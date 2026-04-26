I. The Hilton Hotel, Budapest, October 1999

In October 1999, in a closed conference room at the Hilton Hotel in Budapest, an American pollster named Doug Schoen projected the results of a survey of 840 Serbian voters onto a screen and told a room full of opposition leaders how they would remove Slobodan Milošević from power.¹

The meeting did not appear in the press at the time. It surfaced fourteen months later, after Milošević had already fallen, in a Washington Post account by Michael Dobbs. Dobbs described what Schoen told the Serbs that day: that Milošević — survivor of four lost wars, two major street uprisings, seventy-eight days of NATO bombing, and a decade of international sanctions — was “completely vulnerable” to a well-organised electoral challenge. The key, the polling data showed, was opposition unity.²

Schoen is a Democratic Party pollster. He works for American political campaigns. The Serbs in that conference room had been brought to Budapest by US-funded organisations to be told by an American campaign professional that their president was vulnerable, what kind of vulnerability his polling had identified, and how to exploit it.

The total cost of the operation that followed was approximately $41 million in US taxpayer funds.³ It included $5,000 worth of spray paint, paid for by US taxpayers, used by Serbian student activists to write anti-Milošević graffiti on walls across the country.⁴ It included 2.5 million printed stickers bearing the slogan Gotov Je! — “He’s finished!” — distributed nationally.⁵ It included a US-trained student organisation called Otpor!, whose clenched-fist logo was designed by Western public relations consultants. It included tracking polls, focus groups, training seminars at the same Budapest Hilton, the financing of a parallel vote count, and a media operation that ensured CNN cameras were positioned at the moments protest organisers needed them.⁶

The man running the operation from the US Embassy in Belgrade was Ambassador Richard Miles, a State Department officer with a specific specialty: regime change.⁷ The man training the Serbian students at the Budapest Hilton was retired US Army Colonel Robert Helvey, a former Defense Intelligence Agency analyst who had served as US military attaché in Rangoon from 1983 to 1985.⁸ The handbook Helvey distributed to the Serbs — translated into Serbian and printed in 70,000 copies — was titled From Dictatorship to Democracy. It had been written by a retired Harvard researcher named Gene Sharp.⁹

Milošević fell in October 2000. The Western press described it as a popular uprising. The Serbian people were credited with bravery. The slogan Gotov Je! became the catchphrase of what the BBC, The Guardian, and CNN called a democratic revolution.¹⁰

It was none of those things, or rather it was all of those things and something else as well: a carefully designed, expensively financed, and meticulously executed operation by the United States government to remove a foreign head of state through a methodology that had been theorised at Harvard’s Center for International Affairs in the 1960s, codified in a 1973 academic work introduced by a CIA-connected RAND strategist, distilled into a field manual in 1993 for distribution to Burmese exiles, and field-tested between 1989 and 1999 in Lithuania, Burma, Tibet, and Beijing.

The Belgrade operation worked. It became the prototype.

What followed in the next fourteen years — Georgia 2003, Ukraine 2004, Kyrgyzstan 2005, Lebanon 2005, Burma 2007, Tibet 2008, Iran 2009, Tunisia 2010, Egypt 2011, Libya 2011, Syria 2011, Hong Kong 2014, Maidan 2014 — was not a wave of spontaneous democratic awakening across continents and cultures with no common cause. It was the franchising of a documented operating system. The system has a manual. The manual has a name. It is the subject of this essay.

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II. Explain It Like I’m Six

A big country wants what’s inside a small country. Maybe it’s oil. Maybe it’s a place to put soldiers. Maybe the small country has a leader who said “no” when the big country asked for something.

The big country used to send soldiers to take what it wanted. But sending soldiers is expensive. Soldiers die. People at home get angry and ask why. The newspapers write bad things. Other countries get scared.

So the big country found a smarter way.

A man named Gene wrote a book. The book is a list of 198 ways to make people in a small country angry at their own leader. Some of the ways are simple, like wearing the same colour shirts and painting words on walls. Some are bigger, like getting lots of people to stand in the main square for weeks and weeks and refuse to go home.

The big country pays for the book to be turned into all the different languages of the small countries it wants something from. It pays for trainers — special teachers who fly the smartest young people from the small country to a hotel in another country and teach them all 198 ways from the book. It pays for the spray paint. It pays for the stickers. It pays for the website. It pays for famous television channels to send cameras to film the angry people, but only from the right side, so they look brave instead of paid.

The young people who got trained go home and start a club. The club has a clever name like “Enough!” or “It’s Time!” The club has a fist as its picture. Every club in every country has the same fist, but most people don’t notice because the clubs have different names.

The young people start doing the things from the book. They wear the colour shirts. They paint the words. They stand in the square. They tell the newspapers their leader is a bad man. The big country’s newspapers say so too. The big country’s friends in other countries say so too. Soon a lot of people believe it, even people who liked the leader before.

The leader gets confused. He doesn’t know who is paid and who isn’t. He doesn’t know that the people in the square have a book telling them what to do tomorrow, and the day after, and the day after that. He thinks his own people just got tired of him.

Eventually the leader gives up, or runs away, or is pushed out. A new leader takes his place. The new leader is somebody the big country chose a long time ago. Sometimes the big country even has a phone call where they say out loud which person they want, and that person becomes the leader three weeks later.

The big country gets what it wanted. The oil. The place for soldiers. The “yes” instead of the “no.”

The small country usually does not get what it was promised. The new leader is often worse than the old one. The country sometimes falls apart. Sometimes there is a war. The young people who started the club find out years later that they were the spray paint, not the painters.

That is what this essay is about. The book exists. The trainers exist. The fist exists. The fact that the same things happen in country after country, with the same fist and the same colour shirts and the same kind of square, is not a coincidence.

It is a recipe. The recipe has been used at least thirteen times. The rest of this essay shows how.

III. The Belgrade Prototype

Belgrade succeeded. Virtually every detail of the operation is now in the public record — confirmed by the Washington Post, by Sharp himself in his own published acknowledgements, by participating activists in subsequent interviews, and by the State Department’s own diplomatic biographies. The operation is not a theory. It is documented.

