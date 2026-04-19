Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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tamara1026's avatar
tamara1026
2hEdited

Thank you for addressing this. Due to mental health and sleep issues I was eventually prescribed Seroquel since nothing else seemed to work. If ever there was a drug I would choose to love (at the time), it would be Seroquel. I slept. It was wonderful, for a time. Then I had to increase, and increase, and increase. Like just about any other drug I have been on, it didn't work anymore. My body adapts very quickly but my brain keeps saying it's at least doing something for me. It's got to be or the doctor wouldn't have prescribed it. Right? After several years of taking it, and eventually getting to a dose that would probably kill an elephant, I came across Dr Breggins work (I read his book) and realized I had to get off of it. I had wanted to for a long time but no one would help me. I read and understood the danger of cutting back too quickly. I didn't plan on it but I took a year of slowly reducing how much I took by cutting the pills into smaller and smaller doses then skipping one day, two days, etc., until I was off of them. There's no way, that I know of, to prove it but I'm sure some of my current health issues come from the damage done to my system from the years of Seroquel use. I will be forever grateful to Dr Breggin for his work. I no longer let medical providers dictate what goes in my body and I try to educate, or at least enlighten, those that try to. Thank you!

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
2h

Seroquel (quetiapine) is associated with the depletion of several key nutrients, most notably CoQ10, Vitamin A, C, D, B1, B12, K, Biotin, Melatonin, Calcium, Magnesium, Folate and Inositol. These deficiencies may lead to the very mood disorder for which a pharmaceutical is prescribed.

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