Navyo Ericsen
8h

Male genital mutilation at birth is the first and most profound submission to state authority. Aside from all the medical claptrap and justifications, it is psychological damage and social damage in terms of healthy sexuality and manhood. I tried discussing this with a woman who was making a study of FGM in the Middle East, telling her that circumcision was MGM. She kept changing the subject or dismissing my points entirely. I suspect this attitude is widespread.

Sol Sön
8hEdited

The mutilation which we call “circumcision” was first adopted by a Roman general.

The practice was sold to the slaves, on the pretense of hygiene.

On the other hand, the General wrote that the true reason was to make the mutilated “semi” or “not complete ” or “not full” and of no interest for the gods, which supposedly, would look away from the suffering of the slaves.

Following the General’s declaration, the General was demoted and the practice outlawed, as the Roman motto became ” mens sana in corpore sano” “a sane mind in a sane body”.

The trauma bonding practice was later adopted by the infanticide cult of the jews, which stoped demanding the murder of the first born, and begun to force parents to mutilate their children.

The so called “medical science” behind the mutilation practice, was and is used to justify the immoral religious practice.

Circumcision is a crime against humanity because beside mutilating its direct subjects, it divides humanity into sane, and trauma bonded individuals which will consequently feel and be different from the natural people.

Here a story which precedes the invention of the trauma bonding religions and which provides the original meaning of words used by religions to frighten their subjects and to demonize the ancient cults of veneration of life. “Sex”

https://bocksaga.substack.com/