Ambassador Richard Miles was sent to Belgrade in 1996. His prior posting was Azerbaijan, during the 1993 US-backed coup that brought Heydar Aliyev to power. His next posting, after Milošević’s fall, would be Tbilisi, Georgia — where he would run the Rose Revolution against Eduard Shevardnadze in 2003. Miles spent his diplomatic career being posted to precisely the countries Washington wanted to change.¹¹

The funding architecture was a network of organisations that would reappear in every subsequent color revolution: the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), its two operational subsidiaries the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI), Freedom House, the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and George Soros’ Open Society Institute (OSI). NED was created in 1983 by an act of Congress. Its first president, Allen Weinstein, told the Washington Post in 1991: “A lot of what we do today was done covertly twenty-five years ago by the CIA.”¹² That sentence is from NED’s founding president, describing his own organisation.

The student organisation Otpor! (”Resistance” in Serbian) was the operational front. Its leaders — Srđa Popović, Ivan Marović, and others — were recruited and trained through a series of seminars at the Budapest Hilton. The principal lecturer was Helvey. The textbook was Sharp’s Politics of Nonviolent Action, the three-volume 1973 academic work, distributed in Serbian translation in 70,000 copies along with the shorter 1993 pamphlet From Dictatorship to Democracy.¹³

What the Serbs were trained in was not Gandhian moral philosophy. It was an operational methodology that included: identifying the regime’s “pillars of support” (military, police, civil service, business class) and developing strategies to peel each pillar away; constructing a unified opposition coalition that could present a single candidate; running parallel vote counts to delegitimise official results; coordinating with Western media for image-driven coverage; using non-violent street tactics designed to provoke disproportionate state response; and deploying what Sharp’s framework called “swarming” — small mobile groups of activists converging on targets, then dispersing, in coordination via mobile phone and email.¹⁴

“Swarming” did not come from Gandhi. It came from RAND Corporation studies on networked warfare, written by John Arquilla and David Ronfeldt for the Pentagon, which had analysed the warfare techniques of Genghis Khan and updated them for the digital era.¹⁵ Researcher Jonathan Mowat described what was happening in plain terms: “What we are seeing is civilian application of Secretary Donald Rumsfeld’s ‘Revolution in Military Affairs’ doctrine, which depends on highly mobile small group deployments ‘enabled’ by ‘real time’ intelligence and communications. Squads of soldiers taking over city blocks with the aid of ‘intelligence helmet’ video screens that give them an instantaneous overview of their environment, constitute the military side. Bands of youth converging on targeted intersections in constant dialogue on cell phones constitute the doctrine’s civilian application.”¹⁶

This is the operational doctrine described by its own theorists.

Otpor’s clenched-fist logo, the spray paint, the 2.5 million stickers, the choreographed media moments, the focus-grouped slogan Gotov Je! — all of it was the work of US political consultants applying campaign methodology to regime change. Schoen was running tracking polls throughout. The Western media coverage was prearranged. When Milošević conceded defeat after the disputed September 2000 election and the subsequent street demonstrations, the operation was complete.

The most direct confirmation comes from Gene Sharp himself. In Appendix Two of the 2010 fourth edition of From Dictatorship to Democracy, Sharp wrote:

“Marek Zelaskiewz, from California, took one of those copies to Belgrade during Milošević’s time and gave it to the organization Civic Initiatives. They translated it into Serbian and published it. When we visited Serbia after the collapse of the Milošević regime we were told that the booklet had been quite influential in the opposition movement. Also important had been the workshop on nonviolent struggle that Robert Helvey, a retired US Army colonel, had given in Budapest, Hungary, for about twenty Serbian young people on the nature and potential of nonviolent struggle. Helvey also gave them copies of the complete The Politics of Nonviolent Action. These were the people who became the Otpor organization that led the nonviolent struggle that brought down Milosevic.”¹⁷

Sharp’s own appendix confirms the chain: AEI manual → California courier → Belgrade NGO → Serbian translation → Helvey’s Budapest workshop → Otpor → Milošević’s fall. Every link in his admission is part of the documentary record.

The operation worked. Within months, Ambassador Miles was on a plane to Tbilisi. The franchise was about to be opened.

IV. Tbilisi 2003 — The Rose Revolution

Georgia in 2003 was a country of about four million people sitting on top of one of the most strategically valuable corridors in Eurasia. The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline was under construction, designed to carry Caspian Sea oil from Azerbaijan through Georgia to the Mediterranean coast of Turkey, bypassing both Russia and Iran. The pipeline cost $3.6 billion. It was a BP-led consortium project. Its strategic purpose, as Brzezinski had outlined in his 1997 book The Grand Chessboard, was to break Russia’s energy monopoly over Caspian flows and bind the South Caucasus to NATO infrastructure.¹⁸

The problem was the Georgian president. Eduard Shevardnadze had been Soviet foreign minister under Gorbachev, had played a key role in negotiating the end of the Cold War, and was considered pro-Western by most observers. By 2002, however, he had begun making moves that alarmed Washington — including reportedly considering a deal that would have given Russian energy companies partial control over the Caspian pipeline flows.¹⁹

Ambassador Richard Miles arrived in Tbilisi in May 2002. His operational toolkit was identical to the one he had used in Belgrade. The student organisation was called KMARA! — Georgian for “Enough!” Its clenched-fist logo was a direct copy of Otpor’s. Its leaders were trained by Srđa Popović and Ivan Marović — the same Serbs Helvey had trained at the Budapest Hilton three years earlier. KMARA! was funded by Soros’ Open Society Institute. The training was provided by the newly-formed Belgrade-based organisation CANVAS — the Centre for Applied NonViolent Action and Strategies — which was Otpor’s institutional successor and which had become the global training academy for color revolutions.²⁰

The funding cuts came first. In the months leading up to the November 2003 parliamentary elections, the United States cut its financial aid to the Shevardnadze government by fifty percent and pressured the IMF to suspend its lending.²¹ Identify the regime’s pillars of support and weaken them — Sharp’s framework, deployed against an actual government.

USAID then put up $1.5 million to “computerize Georgia’s voter rolls” — which made parallel vote tabulation possible and electoral fraud easy to allege regardless of actual results.²² USAID and the Eurasia Foundation funded the main anti-Shevardnadze television station, Rustavi-2, which played a documentary about Otpor’s overthrow of Milošević on a continuous loop in the weeks before the election.²³ Soros’ Open Society Institute financed the parallel vote count operation that produced exit polls showing the opposition victorious.

