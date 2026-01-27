Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
9/11 Revisionist's avatar
9/11 Revisionist
8m

9/11 Was an attack on human consciousness, a trauma based mind control event, that had people outsource their thinking to the US Government's propaganda arm, the mainstream media. (COVID anyone?)

The tagline, "never forget" was a further deployment of perception management and the NIST Report was a cover-up of what actually happened.

Then que your COINTELPRO outfit to keep the cover-up going, affectionately called the 9/11 "truth" movement...

Seeking the whole truth of September 11, 2001

An open letter to the US Government & the 9/11 truth movement from 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza - January 2026

Read more: https://911revision.substack.com/p/seeking-the-whole-truth-of-september

A whole industry has been created - A whole "truth" movement, to have people NOT look at the evidence presented TO COURT in 2007, all whilst they are gaslighting good intentioned truth seekers with stories of remote-controlled planes or drones, CGI TV video fakery, bombs, and thermite for a controlled demolition or even buried or mini nukes.

Making sure people NEVER look at the anomalies with the 9/11 orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust building, because if people do, they will immediately see the problems with the 9/11 truther narratives that are being SOLD to them.

Good intentioned truth seekers are FUNDING the greater cover-up of the truth of what happened on 9/11.

Have a listen and read the 2007 court filings you’re NOT supposed to know about..

Dr Reynolds' case was for the fraudulent plane impact reports: https://nomoregames.net/2011/06/12/request-for-correction-by-nist-for-its-invalid-wtc-jetliner-animations-and-analyses/

Dr Wood's case was for the destruction at the WTC complex: https://www.doctorjudywood.com/articles/NIST/Qui_Tam_Wood.html

There are 3 issues most people have when faced with the truth regarding the events of 9/11

1. Problem solving skills

2. Group Think

3. They just can't handle the implications

Were the towers destroyed by a gravity collapse? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by explosives? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by thermite? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by nukes? The evidence says no.

The answers to these questions can easily be found by studying the evidence.

The problem is NOT a shortage of evidence.

The problem is nobody wants to LOOK at the evidence and think for themselves.

Instead, everyone wants to be TOLD WHAT TO THINK by "experts" in the MSM, alternative media, the scientific community, the government, and the "truth" movement, but these "experts" spend the whole time covering up and muddling up the evidence.

Here is a 20-minute video that most can follow: https://rumble.com/v5jnndx-understanding-the-911-evidence.html

9/11 FACTS that hurt people's feelings

43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-facts-that-hurt-peoples-feelings

Dr Wood 9/11 presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aWNzq9OWGmY

Condemnation, without investigation, is the height of ignorance. - Albert Einstein.

A time comes when silence is betrayal. - Martin Luther King

Read Dr Wood’s book: Where did the towers go? https://www.wheredidthetowersgo.com/

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture