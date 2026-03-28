In the 1880s, roughly one-third of enlisted Japanese sailors developed beriberi every year. The disease produced fluid retention, shortness of breath, rapid heartbeat, swollen legs, and an enlarged heart. Severe cases turned blue and died of cardiac failure. The Japanese military’s physicians, trained in European germ theory, insisted the cause was an infectious pathogen.

A naval surgeon named Takaki Kanehiro thought otherwise. He designed a controlled experiment. In December 1882, the training ship Ryūjō sailed with 376 men eating the standard diet of polished white rice. By the time it reached port, 169 sailors had beriberi. Twenty-five were dead. The ship had to stop in Hawaii because too few crew could stand. The following year, the Tsukuba sailed the same route with 333 men eating meat, fish, barley, beans, milk, bread, and vegetables. Fourteen cases — all among men who refused the new food. Zero deaths.¹

The Navy adopted Takaki’s reforms. By 1887, beriberi was eliminated from its ships. Takaki was made a baron — the “Barley Baron” — in 1905.

The Army refused. Mori Ōgai, physician to the Army Medical Bureau, had trained under German bacteriologists. He denounced Takaki as a “fake doctor” and insisted beriberi was caused by an unknown pathogen he called etowasu — from the German etwas, meaning “something.”² The Army maintained its polished rice rations. During the Russo-Japanese War of 1904-05, over 200,000 soldiers developed beriberi. Twenty-seven thousand died of it — compared to 47,000 combat deaths.³

More soldiers died from a nutritional deficiency than from Russian weapons. The cure had been demonstrated two decades earlier.

Christiaan Eijkman, working in Batavia around 1889, accidentally confirmed the mechanism. A military hospital cook had been feeding laboratory chickens leftover polished rice. When a new cook refused to let military rice be used for “civilian chickens,” the birds were switched to unpolished brown rice and recovered completely. Eijkman’s colleague Adolphe Vorderman then surveyed 101 Javanese prisons housing nearly 300,000 inmates: beriberi rates were 300 times higher in prisons using polished rice.⁴

Thiamine was isolated in 1926 and synthesised in 1936. From Takaki’s demonstration in 1884 to acceptance: 42 years. K. Codell Carter, in his 1977 paper on germ theory and the deficiency concept, identified the structural blind spot: the assumption “that disease is caused by the presence of something” concealed “the idea that disease could also be caused by something that is lacking.”⁵

This essay argues that the same mistake is being made now, with a disease that kills more reliably than most cancers, affects 64 million people worldwide, and whose mortality has risen 146% over the same decades in which pharmaceutical intervention intensified.

The disease is congestive heart failure. The missing nutrients are the ones its own treatments strip away.

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The Divergence

Between 1970 and 2022, age-adjusted mortality from acute myocardial infarction in the United States fell 89% — from 354 to 40 per 100,000. Heart failure mortality rose 146%. Arrhythmia mortality rose 450%.⁶

Five decades of statins, beta-blockers, ACE inhibitors, catheterisation labs, bypass surgery, stents. For heart attacks, the numbers show progress. Fewer people die of the acute event.

What follows is different. The Framingham Heart Study found that the 30-day incidence of heart failure after myocardial infarction rose from 10% in the 1970s to 23.1% in the 1990s — even as 30-day post-MI mortality fell from 12.2% to 4.1%.⁷ A Swedish conscription study tracking 21 years found AMI incidence declined (HR 0.63) while heart failure incidence nearly doubled (HR 1.84) in younger cohorts.⁸

Approximately 6.7 million American adults carry the diagnosis today, up from 3.3 million in 1988 — a 43% prevalence increase. Globally: 64 million. Projections estimate 11.4 million Americans by 2050. Lifetime risk: 24%.⁹

A Scottish study found that, with the exception of lung cancer, heart failure carried the poorest five-year survival of any common diagnosis.¹⁰ A French analysis of 5.1 million patients confirmed cardiovascular mortality in heart failure exceeded that of any cancer type, including metastatic disease. Pooled five-year survival across 60 studies and 1.5 million patients: 56.7%.¹¹

Heart failure was designated an “emerging epidemic” in 1997. Véronique Roger, writing in Circulation Research in 2021: “Despite a decrease in incidence of HF, the burden of mortality and hospitalization remains mostly unabated despite significant ongoing efforts to treat and manage HF.”¹²

Total US spending on adults with heart failure: $179.5 billion annually. Number-one cause of hospitalisation in adults over 65. The global REPORT-HF registry — 18,030 patients, 44 countries — found a median of 7 medications at discharge. Among US older adults, 55% leave the hospital on ten or more.¹³

Five-year survival is a coin toss. The average patient takes seven drugs. The epidemiological trajectory is worsening.

The Half That Has No Treatment

Heart failure divides into two categories based on ejection fraction — the percentage of blood the left ventricle pumps out with each beat. Reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF): the heart muscle cannot contract forcefully enough. Preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF): the heart contracts normally but fails to relax and fill properly.

HFpEF now accounts for more than half of all cases. In Olmsted County, Minnesota, the HFpEF share climbed from 38% in 1987 to 54% in 2001. Framingham data: 41% in 1985-1994, 56% by 2005-2014. HFpEF incidence increased 53% between the 1990s and 2000s. HFrEF incidence stayed flat.¹⁴

Every major drug trial for HFpEF has failed.

CHARM-Preserved: candesartan, 3,023 patients. Primary endpoint not met. Cardiovascular deaths identical — 170 versus 170. PEP-CHF: perindopril, 850 elderly patients. Not met. I-PRESERVE: irbesartan, 4,128 patients. Not met. Death rates identical — 52.6 versus 52.3 per 1,000 person-years. TOPCAT: spironolactone, 3,445 patients. Not met — results further compromised by suspected misdiagnosis at the Russian and Georgian sites.¹⁵

Borlaug and Kass in Circulation Research, 2016: “No large-scale clinical trial of medical therapy has met its primary end point in HFpEF.” Butler et al. in JACC, 2022: “There are no FDA-approved therapies for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction specifically.” The 2023 JACC Scientific Statement: “The pathophysiologic mechanisms driving HF progression in HFpEF remain poorly understood.”¹⁶

HFpEF patients are predominantly elderly women on multiple medications. I-PRESERVE: mean age 72, 60% female. TOPCAT: mean age 69, 52% female.

No published study correlates HFpEF prevalence with long-term statin prescribing, antihypertensive polypharmacy, or calcium supplementation. The data gap is conspicuous given the demographic overlap — the population most likely to have been on these drugs for decades is the population developing the form of heart failure that medicine cannot explain.

Statins and the Pathway They Block

Lovastatin received FDA approval on September 1, 1987. By 2018-2019, 92 million Americans were on statins — 35% of the adult population. Annual prescriptions peaked at 888 million fills.¹⁷

Statins block HMG-CoA reductase, inhibiting the mevalonate pathway. This pathway produces both cholesterol and coenzyme Q10. The two share a biosynthetic route. CoQ10 is a critical electron carrier in the mitochondrial respiratory chain. The heart — the organ with the highest energy demand in the body — contains the highest CoQ10 concentration.¹⁸

Statins reduce plasma CoQ10 by 16% to 54%. A meta-analysis of 12 randomised controlled trials confirmed a statistically significant reduction. Karl Folkers, who first described CoQ10’s molecular structure, reported in 1990 that lovastatin lowered CoQ10 and that cardiac function declined as a result. Endomyocardial biopsies showed tissue CoQ10 levels dropping in direct correlation with disease severity.¹⁹

Uffe Ravnskov, in The Cholesterol Myths: “Heart failure is not reported as a side effect of statin treatment according to the trial reports, probably because patients with heart failure are routinely excluded from statin trials, but also because heart failure may be seen as the result of the primary disease rather than an adverse effect.”²⁰

Merck knew. Before launching their first statins, they filed two patents — US Patent 4,929,437 and US Patent 4,933,165, both issued in 1990 — for statins combined with CoQ10. Patent 4,933,165, whose inventor was Nobel laureate Michael S. Brown, states: “Since CoQ10 is of benefit in congestive heart failure patients, the combination with HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors should be of value in such patients who also have added risk of high cholesterol levels.”²¹

Neither patent was commercialised. As Kendrick observed: “Adding Q10 to a statin might be an admission that statins are not totally innocent, cuddly and safe — could they be if they required a built-in ‘antidote’?”²²

Peter Langsjoen’s 2003 review of all animal and human research stated: “As the potency of statin drugs increases and as the target LDL cholesterol level decreases, the severity of CoQ10 depletion will increase with an increasing likelihood of impairment in heart muscle function.”²³

He then demonstrated it. In 2004, Silver and Langsjoen found diastolic dysfunction in 10 of 14 previously normal patients after six months on atorvastatin — reversible with CoQ10.²⁴ His 2019 study followed 142 heart failure patients on long-term statin therapy, mean 6.8 years. Ninety-four percent had HFpEF. Treatment: stop the statin, start CoQ10 at 300 mg/day. NYHA Class I improved from 8% to 79%. In those with reduced ejection fraction, mean EF improved from 35% to 47%. One-year mortality: zero. Three-year mortality: 3%.²⁵

Langsjoen’s conclusion: “Statin-associated cardiomyopathy may be a contributing factor to the current increasing prevalence of HF with preserved EF.”²⁵

Okuyama et al., in Expert Review of Clinical Pharmacology (2015), identified four mechanistic pathways by which statins damage cardiac tissue: CoQ10 and heme A depletion, vitamin K2 synthesis inhibition, selenoprotein biosynthesis disruption, and the absence of mortality benefit in post-2004 clinical trials conducted under stricter ethics regulations. The paper accumulated over 19,000 downloads.²⁶

Both large randomised trials of statins in established heart failure — CORONA and GISSI-HF — showed no mortality benefit. The ACC/AHA guidelines now state that statins should not be used in NYHA class II-IV heart failure.²⁷

Kilmer McCully, in The Heart Revolution: “While the deaths from heart disease and heart attack have declined, the incidence of death from heart failure has increased in the past fifteen years. We’re not sure if the increase in these drugs is directly related to the increase in deaths due to heart failure, but this certainly warrants more scrutiny.”²⁸

Ninety-two million Americans on statins. Heart failure mortality up 146% over the same period. Half of all heart failure now the type that predominantly affects elderly patients on long-term medication — the type Langsjoen’s data identifies as potentially iatrogenic. The temporal correlation is not proof of causation. But a drug that depletes the primary fuel molecule of the most energy-demanding organ in the body, prescribed to 35% of the adult population for decades, warrants more than “scrutiny.” It warrants alarm.

The Treatment Trap

The standard drug cascade: ACE inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers, beta-blockers, loop diuretics (typically furosemide), aldosterone antagonists, often statins on top. For advanced cases: implantable defibrillators, cardiac resynchronisation therapy, ventricular assist devices, transplant.

The diuretics merit close attention. Loop diuretics inhibit the cotransporter responsible for reclaiming approximately 25% of filtered calcium and 60% of filtered magnesium. They deplete potassium, magnesium, sodium, calcium, chloride, thiamine, and zinc.²⁹

Potassium depletion: hypokalemia in up to 50% of patients on diuretics. The SOLVD trial found diuretic use associated with a 37% increase in arrhythmic death. Even mild hypokalemia was associated with significantly increased mortality in the DIG trial analysis. Sudden cardiac death — driven primarily by ventricular arrhythmias — accounts for roughly half of all heart failure deaths.³⁰

Magnesium depletion: harder to detect because serum magnesium poorly reflects total body stores. Hypomagnesemia present in up to 55% of heart failure patients on diuretics. In Israel, where desalinated water stripped magnesium from the supply, an estimated 4,000 people died annually from inadequate magnesium — ten times the road accident toll. DiNicolantonio et al. described subclinical magnesium deficiency as “a principal driver of cardiovascular disease and a public health crisis.”³¹

And thiamine.

Beriberi in the Hospital

This is where the historical parallel stops being a parallel.