When the official results showed Shevardnadze’s bloc winning, the parallel exit polls showed the opposite. KMARA! activists organised street demonstrations. Mikheil Saakashvili — US-educated lawyer, Columbia Law School, George Washington University Law School, former US State Department Fellow²⁴ — stormed the Georgian parliament holding a single rose. The image gave the operation its color brand. Shevardnadze resigned on November 23, 2003. Saakashvili was elected president on January 4, 2004.²⁵

His first official call as president was to request Georgia’s accession to NATO. The BTC pipeline opened on schedule in 2005. BP’s Lord Browne, a close adviser to Tony Blair, had played the central role in securing the Azerbaijan side of the deal.²⁶

Saakashvili’s subsequent record was a separate matter. By 2012, he had lost parliamentary elections to a Georgian opposition that ran on anti-corruption charges. By 2014, a Georgian court had charged him with abuse of power and misappropriation of public funds. He fled to Ukraine, where the post-Maidan government appointed him governor of the Odessa Oblast.²⁷ The Rose Revolution did not produce democracy. It produced a US-loyal president who looted the treasury and was eventually run out of his own country. Democracy was not the operation’s purpose. The pipeline was.

The template was now established. Belgrade had been the prototype. Tbilisi had been the first formal “color.” The franchise was operational. Eleven months later, it would deploy in Ukraine.

V. Kiev 2004 — The Orange Revolution

The strategic logic of Ukraine had been laid out seven years before the operation by Zbigniew Brzezinski in The Grand Chessboard: American Primacy and Its Geostrategic Imperatives. Brzezinski wrote: “Without Ukraine, Russia ceases to be a Eurasian empire. Russia without Ukraine can still strive for imperial status, but it would then become a predominantly Asian imperial state.”²⁸

Brzezinski’s book was a blueprint. He was former National Security Adviser to Jimmy Carter, the architect of the Mujahideen strategy in Afghanistan, a long-time protégé of David Rockefeller, and the foreign policy adviser to Barack Obama in 2008. The Grand Chessboard identified Ukraine as the single geographic pivot whose detachment from Russia would terminate Russian great-power status. Five of Russia’s twelve gas pipelines to the European Union ran through Ukraine. The Black Sea Fleet was based at Sevastopol. Soviet-era military production lines were intertwined across the Russian-Ukrainian border.²⁹

The man Washington selected to install was Viktor Yushchenko, a fifty-year-old former governor of Ukraine’s central bank. His American-born wife Kateryna had served in the Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations in the State Department and had come to Ukraine as a representative of the US-Ukraine Foundation, whose board of directors included Grover Norquist and former US Ambassador William G. Miller.³⁰

The American operation overseeing the Orange Revolution was run from the US Embassy in Kiev by Ambassador John E. Herbst, who had previously been ambassador to Uzbekistan, where he had played the central role in establishing US military basing rights for Operation Enduring Freedom.³¹ The total US State Department expenditure on the Yushchenko campaign was reported at $65 million.³²

The Ukrainian student organisation was called Pora! — “It’s Time!” Its clenched-fist logo was, again, a direct copy of Otpor’s. Its leaders were trained by veterans of Georgia’s KMARA! and Serbia’s Otpor!, including Givi Targamadze, chair of Georgia’s Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security and a former member of the Georgian Liberty Institute.³³ A Washington-based PR firm called Rock Creek Creative — whose client list included projects for NATO and the CIA — was hired to develop the Orange Revolution’s branding, including the pro-Yushchenko website built around the orange color theme.³⁴

The Pora activist Oleh Kyriyenko explained in a 2004 interview with Radio Netherlands what manual the operation was working from:

“The bible of Pora has been the book of Gene Sharp, also used by Otpor, it’s called: From Dictatorship to Democracy. Pora activists have translated it by themselves. We have written to Mr Sharp and to the Albert Einstein Institute in the United States, and he became very sympathetic towards our initiative, and the Institution provided funding to print over 12,000 copies of this book for free.”³⁵

Twelve thousand copies of Sharp’s manual, printed for free with AEI funding, distributed to Ukrainian opposition activists in advance of the November 2004 election. The operational pipeline in plain language, sourced from a Pora leader speaking to international media.

The election produced a contested result. Yushchenko’s opponent Viktor Yanukovych was declared the winner. The trained activists — using the Sharp methodology of disputed-results allegations, parallel vote counts, and choreographed mass demonstrations — produced a months-long protest in central Kiev. Western media coverage was prearranged. The US-funded NGOs claimed massive fraud. The Ukrainian Supreme Court, under enormous pressure, annulled the result and ordered a new election. Yushchenko won the rerun in January 2005 by a narrow margin.³⁶

His presidency was a fiasco. By 2007 he had unconstitutionally dismissed members of Ukraine’s Constitutional Court to prevent it from ruling on the legality of his decree dissolving parliament.³⁷ Former president Leonid Kravchuk produced documents showing that Yushchenko’s election campaign had been financed in part by exiled Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky — financial flows that Berezovsky himself later confirmed.³⁸ In Yushchenko’s parting act in office, before losing re-election in January 2010 with five percent of the vote — the worst result for any sitting Ukrainian president — he officially rehabilitated the World War II Nazi collaborator and ultranationalist Stepan Bandera, awarding him the title “Hero of Ukraine.”³⁹

Bandera’s rehabilitation prefigured what was coming. The Orange Revolution did not produce a stable pro-Western Ukraine. It produced an unstable, divided, corruption-soaked country whose pro-Western orientation collapsed at the next election. That was not the operation’s actual purpose. The purpose was to disrupt the Russia-Ukraine economic and political bond. By that measure, the operation succeeded. The second Ukrainian operation, in 2013-2014, would complete what the Orange Revolution had begun.

VI. Cairo 2011 — The Lotus Revolution

By 2010, the operation had been refined considerably. Belgrade had been a single-country operation. Tbilisi and Kiev had been targeted regime changes against specific leaders. What was attempted in the Arab world starting in late 2010 was something more ambitious: a regional cascade of color revolutions designed to remake the political geography of the entire Islamic world from Morocco to Pakistan.

The political framework had been laid out under the Bush-Cheney administration as “The Greater Middle East Project.”⁴⁰ Under Obama, it was rebranded as the Arab Spring. The strategic objective, as Engdahl documents from US planning sources, was to bring the Muslim Brotherhood into power across the region as a more politically pliable replacement for the existing Arab nationalist regimes — Mubarak in Egypt, Ben Ali in Tunisia, Gaddafi in Libya — all of whom were in 2010 quietly cooperating on a project to create an interest-free Islamic banking union that would have detached significant portions of the Arab oil economy from dollar-denominated trade.⁴¹

The Egyptian operation lays the operational pipeline open most clearly.

