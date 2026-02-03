Lies are Unbekoming

The Cosmic Onion
6h

Love this one. Maready gives people what the system refuses to give them: a mechanism.

The core loop is simple and ugly: inflammation calls immune cells → those cells can carry aluminum → some bacteria learn to live inside those same cells → the “help” delivery becomes the delivery of more poison + more infection → more inflammation → repeat.

The house analogy nails it (crew tracking caustic chemical everywhere), but the real gut-punch is the “face as case report” idea: crooked smiles, eye misalignment, head tilt — not random quirks, but visible markers of cranial-nerve / brainstem hits that follow anatomy.

Whether someone agrees with every edge of the model or not, this framework makes chronic illness feel explainable again — and once you see one grand medical story dissolve under a toxicology lens, a lot of other “settled” narratives become eligible for questioning.

— Lone Wolf 🐺

jacquelyn sauriol
6h

Brilliant. Sharing. Seems the injectors have put the poison where it can do the most damage...inside our white blood cells. Explains a lot.

