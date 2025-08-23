Preface

This investigation builds on important groundwork laid by Candace Owens in her Shot in the Dark series, which examined the eugenic origins of birth control and documented how pharmaceutical companies influenced American sex education. Her research into Margaret Sanger's connections and the systematic targeting of schools—which pharmaceutical companies viewed as containing "a captive audience of more than 40 million school children"—provided a crucial starting point for this deeper exploration.

Owens' work brought attention to thousands of women's testimonies about copper IUD injuries that had been dismissed as "anecdotal" by the medical establishment. These accounts of copper toxicity, device migration, and permanent reproductive damage form a pattern that demanded further investigation.

This investigation expands beyond that initial research to focus specifically on a shocking admission buried in the Paragard prescribing information: after forty years on the market, the copper IUD has never been tested for cancer or genetic damage. What began as an examination of historical connections has revealed an ongoing experiment on millions of women who were never informed they were test subjects.

The following investigation traces the copper IUD from its origins in Germany to its current status as an untested device still being implanted in women today. It examines how a product that has never undergone basic safety testing became marketed as the "natural" choice, and why Section 13.1 of the Paragard insert—which admits to this lack of testing—remains hidden from the women who need this information most.

What emerges is a story of deliberate recklessness that continues to this day, enabled by a medical system that profits from both the problem and its painful solutions.

1. The Eugenic Foundations of Birth Control and the Copper Connection

The birth control movement in America emerged not from a desire to liberate women, but from a calculated campaign to control who could reproduce. Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood and the figure most celebrated in birth control history, wrote explicitly about using contraception to eliminate "defective stocks" and "human weeds" from American society. Her 1921 article "The Eugenic Value of Birth Control Propaganda" laid bare the movement's true aims: birth control was "the entering wedge for the Eugenic educator."

Sanger's choice of methods reveals her true intentions. While hormonal contraceptives would come later, Sanger was instrumental in bringing the copper IUD to America—a device that literally poisons the womb with metal toxicity to prevent life. The copper IUD works by creating a toxic environment hostile to sperm and, should conception occur, hostile to the developing embryo. This wasn't birth control; it was womb poisoning, perfectly aligned with the eugenic goal of preventing "undesirable" births.

Sanger's ideology drew directly from Madison Grant's 1916 book "The Passing of the Great Race," which advocated for the sterilization of "undesirables" and the establishment of quasi-dictatorial public health systems to segregate "unfavorable races" into ghettos. This same book would later be translated into German and become, in Adolf Hitler's own words, his "Bible." The connection wasn't coincidental—the American eugenics movement and German racial hygiene programs shared intellectual roots, including their fascination with methods to prevent reproduction among those deemed "unfit."

In her writings for The Birth Control Review, Sanger argued that "approximately 25% of our population never attains a mentality superior to that of a 12 year old child" and warned that without immediate action, "our race is due to inevitable deterioration." She specifically targeted Black communities through what she called the "Negro Project," strategically recruiting pastors to promote birth control while privately writing to Dr. Clarence Gamble that "we don't want it to get out that we want to exterminate the Black race." The copper IUD would become a perfect tool for this agenda—a long-acting device that, once inserted, would ensure years of sterility regardless of a woman's changing desires or circumstances.

The propaganda strategy Sanger outlined in 1921 proved remarkably effective. She understood that birth control needed to be sold as liberation rather than elimination. "The potential mother is to be shown that maternity need not be slavery, but the most effective avenue toward self development and self realization," she wrote, adding coldly, "Upon this basis only may we improve the quality of the race." This reframing—from population control to personal empowerment—would later be used to promote the copper IUD as the "non-hormonal" alternative, hiding the fact that copper toxicity could be just as damaging as synthetic hormones.

The financial backing for this movement came from the same families who would later shape America's medical and educational systems. The Rockefeller Foundation, which had donated over $400,000 to eugenics research by 1926, became a major funder of Sanger's work. As James Corbett documents, the Rockefellers didn't just fund American eugenics—they helped establish Germany's Kaiser Wilhelm Institutes, pumping $290,000 into German "human psychobiology" research between 1922 and 1926. These institutes would become the intellectual backbone of Nazi Germany's sterilization programs, where copper IUDs were among the methods tested for mass population control.

The historical record reveals something more disturbing than mere prejudice: it shows the deliberate construction of a medical system designed to prevent certain populations from reproducing while disguising this goal as healthcare and freedom. The copper IUD—a device that creates chronic inflammation and metal toxicity in the female reproductive system—represents the perfect eugenic tool: long-lasting, requiring medical intervention to remove, and causing damage that might only become apparent years later when a woman tries to conceive.