In May 2009, before President Obama’s trip to Cairo, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hosted a group of young Egyptian activists in Washington under the auspices of Freedom House.⁴² One of those activists was Ahmed Maher Ibrahim, a twenty-nine-year-old civil engineer who would, two years later, be identified by Western media as the leader of the “April 6 Movement” — the Facebook-based youth organisation credited with mobilising the protests that toppled Hosni Mubarak.

The April 6 Movement’s logo was a direct copy of Otpor’s clenched fist.⁴³ Maher and other April 6 leaders had been trained at CANVAS workshops in Belgrade — the same Belgrade-based training academy run by Otpor veterans Srđa Popović and Ivan Marović.⁴⁴ The April 6 Movement was part of a coalition called the National Association for Change, headed by Mohamed ElBaradei, the former IAEA director. The coalition included Kefaya — “Enough!” in Arabic, the same operational meme as KMARA! — which had been the subject of a 2008 RAND Corporation study commissioned by “the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Staff, the Unified Combatant Commands, the Department of the Navy, the Marine Corps, the defense agencies, and the defense Intelligence Community.”⁴⁵

The RAND study explicitly recommended that the US government support Egyptian “reform” movements through “nongovernmental and nonprofit institutions” — naming specifically the International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute, NED’s two operational arms. The study recommended that the US “help reformers obtain and use information technology, perhaps by offering incentives for US companies to invest in the region’s communications infrastructure.”⁴⁶

The Pentagon published its operational doctrine three years before the Lotus Revolution.

When the protests erupted in January 2011, the choreography was identical to the previous color revolutions. The Facebook-organised “Day of Anger” was called for January 25, 2011. On that day, the chief of the Egyptian general staff, Lt. Gen. Sami Hafez Enan, was in Washington as a guest of the Pentagon, along with key members of the Egyptian military command — a coordination that conveniently neutralised the army’s ability to suppress the protests in their critical early hours.⁴⁷ The Western media — CNN, BBC, the New York Times — provided continuous, sympathetic coverage. Google senior executive Wael Ghonim, an Egyptian, ran the “We are all Khaled Saeed” Facebook page that became the protest organising hub. Then-Google CEO Eric Schmidt would later openly take credit for Google’s role in the operation: “Without Facebook, without Twitter, without Google, without YouTube, the regime change would never have happened.”⁴⁸

Schmidt was telling the truth. The operation depended on the social media infrastructure of US technology companies, several of which — Google in particular — had documented partnerships with the National Security Agency and the CIA’s investment arm In-Q-Tel.⁴⁹

Mubarak resigned on February 11, 2011. The Western media called it the Lotus Revolution. The Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohamed Morsi was elected president in 2012 with US backing, then deployed paramilitary forces against protesters within months of taking office, granted himself unlimited power to “protect the nation,” and was preparing a Sharia-based constitution when the Egyptian military ousted him in 2013 with Saudi financial backing.⁵⁰

The Lotus Revolution did not produce democracy. It produced a Muslim Brotherhood government that the Egyptian people themselves rejected through mass protest two years later. Democracy was not the operation’s purpose. The operation’s purpose was to remove an Arab nationalist regime that had refused to participate in the Greater Middle East restructuring and to install a politically more pliable Islamist replacement. The replacement failed. Egypt’s ability to chart an independent course had been disrupted, and the regional cascade — Tunisia, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Bahrain — was already in motion.

VII. The Manual

Four operations. Four overthrown governments. Four Western-installed replacements. The same training pipeline, the same logos, the same slogans translated into different languages. Now to the manual itself.

Gene Sharp was born in Ohio in 1928. He served nine months in federal prison in 1953-54 for refusing the Korean War draft.⁵¹ He took a Bachelor’s and Master’s at Ohio State, then went to England, where he completed a doctoral thesis at Oxford in 1968 titled “The Politics of Nonviolent Action.” The thesis was completed at Harvard’s Center for International Affairs.⁵²

The Center for International Affairs (CFIA) — later renamed the Weatherhead Center — was, at the time, one of the principal nodes of the academic-intelligence complex in the United States. Its directors and senior fellows during the 1960s included Henry Kissinger, Samuel Huntington, Thomas Schelling, and others who moved fluidly between Harvard, the Pentagon, the State Department, RAND Corporation, and the CIA.⁵³ Schelling — RAND nuclear deterrence theorist, Cold War strategist, CIA consultant — wrote the introduction to Sharp’s 1973 three-volume book The Politics of Nonviolent Action.⁵⁴

The book ran to nearly a thousand pages across three volumes. Volume One: “Power and Struggle.” Volume Two: “The Methods of Nonviolent Action.” Volume Three: “The Dynamics of Nonviolent Action.” Volume Two contained the catalogue of 198 methods of nonviolent action — from “public speeches” (Method 1) to “dual sovereignty and parallel government” (Method 198) — which would become the operational checklist for every subsequent color revolution.⁵⁵

In 1983, Sharp founded the Albert Einstein Institution in Boston. Einstein had written a foreword to Sharp’s first book in 1953, twenty years before Einstein’s death; the book was not published until 1960, after Einstein had died, and the foreword was a reproduction of an earlier Einstein article on non-violence.⁵⁶ Einstein himself had no operational connection to anything Sharp would later do. The name was branding.

What Sharp did was develop the operational arm of his theoretical work. The Albert Einstein Institution describes itself as a research foundation. Its publications include short, accessible field manuals derived from the longer academic works. The most important is a 93-page pamphlet titled From Dictatorship to Democracy: A Conceptual Framework for Liberation.

Sharp wrote it in 1993 at the request of U Tin Maung Win, a Burmese exile editor, and it was first published in Bangkok by the Committee for the Restoration of Democracy in Burma.⁵⁷ Sharp acknowledges this directly in the manual’s Appendix Two. The chapter titles describe the book’s actual content: “Facing Dictatorships Realistically.” “The Dangers of Negotiations.” “Whence Comes the Power?” “Dictatorships Have Weaknesses — Identifying the Achilles’ Heel.” “Attacking the Weaknesses of Dictatorships.” “Exercising Power.” “The Strategy.” “Applying Political Defiance.” “Disintegrating the Dictatorship.” “Blocking Coups.”⁵⁸

The chapter titles refute the notion that this is Gandhian moral philosophy. It is an operational manual on how to overthrow a government, written in the imperative voice, structured around identifying regime vulnerabilities, attacking those vulnerabilities through coordinated non-violent action, and consolidating power afterward in a way that prevents the target country from reversing the outcome. The “Blocking Coups” chapter describes how the new post-revolution regime should structure itself to resist any attempt at counter-revolution.

