequate and to continue treatment until all symptoms have disappeared, followed by a maintenance regimen to prevent relapse. Intravenous or intramuscular administration should be used for serious infections; oral vitamin C alone is often insufficient for substantial viral loads. For critically ill patients such as those comatose with encephalitis, initial doses may need to be as high as 1,200 mg per kilogram body weight. Bowel tolerance dosing guides oral supplementation: take vitamin C to the point just below where loose stools begin.

For toxic exposures, vitamin C should be administered as quickly and in as high a dose as possible. Klenner demonstrated that barbiturate overdoses, snake bites, and various poisonings respond dramatically to rapid intravenous vitamin C administration, often given “as fast as the plunger could be pushed.” For venomous bites, Klenner suggested 350 to 1,200 mg per kilogram body weight must be given by needle when quick reversal of toxic insults is needed. For heavy metal exposure, vitamin C should be given on an ongoing basis to reduce oxidative damage and enhance elimination. The general principle across all toxic and infectious challenges is identical: give enough vitamin C for long enough. Underdosing is the primary cause of perceived vitamin C “failures.” Vitamin C has extremely low toxicity, and the only real danger in high-dose treatment is not giving enough.

40. What overarching conclusions emerge from the cumulative research on vitamin C’s role in treating infectious diseases and neutralizing toxins?

Answer: A very large body of research demonstrates that many infectious agents and their associated diseases can be completely prevented, readily reversed, and often cured by vitamin C alone. Klenner pioneered the usage of doses beyond what most investigators employed or imagined, and in doing so obtained singularly incredible results while others achieved positive but less compelling results with smaller doses. Vitamin C is undoubtedly the ideal agent for treating virtually any viral infection—there are many documented cases showing that prompt administration of very large doses can bring heavily infected individuals back from even comatose states, resulting in complete cures. The poliovirus, considered incurable by mainstream medicine, was cured in 60 of 60 cases. Hepatitis, measles, mumps, viral encephalitis, shingles, and numerous other infections have been cured or dramatically improved. Vitamin C also neutralizes a remarkable array of toxins, from heavy metals to venoms to radiation damage.

It is absolutely amazing that vitamin C is still so little used in treating different toxic states, acute poisonings, and infectious diseases. There never seems to be enough information available for traditional physicians to start applying vitamin C’s healing and curative properties. The data do not change—only the excuses for not using it. Results are results, and knowing why something works is generally only a luxury for the clinician, not a necessity for the patient’s recovery. A lack of understanding can never negate a positive clinical result. Only the most intellectually insecure of clinicians would withhold a treatment that clearly works, especially when the treatment is completely nontoxic as established by extensive administration worldwide for over 60 years. Properly dosed vitamin C should drastically reduce the use of many antibiotics and other medicines and prevent a large amount of needless disease and suffering.