2. From Germany to American Medicine: The Copper IUD's Dark Journey

The story of how the copper IUD came to America reads like a Cold War thriller, complete with international intrigue, Nazi connections, and backroom deals. The first IUD ring was created by Ernst Gräfenberg, a German Jewish gynecologist who, by a twist of history, became the chief gynecologist at Berlin's Prince Municipal Hospital, where his clients included the wives of high-ranking Nazi officials. The same man who gave his name to the "G-spot" would also give the world a device that would flood women's reproductive systems with toxic levels of copper.

Gräfenberg's original ring used silver wire wrapped with copper—he discovered that copper's toxic properties made it effective at preventing pregnancy. What he called "metallic catalysis" was actually copper poisoning of the uterine environment. The copper ions released continuously create an inflammatory response, generate reactive oxygen species (free radicals), and alter the biochemistry of cervical mucus. This wasn't medicine; it was deliberate introduction of a toxic metal into the most sensitive part of a woman's body.

In 1928, Gräfenberg presented his copper-containing birth control ring alongside Margaret Sanger at a conference in Berlin. This collaboration between a Jewish doctor serving Nazi wives and America's leading eugenicist would prove fateful. When Hitler rose to power in 1933, his paranoia about Jewish doctors using medicine to harm Germans—combined with his belief that birth control threatened the Nordic race—led to Gräfenberg's removal from his position. Ironically, Hitler's fears about doctors poisoning Germans with medical devices weren't entirely unfounded—the copper IUD literally works by creating a toxic environment in the womb.

By 1938, Gräfenberg was imprisoned on trumped-up charges of attempting to smuggle a valuable stamp out of Germany. Then something extraordinary happened: Margaret Sanger orchestrated his release. In 1940, at the height of Nazi persecution of Jews, Sanger and the International Society of Sexology somehow negotiated with Nazi authorities to free Gräfenberg. The fact that an American eugenicist could secure the release of a Jewish prisoner from Nazi Germany to bring his copper poisoning device to America raises uncomfortable questions about the extent of her connections and the importance placed on this population control tool.

Gräfenberg's journey from Nazi prison to American medical practice was swift. He flew through Siberia and Japan, arriving in America to become the only male doctor at Sanger's first birth control clinic. The photograph from that period shows them together—the Jewish refugee from Nazi Germany and the American eugenicist who admired the same racial theories that had imprisoned him. This unholy alliance brought the copper IUD to American women, marketed as "non-hormonal" liberation while hiding its mechanism of creating chronic copper toxicity.

The copper IUD's American history is littered with disasters. By 1974, the FDA suspended sales of the Dalkon Shield IUD after multiple women developed severe pelvic infections and at least seven died. The Lippes Loop caused perforations and embedments. The Copper-7 was withdrawn after causing severe injuries. Yet the device persisted, rebranded and remarketed. Today's Paragard, the only copper IUD available in America, contains approximately 380 mg of copper—releasing toxic ions every day for up to ten years. The 2023 Mirena lawsuits, with Bayer settling perforation cases for $12.2 million, show that women continue to suffer, but Paragard's unique danger lies in its copper toxicity, something that affects not just the uterus but the entire body.

What the medical establishment doesn't advertise is that copper IUDs were never about women's health or choice. The device floods the uterus with copper ions at levels that would be considered toxic in any other context. Women are told it's "just copper," as if a metal that's used as a pesticide and fungicide is harmless when placed in their wombs. From the Berlin conference where a future Nazi prisoner presented his copper device alongside America's chief eugenicist, to today's admission that carcinogenic testing was never performed, the copper IUD has been a tool of population control through controlled poisoning, wrapped in the language of "natural" and "hormone-free" liberation.

3. The Modern Reality: Copper Poisoning as Untested Experiment

Buried on page 5 of the Paragard prescribing information, in section 13.1, lies an admission that should stop every woman in her tracks: "Adequate long-term studies in animals to assess the carcinogenic potential of a copper-containing IUS have not been performed. The genotoxic potential of a copper-containing IUS has not been evaluated." After forty years on the market, after millions of women have had 380mg of copper implanted in their bodies for up to a decade at a time, the manufacturer admits they've never tested whether copper exposure at these levels causes cancer or damages DNA.