The translation history is what gives the manual away.

In Appendix Two of the 2010 fourth edition, Sharp records: “Between 1993 and 2002 there were six translations. Between 2003 and 2008 there have been twenty-two.”⁵⁹

Six translations in nine years from 1993 to 2002. Twenty-two more translations in the five years from 2003 to 2008. The languages of those twenty-two translations track the operational geography of the color revolutions almost exactly.

By 2008, From Dictatorship to Democracy had been translated into: Amharic (Ethiopia), Arabic, Azeri (Azerbaijan), Bahasa Indonesia, Belarusian, Burmese, Chin (Burma), simplified and traditional Mandarin Chinese, Dhivehi (Maldives), Farsi (Iran), French, Georgian, German, Jing Paw (Burma), Karen (Burma), Khmer (Cambodia), Kurdish, Kyrgyz (Kyrgyzstan), Nepali, Pashto (Afghanistan and Pakistan), Russian, Serbian, Spanish, Tibetan, Tigrinya (Eritrea), Ukrainian, Uzbek (Uzbekistan), and Vietnamese.⁶⁰

The list is the operational map. Belarusian: 2006 attempted color revolution against Lukashenko. Burmese, Chin, Karen, Jing Paw: 2007 Saffron Revolution. Tibetan: 2008 Tibet uprising. Farsi: 2009 Green Movement. Georgian: 2003 Rose Revolution. Ukrainian: 2004 Orange Revolution. Kyrgyz: 2005 Tulip Revolution. Uzbek: 2005 Andijan operation. Arabic: 2010-2011 Arab Spring across multiple countries. Pashto: ongoing operations in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The translation acceleration from six in nine years to twenty-two in five years tracks the operational scaling of the franchise.

This is Sharp’s own documentation, in his own publication, of the deployment timeline of his manual. Either there was a coincidental simultaneous global awakening of opposition movements who all independently decided in the years 2003-2008 to translate the same Boston-based pamphlet into the languages of every country the United States was simultaneously attempting to destabilise, or the translation pipeline was the operational supply chain of the color revolution franchise.

The companion volume — Robert Helvey’s On Strategic Nonviolent Conflict: Thinking About the Fundamentals, also published by AEI — was the explicit operational manual. Helvey, the retired Defense Intelligence Agency colonel who had trained Otpor at the Budapest Hilton, was not an academic. His book is openly framed as a strategic and operational guide drawing on his military background, concerned in his own words with “the similarities between military and nonviolent strategy.”⁶¹

The argument that AEI is a peace research institute requires ignoring the actual content of its publications, the military background of its principal field operative, the CIA-RAND endorsement of its founding work, the Harvard-CFIA institutional context of its theoretical development, and Sharp’s own appendices documenting the operational deployment of his manuals. None of this is hidden. It is published by AEI. It is in Sharp’s own words.

VIII. The Iranian Indictment

The single piece of evidence that demonstrates the operational nature of the Sharp framework most clearly is not American. It is Iranian.

Following the disputed June 2009 Iranian presidential election, mass protests erupted across Iran in what the Western media named the Green Movement. They were the largest protests in Iran since the 1979 revolution. They centred on allegations of electoral fraud against the official winner, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. The opposition candidate, Mir-Hossein Mousavi, called for the results to be annulled. The protesters used the colour green as their unifying symbol — green wristbands, green banners, green-painted faces. Western media coverage was continuous, sympathetic, and choreographed. The Obama administration, while officially calling for restraint, signalled clear support for the protest movement.

Iranian authorities arrested approximately one hundred prominent reformist figures and put them on trial in August 2009. The charges included acting against national security, engaging in propaganda against the state, and implementing a foreign-designed “velvet coup.”

The Iranian prosecutor’s indictment, read into evidence at the trials, charged that the protests had been “completely planned in advance and proceeded according to a timetable and the stages of a velvet coup [such] that more than 100 of the 198 events were executed in accordance with the instructions of Gene Sharp.”⁶²

A foreign government, in open court, in a televised trial, naming Gene Sharp by name and counting which of the 198 methods from his 1973 catalogue had been deployed against them.

The Iranian indictment is forensic evidence of a kind that rarely appears in public records. It is one government’s own intelligence assessment of an attempted regime change against it, presented in legal proceedings, with specific numerical citation of the foreign manual being implemented and the specific methods being counted. The indictment alleges that of Sharp’s 198 methods, more than 100 were executed in sequence according to the manual’s timetable.

The Christian Science Monitor reported in December 2009 that, in the months around the Iranian protests, downloads of From Dictatorship to Democracy in Farsi from AEI’s website spiked from 79 in May 2009 to 3,487 in June 2009 — a forty-fold increase coinciding precisely with the protest mobilisation.⁶³ The CSM article also identified Mohsen Sazegara, an Iranian reformist editor living in Virginia, as the principal Farsi distributor of Sharp’s work via daily ten-minute videos beamed back into Iran. Sazegara confirmed in the CSM interview that the Green Movement strategy was “strictly nonviolent” and based on Sharp’s framework.⁶⁴

A 2007 Iranian intelligence cartoon, produced by the Iranian government, had identified Sharp by name as “the theoretician of civil disobedience and velvet revolutions” and “one of the CIA agents in charge of America’s infiltration into other countries.”⁶⁵ The Iranian government had been studying Sharp’s methodology for at least two years before the Green Movement deployed it.

Sharp’s own response to the Iranian charges, as quoted by the Christian Science Monitor: “We don’t take charge of movements. We try to provide materials to enable the people on the scene, who know the scene better than we do, by far, to make those decisions and do those things.”⁶⁶

Sharp does not deny that his methods were used. He does not deny that AEI provided the materials. He denies only that AEI “takes charge” — a denial that is irrelevant to the actual operational question. AEI does not need to take charge. The manual takes charge. That is the entire point of having a manual.

Sharp’s 198 methods are not equally weighted. Some are preliminary (public speeches, displays of symbolic colours, marches). Some are intermediate (consumer boycotts, work slowdowns, civil disobedience). Some are terminal (dual sovereignty, parallel government). The implementation sequence matters. To execute “more than 100 of the 198 events” in a timetabled sequence requires either a coordinating organisation or a manual being followed by trained activists. The Iranian prosecutors’ assessment was that both were present.