Seligmann et al.: 91% of hospitalised heart failure patients on furosemide 80-240 mg/day were thiamine-deficient, versus 2 of 16 controls. Zenuk et al.: 98% of patients on 80 mg/day or more had severe deficiency; 57% on 40 mg/day were deficient. Hanninen et al.: 33% deficiency among 100 patients on median 60 mg/day.³²

The mechanism: increased urinary excretion proportional to urine flow rate, plus direct inhibition of cellular thiamine uptake. Even low-dose furosemide in healthy volunteers doubled thiamine excretion. The body holds only 25-30 mg with a half-life of 9-18 days. Depletion under sustained diuresis is rapid.³³

Heart failure leads to furosemide. Furosemide depletes thiamine. Thiamine deficiency worsens cardiac function. Worsening function leads to higher furosemide doses. The ESCAPE trial found a strong relation between diuretic dose and mortality (p=0.003), particularly above 300 mg/day.³⁴

The clinical presentation of wet beriberi and congestive heart failure is, by bedside examination, indistinguishable: peripheral oedema, dyspnoea, tachycardia, cardiomegaly, pulmonary congestion, elevated venous pressure, pleural effusion. A paper on modern cardiac beriberi documented cases initially diagnosed as idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy — until thiamine resolved them.³⁵

What happens when you give thiamine to heart failure patients? Shimon et al. randomised 30 patients on high-dose furosemide to IV thiamine or placebo. Completers showed a 22% increase in ejection fraction. Schoenenberger et al. — randomised, double-blind, crossover — found oral thiamine 300 mg/day for 28 days increased LVEF from 29.5% to 32.8% versus placebo. A Circulation case report describes a man with acute high-output heart failure and vasodilatory shock: after IV thiamine, blood pressure increased within minutes, vasopressors were weaned in 36 hours, and the echocardiogram normalised.³⁶

DiNicolantonio et al.’s meta-analysis: net LVEF improvement of 3.28% versus placebo with thiamine supplementation.³⁷

As David Sica wrote in Congestive Heart Failure: “One such change with loop diuretic therapy that has been poorly appreciated is that of thiamine deficiency.”³⁸

Thiamine testing is not part of any major heart failure guideline. Of the three nutrients most critical for cardiac energy — potassium, magnesium, thiamine — only potassium is routinely monitored.

The polished-rice diet that produced beriberi: sustained depletion of a nutrient essential for cardiac energy metabolism, with the resulting dysfunction attributed to a “disease.” The modern heart failure drug regimen: sustained depletion of multiple nutrients essential for cardiac energy metabolism, with the resulting dysfunction attributed to “disease progression.”

Carter’s observation about germ theory applies here unchanged: the assumption that disease requires the presence of something — a failing pump, a genetic defect, a mysterious progression — conceals the possibility that disease is caused by something that has been taken away.

The Heart as Vortex

The entire conventional account of heart failure rests on a premise: the heart is a pump that has lost its pumping capacity.

Stephen Hussey, in Understanding the Heart, makes the case that this premise is wrong. As a pressure-propulsion pump, the heart is only about 30% effective. Experiments in the 1940s demonstrated blood circulation without a functioning heart. Leon Manteuffel-Szoege found blood continuing to move for up to two hours after the heart stopped, concluding it had its “own motor energy.”³⁹

Gerald Pollack’s research provides a mechanism: water inside hydrophilic tubes, exposed to radiant energy, forms a structured fourth phase — an exclusion zone layer along vessel walls that generates flow without a pump.⁴⁰ Thomas Cowan, in Human Heart, Cosmic Heart, connects this to circulation directly. The heart’s role is not to push blood through the body but to vortex it — spiralling blood through its chambers to energise the water, maintaining the structured layer that sustains flow.⁴¹

The heart contracts in a spiral because its muscle — the ventricular band, discovered by Francisco Torrent-Guasp — wraps around itself in a helical knot. Branko Furst of Albany Medical College: “Only when seen as an organ of impedance can the heart place itself effectively against the ‘runaway train’ of oncoming blood.”⁴²

Under this model, heart failure is not a broken pump. It is a systemic energy deficit — the structured water dynamics failing, blood flow slowing, the heart forced into a pumping role it was not designed for, its chambers distending under pressure it was never meant to bear.⁴³