The same document describes exactly how this untested device works: "Mechanism(s) by which copper enhances contraceptive efficacy include interference with sperm transport and fertilization of an egg, and possibly prevention of implantation." Note the clinical language—"interference," "prevention of implantation"—sanitizing what's actually happening: copper poisoning creates an environment so toxic that sperm die, eggs cannot be fertilized, and if conception somehow occurs, the embryo cannot survive. This is chemical warfare in the womb, acknowledged in their own documentation yet never explained to women in these terms.

This is not oversight—it's deliberate recklessness. Consider what we know about copper toxicity: excess copper generates free radicals that damage cellular DNA. It depletes zinc, molybdenum, and other essential minerals. It accumulates in the liver and brain, contributing to depression, anxiety, and cognitive dysfunction. Wilson's disease, a genetic condition causing copper accumulation, leads to psychiatric symptoms, liver disease, and neurological damage—yet we're inserting copper directly into women's bodies without testing for similar effects. The Paragard insert even lists Wilson's disease as a contraindication, admitting that copper toxicity is dangerous while simultaneously claiming their copper device is safe for everyone else.

The same document meticulously lists the nightmarish complications specific to copper exposure. Beyond the standard IUD risks of perforation and embedment, copper brings unique dangers. The device causes "bleeding pattern alterations"—heavier, longer periods because copper increases prostaglandin production, causing intense cramping and excessive bleeding. Women report developing copper toxicity symptoms: fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, racing thoughts, panic attacks, and severe depression. The insertion itself carries risks of "vasovagal reactions" including syncope, bradycardia, and seizures—the body's immediate rejection of copper poisoning.

The post-marketing surveillance data reveals what happens when millions of women become unwitting test subjects for copper toxicity. Stevens-Johnson Syndrome appears on the adverse events list—a potentially fatal condition that causes skin to slough off. But more telling are the reports of "hypersensitivity" and "allergy to metals." Women develop systemic reactions: rashes, joint pain, chronic fatigue—all symptoms of copper overload. The FDA's own documentation shows "device breakage," meaning pieces of copper wire breaking off inside women's bodies, creating deposits of metal that may never be retrievable.

Women's testimonies paint an even darker picture of copper poisoning. From Candace Owens' investigation: "I used the IUD with copper. Big mistake. My body was rejecting the implant. Major pain and feeling just ill in my pelvis, ended up with PID, cysts and uterus scarring." Another woman writes: "I began to have anxiety... thousands of women are struggling with anxiety, depression, weight gain and issues with the IUD leaving its intended location and traveling around in the body." These aren't just device complications—they're symptoms of copper toxicity affecting the entire body.

The connection between copper and psychiatric symptoms is particularly damning. Copper excess is directly linked to anxiety, depression, and panic disorders—yet women reporting these symptoms after copper IUD insertion are told they're "adjusting" or it's "unrelated." One woman shared: "My body was rejecting the copper... I did not like that feeling of being an angry person and a crazy person." She was experiencing copper-induced neurotoxicity, not "adjustment." The medical establishment knows copper affects neurotransmitter production, particularly dopamine and norepinephrine, yet continues inserting copper devices while denying the connection to mental health crises.

The pattern is undeniable and specific to copper. Young women choosing the "natural, hormone-free" option are instead accepting chronic copper poisoning. One woman shared: "I got pregnant and had my child at 17. I was pushed onto birth control by doctors, and now that I am 25 I cannot have any more children." The copper had destroyed her reproductive system—not through mechanical damage alone, but through years of metal toxicity creating an environment so hostile that conception became impossible.

This willful ignorance about copper toxicity serves a purpose. If doctors acknowledged that they're inserting a known toxic metal that has never been tested for carcinogenic or genotoxic effects, if they admitted that Section 13.1 represents a forty-year experiment in copper poisoning, they would have to confront their role in mass medical malpractice. No woman choosing birth control is told: "We're placing 380mg of copper in your uterus that will release toxic ions daily, has never been tested for cancer risk, causes documented psychiatric symptoms, depletes essential minerals, and may leave you permanently damaged." That conversation doesn't happen because it would end the copper experiment.

4. The Copper-Fertility Connection: Metal Toxicity and Manufactured Infertility

The copper IUD doesn't just prevent pregnancy temporarily—it fundamentally alters the reproductive system through chronic metal toxicity, creating customers for tomorrow's fertility industry. Women spend years with 380mg of copper releasing toxic ions into their most sensitive tissues, then wonder why they can't conceive after removal. The connection between copper toxicity and infertility isn't mysterious—it's biochemical cause and effect that the medical establishment refuses to acknowledge.

