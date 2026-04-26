Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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eileen's avatar
eileen
3h

Now you know what happened between 2016-2021 in our country. For the longest time we were told that Joe Biden really did win, but what is coming out now that the censorship has loosened quite a bit is that several states, used mail-in ballots without proper chain of custody to swing the election in Biden's favor. Georgia and Arizona election officials admitted that the had ballot drops of several hundred thousand without chain of custody to swing those states to Joe. Pennsylvania and at least one swing state did as well.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard declassified documents that proved that the intel agencies used the Russian collision narrative to destabilize Trump's first term. Remember that Summer of Love? That was also part of that color revolution. She also declassified documents that Adam Schiff wanted to permanently hide to hide the planning of the two impeachment attempts on fabricated charges.

Now you know why Trump defunded USAID and the NEA, and why Secretary of State Marco Rubio disbanded those organizations and why Treasury Secretary Bessent, himself a former trader for George Soros' Open Society Foundation is going after the money. Who to better follow the money than he?

Before going further one has to be open to the idea that people change. We may never know the real reasons why he switched sides, but being guided by the mantra that he is really still Deep State and therefore so is Trump blinds you to what is really going on. And it is being intellectually lazy.

There is a second color revolution being attempted now, but due to Bessent's efforts the money train is drying up. The No Kings protest was an attempt to foment a nation wide uprising to restart the color revolution. We can see how it fizzled. That doesn't mean there will be no attempts. If the Republicans hold the House and Senate, I expect Antifa to be reactivated to start yet another attempt at a color revolution with paid for civil unrest.

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Theodore D'Alessio's avatar
Theodore D'Alessio
2h

This is exactly what is happening in the U.S., with our own intelligence agencies using our tax money to fund it.

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