This shifts the treatment question from how to make a failing pump work harder to how to restore the conditions that allow the system to function. Hussey documents that the failing heart preferentially burns ketones. Animal studies showed cardiac dilation and contractile dysfunction reversed by a ketogenic diet. Infrared sauna therapy — which energises structured water through Pollack’s mechanism — improved all markers of cardiac function in 188 heart failure patients, with no improvement in controls. Chronic sympathetic activation contributes through autonomic nervous system imbalance. Heart rate variability, the best marker of ANS balance, is consistently depressed in heart failure.⁴⁴

Recovery

The Q-SYMBIO trial — 420 patients, 17 centres, randomised, placebo-controlled — tested CoQ10 at 300 mg/day for two years. Major adverse cardiovascular events: 15% versus 26% placebo (HR 0.50, p=0.003). Cardiovascular mortality reduced 49%. All-cause mortality reduced 42%. Number needed to treat to prevent one death: 10.⁴⁵

Four major HFpEF drug trials failed to reach their primary endpoints. CoQ10 halved cardiovascular mortality.

An earlier Langsjoen study — 143 patients with chronic cardiomyopathy, CoQ10 100 mg — found mean ejection fraction rose from 44% to 60% within six months, with 85% showing global improvement.⁴⁶ Stephen Sinatra’s “metabolic cardiology” protocol prescribed CoQ10, L-carnitine, D-ribose, and magnesium — all targeting the ATP production cycle in a heart that cycles through roughly 6 kilograms of ATP daily. A meta-analysis of 17 RCTs found L-carnitine improved ejection fraction by 4.14%.⁴⁷

The mainstream already accepts reversible cardiomyopathy in other contexts. Alcoholic cardiomyopathy — one-third of all acquired dilated cardiomyopathy — reverses with abstinence in 42% of cases. Tachycardia-induced cardiomyopathy normalises in months after rate control. Heart failure describes a state, not a sentence.⁴⁸

And there is strophanthus.

Thomas Cowan has used this plant-based cardiac glycoside with patients for over twenty years. German physicians prescribed it for over fifty years before it vanished from medicine in the 1970s. The clinical documentation: 98% of surveyed German physicians reported high effectiveness. A Berlin hospital’s twelve-year series: 99% of chest pain patients became complaint-free within two weeks. Professor Kern documented a 93% reduction in heart attack deaths among coal miners after introducing strophanthus extract.⁴⁹

One case from Cowan’s practice speaks directly to heart failure. A 68-year-old man, ejection fraction 18% — barely able to walk across a room. A stent had been placed. It hadn’t helped. He started strophanthus drops. Six weeks later: ejection fraction 47%. The ultrasound technician, who had no knowledge of the treatment, said he had never seen this kind of recovery in fifteen years.⁴⁹

Ouabain — the active compound — is water-soluble, penetrates into cytoplasm, and supports the organised gel state that maintains cellular electrical charge. It also supports parasympathetic tone, the rest-and-recovery system that chronic stress suppresses. Digoxin, the cardiac glycoside that survived in mainstream use, is fat-soluble, accumulates in tissue, and has a therapeutic window so narrow it causes roughly 8,000 US hospital visits annually. The DIG trial — 7,788 patients — found no mortality benefit (RR 0.99). The safer medicine disappeared. The dangerous one survived.⁵⁰

A fuller account of strophanthus — its history, its mechanism through Gilbert Ling’s structured water model, and the institutional dynamics that buried it — is in my essay The Gift from Paradise: Strophanthus and the Heart Medicine That Disappeared.

The Expanding Label

The diagnosis of congestive heart failure collapses distinct injuries into a single category. Statin-induced CoQ10 depletion, furosemide-induced thiamine deficiency, magnesium-depleted cardiac tissue — all receive the same label, the same drug cascade, the same prognosis.