The Green Movement did not topple the Iranian government. Iran was a harder target than the previous color revolution operations: a coherent state, a security apparatus that had studied the manual in advance, a population still bound to the 1979 revolution’s national-religious identity, and a regional security architecture that included Russian and Chinese support. The operation was attempted, and the attempt is now part of the Iranian state’s documented historical record. The indictment remains in the public domain. Sharp is named. The 198 methods are counted. The velvet coup framework is described in operational language by the government that survived it.

IX. The Compressed Cases — Pattern Replication

Before turning to the major operations of 2014, the cases that fit the same template but receive less treatment here. They are confirmation, not evidence in themselves. Each followed the same operational pipeline — AEI manual, CANVAS training, NED/Soros funding, branded student organisation, Western media coordination, choreographed protest cycle — and each ended with a Western-aligned outcome or, in the cases where the operation was attempted but failed, the same operational fingerprints.

Tulip Revolution, Kyrgyzstan, March 2005. The student organisation was KelKel — “Renaissance” in Kyrgyz. The funding architecture was identical to Georgia and Ukraine. The targeted leader was Askar Akayev, who had begun moving toward closer ties with Russia and China. After protests organised on the Sharp template, Akayev fled to Russia. The replacement government was unstable, corrupt, and was itself overthrown five years later in another upheaval. The strategic prize was the Manas Air Base — a US military installation supporting operations in Afghanistan, which the post-Akayev government allowed to remain open until 2014.⁶⁷

Cedar Revolution, Lebanon, March 2005. The trigger was the assassination of former prime minister Rafik Hariri. The protests demanded Syrian military withdrawal from Lebanon. The Sharp methodology was deployed. The operation succeeded in expelling Syrian forces but did not produce a stable Lebanese state. Hezbollah, which had not been the target of the protests, emerged stronger from the political reconfiguration. The strategic objective — weakening Syrian influence in the Levant — was partially achieved.⁶⁸

Saffron Revolution, Burma, September-October 2007. The trigger was IMF-mandated fuel price hikes of 100 to 500 percent, which produced genuine economic distress that was then operationalised. The student-monk leadership was funded through NED’s $2.5 million annual Burma program, run from the US Consulate General in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Sharp’s manual had been distributed in Burmese since 1993 — Burma was the original target country for which the manual had been written. CNN inadvertently disclosed NED’s role on air in September 2007.⁶⁹ The strategic prize was the Strait of Malacca chokepoint and disruption of Chinese access to Burmese pipelines. The operation did not topple the Burmese military government immediately, but it contributed to the regime’s eventual 2011 opening to the West.

Tibetan Uprising, March 2008. Timed to embarrass Beijing on the eve of the Summer Olympics. The operational backbone was NED, Freedom House (via Bette Bao Lord and the International Campaign for Tibet), and AEI itself, which admitted in its 2004 annual report to advising operatives in Tibet.⁷⁰ Western media ran misattributed images, including footage of Nepalese police beatings sold as Chinese repression. The strategic prize was leverage against Beijing on the eve of the Olympics and the longer-term geopolitical value of Tibetan instability — Tibet being the source of seven of Asia’s major rivers and a position from which Beijing’s western flank could be pressured.

Jasmine Revolution, Tunisia, December 2010-January 2011. The opening operation of the Arab Spring. The self-immolation of Mohamed Bouazizi was the symbolic spark. The CIA, State Department, NED, OSI, and Freedom House had been training Tunisian activists through CANVAS workshops for years before Bouazizi’s death.⁷¹ Hillary Clinton signalled the operation in her January 13, 2011 Doha speech, days before Ben Ali fled to Saudi Arabia. The Sharp methodology was deployed at high speed, supported by Twitter and Facebook coordination. The “Twitter Revolution” framing was the Western media branding.⁷²

Each operation followed the same template. Each used the same training pipeline, the same funding architecture, the same branded student organisations, the same media coordination. Each produced outcomes that did not, in retrospect, advance democracy in the targeted country — but did, in each case, advance specific US strategic objectives related to oil flows, military basing, pipeline corridors, or geopolitical encirclement of Russia, China, or Iran.

The pattern is documented.

X. Hong Kong 2014 — The Umbrella Revolution

The Hong Kong operation of 2014 represents the first clear deployment of the color revolution template directly against China. The operational pipeline was unusually transparent.

The trigger was Beijing’s announcement of the rules for Hong Kong’s 2017 chief executive elections. The protest organisation called itself Occupy Central. Its leadership was a 17-year-old student named Joshua Wong who had founded a Facebook group called Scholarism at age 15 with NED/National Democratic Institute backing; a Yale-educated sociologist named Chan Kin-man; a University of Minnesota-educated hedge fund operator named Edward Chin; a Hong Kong University law professor named Benny Tai whose research center received NDI grants for projects like “Design Democracy Hong Kong”; and a Baptist minister named Chu Yiu-ming, a 1989 Tiananmen veteran whose Hong Kong Human Rights Monitor received $145,000 from NED in 2013 alone.⁷³

The operation’s branding was the umbrella — used by protesters to block police tear gas. The umbrella was photogenic, defensive, and apolitical in its surface symbolism. The colour scheme was yellow. The slogan was “We want genuine democracy.” The Sharp methodology was visible throughout: occupation of central public spaces (Sharp Method 173), establishment of alternative communications systems (Sharp Method 180), establishment of new social patterns (Sharp Method 174), psychological warfare through provocative non-violence (Sharp Method 161).

The timing was the most revealing operational detail. The Umbrella Revolution was launched in late September 2014 — three years before the 2017 elections it was nominally about. The proximate trigger, however, was the rapid acceleration of Russia-China integration that summer: the $400 billion gas pipeline deal signed in May 2014, the BRICS New Development Bank announced in July, the trade-in-rubles-and-renminbi arrangements bypassing the dollar that were being expanded throughout the year.⁷⁴ Washington was watching its dollar hegemony erode in real time and responded with the operation it had used twelve times before.

US Vice President Joe Biden met with Occupy Central leader Audrey Eu Yuet-mee in the months before the protests.⁷⁵ Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, the sixth Catholic Bishop of Hong Kong and the Vatican’s primary adviser on China policy, was identified as one of the key operational organisers — bringing the first Jesuit Pope’s institutional resources into the operation against the Communist Party.⁷⁶ The protest’s tactical leadership had been receiving NED training for years.