Copper's mechanism of action reveals its destructive potential. The device releases copper ions that create a chronic inflammatory response in the endometrium—the uterine lining where embryos must implant. This inflammation doesn't simply disappear when the device is removed. Years of copper exposure cause endometrial scarring, alter the cellular architecture, and disrupt the delicate hormonal signaling necessary for implantation. Women are told the copper IUD is "immediately reversible," but the copper-induced damage to the endometrium can be permanent.

The mineral disruption caused by copper excess extends far beyond the uterus. Copper depletes zinc, a mineral essential for fertility in both men and women. Zinc deficiency affects egg quality, ovulation, and progesterone production. Copper excess also interferes with iron absorption, leading to anemia that further compromises fertility. The thyroid, crucial for reproductive health, is particularly vulnerable to copper toxicity. Women with copper IUDs often develop hypothyroidism—their bodies poisoned by copper to the point where basic metabolic functions fail.

The numbers tell a story of engineered childlessness specific to copper exposure. As documented in "The Birth Control Deception," women who choose copper IUDs thinking they're avoiding hormonal disruption are instead accepting metal poisoning that may be worse. The testimonies are copper-specific: "I used the IUD with copper... Glad I had my children first. Don't use the IUD if you want children later. It causes infertility." Another: "My body was rejecting the copper... ended up with PID, cysts and uterus scarring." These aren't random complications—they're the predictable results of chronic copper toxicity in reproductive tissue.

The historical precedent for copper IUDs as sterilization tools is chilling. In Greenland between 1966 and 1970, Danish authorities fitted 4,500 copper IUDs into indigenous women and girls, some as young as 13, without their knowledge or consent. The choice of copper wasn't random—authorities knew that long-term copper exposure would damage fertility even after removal. By 1969, 35% of fertile women in Greenland had copper poisoning their wombs. The practice continued into the 1990s, with many women discovering they'd been permanently sterilized by copper toxicity when they tried to conceive years later.

One woman's testimony captures the copper-specific tragedy: "A copper IUD was put in me without consent when I was 15 in Canada. I had a miscarriage, and during the surgery to remove my baby at an abortion clinic, I woke up and they told me they inserted a copper IUD in me." She was given copper poisoning as a teenager, her fertility stolen through metal toxicity before she understood what she was losing. This isn't birth control—it's chemical sterilization through copper exposure.

The business model built on copper damage is elegant in its cruelty. Young women are sold the copper IUD as the "natural" alternative to hormones, never told that copper is a biocide—literally used to kill living organisms. They accept years of copper poisoning, often starting in their teens when their reproductive systems are still developing. The copper accumulates not just in the uterus but throughout the body—in the liver, brain, and other organs. By the time they're ready for children, many discover their bodies are too copper-toxic to conceive. Enter the fertility industry, offering hope at $15,000 to $30,000 per IVF cycle to women whose infertility was caused by prescribed copper poisoning.

The connection between copper IUD manufacturers and fertility clinics isn't coincidental—it's symbiotic. The same medical system that profits from inserting copper devices profits from treating copper-induced infertility. The same doctors who dismiss women's concerns about copper toxicity symptoms later refer them to fertility specialists. The Paragard insert's admission that fertility effects have never been studied isn't an oversight—it's a feature. Why study something that might reveal your product causes the infertility that feeds another profitable industry?

Women who've connected these dots share their warnings: "I believe that the birth control industry is what is directly feeding another big pharma industry, which is the IVF industry." They're right, but it's worse than they know. The copper IUD isn't just feeding the fertility industry through vague "complications"—it's creating infertility through deliberate copper poisoning, through a mechanism of metal toxicity that's been understood since Gräfenberg first discovered that copper kills sperm and embryos. The IUD, never tested for long-term fertility impacts despite forty years of use, sits at the center of this web—a copper weapon against women's reproductive futures, promising freedom but delivering customers to the next stage of medical extraction.

5. Breaking the Cycle: Exposing the Copper Conspiracy

True informed consent about the copper IUD would destroy the industry overnight. Imagine if doctors were required to tell women: "We're inserting 380mg of copper that will poison your womb for up to ten years. This device has never been tested for cancer or genetic damage despite forty years on the market. Copper is a known neurotoxin that causes depression, anxiety, and panic attacks. It depletes essential minerals, damages your liver, and may permanently scar your uterus. The man who invented it was rescued from prison by a eugenicist who wanted to use copper to prevent 'undesirable' births. Oh, and when you can't conceive after we remove it, the same medical system will charge you $30,000 for IVF to overcome the copper damage we caused."

