Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Kerry Lawson's avatar
Kerry Lawson
9h

What an amazing report, worth the price of my annual subscription alone. I will pay for a gift subscription to your substack right now but would also like to increase my contribution to you to support your work. How would I do that?

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klimer
8h

I can attest to Sinatra's protocol to reverse heart failure. It works. It's cheap. It's criminal for any cardiologist to be ignorant of it.

And lately I've been digging into thiamine's role in gut dysfunction. It's needed to sustain peristalsis. Not having enough slows down gut motility, which will eventually affect microbiome balance.

I had severe ventricular arrhythmias 8 years ago, and that has led to a cascade of diseases in the aftermath: pancreatitis; heart failure; irritable bowel syndrome (leaky gut). I believe each one in turn is caused by deficiencies created by my initial heart crisis. And magnesium and thiamine are the two biggest deficiencies.

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