The Umbrella Revolution failed. Beijing did not retreat. The Hong Kong protests dissipated by December 2014. The operation became a template for the more successful 2019-2020 protest cycle — but in 2014, the franchise had run into a target it could not topple. China was too large, too cohesive, and too economically integrated with the rest of the world to be susceptible to the regime-change methodology that had worked against smaller, more isolated states.

The Umbrella Revolution did demonstrate that the operational pipeline was now being deployed against major powers. The franchise had outgrown its origins. Belgrade in 2000 had been a regional operation. Hong Kong in 2014 was an attempted operation against the world’s second-largest economy. The escalation curve was vertical.

XI. Maidan 2014 — The Operation Comes Home

The second Ukrainian operation of 2013-2014 deserves the closest treatment because its consequences are still actively unfolding — in war, in geopolitics, in the realignment of the global financial system away from the dollar.

The trigger was Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych’s November 2013 decision to suspend negotiations on the EU Association Agreement and accept a Russian counter-offer of $15 billion in financial aid plus a one-third reduction in natural gas prices.⁷⁷ Yanukovych’s calculation was economic: the EU agreement required Ukraine to accept IMF austerity conditions that would have been catastrophic for the Ukrainian economy in the short term. The Russian package was a better deal in pure financial terms.

Washington’s response was immediate. Within days of Yanukovych’s announcement, protests began in Kiev’s Maidan Square. Within weeks, the protests had been organised on the standard Sharp template: continuous occupation of central public space, branded student leadership, coordinated Western media coverage, and the deployment of trained CANVAS-graduated activists.⁷⁸ Within three months, the operation had escalated to street violence — including the appearance of trained snipers who fired into crowds of both protesters and police, creating martyrs whose deaths were attributed to the Yanukovych government and used to justify the final escalation.⁷⁹

The sniper operation was confirmed in March 2014 by a leaked phone call between Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Paet and EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton. Paet, who had just visited Kiev, told Ashton: “All the evidence shows that the people who were killed by snipers from both sides, among policemen and people from the streets, that they were the same snipers killing people from both sides.” The conclusion Paet drew was that the snipers were not from Yanukovych’s security forces but from the new opposition coalition.⁸⁰

George Soros openly acknowledged financing the Maidan protests. In a 2014 interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Soros confirmed that his foundations had been actively supporting the Ukrainian opposition and the protest movement.⁸¹

The operational lead from the US side was Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. In December 2013, Nuland appeared at the Maidan protests handing out pastries to protesters and police — a photograph that became an iconic image of US involvement.⁸² More significantly, in early February 2014, an intercepted phone call between Nuland and US Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt was leaked online. Nuland and Pyatt discussed which Ukrainian opposition figures would be appointed to the post-coup government. Nuland identified “Yats” — Arseniy Yatsenyuk — as her preferred prime minister. She dismissed Vitali Klitschko. She used the phrase “Fuck the EU” to describe European reservations about the operation.⁸³

When Yanukovych was overthrown three weeks later, Yatsenyuk was named prime minister. Nuland’s selections held.

The unprecedented feature of the Maidan operation was its open weaponisation of neo-Nazi paramilitary formations. The Right Sector, the Svoboda party, the Azov Battalion — organisations that openly used Stepan Bandera iconography, SS Galicia veterans’ regalia, and explicit neo-Nazi symbolism — were the operational shock troops of the protest’s violent escalation. They were the snipers, the building-occupiers, the street fighters whose violence transformed a Sharp-template colour revolution into an armed coup.⁸⁴ Their rehabilitation had been prefigured by Yushchenko’s 2010 declaration of Bandera as “Hero of Ukraine.”

The post-coup government immediately moved to restrict the Russian language, which produced predictable backlash in eastern and southern Ukraine. Crimea voted to rejoin Russia in March 2014. Donbass declared independence. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet remained in Sevastopol. Ukraine descended into civil war. The IMF austerity programme was implemented. The Ukrainian economy collapsed. By 2022, NATO had effectively integrated Ukraine into its military structure short of formal membership, and the war that had begun in 2014 had escalated to direct Russia-NATO confrontation through Ukrainian proxy.

The Maidan operation succeeded in its immediate objective. Yanukovych was removed. Ukraine was detached from Russia’s economic orbit. NATO infrastructure was extended to Russia’s western border. The strategic consequences — the war, the global realignment of the BRICS bloc, the acceleration of de-dollarisation, the destruction of the European energy economy through the loss of Russian gas, and the eventual sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in 2022 — were vastly larger than the operation’s immediate scope.

What Brzezinski had written in 1997 — that detaching Ukraine from Russia would terminate Russian great-power status — turned out to be wrong. Russia did not collapse. Russia consolidated, pivoted to Asia, and accelerated the construction of an alternative international financial system. The operation worked tactically and failed strategically. The franchise had been deployed at full force against its highest-priority Eurasian target, and the Sharp methodology — together with its escalation pathway into open paramilitary violence — had been demonstrated to work even at this scale.

Gene Sharp died on January 28, 2018, at age ninety. The Albert Einstein Institution continues to operate from East Boston, Massachusetts. Its current executive director is Jamila Raqib. The manual is still available for free download in over thirty languages.⁸⁵

XII. The Strategic Logic — Why These Countries, Why This Timing

The operational anatomy of the color revolutions has now been documented across thirteen cases. What remains is the question that any serious analysis must answer: why these specific countries, at these specific times, in this specific sequence?

The answer is not democracy promotion. The actual outcomes — Saakashvili’s looting of Georgia, Yushchenko’s collapse and Bandera rehabilitation, Morsi’s Sharia constitution and paramilitary crackdowns, Libya’s descent into anarchy, Syria’s civil war, Ukraine’s destruction — were not democratic outcomes. The pattern of failures is too consistent to be incidental. If the goal had been democracy, the methodology would have been adjusted after the third or fourth failed installation. It was not. The methodology was refined in the opposite direction — toward more rapid deployment, more aggressive escalation, and less concern for the post-revolutionary stability of the targeted country.