The diagnostic boundary has widened steadily. The 1971 Framingham criteria required clinical signs at the bedside. The 2001 ACC/AHA staging introduced pre-symptomatic categories. The 2021 Universal Definition added “at-risk” and “pre-HF” — capturing populations that previously would not have been diagnosed. The formalisation of HFpEF captured an entire population previously excluded from heart failure statistics. Using guideline-based cut-points for diastolic dysfunction, at least one abnormal measure appears in over 90% of people aged 65 and older. Ahmad et al., using cluster analysis on 1,619 patients, concluded that chronic heart failure is “a syndrome rather than a specific disease.”⁵¹

BNP testing — FDA-cleared in 2000, initial panel vote 6-3 against — has sensitivity of 94% but specificity of only 55-66%. Conditions that elevate BNP without heart failure include age, renal dysfunction, atrial fibrillation, and sepsis. The biomarker lowered the diagnostic threshold and broadened the captured population.⁵²

The label obscures the injury. It forecloses the specific remedy. And it channels every patient into the same pharmaceutical cascade.

Weighing the Evidence

The evidence assembled here ranges from large randomised controlled trials to prospective clinical series to historical documentation to an alternative model of cardiac physiology. It is not uniform in quality, and treating it as such would be dishonest.

The hardest evidence: heart failure mortality rose 146% over five decades of intensifying pharmaceutical intervention. Statins deplete CoQ10 through a documented biochemical pathway — Merck patented the solution and buried it. Langsjoen documented statin-associated cardiomyopathy in 142 patients, 94% with HFpEF, reversible with statin withdrawal and CoQ10. Thiamine deficiency prevalence of 21-98% among diuretic-treated patients. Ejection fraction improvements with thiamine repletion in randomised trials. A 49% reduction in cardiovascular mortality with CoQ10 in Q-SYMBIO.

The softer evidence: the strophanthus data lacks modern peer-reviewed trials. The hydraulic ram model of the heart, while supported by Pollack’s laboratory work and Furst’s academic research, sits outside mainstream acceptance. The temporal correlation between statin adoption and heart failure incidence is suggestive, not conclusive.

What holds regardless of where any individual reader draws the line: the standard treatment for heart failure depletes nutrients the heart requires for energy production. Those depletions are not routinely tested for. The fastest-growing category of heart failure is the one medicine cannot treat, cannot explain, and whose demographics overlap with populations on decades of polypharmacy. Clinical data shows that restoring what the drugs remove produces improvements the drugs have failed to achieve.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Your heart is like a garden. It needs good water, good soil, sunshine, and clean air to grow strong.

Now imagine someone takes away the good soil and replaces it with sand. The plants start drooping. Instead of putting the good soil back, a helper comes along and sprays chemicals on the drooping plants. The chemicals make the leaves look a little greener for a while, but they also wash away more of the good soil that was left. So the plants droop worse. The helper sprays more chemicals. More soil washes away. The plants droop even more.

After a while, the helper says: “This is a very sick garden. It has a serious disease called Drooping Plant Syndrome. It will probably keep getting worse. We need stronger chemicals.”

But the garden doesn’t have a disease. It’s missing its soil. The chemicals are what keep washing the soil away. If someone just tested the soil — even once — they’d see what was missing. And if they put the good soil back, the plants would grow again.

A long time ago, sailors on ships got very sick because their food was missing something important. Doctors said they had caught a germ. But one smart doctor changed their food, and they got better. It took other doctors 42 years to believe him.

Your heart works the same way. It needs certain things to stay strong — special vitamins and minerals that help it make energy. Some of the medicines doctors give for a weak heart actually take those things away. Nobody checks whether they’re missing. And when the heart gets weaker, they give more medicine.

The garden doesn’t need more chemicals. It needs its soil back.

The Return to the Ships

In 1884, Takaki showed that changing what sailors ate eliminated a disease the military’s physicians insisted was an infection. The Army’s chief medical officer called Takaki a fake doctor. Twenty years later, 27,000 soldiers paid for that certainty with their lives.

The disease was beriberi. The cause was absence. The cure was restoration. The obstacle was a theoretical framework so powerful that the evidence of its own failure could not get through.

Heart failure mortality has risen 146% over five decades of pharmaceutical intervention. The average patient takes seven medications. The drugs deplete CoQ10, thiamine, potassium, and magnesium. Thiamine deficiency in these patients reaches 98% at higher diuretic doses. The deficiency is not tested for. When it is corrected, cardiac function improves.

The ships sailed. The data came back. Whether anyone changes the rations remains to be seen.

References