That conversation never happens. Instead, women are told the copper IUD is "hormone-free," as if hormone-free means harm-free. They're told it's "natural," as if there's anything natural about 380mg of copper creating chronic inflammation in the uterus. The Paragard insert's admission in Section 13.1 that carcinogenic and genotoxic potential have never been evaluated isn't shared during consultations. Forty years of inserting copper into women's bodies without basic safety testing—this isn't medicine, it's human experimentation using copper as the weapon.

The specific symptoms of copper toxicity are systematically hidden from women. Doctors don't explain that copper excess causes the exact psychiatric symptoms—anxiety, depression, panic attacks, paranoia—that millions of women with copper IUDs experience. They don't mention that copper depletes zinc, causing hair loss, immune dysfunction, and hormonal imbalances. They don't warn that copper accumulates in the liver and brain, potentially causing permanent damage. When women report these symptoms, they're gaslit: told it's "unrelated," that copper is "just a mineral," that their suffering is "psychological."

Henry Kissinger's 1974 National Security Study Memorandum 200 explicitly identified population growth as a threat to U.S. resources, recommending the promotion of contraception worldwide. This document, which became official U.S. policy, targeted thirteen nations for population reduction. The copper IUD became a favorite tool—long-lasting, requiring medical intervention to remove, causing damage that might only appear years later. Today's promotion of copper IUDs as the "natural" choice follows the same blueprint—population control through copper poisoning, disguised as respecting women's desire to avoid hormones.

The schools have become recruitment centers for copper poisoning. Young women are taught to fear hormonal birth control's effects, then offered the copper IUD as the "safe" alternative. They're not told that copper is classified as a heavy metal, that it's used as a pesticide and algicide, that chronic exposure causes neurological damage. Sex education, influenced by pharmaceutical companies that view students as "a captive audience," normalizes the idea that having copper in your uterus for a decade is reasonable. By the time these young women realize they've been copper poisoned, the damage is done.

Modern informed consent requires acknowledging what forty years of missing safety data means. The copper IUD causes a constant inflammatory response—that's not a side effect, it's the mechanism. Chronic inflammation is linked to cancer, autoimmune disorders, organ damage, and yes, infertility. Yet women aren't told they're accepting chronic inflammation and metal toxicity as birth control. They aren't warned that copper can break apart, embed in tissue, travel through the body, or trigger systemic metal allergies. These aren't rare complications—they're the predictable results of putting 380mg of copper where it doesn't belong.

The women sharing their copper poisoning stories in comments sections and support groups are performing the informed consent that doctors won't. "I had a copper IUD for four years, and now at 25 I cannot have any more children." "My body was rejecting the copper... ended up with PID, cysts and uterine scarring." "The copper IUD made me crazy—literally crazy with anxiety and rage." These testimonies, dismissed by medicine as "anecdotal," represent the real-world data that forty years of avoiding proper safety testing has hidden. They're evidence of a mass poisoning event conducted under the guise of "choice."

Breaking free requires recognizing copper for what it is—a toxic metal being used as a population control tool. The same establishment that promotes copper IUDs to teenagers profits from treating copper toxicity symptoms with antidepressants, anxiety medications, thyroid hormones, and eventually, fertility treatments. It's a closed loop of poisoning and profit, where copper creates the problems that generate the next wave of medical billing.

The path forward demands more than individual awareness—it requires collective recognition that we're being poisoned. When the Paragard insert admits no cancer testing has been done, when thousands of women report identical copper toxicity symptoms, when fertility clinics fill with women who've had copper IUDs, we're not seeing coincidences. We're seeing the predictable results of a forty-year experiment in copper poisoning that began with a Nazi-era device, was brought to America by a eugenicist, and continues today because it serves the same population control agenda it always has.

Women deserve the truth: that the copper IUD is a poison delivery device that has never been properly tested, that their symptoms are copper toxicity not "adjustment," that their infertility may be permanent copper damage not bad luck. Only when we acknowledge that Section 13.1 represents forty years of criminal negligence—forty years of inserting untested copper into women's bodies while knowing it causes systemic poisoning—can we begin to hold the medical establishment accountable. The copper experiment must end. Women's bodies are not testing grounds for metal toxicity. The future of humanity depends on exposing this copper conspiracy for what it is: eugenics by another name, poison marketed as choice, and a betrayal of the most fundamental medical ethics.

The age of copper poisoning disguised as birth control must end. Our bodies, our fertility, and our futures depend on it.

