Lies are Unbekoming

Scripture and Sustenance
Thank you for this excellent article.

Last September my MD referred me to a cardiology consultant due to arrhythmia.

The nurses were unable to draw blood for tests. No matter, consultation proceeded.

Consultant said I needed a CT scan, no need to worry about the radiation - he told me its equivalent to "1-2 months ambient radiation." I said that according to the scientific literature I'd read it was more like 7-8 yrs? He said it depends on the dose, so I asked what was the dose and he couldn't/wouldn't tell me!

Next I asked which contrast agent would be used - he said Visipaque, which I asked him to write on a piece of paper. He refused - just as well as this was also wrong, it's Omnipaque.

Ok, next..what other options did I have? He suggested MRI - but agreed gadolinium was used. He asked what's wrong with gadolinium? Well if he doesn't know, it's extremely toxic to the kidneys. I asked if it could be done without gadolinium - he said yes, but it would be no use!

Righto, what else?

His final offer made me explode in shock/bemusement and laughter, was he kidding? No, "open heart surgery" !!! And this was not treatment, but diagnosis.

I reckon he has an investment in the CT scanner and I am a very well-insured patient. The deception and trickery this consultant displayed is worthy of an Oscar and as I've found, he is one of many.

Robert Townshend
This year, when I went for my compulsory driver's medical (over age 75 NSW Aust), they finally were able to measure a higher blood pressure. They wouldn't say how high, but a win's a win, right?

Because my car was in service I'd just walked through the bush for two hours to make the appointment. Did anybody ask me if I'd just done anything strenuous? Why, that would only spoil the moment.

Anyway, people over 75 aren't supposed to walk for hours through scrub. They're supposed to stay supine and pop blood pressure meds...which are a nice lead-in to statins, CT scans and colonoscopies.