The actual pattern, when the operations are mapped onto a single layer of analysis, is this: every color revolution targeted either a country sitting on a strategic energy corridor, a country adjacent to a major US geopolitical rival (Russia, China, Iran), a country attempting to construct an alternative monetary or banking arrangement outside the dollar system, or some combination of all three.⁸⁶

Belgrade 2000: Yugoslavia stood in the way of NATO’s eastward expansion and the integration of the Balkans into the EU/NATO security architecture. Tbilisi 2003: the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. Kiev 2004 and Maidan 2014: Russia-EU energy integration through Ukrainian gas corridors. Bishkek 2005: the Manas Air Base for Afghanistan operations. Beirut 2005: Syrian regional influence. Rangoon 2007: the Strait of Malacca and Chinese pipeline access. Lhasa 2008: leverage against Beijing. Tehran 2009: Iran’s nuclear program, oil reserves, and refusal to use the dollar in oil trade. Tunis and Cairo 2011: Mubarak, Gaddafi, and Ben Ali had begun discussions of an Islamic banking union outside dollar denomination. Tripoli 2011: Gaddafi had announced gold-backed African dinar plans and had been moving Libyan reserves out of Western banks. Damascus 2011: pipeline geopolitics — Syria stood in the way of Qatar-EU pipeline routes that would have undercut Russian gas dominance. Hong Kong 2014: the Russia-China gas deal and BRICS Bank had just been announced.

This is the strategic spine of the entire operation. The Sharp methodology was the tool. The strategic objective was the maintenance of dollar-denominated, US-controlled energy flows across Eurasia, and the prevention of any Eurasian integration that could create an alternative economic bloc outside Anglo-American financial control.

This reading is not novel. F. William Engdahl has been documenting it in his books since the early 1990s — the argument that Anglo-American foreign policy is, at its core, an oil-and-banking strategy disguised as a values strategy, and that the apparent ideological framework (anti-communism, then democracy promotion, then human rights, then anti-terrorism) is downstream of the underlying material logic.⁸⁷

What this essay has added to that framework is the operational layer. Engdahl documented the strategic logic. The Sharp/AEI/CANVAS pipeline shows how the strategic logic was implemented — not by the CIA running covert operations in the 1953 Iran model, but by a network of “non-governmental” organisations using a Harvard-developed, RAND-endorsed, Defense Intelligence Agency-trained methodology that allowed Washington to overthrow foreign governments while maintaining plausible deniability. The covert operation became the soft-power operation. The Marines became the Madison Avenue branding consultants. The colonels became the trainers at the Budapest Hilton. The CIA’s Allen Dulles became the National Endowment for Democracy’s Allen Weinstein, who openly admitted that NED was doing what the CIA had once done covertly.

The Sharp framework was the operating system. The 198 methods were the function library. The translations were the deployment binaries. The CANVAS workshops were the training pipeline. The NED-OSI-Freedom House-USAID consortium was the funding architecture. Helvey was the field operations officer. Sharp was the chief architect. The Marines were no longer needed.

What replaced the Marines was more elegant and more dangerous. A Marine deployment is visible. It produces casualty figures, congressional hearings, and political costs. A color revolution produces none of these. Western journalists describe it as a popular uprising. The targeted regime is delegitimised in the international press. Its leader is portrayed as a dictator. The operation costs less than a single F-16. The plausible deniability is built into the operational architecture — the activists are local, the funding is laundered through NGOs, the manual is publicly available, and any government that accuses Washington of orchestrating a coup is dismissed as paranoid.

That is the design of the Sharp framework. That is why understanding it matters.

XIII. The Operating System

A retired Harvard researcher named Gene Sharp developed a theoretical framework for non-violent regime change at Harvard’s Center for International Affairs in the 1960s. The framework was published in 1973 with an introduction by RAND nuclear strategist and CIA consultant Thomas Schelling. In 1983, Sharp founded the Albert Einstein Institution to implement the framework operationally. Sharp’s principal field operative was retired Defense Intelligence Agency Colonel Robert Helvey, whose own publications openly framed the work as a strategic and operational doctrine.

In 1993, Sharp produced a 93-page field manual titled From Dictatorship to Democracy. The manual was developed at the request of a Burmese exile editor, but its applicability was immediately generic. By 2008, the manual had been translated into 28 languages — including the languages of every country in which the United States was simultaneously attempting regime change. Sharp himself documented the deployment timeline: six translations in the nine years from 1993 to 2002, twenty-two more translations in the five years from 2003 to 2008. The acceleration matches the operational scaling of the color revolution franchise.

The manual was operationally deployed through a training pipeline — initially run from the Albert Einstein Institution itself, later expanded to the Belgrade-based CANVAS organisation, which became the global training academy for color revolutions. The funding architecture was the National Endowment for Democracy and its operational subsidiaries (IRI, NDI), USAID, Freedom House, and George Soros’ Open Society Institute. The total funding flowing through this architecture into target countries was, across the 2000-2014 period, in the billions of dollars.

The franchise was deployed in at least thirteen documented operations between 2000 and 2014: Belgrade, Tbilisi, Kiev, Bishkek, Beirut, Rangoon, Lhasa, Tehran, Tunis, Cairo, Tripoli (escalated to NATO bombing), Damascus (escalated to civil war), Hong Kong, and Maidan. Each operation followed the same template. Each used the same logos, the same slogans translated into different languages, the same training pipeline, the same funding architecture, the same media coordination.

Some operations succeeded immediately. Others failed but laid the groundwork for subsequent attempts. Some, when they encountered targets too cohesive for the soft-power methodology, escalated to military intervention or paramilitary war. None of them, at the present writing, can be plausibly described as having produced functioning democracies in the targeted countries.

What they did produce was the strategic disruption of every major energy corridor, monetary alternative, and Eurasian integration project that threatened US dollar hegemony in the period 2000-2014. The Marines did not have to be deployed because the manual had been deployed. The operating system worked.

It is still working. The Albert Einstein Institution is still operating from East Boston. The manual is still available for free download. CANVAS is still training activists from countries the United States has identified as targets. The translation list is still being expanded. The funding architecture remains in place.

The next time an apparently spontaneous protest movement appears in a country whose government has done something Washington dislikes — refused an IMF programme, signed an energy deal with Russia or China, attempted to denominate trade in something other than dollars — and the protests are described in the Western press as a popular uprising, with branded student leadership using mobile phones and social media, with photogenic signs and a memorable slogan, with sympathetic continuous coverage on CNN and the BBC, with the IMF suspending aid to the targeted government in the months beforehand, with a name like Some-Color or Some-Flower Revolution, the question that should be asked is not whether this is a coincidence.

The question is which translation of From Dictatorship to Democracy is currently in the activists’ hands.

References